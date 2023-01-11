Main picView gallery

Benyu n/a

review star

No reviews yet

6020 East 82nd Street

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

品悦特色菜品 HOUSE SPECIAL

北京烤鸭 （卷饼、酱、青瓜丝、葱丝）Peking Duck (Sliced Duck, Mandarin Pancake, Hoisin Sauce, Shredded Cucumber and Scallion)

$68.99

(Sliced Duck, Mandarin Pancake, Hoisin Sauce, Shredded Cucumber and Scallion)

品悦招牌烤鱼（麻辣、酸菜）House Signature Roasted Fish (Mala style/Chinese Pickled Vegetable)

$47.99

(Mala style/Chinese Pickled Vegetable)

一品海鲜毛血旺 Supreme Seafood with Duck Blood Curd

$42.99

江南鲍鱼红烧肉 (鲍鱼4只，红烧肉8块） Abalone with Braised Pork Belly (4 pieces of Abalone, 8 pieces of Braised Pork Belly)

$38.99

(4 pieces of Abalone, 8 pieces of Braised Pork Belly)

黑醋汁焗牛肋排 Balsamic Vinaigrette Beef Short Ribs Stew

$37.99

京葱牛筋烧海参 Braised Ox Tendon and Sea Cucumber with Peking Scallion

$40.99

豉椒雪花牛肉粒 Marble Beef Cubes with Pepper and Black Bean Sauce

$30.99

大漠风味羊排 （8条）Desert Cumin Grill Lamb Chop (8 pieces)

$47.99

(8 pieces)

鸿运剁椒鱼 （活鱼）Steamed Fresh Fish with Chopped Bell Pepper (Fresh)

$37.99

飘香沸腾鱼（活鱼）House Signature Spicy Hot Boilling Fish Fillet (Fresh)

$42.99

蒜香鸡中翅 Crispy Garlic Chicken Wings

$17.99

宫保明虾球 Kung Pao Prawn

$27.99

椒鹽魚片 Salt and Pepper Fish Fillet

$18.95

香辣魚片 Hot and Spicy Fish Fillet

$18.95

椒鹽大蝦 salt and pepper shrimp

$20.95

品悦开胃冷菜 Appetizers

特色口水鸡 Szechuan Style Chicken with Chili Sauce

$14.99

夫妻肺片 Mr.and Mrs. Smith

$16.99

蒜泥白肉 Sliced Tender Pork with Garlic Sauce

$14.99

川北凉粉 Szechuan Style Clear Jelly Noodles

$11.99

蒜泥黄瓜 Cucumber with Garlic Vinegar

$10.99

盐水毛豆 Scaled Edemame with Salt

$7.99

五香卤水牛肉 Five Spices Braised Beef Shanks

$17.99

炝拌土豆丝 Cold Stir Shredded Potatoes

$9.99

桂花糯米藕 Sweet Lotus Rooth Stuffed with Sticky Rice

$14.99

话梅糖醋小排 Chef Special's Sweet and Sour Spare Ribs

$14.99

猪肉春卷 Pork Egg Roll (2 Pieces)

$3.99

驰名粤菜 Cantonese Classic

招牌白切鸡 （半只） Cantonese Classic White Cut Chicken

$19.99

传统广式烧鸭 （半只）Cantonese Classic Roasted Duck (Half)

$24.99

脆皮烧肉 Crispy Pork Belly

$19.99

蜜汁叉烧 Char Siu: Cantonese BBQ Pork

$19.99

金牌蒜香骨 Siganture Crispy Garlic Pork Ribs

$23.99

香菠咕噜肉 Pineapple Sweet and Sour Pork

$17.99

糖醋松鼠鱼（活鱼）Sweet and Sour Squirrel Fish (Fresh)

$27.99

家乡梅菜扣肉 Home Style Braised Pork with Preserved Veggie

$17.99

椒盐鱿鱼 Crispy Calamari with Pepper Salt

$17.99

客家卤水鸭 （半只）Hakka Marinated Duck (Half)

