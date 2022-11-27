Bent Prop Pub
127 Reviews
632 Lake Drive
Coldwater, MI 49036
Beer
Ace Pineapple Cider
Angry Orchard
Bell's 2 Hearted
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Founder's All Day IPA
Guinness
Heineken
Heinekin Zero N/A
Labatte N/a
Land Shark
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Oberon
Octoberfest
PBR
Redd's
Rind Over Matter
Stella Artois
Truly
Bud Light Seltzer
Bud Light Hard Sodas
PBR Hard Coffee Salted Caramel
Unicorn Fart Sour
Long Drink
Truly Vodka Seltzer
Ace Pineapple Cider Bucket
Angry Orchard Bucket
Bell's 2 Hearted Bucket
Blue Moon Bucket
Bud Light Bucket
Bud Light Lime Bucket
Budweiser Bucket
Busch Light Bucket
Coors Light Bucket
Corona Extra Bucket
Corona Premier Bucket
Founder's All Day Bucket
Guinness Bucket
Heineken Bucket
Land Shark Bucket
Michelob Ultra Bucket
Miller Lite Bucket
Mix & Match Domestic
Monkey Mouth IPA Bucket
Oberon Bucket
PBR Bucket
Redd's Bucket
Sam Adams Octoberfest Bucket
Stella Artois Bucket
Truly Bucket
Bud Light 16 OZ
Bud Light 21 OZ
Miller Light 16 OZ
Miller Light 21 OZ
Busch Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
PBR
Mich Ultra
Miller Light
Cocktails
Corona-Rita
Tropical Polluted Water
No-Joka-Mocha MUCHO
Mucho Mary
Amaretto Sour
Banana Creampie
Bend Me Over
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Buttercrown
Cin Toast Crunch
Cosmopolitan
Green Tea Shot
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jager Bombs
Johnny Vegas
Johnny Vegas Drink
Kamikazee
Lemon Drops
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island
Loopy Bomb
Lucifer
Manhattan
Margarita Rocks
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Peanut Butter Coffee Martini
Pickle Backs
Pink Starbursts
Red Headed Sluts
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Scooby snack
Sex On The Beach
Stolibomb
Strawberry Elderflower Mule
Tequila Sunrise
The Keeton
Tootsie Roll
Top Shelf Amaretto Sour
Top Shelf Long Island
Vegas Bomb
Wash Apple Martini
Washington Apple
White Gummy Bears
White Russian
Wisconsin Lunchbox
Bahama Mama
Mimosa Bucket
Blueberry Muffin
Banana Pudding
Peanut Butter Martini
Whiskey Sour
Beach Bottom Punch
Malibu Sunset
Peach Empress
Royal Days
Sand Bar
Skinny Marg
Sunken Island
Bender
Beachside Bourbon Freeze
Blue Skies
Crimson Wave
Frozen Daiquri
Frozen Margarita
No-Joka-Mocha
Pina Colada
Summer Squeeze
Tropi-Long Island
Andes Mint
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Fruity Pebbles
Oreo
Peanut Butter Cup
Mary Flights
Mimosa Flights
Soda
Wine
Starters
Bent Prop Pretzel
propeller sized pretzel, with house made beer cheese
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds with house made ranch
Boneless Wings
10 wings tossed in your choice of: BBQ, buffalo, bourbon, sweet chili or chili garlic sauce. Served with a side of celery.
Bone-In Wings
10 traditional bone-in that are freshly tossed in a house made BBQ dry rub and deep fried - Leave them with the dry rub or choose to have them tossed in your choice of sauce.
Steak Bites
8oz hand cut beef filet pieces marinated and grilled.
Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo Fantailed shrimp with a seasoned breading, crusted with shredded coconut and served with a sweet chili sauce.
Chips And Salsa
Fresh house made chips, seasoned with cilantro lime, paired with fresh fire roasted salsa
Lobster Bites
Avocado Bites
Bent Prop Fave's
Cuban
Slow smoked pulled pork bacon mix, fresh sliced ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, dill pickle chips all toasted on a French bread bun.
Wharf Burger
Wharf Burger grilled with cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. served with House Fries.
Quesadilla
Southwest seasoned chicken, cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and southwest sauce. served with fiesta rice.
Steak Fajita Wrap
Grilled and seasoned steak, peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, southwest sauce, in a large flour tortilla. served with house fries.
Crispy Chicken wrap
Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese on a large flour tortilla. served with house fries.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Salads
Signature Michigan Cherry
Fresh spring mix topped with feta cheese, dried cherries and house made candied pecans. Served with your choice of dressing.
Crunchy Broccoli Salad
Shredded broccoli, carrots, and kale mix, sunflower kernels, and bacon, served with house made poppy seed dressing
House Salad
Spring mix, tomato's, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons. served with your favorite dressing.
SIDE House Salad
Shredded cheese, grape tomatoes and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
SIDE Michigan Cherry
Spring mix, dried cherries, feta cheese, and house made candied pecans. served with your favorite dressing.
SIDE Crunchy Broc Salad
Shredded broccoli, carrots, and kale mix, sunflower kernels, and bacon. served with house made poppy seed dressing
Stone Fired Pizzas/Subs
12" Cheese
Make it your own, just the way you like!
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives on an Artisan crust.
12" Veggie Lover's
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, green olives, red onions and tomato slices on an Artisan crust.
12" BBQ Bacon Chicken
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion on top of our bacon jam sauce and topped with jack and mozzarella cheeses on an Artisan crust.
12" Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage on an Artisan crust.
Cheese Sub
Supreme Sub
Veggie Sub
Meat Lovers Sub
BBQ Bacon Chicken Sub
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Feta Sub
Sides
French Fries
Crispy Battered French Fries!
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds. served with ranch dressing
Broccoli Slaw
Shredded broccoli, carrots and kale mix, tossed in our house made slaw dressing.
Garlic Butter Baby Bakers
Baby Baked potatoes buttery and seasoned, crispy on the outside and soft in the middle.
Fiesta Rice
Seasoned Mexican style fiesta rice blend
SIDE House Salad
Spring mix, grape tomato's, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons. served with your favorite dressing.
SIDE Crunchy Broc Salad
Shredded broccoli, carrots, and kale mix, sunflower kernels, and bacon. served with house made poppy seed dressing or you favorite choice of dressing.
Steamed Broccoli
Fresh to order Steamed broccoli florets.
SIDE Michigan Cherry
Fresh spring mix topped with feta cheese, dried cherries and house made candied pecans. Served with your choice of dressing.
Kids
KIDS Mac N' Cheese
Kid's favorite kraft style mac and cheese, topped with shredded cheddar jack. served with house fries.
KIDS Chicken Tenders
Crispy seasoned chicken tenders. served with house fries.
KIDS Boneless Wings
Half portion of boneless wings with favortie sauce. served with house fries.
KIDS Fish
Half order of fried pollock. served with house fries.
KIDS Grilled Cheese
Classic American grilled cheese on Texas toast. served with house fries.
KIDS Steak Bites
Half order of our famous marinated beef filet bites. served with house fries.
By The Beach
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant & Pub with a unique food and drink menu that you'll love, overlooking beautiful Coldwater Lake!
632 Lake Drive, Coldwater, MI 49036