Italian
Pizza
Salad

Benvolio's on Burnet Road.

8023 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78759

Sandwiches

All of our delicious 10" sandwiches are served toasted with pickled veggies and home-made potato chips (original, parmesan or salt & pepper).
The Star-Crossed Bird

The Star-Crossed Bird

$13.00

Mozzarella, turkey, grilled chicken, bacon, cool cucumber sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Contains: allium, gluten, dairy, nightshade

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, parmesan, fresh marinara and basil. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.

Italian Cold Cut

Italian Cold Cut

$14.00

Mortadella, genoa salami, provolone, spring mix, roma tomatoes, sweet bell pepper and pepperoncini mix, garlic aioli, toasted ciabatta roll

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$11.00

Mild Italian sausage, sauteed onions and mixed sweet peppers tossed in marinara on a toasted ciabatta roll with parmesan

Salads

All of our entree salads (46oz volume) feature chopped Romaine and Spring Mix and include a choice of dressing.
Friar Wade’s Salad

Friar Wade’s Salad

$10.00

Grapes, kalamata olives, red onions, croutons, pecorino, cucumbers, champagne vinaigrette, and balsamic drizzle. Contains: dairy, gluten, nightshade

Veggie Delizia

Veggie Delizia

$12.00

Apples, spring mix, arugula, gorgonzola, roasted sweet potatoes, red onions, pecans, dried cranberries. Contains: dairy, nightshade, tree nuts

Caesar Speziata

Caesar Speziata

$10.00

Chopped romaine, pecorino, croutons, pepperoncini, tossed with spicy caesar dressing. Contains: allium, egg, gluten, nightshade

Pizza

All of our 12" pizzas feature home made dough and sauce.
Italian Meatlovers

Italian Meatlovers

$15.00Out of stock

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, bacon, and smoked gouda. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade

Pesto Bruschetta

Pesto Bruschetta

$12.00Out of stock

Basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato checca and fresh torn basil, balsamic reduction. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade, tree nut

The Chicken Capulet

The Chicken Capulet

$14.00Out of stock

Pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, provolone, fried chicken, grated parmesan and basil. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade

Formaggio

Formaggio

$9.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$11.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Home made potato chips in the following flavors: Parmesan / Salt and Pepper / Regular

Caesar Speziata (Small)

Caesar Speziata (Small)

$6.00

Chopped romaine, pecorino, croutons, pepperoncini, tossed with spicy caesar dressing. Contains: allium, egg, gluten, nightshade (32oz volume)

Lady Mac

Lady Mac

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy prosciutto crumbles, smoked gouda, swiss, mozzarella, parmesan. Contains: dairy, gluten (8oz Volume)

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke (12oz can)

Coke (12oz can)

$2.00
Diet Coke (12oz can)

Diet Coke (12oz can)

$2.00
Sprite (12oz can)

Sprite (12oz can)

$2.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust finished with raspberry sauce and mint.

Special Offers

March Madness Combo

March Madness Combo

$80.00

Let us take care of your March Madness spread. Get two pizzas, two sandwiches, a salad, five bags of chips and 5 drinks all for just $70. Available to order in advance or day of the game.

Beer

Celis White - 6-pack

Celis White - 6-pack

$13.00

Beligian-Style Witbier

Karbach Love Street - 6-pack

Karbach Love Street - 6-pack

$12.00

Kolsch

Karbach Crawford Bock - 6-pack

Karbach Crawford Bock - 6-pack

$12.00

German-Style Bock

Twisted X McConauhaze - 6-pack

Twisted X McConauhaze - 6-pack

$14.00

Hazy IPA

Independent Stash IPA - 6-pack

Independent Stash IPA - 6-pack

$13.00Out of stock

Double IPA

White Claw Black Cherry - 6-pack

White Claw Black Cherry - 6-pack

$12.00

Hard Seltzer

Texas Cool Half & Half - 6-pack

Texas Cool Half & Half - 6-pack

$12.00

Hard Iced Tea

Austin Eastciders Original - 6-pack

Austin Eastciders Original - 6-pack

$13.00

Hard Cider

Celis White - Single Can

Celis White - Single Can

$3.00
Karbach Love Street - Single Can

Karbach Love Street - Single Can

$2.50
Karbach Crawford Bock - Single Can

Karbach Crawford Bock - Single Can

$2.50
Twisted X McConauhaze - Single Can

Twisted X McConauhaze - Single Can

$3.00
Independent Stash IPA - Single Can

Independent Stash IPA - Single Can

$3.00
White Claw Black Cherry - Single Can

White Claw Black Cherry - Single Can

$2.00
Texas Cool Half & Half - Single Can

Texas Cool Half & Half - Single Can

$2.00
Austin Eastciders Original - Single Can

Austin Eastciders Original - Single Can

$3.00

Wine

Josh Cellars Chardonnay - 750ml bottle

Josh Cellars Chardonnay - 750ml bottle

$16.00

Chardonnay - California

Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc - 750ml bottle

Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc - 750ml bottle

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

Valdo Sparkling Prosecco - 750ml bottle

Valdo Sparkling Prosecco - 750ml bottle

$20.00

Sparkling Prosecco - Veneto, Italy

Whispering Angel Rosé - 750ml bottle

Whispering Angel Rosé - 750ml bottle

$24.00

Still Rosé

Valdo Rosé - 750ml bottle

Valdo Rosé - 750ml bottle

$16.00

Sparkling Rosé - Veneto, Italy

Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon - 750ml bottle

Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon - 750ml bottle

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - California

Layer Cake Pinot Noir - 750ml bottle

Layer Cake Pinot Noir - 750ml bottle

$20.00

Pinot Noir - California

Rufino Sangiovese - 750ml bottle

Rufino Sangiovese - 750ml bottle

$22.00

Sangiovese - Italy

Freakshow Chardonnay - 750ml bottle

Freakshow Chardonnay - 750ml bottle

$16.00

Chardonnay - California

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon - 750ml bottle

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon - 750ml bottle

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - California

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Benvolio’s is your neighborhood spot for sandwiches, pizza and Italian flavors on the go!

Location

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78759

Directions