$24.99

滑蛋炒虾仁/叉烧 Fried Egg with Shrimp/BBQ Pork

$19.99

招牌炸仔鸡 （半只）Chef's Crispy Chicken (Half)

$19.99

传统广式烧鸭 Cantonese Classic Roasted Duck

$48.99

川菜经典 Traditional Szechuan Flavor

鱼香肉丝 Pork Shredded with Garlic Sauce

$17.99

品悦辣子鸡 House Special Crispy and Spicy Chicken

$19.99

辣椒小炒肉 Pepper Stir-fried Pork Slices

$17.99

川香回锅肉 Szechuan Style Double Cooked Pork Slices

$16.99

宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken

$17.99

水煮鱼片 Szechuan Chilli Boiled Fish Fillets

$26.99

水煮牛肉/羊肉 Szechuan Chili Boiled Beef/Lamb Slices

$24.50

风味孜然羊肉/牛肉 Cumin Flavor Lamb/Beef

$23.99

金汤酸菜鱼片 Fish Fillet with Pickled Vegetable in House Special Golden Soup

$24.50

京酱肉丝 Pork Shredded with Peking Sauce

$19.99

火爆腰花 Sauteed Pig Kidney

$17.99

干煸肥肠 Quick Fried Pork Intestine

$17.99

酱爆坚果鸡丁Bean Paste sauce stir fried Diced Chicken with Cashew

$17.99

五更長旺 spicy pork blood & intestines with pickled hot pot

$21.95

铁板菜品 Iron Plate Sizzling Style

铁板黑椒牛仔骨 Beef Short Ribs

$23.99

铁板葱香羊肉/牛肉 Scallion Stir-fried Lamb/Beef

$23.99

铁板鱼香鸡 Garlic Sauce Chicken

$17.99

锅仔菜品 Mini Wok Style

锅仔香辣虾 Spicy Prawn

$23.99

锅仔台山花菜 Toishan Cauliflower

$14.99

锅仔猪手 House Flavor Pork Feet

$19.99

锅仔香辣排骨 Spicy Pork Rib Tips

$19.99

沙煲菜品 Clay Pot Style

腐竹羊腩煲 Braised Lamb Casserole with Bean Curd Sheet (Hongkong Style)

$23.99

一品鲜海鲜豆腐煲 Supreme Seafood Tofu

$23.99

四川牛腩煲 Szechuan Braised Beef Brisket

$20.99

萝卜牛腩煲 Braised Beef Brisket with Raddish

$20.99

绿色时令菜 Seasonal Greens

豆苗 （蒜炒、上汤） Pea Spout (Garlic Stir-fried/Broth)

$15.99

菜心（蒜炒、白灼）Choy Sum (Garlic Stir-fried/Scalded)

$14.99

唐芥蓝 （耗油、白灼）Chinese Broccoli (Oyster Sauce/Scalded)

$14.99

通心菜 （蒜炒、腐乳）Water Spinich (Garlic Stir-fried/Bead Curd Sauce)

