Bentley's

review star

No reviews yet

201 Liberty St SE

Salem, OR 97301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka SGL

$7.00

Absolut Citron SGL

$8.00

Grey Goose SGL

$10.00

Ketel One SGL

$8.00

Tito's SGL

$9.00

Well Vodka DBL

$14.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$16.00

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Ketel One DBL

$16.00

Tito's DBL

$18.00

Well Gin SGL

$7.00

Beefeater SGL

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire SGL

$8.00

Hendricks SGL

$10.00

Tanqueray SGL

$9.00

Well Gin DBL

$14.00

Beefeater DBL

$16.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$16.00

Hendricks DBL

$20.00

Tanqueray DBL

$18.00

Well Rum SGL

$7.00

Bacardi SGL

$8.00

Bacardi Limon SGL

$8.00

Captain Morgan SGL

$8.00

Meyers SGL

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$14.00

Bacardi DBL

$16.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$16.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$16.00

Meyers DBL

$16.00

Well Tequila SGL

$7.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco SGL

$9.00

Casa Noble SGL

$9.00

Corazon Reposado SGL

$8.00

Cuervo Silver SGL

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo SGL

$13.00

Patron Anejo SGL

$12.00

Patron Reposado SGL

$12.00

Patron Silver SGL

$11.00

Well Tequila DBL

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$18.00

Casa Noble DBL

$18.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

$16.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$26.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$24.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$24.00

Patron Silver DBL

$22.00

Well Whiskey SGL

$7.00

Bulliet Rye SGL

$9.00

Jack Daniels SGL

$9.00

Jim Beam SGL

$9.00

Knob Creek SGL

$10.00

Makers 46 SGL

$10.00

Makers Mark SGL

$9.00

Wild Turkey SGL

$9.00

Woodford Reserve SGL

$10.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$14.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$18.00

Jim Beam DBL

$18.00

Knob Creek DBL

$20.00

Makers 46 DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$18.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$20.00

Well Scotch SGL

$7.00

Chivas Regal SGL

$10.00

Dewars SGL

$8.00

J & B SGL

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black SGL

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red SGL

$9.00

Well Scotch DBL

$14.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$20.00

Dewars DBL

$16.00

J & B DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno SGL

Aperol SGL

Bailey's SGL

$8.00

Campari SGL

Chartreuse, Green SGL

Cointreau SGL

Drambuie SGL

Fireball SGL

$8.00

Frangelico SGL

Godiva Chocolate SGL

Grand Marnier SGL

Jagermeister SGL

$8.00

Kahlua SGL

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

Aperol DBL

Bailey's DBL

$16.00

Campari DBL

Chartreuse, Green DBL

Cointreau DBL

Drambuie DBL

Fireball DBL

$16.00

Frangelico DBL

Godiva Chocolate DBL

Grand Marnier DBL

Jagermeister DBL

$16.00

Kahlua DBL

Sig Cocktails

Prom Dress

$11.00

Nic & Sloy

$12.00

Bentley’s Grand Margarita

$15.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Bees Knees

$11.00

Willamette U

$12.00

Chocolate Addiction

$13.00

Overlap

$9.00

Flirtini

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00

Basic Cocktails

Lemondrop

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Negroni

$13.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Side Car

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Spanish Coffee

$13.00

Zero Proof

Cherry Orchard

$7.00

The Arnie

$5.00

Clapton

$6.00

Draught Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Crux - Hazy IPA

$8.00

Rogue - Dead Guy

$8.00

Browns - Imperial

$10.00

PfREIM - Midwest IPA

$8.00

Ruzzo Lime Kick

$8.00

Bottled/Can Beer

Hefeweizen

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken NA

$8.00Out of stock

Glass Pour Wine

Shortbread Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Ronero Arneis GLS

$13.00

Willamette Pinot Gris GLS

$11.00

Pinot Grigio - Garganega GLS

$9.00

Stroller Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Stroller Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Raptor Ridge Cluster GLS

$22.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet GLS

$11.00

Badia Chianti Classico GLS

$16.00

Canas Two Rivers GLS

$12.00

Noble Tree Merlot GLS

$11.00

Domaine Serene Rose GLS

$14.00

Lemelson Pinot Rose GLS

$12.00

La Marca Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Moscato d' Asti (375 mL)

$22.00

Bottled Wine

Domaine Serene Rose BTL

$48.00

Lemelson Pinot Rose BTL

$43.00

Willamette Pinot Noir BTL

$43.00

Lemelson Pinot Noir BTL

$56.00

Darioush Merlot BTL

$50.00

Rombauer Merlot BTL

$59.00

L'ecole Merlot BTL

$54.00

Purple Hands Pinot Noir BTL

$43.00

Raptor Ridge Cluster BTL

$58.00

Archery Pinot Noir BTL

$57.00

Stroller Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Willamette Founders BTL

$38.00

Canas Two Rivers BTL

$41.00

Raptor Ridge Tempranillo BTL

$52.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet BTL

$38.00

Jordan Alexander Cabernet BTL

$110.00

Silver Oak Cabernet BTL

$175.00

Barbera d'Asti Tre Vigne BTL

$47.00

Dolceto d'Alba Tre Vigne BTL

$45.00

Elena Lagrein BTL

$49.00

Badia Chianti Classico BTL

$46.00

Badia Classico Riserva BTL

$65.00

Tenuta Selezione BTL

$87.00

Noble Tree Merlot BTL

$34.00

J Vinyards Cuvee BTL

$40.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$37.00

Moscato d' Asti (375 mL)

$22.00

Willamette Pinot Gris BTL

$38.00

Stroller Chardonnay BTL

$31.00

Cakebread Chardonnay BTL

$31.00

Rombauer Chardonnay BTL

$64.00

Vietti Arneis BTL

$42.00

Elena Pinot Bianco BTL

$43.00

Abbazia Kerner BTL

$44.00

Lemelson Blue Label BTL

$45.00

Darioush Chardonnay BTL

$51.00

Noble Tree Chardonnay BTL

$39.00

Sonoma Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

N/A Bevs

Soft Drink

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea/Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pelegrino

$6.00

Main

Entrees

Bentley's Burger

$22.00

Bucatini Carbonara

$28.00

Fettuccini

$27.00

Frenched Breast Chicken

$29.00

Hanger Steak

$33.00

Filet - Pepper Steak

$44.00

Pork Chop

$29.00

Salmon

$34.00

Short Rib

$39.00

Pizzettes/Flatbreads

Margherita

$15.00

Pepperoni

$16.00

Mushroom pizza

$18.00

Schiaccata Flatbread

$14.00

Soups/Salads

Cup of Chowder

$7.00

Bowl of Chowder

$12.00

Bowl of French Onion Soup

$13.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$13.00

Sm House Salad

$7.00

Lg House Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Baby Wedge

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Appetizers/Starters

Arancini

$12.00

Brussels

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$21.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Roasted Olives

$11.00

Sizzling Mushrooms

$13.00

Steamer Clams

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Desserts

Dark Chocolate Marquise

$12.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Cobbler

$12.00

Kids Menu

K Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

K Mac & Chz

$12.00

K Chz Pizza

$8.00

K Pepp Pizza

$12.00

K Salmon

$14.00

K Noodles

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 Liberty St SE, Salem, OR 97301

Directions

