Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW
Washington, DC 20009
Starters
Jumbo Lump Crab Deviled Eggs
Lump crab topped with panko gremolata & old bay.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Lightly battered and deep-fried served with blue cheese dressing.
New! Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
5 jumbo-cooked prawns served with cocktail sauce. Served chilled.
New! Fried Popcorn Shrimp
A healthy portion of small tender shrimp coated in a seasoned breading served with cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Mac & Cheese
Our signature Mac and cheese tossed with a healthy portion of popcorn shrimp.
Crab Mac & Cheese
Boneless Wings
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
Bone-In Wings (8)
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Salads
Caesar
Romaine, croutons & parmesan.
New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.
New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad w/ Lump Crab Meat
Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.
Entrees
Chicken & Waffle
Golden fried chicken breast, crispy Belgium waffle, maple syrup & butter.
Fried Catfish & Grits
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
Shrimp & Grits
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
Blackened Salmon & Grits
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
Fried Catfish Fingers
Cornmeal battered catfish, fries, tartar sauce.
New! Chicken Tenders
5 tenders breaded to order in our signature house-made seasoning mix. Served with fries, sriracha ranch and mambo sauce
Jerk Chicken Penne Pasta
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Blackened Shrimp Penne Pasta
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Butterflied Fried Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, fries, tartar, cocktail, honey mustard, coleslaw.
Blackened Salmon
Fresh pan-seared salmon, filleted daily, mashed potatoes, signature braised kale w/ smoked turkey & a side of cream sauce
ND Bacon Cheeseburger
Fries, shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion & a side of roasted pepper aioli.
Colossal Fish Sandwich
Chefe's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Roasted potato wedges, dry rub chicken or spicy honey sriracha, shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion & roasted pepper aioli.
Sides
Proteins
Desserts
Drinks
Chamomile
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Dasani Water
Decafe Coffee
Aquafina
Earl Grey
English Breakfast
Fiji Still Water
Sugar Free Red Bull
Mocktail
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Ginger Beer Can
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Pepsi
The bold, refreshing, robust cola
Diet Pepsi
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories
Sierra Mist
A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar
Tropicana Lemonade
The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors
Tropicana Fruit Punch
Orange Crush
The original orange soda
Dr Pepper
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.
Mountain Dew
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
Signature Cocktails
TY ISLAND RUM PUNCH
Bacardi & Myer's Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice & bitters.
BACARDI BLACKBERRY MOJITO
Bacardi Rum, mint, blackberries, strawberry, simple syrup
TITO’S CRANBERRY MULE
Vodka, Cranberry Juice, ginger beer, lime juice.
SEX ON THE PEACH
Ciroc Vodka, peach schnapps, peach puree, pineapple juice, lime & lemon juice.