$16.99

蒜炒青江菜 Garlic Stir-fried Bok Choy

$14.99

冬菇青江菜 Bok Choy with Shiitake Mushroom

$19.99

干煸四季豆 Dry-fried String Bean

$14.99

酸辣土豆丝 Spicy and Sour Shredded Potatoes

$14.99

清炒苦瓜 Stir-fried Bitter Melon

$14.99Out of stock

番茄炒蛋 Tomato Fried Egg

$13.99

麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$15.99

家常豆腐 Home Style Tofu

$15.99

鱼香茄子 Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$14.99

蒜炒西兰花 Garlic Stir-fried Broccoli

$12.99

皇子菇玉子豆腐 Egg Tofu with Oyster Mushroom

$16.99

椒鹽豆腐 Salt and Pepper Crispy Tofu

$18.95

滋补养生羹汤 Soup

蟹肉鱼肚羹 Fish Maw with Fresh Crab Soup

$24.99

西湖牛肉羹 West Lake Beef Soup

$16.99

鸡茸玉米羹 Minced Chicken and Corn Soup

$14.99

海鲜酸辣汤 Sour and Spicy Seafood Soup

$19.99

蛋花汤 Egg Drop Soup

$11.99

花生海带排骨汤 Peanut Seaweed and Pork Rib Soup

$19.99Out of stock

酸棘湯 Sour and Spicy Soup

$14.99

小 蟹肉鱼肚羹 Sm Fish maw With Fresh Crab Soup

$15.99

小 西湖牛肉羹 Sm West Lake Beef Soup

$12.99

小 鸡茸玉米羹 Sm Chicken Corn Soup

$11.99

小 海鲜酸辣汤 Sm Sour and Spicy Seafood soup

$15.99

小 蛋花汤 Sm Egg Drop Soup

$8.99

小 酸棘湯 Sm Sour and Spicy Soup

$11.99

美式中餐 American Chinese Dishes

左宗棠鸡 General Tso's Chicken

$16.99

芝麻鸡 Sesame Chicken

$16.99

甜酸鸡 Sweet and Sour Chicken

$16.99

陈皮鸡 Orange Chicken

$16.99

湖南牛、鸡 Hunan Spiced Beef/Chicken

$16.99

蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef

$16.99

西芹雪豆鸡 Celery and Snow Peas with Chicken

$15.99

中国芥兰牛、鸡 Chinese Broccoli Beef/Chicken

$17.99

炒饭类 Fried Rice

咸鱼鸡粒炒饭 Fried Rice with Salty Fish and Diced Chicken

$18.95

本楼炒饭 House Special Fried Rice

$17.99

扬州炒饭 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

$17.99

蔬菜炒饭 Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.99

叉烧炒饭 Char Siu Fried Rice

$14.95

雞炒反 Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

牛炒反 Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

虾炒反 Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.50

粉面类 Noodles & Rice Noodles

四川担担面 Szechuan Dan Dan Noodles

$13.99

品悦杂酱面 House Special Noodles with Fried Bean and Meat Sauce

$16.99

红烧牛腩面 Braised Beef Noodles

$16.99

鲜虾云吞面 Shrimp Wonton Noodles

$14.99

番茄鸡蛋面 Tomato Fried Egg Noodles

$13.99

干炒河粉 Dry Fried Ho Fun

$16.99

湿炒河粉 Wet Fried Ho Fun

$16.99

本楼炒河粉 House Special Ho Fun

$19.99

本楼两面黄 House Special Pan Fried Noodles

$17.99

海鲜两面黄 Seafood Pan Fried Noodles

$19.99

罗汉斋两面黄 Buddha's Delight Pan Fried Noodles

$16.99

豉油皇炒面 Supreme Soy Sauce Fried Noodles

$13.99

星加坡米粉 Singapore Mei Fun

$16.99

本楼炒米粉 House Special Mei Fun

$19.99

捞面（鸡/牛/虾）Lo Mein (Chicken/Beef/Shrimp)

$14.50

本楼捞面 （鸡、牛、虾） House Special Lo Mein (Chicken, Beef and Shrimp)

$16.50

素捞面 Vegetable Lo Mein

$12.95

煎面或两面黄 Cripsy Pan Fried Noodles

$16.95

甜品 Dessert

拔丝苹果 Candied Apple in Hot Toffee

$16.99

拔丝芋头 Candied Taro in Hot Toffee

$16.99

拔丝红薯 Candied Sweet Potatos in Hot Toffee

$16.99

干果冰激凌 Dried Fruit Ice Cream

Out of stock

鸡蛋酒酿汤圆（10只）Sticky Rice Dumpling in Sweet Rice Wine Soup with Egg

$12.99

Sauces

Sm Sriracha

$0.50

Sm Chili Oil

$0.50

Lg Chili Oil

$2.00

Quarter Togo Chili Oil

$4.00

Bucket togo Chili Oil

$8.00

White Rice

White rice

$1.75

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Pin xtra

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Fanta orange

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Root beer

$2.95

Ice tea Sweet/unsweetened

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.50

Hot tea

Chrysanthemum tea

$2.00

Jasmine tea

$1.50

Oolong tea

$1.50

Rock Sugar

$0.75

Coffee

House blend

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

点心中份 Medium Dimsum (Copy)

