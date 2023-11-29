Juice & Smoothies
Beraka Juice
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Beraka Juice is a juice shop and popup juice bar serving organic cold-pressed juices, cleanses, acai bowls, smoothies, and other healthy foods. Rooted in Romans 12:2 “do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” our mission is to serve our community by transforming lifestyles into healthier ones. We aim to achieve this mission through the food we serve in a welcoming and phenomenal guest experience, through events and by hosting workshops.
46 Woodside Avenue, Winthrop, MA 02152
