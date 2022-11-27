Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Bent Prop Pub

127 Reviews

632 Lake Drive

Coldwater, MI 49036

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Wharf Burger
12" Meat Lover's

Beer

Ace Pineapple Cider
$4.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$4.00
Angry Orchard
$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00
Bell's 2 Hearted
$4.00

Bell's 2 Hearted

$4.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$4.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.00
Busch Light

Busch Light

$2.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.00
Corona

Corona

$4.00
Corona Premier
$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00
Founder's All Day IPA
$4.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$4.00
Guinness

Guinness

$4.00
Heineken

Heineken

$4.00

Heinekin Zero N/A

$4.00

Labatte N/a

$4.00
Land Shark

Land Shark

$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.00
Oberon

Oberon

$4.00

Octoberfest

$4.00
PBR

PBR

$2.00
Redd's

Redd's

$2.00

Rind Over Matter

$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00
Truly

Truly

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Bud Light Hard Sodas

$4.00

PBR Hard Coffee Salted Caramel

$5.50

Unicorn Fart Sour

$8.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Truly Vodka Seltzer

$5.00

Ace Pineapple Cider Bucket

$15.00

Angry Orchard Bucket

$14.00

Bell's 2 Hearted Bucket

$15.00

Blue Moon Bucket

$14.00

Bud Light Bucket

$10.00

Bud Light Lime Bucket

$12.00

Budweiser Bucket

$10.00

Busch Light Bucket

$8.00

Coors Light Bucket

$10.00

Corona Extra Bucket

$14.00

Corona Premier Bucket

$15.00

Founder's All Day Bucket

$15.00

Guinness Bucket

$15.00

Heineken Bucket

$15.00

Land Shark Bucket

$14.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$10.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$10.00

Mix & Match Domestic

$10.00

Monkey Mouth IPA Bucket

$15.00

Oberon Bucket

$15.00

PBR Bucket

$8.00

Redd's Bucket

$14.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest Bucket

$14.00

Stella Artois Bucket

$14.00

Truly Bucket

$12.00

Bud Light 16 OZ

$1.50

Bud Light 21 OZ

$2.50

Miller Light 16 OZ

$1.50

Miller Light 21 OZ

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

PBR

$2.00

Mich Ultra

$2.00

Miller Light

$2.00

Cocktails

Corona-Rita

$21.00

Tropical Polluted Water

$20.00

No-Joka-Mocha MUCHO

$23.00

Mucho Mary

$25.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00+

Banana Creampie

$6.00

Bend Me Over

$6.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00+

Buttercrown

$7.00

Cin Toast Crunch

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jager Bombs

$8.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.50

Johnny Vegas Drink

$10.00+

Kamikazee

$6.00

Lemon Drops

$6.00+

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00+

Long Island

$10.00+

Loopy Bomb

$8.00

Lucifer

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita Rocks

$8.00+

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00+

Moscow mule

$8.00+

Mudslide

$8.00+

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Peanut Butter Coffee Martini

$10.00

Pickle Backs

$7.00

Pink Starbursts

$6.00

Red Headed Sluts

$7.00

Rum Runner

$8.00+

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Scooby snack

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00+

Stolibomb

$10.00

Stolibomb

$8.00

Strawberry Elderflower Mule

$10.00+

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00+

The Keeton

$10.00

Tootsie Roll

$6.00

Top Shelf Amaretto Sour

$8.00+

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00+

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Wash Apple Martini

$9.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

White Gummy Bears

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Wisconsin Lunchbox

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Mimosa Bucket

$15.00

Blueberry Muffin

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Peanut Butter Martini

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Beach Bottom Punch

$9.00+

Malibu Sunset

$7.00+

Peach Empress

$10.00+

Royal Days

$10.00+

Sand Bar

$10.00+

Skinny Marg

$10.00+

Sunken Island

$7.00+

Bender

$9.00+

Beachside Bourbon Freeze

$9.00+

Blue Skies

$9.00+

Crimson Wave

$8.00+

Frozen Daiquri

$8.00+

Frozen Margarita

$8.00+

No-Joka-Mocha

$9.00+

Pina Colada

$7.00+

Summer Squeeze

$9.00+

Tropi-Long Island

$10.00+

Andes Mint

$9.00+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00+

Fruity Pebbles

$9.00+

Oreo

$9.00+

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.00+

Mary Flights

$15.00

Mimosa Flights

$15.00

Coffee and Tea

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Coco

$2.00

Soda

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Water

Wine

Cabernet Bottle

$21.00

Grand Traverse Sweet Red Bottle

$23.00

Lambrusco Bottle

$23.00

Merlot Bottle

$21.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$21.00

Moscato Bottle

$21.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$23.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$21.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$21.00

White Zinfandel Bottle

$21.00

House Champagne Bottle

$21.00

Starters

Bent Prop Pretzel

Bent Prop Pretzel

$12.00

propeller sized pretzel, with house made beer cheese

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$12.00

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds with house made ranch

Boneless Wings

$14.00

10 wings tossed in your choice of: BBQ, buffalo, bourbon, sweet chili or chili garlic sauce. Served with a side of celery.

