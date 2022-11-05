Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ben's Next Door

1,585 Reviews

$$

1211 U ST NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Penne Pasta
Blackened Shrimp Penne Pasta
Bone-In Wings (8)

Starters

Jumbo Lump Crab Deviled Eggs

Jumbo Lump Crab Deviled Eggs

$13.95

Lump crab topped with panko gremolata & old bay.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.95

Lightly battered and deep-fried served with blue cheese dressing.

New! Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

New! Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

5 jumbo-cooked prawns served with cocktail sauce. Served chilled.

New! Fried Popcorn Shrimp

New! Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$12.95

A healthy portion of small tender shrimp coated in a seasoned breading served with cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$15.95

Our signature Mac and cheese tossed with a healthy portion of popcorn shrimp.

Crab Mac & Cheese

Crab Mac & Cheese

$18.95
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.

Bone-In Wings (8)

Bone-In Wings (8)

$14.95

Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95
Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$10.95

Romaine, croutons & parmesan.

New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad

New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$17.95

Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.

New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad w/ Lump Crab Meat

New! ND Shrimp & Avocado Salad w/ Lump Crab Meat

$24.95

Shrimp, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sriracha ranch dressing over mixed greens.

Entrees

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$19.95

Golden fried chicken breast, crispy Belgium waffle, maple syrup & butter.

Fried Catfish & Grits

Fried Catfish & Grits

$20.95

Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$20.95

Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.

Blackened Salmon & Grits

Blackened Salmon & Grits

$21.95

Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.

Fried Catfish Fingers

Fried Catfish Fingers

$18.95

Cornmeal battered catfish, fries, tartar sauce.

New! Chicken Tenders

New! Chicken Tenders

$18.95

5 tenders breaded to order in our signature house-made seasoning mix. Served with fries, sriracha ranch and mambo sauce

Jerk Chicken Penne Pasta

Jerk Chicken Penne Pasta

$20.95

Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.

Blackened Shrimp Penne Pasta

Blackened Shrimp Penne Pasta

$22.95

Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.

Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta

Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta

$23.95

Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.

Butterflied Fried Shrimp

Butterflied Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp, fries, tartar, cocktail, honey mustard, coleslaw.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$22.95

Fresh pan-seared salmon, filleted daily, mashed potatoes, signature braised kale w/ smoked turkey & a side of cream sauce

ND Bacon Cheeseburger

ND Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.95

Fries, shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion & a side of roasted pepper aioli.

Colossal Fish Sandwich

Colossal Fish Sandwich

$16.95
Chefe's Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chefe's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Roasted potato wedges, dry rub chicken or spicy honey sriracha, shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion & roasted pepper aioli.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.95
Braised Kale w/ Smoked Turkey

Braised Kale w/ Smoked Turkey

$6.95
Broccoli

Broccoli

$5.95
Spinach

Spinach

$5.95
Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.95
Waffle

Waffle

$6.95
Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.95
Grits

Grits

$5.95
New! Perfect Mashed Potatoes

New! Perfect Mashed Potatoes

$5.95
New! Cheesy Mashed Potatoes

New! Cheesy Mashed Potatoes

$6.95
New! Loaded Mashed Potatoes

New! Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.95
Green Beans w/ Herb Butter

Green Beans w/ Herb Butter

$5.95

Proteins

Fried Chicken (10oz)

Fried Chicken (10oz)

$11.00

Juicy 10oz skin on chicken breast deep fried to golden perfection.

Jerk Chicken (6oz)

Jerk Chicken (6oz)

$5.95
Grilled Chicken (6oz)

Grilled Chicken (6oz)

$5.95
Grilled Shrimp (5ct)

Grilled Shrimp (5ct)

$7.95
Blackened Shrimp (5ct)

Blackened Shrimp (5ct)

$7.95
Fried Shrimp (5ct)

Fried Shrimp (5ct)

$7.95
Grilled Salmon (7oz)

Grilled Salmon (7oz)

$14.95
Blackened Salmon (7oz)

Blackened Salmon (7oz)

$14.95
Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$12.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.95
S'mores Cake

S'mores Cake

$7.95Out of stock
Bourbon Bread Pudding

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.95
Virginia's Banana Pudding

Virginia's Banana Pudding

$7.95Out of stock
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

Drinks

Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.00Out of stock
Decafe Coffee

Decafe Coffee

$3.00Out of stock
Aquafina

Aquafina

$3.00
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.00
English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.00
Fiji Still Water

Fiji Still Water

$3.00
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00
Mocktail

Mocktail

$7.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$6.00
Ginger Beer Can

Ginger Beer Can

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

Tropicana Lemonade

Tropicana Lemonade

$5.00

The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors

Tropicana Fruit Punch

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$5.00
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$3.00

The original orange soda

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Signature Cocktails

TY ISLAND RUM PUNCH

TY ISLAND RUM PUNCH

$8.00

Bacardi & Myer's Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice & bitters.

BACARDI BLACKBERRY MOJITO

BACARDI BLACKBERRY MOJITO

$8.00

Bacardi Rum, mint, blackberries, strawberry, simple syrup

TITO’S CRANBERRY MULE

TITO’S CRANBERRY MULE

$8.00

Vodka, Cranberry Juice, ginger beer, lime juice.

SEX ON THE PEACH

SEX ON THE PEACH

$10.00

Ciroc Vodka, peach schnapps, peach puree, pineapple juice, lime & lemon juice.

GODIVA S'MORES MARTINI

GODIVA S'MORES MARTINI<