蒜蓉干贝饺 Scallop w/Garlic Dumpling

$6.30

豉汁蒸排骨 Spare Ribs in Black Bean Sauce

$6.30

蜜汁叉烧包 Steamed BBQ Pork Buns

$6.30

馬蹄糕 Sweet Water Chestnut Cake

$6.30

蔬菜腸粉 Vegetarian Rice Noodle Roll

$6.30

蜂巢炸芋角 Deep Fried Taro Cake

$6.30

韭菜饼 Chives Pancake

$6.30

蟹黄猪肉烧卖 Pork Siu Mai With Crab Roe

$6.30

姜葱牛百叶 Beef Tripe w/ Ginger & Scallions

$6.30Out of stock

流沙奶皇飽 Steamed Golden Cream Buns

$6.30

牛肉肠粉 Minced Beef Rice Noodle Roll

$6.30

腐皮卷 Bean Curd Roll in Oyster Sauce

$6.30

腊味萝卜糕 Preserved Meat and Turnip Cake

$6.30

菜肉包 Pork and Vegetable Buns

$6.30

红豆沙芝麻球 Red Bean Paste Sesame Balls

$6.30

安虾咸水角 Deep Fried Minced Shrimp & Pork Dumpling

$6.30

酱汁蒸凤爪 Steamed Chicken Feet

$6.30

小春卷 Mini Spring Rolls

$6.30

叉烧肠粉 BBQ Pork Rice Noodle Roll

$6.30

皮蛋瘦肉粥 Pork & Preserved Egg Congee

$6.30

油条肠粉 Chinese Donut Rice Noodle Roll

$6.30

点心大份 Large Dimsum (Copy)

针尖虾烧卖 Shrimp Siu Mai

$7.10

脆皮炸虾丸 Crispy Fried Shrimp Balls

$7.10

鲜虾肠粉 Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll

$7.10

鲍鱼糯米鸡 Abalone & Chicken W/ Sticky Rice

$7.10

虾饺 Shrimp Dumplings

$7.10

鲜虾炸春卷 Deep Fried Shrimp Spring Roll

$7.10

咖喱墨鱼仔 Curry Squid

$7.10

百花酿青椒 Stuffed Green Pepper

$7.10

柱侯萝卜牛杂 Beef Offal With Turnip

$7.10

百花酿茄子 Stuffed Eggplant

$7.10

牛仔骨 (点心) Beef Short Ribs w/ Black Pepper (Dimsum)

$7.10

牛筋 Beef Tendon

$7.10

生煎蕙油饼 Pan Fried Scallion Pancake

$7.10Out of stock

榴莲酥 Durian Puffs

$7.60Out of stock

焗叉烧 包Baked BBQ Pork BUN

$7.10

煎饺 Pot Stickers

$7.10

焗菠萝奶黄包 Baked Custard Bun

$7.10

豆腐虾 Tofu w/ Shrimp

$7.10

西菜山竹牛肉球 Stewed Beef Balls

$7.10

酥脆鸡蛋挞 - Baked Cripsy Egg Tart

$7.10

焗叉烧酥 - Baked BBQ Pork Puff

$7.10

顶尖小笼包 Steamed Dumplings

$12.00

牛肚 Beef Honeycomb Tripe

$7.10
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy authentic Asian style food, and Dimsum!

Location

6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Castleton - MCL Castleton
orange starNo Reviews
5520 Castleton Corner Lane Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Bugambilias
orange starNo Reviews
5763 E 86th St Castleton, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Upland Brewing - Castleton - 4939 East 82nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
4939 East 82nd Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Catello's Italian Art Cuisine - 4901 E 82nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
4901 E 82nd Street Indiananpolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Kips Pub - 9546 Allisonville Road
orange starNo Reviews
9546 Allisonville Road Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Cumaco Arepa House
orange star4.8 • 164
9642 Allisonville Rd Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston