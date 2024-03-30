- Home
Bento Peak 4724 Geary Blvd
4724 Geary Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94118
Food
Appetizers
- Age Dashi Tofu$6.95
Deep-fried tofu with tempura sauce, bonito flake, dry seaweed, and green onion
- Hiyashi Tofu$6.95
Cold tofu with ginger, green onion, and bonito flake
- Gyoza$7.95
6 pieces. Japanese style meat pot stickers
- Veggie Gyoza$7.95
6 pieces. Japanese style veggie pot stickers
- Kaki Fried$8.95
Deep-fried oyster with tempura sauce, dry seaweed, green onion, bonito flake, and shichimi
- Takoyaki$7.95
Octopus balls
- Geso$8.95
Squid tentacles
- Soft Shell Crab$11.95
Deep-fried whole soft shell crab, serve with homemade salsa and katsu sauce
- Chicken Kara-Age$7.95
Deep-fried chicken with spicy mayo
- Baked Mussel$12.95
Baked mussel with green onion, tobiko, and spicy mayo
- Veggie Tempura$8.95
6 veggies tempura
- Mix Tempura$9.95
2 shrimps and 6 veggie tempura
- Shrimp Tempura$9.95
4 shrimps tempura
- fresh oysters$18.95
Side Dish
- Miso Soup$2.50
With tofu, seaweed, and green onion
- Edamame$4.50
Boiled green bean
- Garlic Edamame$6.95
Pan-fried green bean with garlic sauce and butter
- White Rice$2.50
- Sushi Rice$2.95
- Wakame Salad$5.95
Seaweed salad
- House Green Salad$3.95
Spring mixed with house dressing
- Sunomono$5.50
Cucumber salad and vinegar dressing
- Ocean Sunomono$9.95
Mixed seafood and cucumber salad with vinegar dressing
- Tako Sunomono$8.50
Octopus and cucumber with vinegar dressing
- Ebi Sunomono$8.50
Cooked shrimp and cucumber with vinegar dressing
- Poke Salad$10.95
Assorted fish, cucumber, tobiko, seaweed salad, and sweet onion
- Goamme$5.95
Sashimi & Sushi
- Sake Sushi$6.95
Salmon
- Sake Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Salmon
- Sake Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Salmon
- Maguro Sushi$6.95
Tuna
- Maguro Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Tuna
- Maguro Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Tuna
- Hamachi Sushi$6.95
Yellow tail
- Hamachi Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Yellow tail
- Hamachi Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Yellow tail
- Shiro Maguro Sushi$6.95
White tuna
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
White tuna
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
White tuna
- Sake Toro Sushi$7.95
Salmon belly
- Sake Toro Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
Salmon belly
- Sake Toro Sashimi (8 pcs)$26.95
Salmon belly
- Hamachi Toro Sushi$8.95
Yellow tail belly
- Hamachi Toro Sashimi (4 pcs)$16.95
Yellow tail belly
- Hamachi Toro Sashimi (8 pcs)$31.95
Yellow tail belly
- Shiro Maguro Toro Sushi$8.95
- Shiro Maguro Toro Sashimi (4 pcs)$16.95
- Tako Sushi$6.95
Octopus
- Tako Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Octopus
- Tako Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Octopus
- Escolar Sushi$6.95
- Escolar Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
- Escolar Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
- Saba Sushi$6.95
Mackerel
- Saba Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Mackerel
- Saba Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Mackerel
- Hotate Sushi$7.95
Scallop
- Hotate Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
Scallop
- Hotate Sashimi (8 pcs)$26.95
Scallop
- Ama Ebi Sushi$10.95
Sweet shrimp
- Ama Ebi Sashimi (4 pcs)$19.95
Sweet shrimp
- Uni Sushi
Sea urchin
- Uni Sashimi
Sea urchin
- Ebi Sushi$6.95
Cooked shrimp
- Kani Sushi$5.9