Bone-In Wings

$15.00

10 traditional bone-in that are freshly tossed in a house made BBQ dry rub and deep fried - Leave them with the dry rub or choose to have them tossed in your choice of sauce.

Steak Bites

$16.00

8oz hand cut beef filet pieces marinated and grilled.

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Jumbo Fantailed shrimp with a seasoned breading, crusted with shredded coconut and served with a sweet chili sauce.

Chips And Salsa

$8.00

Fresh house made chips, seasoned with cilantro lime, paired with fresh fire roasted salsa

Lobster Bites

$15.00

Avocado Bites

$15.00

Bent Prop Fave's

Cuban

Cuban

$15.00

Slow smoked pulled pork bacon mix, fresh sliced ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, dill pickle chips all toasted on a French bread bun.

Wharf Burger

$16.00

Wharf Burger grilled with cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. served with House Fries.

Quesadilla

$14.00

Southwest seasoned chicken, cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and southwest sauce. served with fiesta rice.

Steak Fajita Wrap

$16.00

Grilled and seasoned steak, peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, southwest sauce, in a large flour tortilla. served with house fries.

Crispy Chicken wrap

$15.00

Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese on a large flour tortilla. served with house fries.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Salads

Signature Michigan Cherry

$13.00

Fresh spring mix topped with feta cheese, dried cherries and house made candied pecans. Served with your choice of dressing.

Crunchy Broccoli Salad

$14.00

Shredded broccoli, carrots, and kale mix, sunflower kernels, and bacon, served with house made poppy seed dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, tomato's, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons. served with your favorite dressing.

SIDE House Salad

$6.00

Shredded cheese, grape tomatoes and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

SIDE Michigan Cherry

$7.00

Spring mix, dried cherries, feta cheese, and house made candied pecans. served with your favorite dressing.

SIDE Crunchy Broc Salad

$8.00

Shredded broccoli, carrots, and kale mix, sunflower kernels, and bacon. served with house made poppy seed dressing

Stone Fired Pizzas/Subs

Twelve inch Artisan crust made fresh to order in our stone fire oven!

12" Cheese

$16.00

Make it your own, just the way you like!

12" Supreme

$21.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives on an Artisan crust.

12" Veggie Lover's

$19.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, green olives, red onions and tomato slices on an Artisan crust.

12" BBQ Bacon Chicken

$21.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion on top of our bacon jam sauce and topped with jack and mozzarella cheeses on an Artisan crust.

12" Meat Lover's

$21.00

Pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage on an Artisan crust.

Cheese Sub

$10.00

Supreme Sub

$12.00

Veggie Sub

$12.00

Meat Lovers Sub

$12.00

BBQ Bacon Chicken Sub

$12.00

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Feta Sub

$15.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Crispy Battered French Fries!

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$5.00

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds. served with ranch dressing

Broccoli Slaw

$3.00

Shredded broccoli, carrots and kale mix, tossed in our house made slaw dressing.

Garlic Butter Baby Bakers

$3.00

Baby Baked potatoes buttery and seasoned, crispy on the outside and soft in the middle.

Fiesta Rice

$3.00

Seasoned Mexican style fiesta rice blend

SIDE House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, grape tomato's, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons. served with your favorite dressing.

SIDE Crunchy Broc Salad

$6.00

Shredded broccoli, carrots, and kale mix, sunflower kernels, and bacon. served with house made poppy seed dressing or you favorite choice of dressing.

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Fresh to order Steamed broccoli florets.

SIDE Michigan Cherry

$7.00

Fresh spring mix topped with feta cheese, dried cherries and house made candied pecans. Served with your choice of dressing.

Desserts

Blueberry Pie

$8.00

Cherry Pie

$8.00

Kids

KIDS Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Kid's favorite kraft style mac and cheese, topped with shredded cheddar jack. served with house fries.

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Crispy seasoned chicken tenders. served with house fries.

KIDS Boneless Wings

$8.00

Half portion of boneless wings with favortie sauce. served with house fries.

KIDS Fish

$8.00

Half order of fried pollock. served with house fries.

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Classic American grilled cheese on Texas toast. served with house fries.

KIDS Steak Bites

$8.00

Half order of our famous marinated beef filet bites. served with house fries.

By The Beach

Shrimp Tempura Tacos

$15.00

Chipotle Lobster Wrap

$17.00

Pollock Fish Basket

$15.00

8oz Ahi Tuna Dinner

$30.00

Honey Sriracha Shrimp Skewers Dinner

$20.00

Specials

PRETZEL BITES

$12.00

Pork Rinds

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Honey Garlic Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$20.00

Popper Bacon Burger

$17.00

specials

Apple Pie Shot

$5.00

Toasted Caramel Espresso

$10.00

Salted Caramel Cider

$9.00

beer buckets

Truly Bucket

$10.00

Hard Soda Bucket

$10.00
check markLive Music
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant & Pub with a unique food and drink menu that you'll love, overlooking beautiful Coldwater Lake!

Location

632 Lake Drive, Coldwater, MI 49036

Directions

