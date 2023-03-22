Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bentley's Beach Bar 911 SE 28th St Ste 7

review star

No reviews yet

911 SE 28th St Ste 7

Bentonville, AR 72712

Quick Menu

Leprechaun Shot

$4.39

Irish Sour

$7.46

Irish Cream Coffee

$8.73

Jameson

$8.77

Well Vodka

$4.39

Well Tequila

$4.39

Well Whiskey

$4.39

Tito's

$7.02

Fireball

$5.26

Crown Royal

$7.02

Crown Apple

$7.02

Jack Daniels

$7.02

Captain Morgan

$7.02

Malibu

$7.02

Patron Silver

$8.77

Don Julio

$7.02

Bud Lite

$3.65

Budweiser

$3.65

Coors Lite

$3.65

Michelob Ultra

$3.65

Miller Lite

$3.65

Corona

$4.55

Modelo

$4.55

Dos XX

$4.55

Angry Orchard

$4.55

Truly

$4.55

Domestic Bucket

$13.64

Premium Bucket

$16.36

Landshark Bucket

$10.91

Lemon Drop

$4.39

Royal F*ck

$4.39

Bombs

$7.46

Washington Apple

$7.46

Green/White Tea

$7.46

Beach Bar

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.39

Khor

$5.26

Tito's

$7.02

Skyy

$7.02

Smirnoff

$7.02

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.02

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.02

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.02

Grey Goose

$8.77

Well Vodka Double

$8.77

Khor Double

$10.53

Tito's Double

$14.04

Skyy Double

$14.04

Smirnoff Double

$14.04

Smirnoff Vanilla Double

$14.04

Smirnoff Cherry Double

$14.04

Smirnoff Raspberry Double

$14.04

Grey Goose Double

$17.54

Well Gin

$4.39

Beefeater

$5.26

Bombay Saphire

$7.02

Tanqueray

$7.02

Hendricks

$8.77

Well Gin Double

$8.77

Beefeater Double

$14.04

Bombay Saphire Double

$14.04

Hendricks Double

$14.04

Tanqueray Double

$14.04

Well Rum

$4.39

Admiral Nelson

$5.27

Bacardi

$7.02

Captain Morgan

$7.02

Malibu

$7.02

Blue Chair Bay

$7.02

Rumchata

$7.02

Well Rum Double

$8.77

Admiral Nelson Double

$10.53

Bacardi Double

$14.04

Captain Morgan Double

$14.04

Malibu Double

$14.04

Blue Chair Bay Double

$14.04

Rumchata Double

$14.04

Rumple Minze Double

$14.04

Well Tequila

$4.39

Don Julio

$7.02

21 Seeds

$7.02

Patron Silver

$8.77

CasaMigos

$8.77

1942

$17.54

Well Tequila Double

$8.77

Don Julio Double

$14.04

21 Seeds Double

$14.04

Patron Silver Double

$17.54

CasaMigos Double

$17.54

1942 Double

$35.09

Well Whiskey

$4.39

Fireball

$5.26

Southern Comfort

$5.26

Christian Brothers

$5.26

Jack Daniels

$7.02

Jim Beam

$7.02

Crown Royal

$7.02

Crown Apple

$7.02

Crown Vanilla

$7.02

Seagrams 7

$7.02

Chivas Regal

$7.02

Bulleit

$7.02

Skrewball

$8.77

Jameson

$8.77

Yellowstone

$8.77

Knob Creek

$8.77

Basil Hayden

$8.77

Makers Mark

$8.77

Talisker

$8.77

Well Whiskey Double

$8.77

Fireball Double

$10.53

Southern Comfort Double

$10.53

Christian Brothers Double

$10.53

Jack Daniels Double

$14.04

Jim Beam Double

$14.04

Crown Royal Double

$14.04

Crown Apple Double

$14.04

Crown Vanilla Double

$14.04

Seagrams 7 Double

$14.04

Bulleit Double

$14.04

Chivas Regal Double

$14.04

Skrewball Double

$17.54

Jameson Double

$17.54

Yellowstone Double

$17.54

Knob Creek Double

