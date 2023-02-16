Restaurant header imageView gallery

Berardi Bros. Southampton 772 Second Street Pike

772 Second Street Pike

Southampton, PA 18966

Popular Items

Plain
Cheesesteak
Vodka Chicken Cutlet

Food

Pizza

Plain

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

White

$18.00

garlic, mozzarella, evoo

Margherita

$21.00

mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella

Sicilan Pizza (Square)

$25.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Vodka Pizza (Square)

$25.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$14.00

sliced ribeye, seeded roll, choice of cheese

Chicken Cutlet

$14.00

chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, seeded roll

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella, seeded roll

Homemade Meatball

$13.00

homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, seeded roll

Mamma Mia

$14.00

homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella, seeded roll

Pizza Steak

$14.00

Plain Steak

$13.00

sliced ribeye, seeded roll

Pollo Spinaci

$14.00

chicken cutlet, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella, seeded roll

Respect Your Father

$14.00

chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, long hots, provolone, seeded roll

Vodka Chicken Cutlet

$14.00

chicken cutlet, voka sauce, mozzarella, seeded roll

Sides

1 Meatball

$2.00

10 Meatballs

$25.00

20 Meatballs

$50.00

Side of Hot Peppers

Side of Long Hots

$4.00

Side of Marinara

$2.00

Side Of Pickles

Side of Sweet Peppers

Side of Vodka

$2.00

Side Of Whiz

$2.00

Ketchup Packets

Beverages

20 oz Coke

$2.49

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.49

20 oz Dasani Water

$2.49

20 oz Sprite

$2.49

2L Coke

$3.29

2L Diet Coke

$3.29

2L Sprite

$3.29
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
