Today's Special!

Our thinly sliced slow-roasted prime rib, sautéed onions and peppers, provolone, Dijon, garlic aioli, topped with cherry pepper relish. Served on a deli roll.
Big City Italian Beef Sando

Big City Italian Beef Sando

$16.00

Our thinly sliced prime beef, sautéed onion and peppers, Dijon, garlic aioli, provolone, with sweet cherry pepper relish. Served on an Italian roll.

Starters

Smokehouse Nacho

$14.00

Our house made tortilla chips, smoked pork, house queso, jalapenos, salsa verde, and crème fraiche, garnished with pickled red onions.

Wings

$9.00

Crispy chicken drumettes. Choose from our house BBQ sauce, Carolina gold BBQ, Buffalo, or house seasoned 6pcs.

Beer Cheese and Pretzels

$9.00

House made beer cheese served with soft pretzel sticks, German-style mustard, pickles

Fries

$6.00

Crispy fries Note: Contains gluten.

Tots

$6.00

Crispy, golden tater tots!

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Shoestring sweet potato fries. Delicious salted, be crazy and try them cajun style.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Crispy, breaded onion rings.

Burgers

The Bent Shovel Smashburger

$14.00

6oz of smashed-seared burger goodness, American cheese, grilled onions, house sauce, pickle chips, lettuce and tomato.

The "Pub" Burger

$17.00

Bacon, grilled onions & mushrooms, Swiss cheese dressed with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato.

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$17.00

Bacon and crumbled bleu cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato.

Patty Melt

$14.00

Our grass fed beef patty, grilled onions, swiss on grilled caraway rye. Choice of sides

Garden Burger Classic

$15.00

Gardenburger«, Lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, cheddar cheese. Gardenburger contains egg

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Tender, smoked brisket, house BBQ sauce, topped with onion rings, provolone

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Our smokehouse pulled pork with cheddar cheese, tangy sauce topped slaw

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Tender chicken breast, bacon, gouda, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

House made corned beef with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing served on toasted marbled rye.

The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse

$14.00

The classic ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted rustic bread

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato, garlic aioli on toasted rustic bread.

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone cheeses on grilled rustic bread with choice of sides.

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Slow roasted prime rib sliced thin, served on a deli roll served with house made au jus. Add-ons: Sauteed onions, mushrooms, provolone for an additional charge.

Pub Favorites

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

House made gooey goodness made with three cheeses served with soft pretzel stick. Options: spicy jalapeno, bacon, pulled pork.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Lightly hand-battered in Uncle Johann Tempura, our crispy cod fish and chips is sure to please. Served with tangy slaw and fries. 3pc

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$23.00Out of stock

An 8oz serving of our slow smoked, Texas-style beef brisket, with choice of two sides, served with house BBQ sauce and pickles. Available most Saturday's until sold out.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, house made garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, lemon

Garden Salad

$10.00

Organic baby greens, red pepper julienne, cucumber, tomato.

Side Salad

$5.00

a smaller portion of our Garden Salad.

Side Caesar

$6.00

a smaller portion of our Caesar salad.

Kids Menu

Jr Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid size grilled cheese sandwich

Kids Fries

$4.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

A kids size portion of our ooey-gooey house macaroni and cheese.

Kids Tots

$4.00

Jr. Cheese Burger

$10.00

Cheeseburger served plain and dry

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00