$17.54

Basil Hayden Double

$17.54

Makers Mark Double

$17.54

Talisker Double

$17.54

Well Liqueur

$4.39

Goldschlager

$7.02

Oak & Bean

$7.02

Jagermeister

$7.02

Kahlua

$7.02

Rumple Minze

$7.02

Hennessy

$8.77

Disaronno

$8.77

Grand Marnier

$8.77

Galliano

$8.77

St Germain

$8.77

B&B

$8.77

Goldschlager Double

$14.04

Oak & Bean Double

$14.04

Jagermeister Double

$14.04

Kahlua Double

$14.04

Hennessy Double

$17.54

Disaronno Double

$17.54

Grand Marnier Double

$17.54

Galliano Double

$17.54

St Germain Double

$17.54

B&B Double

$17.54

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$6.14

Washington Apple

$7.46

Kamikazee

$6.14

Green/White Tea

$7.46

Bombs

$7.46

Lemon Drop

$4.39

Royal F*ck

$4.39

Gummy Bear

$6.14

Liquid MJ

$6.14

Cocktail

Irish Car Bomb

Irish Car Bomb

$8.77
Sex on the Beach

Sex on the Beach

$7.02
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$7.02
Bahama Mama

Bahama Mama

$9.65
Rum Runner/Punch

Rum Runner/Punch

$9.65
Long Island

Long Island

$7.02
Peach Long Island

Peach Long Island

$7.89
Margarita

Margarita

$7.02
Martini

Martini

$7.02
Liquid Marijuana

Liquid Marijuana

$9.65
Adios MF

Adios MF

$7.02
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$7.02
Screwdriver

Screwdriver

$7.02
Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour

$7.02
Amaretto Sour

Amaretto Sour

$7.02

Misc Cocktail

$7.02

Slushie

$4.39

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra 12oz

$3.51

Michelob Ultra 22oz

$4.82

Coors Lite 12oz

$3.51

Coors Lite 22oz

$4.82

Miller Lite 12oz

$3.51

Miller Lite 22oz

$4.82

Busch 12oz

$3.51

Busch 22oz

$4.82

Rockhound 12oz

$4.39

Rockhound 22oz

$6.14

Yeungling 12oz

$4.39

Yeungling 22oz

$6.14

HomeWrecker 12oz

$4.39

HomeWrecker 22oz

$6.14

Seasonal 12oz

$4.39

Seasonal 22oz

$6.14

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$3.65

Bud Lite

$3.65

Michelob Ultra

$3.65

Coors Lite

$3.65

Miller Lite

$3.65

Landshark

$2.73

Dos XX

$4.55

Guiness

$4.55

Heineken

$4.55

Laguanitas

$4.55

Voodoo Ranger

$4.55

Angry Orchard

$4.55

Blue Moon

$4.55

Rockhound

$4.55

Truly

$4.55

Corona

$4.55

Modelo

$4.55

Pacifico

$4.55

BL Chelada

$4.55

Modelo Negra

$4.55

Domestic Bucket

$13.64

Premium Bucket

$16.36

Landshark Bucket

$10.91

Wine

Merlot

$5.45

Carbernet Sauvignon

$5.45

Chardonnay

$5.45

Pinot Grigio

$5.45

Moscato

$5.45

NA Beverages

Sprite

$1.82

Coke

$1.82

Diet Coke

$1.82

Dr Pepper

$1.82

Tonic Water

$1.82

Club Soda

$1.82

Pineapple

$1.82

Orange

$1.82

Cranberry

$1.82

Monster

$3.64

Liquid Death

$3.64

Beach Kitchen

Entree

Bentley's Beast Burger with Fries

$15.00

test

Twisted Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Robert's Meatball Sliders

$6.00

Sharables

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Events

Music

Karaoke/HR

$50.00

DJ/HR

$50.00

Bar Staff

Bartender/HR

$10.00

Bar Back/HR

$16.00

Security

Security/HR

$20.00

Bar Rental

Bar Rental/HR

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

911 SE 28th St Ste 7, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

