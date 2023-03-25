Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benstein Grille 2435 Benstein Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2435 Benstein Rd

Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48390

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Let's Get Started

Steak Bites

$17.00

Pretzel Fondue

$14.00

Tomato Bruschetta

$13.00

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$15.00

Smoked Wings

$13.00

Mushroom Caps

$14.00

Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Buffalo Wing

$13.00

BBQ Wings

$13.00

Soups And Salads

Daily Soup

$7.00

Two Onion Soup

$8.00
Entree Caesar Salad

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Tenderloin Salad

$17.00

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Entree B.G. Salad

$11.00

Side B.G. Salad

$7.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Kickin American Entrees

5oz Filet

$30.00

8oz Filet

$38.00

Ribeye

$37.00

Land & Sea

$38.00

Bleu Chicken Stack

$21.00

Lamb Chops

$36.00

Pit- Smoked Brisket

$21.00

Bruschetta Chicken

$21.00

Pork Chop

$20.00

Double Pork Chops

$30.00

5 Finger Dinner

$15.00

Mac N Cheese

$15.00

8 Land & Sea

$46.00

Pasta Favorites

Lobster Mac

$31.00

Sausage Arrabbiata

$19.00

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Carbonara

$18.00

Tenderloin Pasta

$19.00

BG Bowl

$16.00

From The Waters

Bronzed Salmon

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

Mahi Bowl

$24.00

Walleye Piccata

$29.00

Shrimp 'n Grits

$19.00

Two-Fisted Sandwiches

Two Napkin Burger

$16.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Wagyu Burger

$17.00

Rosemary Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chef Fil-EH

$15.00

Rueben

$15.00

Turkey Rueben

$15.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Molten Lava Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$10.00

Stickey Toffee Bundt Cake

$10.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$12.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Cheesy Flatbread

$9.00

Pasta Al Commerce

$9.00

Kids Fingers

$9.00

Kids Steak

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$9.00

Sides

$ Zip Sauce

$1.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Couscous

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

GF Roll

$1.00

Harvest Pilaf

$5.00

Mash

$5.00

Orzo Salad

$5.00

Side Mac

$5.00

Slaw

$5.00

Swt Fries

$6.00

Swt Pot Hash

$5.00

Veg

$5.00

Chef Features

Fish n Chips

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

2435 Benstein Rd, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48390

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1403 S Commerce Rd Walled Lake, MI 48390
View restaurantnext
Pita Way Commerce
orange starNo Reviews
8400 Richardson Road Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48390
View restaurantnext
Saroki's Pizzaria - Wixom
orange starNo Reviews
2167 Wixom Rd Wixom, MI 48393
View restaurantnext
Urban Gyro - 2051 North Wixom Road
orange starNo Reviews
2051 North Wixom Road Wixom, MI 48393
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Commerce
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Welch Road Commerce Township, MI 48390
View restaurantnext
11/11 Burgers & Fries - Wixom
orange starNo Reviews
49078 Pontiac Trail Wixom, MI 48393
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Commerce Charter Twp

Siegel's Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,605
3426 E West Maple Rd Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48390
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Commerce Charter Twp
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston