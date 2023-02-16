Berardi Bros. Southampton 772 Second Street Pike
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
772 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
4.3 • 1,079
400 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurant
Tranquility Brewing Company - 780 falcon circle
No Reviews
780 falcon circle Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Southampton
More near Southampton