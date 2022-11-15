Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Berardi's Family Kitchen

879 Reviews

$$

1019 W Perkins Ave

Sandusky, OH 44870

Order Again

Popular Items

Berardi's House Salad
Philly Cheesesteak
1/2 Sandwiches

Appetizers

Full Fry

Full Fry

$6.50

Berardi's Famous since 1942 Hand Cut French Fries

Battered Mushrooms

$8.00

Whole Fresh Mushrooms Hand Dipped and Fried to order

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$5.00
Sauerkraut Balls

Sauerkraut Balls

$10.00

8 of Rosanne Berardi's famous sauerkraut balls lightly breaded and fried, served with horseradish sauce

Mama Berardi's Meatballs

$8.00

Three of our home-made meatballs and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

8 sticks served with marinara sauce

Battered Onion Ring Tower

Battered Onion Ring Tower

$9.00

Thick cut hand battered to order

Bavarian Soft Pretzel Bites

Bavarian Soft Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Served with our house made beer cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Our own special recipe with fried to order pita chips

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD BASKET

$7.00

Salads

Bella Rosa Salad with Shrimp

Bella Rosa Salad with Shrimp

$10.50

Spring mix/romaine blend, caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, toasted coconut and creamy avocado ranch dressing.

Bella Rosa Salad with Chicken

$10.50

Spring mix/romaine blend, caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, toasted coconut and creamy avocado ranch dressing.

Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Breast Salad

Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Breast Salad

$11.50

Our hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast on spring mix-romaine blen with bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, red onion and choice of dressing

Char-broiled Chicken Breast Salad

$11.50

Strips of chicken breast with Berardi's fries on spring mix-romaine blend, tomato and onion with your choice of salad dressing

Chicken Pecan Salad

Chicken Pecan Salad

$9.50

Chicken breast, pecans, mozzarella, eggs and tomatoes served on our petite salad greens with our parmesan peppercorn ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.50

Chopped romaine, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, chicken, eggs, Maple City Microgreens and tomatoes with balsamic dressing

Berardi's House Salad

Berardi's House Salad

$11.50

Dried cranberries, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, and feta over a large bed of spring mix/romaine blend and served with our home made Honey maple dressing

Pineapple Turkey Salad

Pineapple Turkey Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chunks of real turkey breast, sweet pineapple, and celery on bed of spring mix/romaine blend. Sprinkled with almonds

Southwestern Grilled Chicken & Black Bean Salad

Southwestern Grilled Chicken & Black Bean Salad

$10.00

Our homemade lowfat creamy black bean corn salsa mix on a bed of lettuce with cajun chicken and tortilla strips.

Spinach Avocado Salad

Spinach Avocado Salad

$9.50

Fresh baby spinach, with Maple City Microgreens, Avocado, Blueberries, Feta, Red onion, cherry tomatoes & our House Made Lemon Vinaigrette

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

Bed of chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack, 1000 island dressing, seasoned ground beef served in a crispy taco shell. Salsa on the side

Small Cobb Salad

$7.00

Small Bella Chicken Salad

$6.50

Small Bella Shrimp Salad

$6.50

Small Chicken Pecan Salad

$6.50

White chicken meat, pecans, mozzarella, eggs and cherry tomatoes served on our spring mix/romaine blend with our Parmesan peppercorn ranch

Small Berardi House Salad

$8.00

Dried cranberries, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, and feta over a large bed of spring mix/romaine blend and served with our home made Honey maple dressing

Small Southwest Salad

$7.00

Small Spinach Avocado Salad

$7.00

Chopped iceburg, chicken, celery, red pepper, cucumber, onion, carrot, egg, bacon, tomato & cheddar jack with your choice of dressing

Philly Steak Salad

$14.00

Ribeye Stk Salad

$14.00

Make it a Couple

1/2 Sandwiches

$5.00

1/2 Salads

$4.50

Soup/Pasta

$5.00
Quiche Salad Spcl

Quiche Salad Spcl

$9.50

Mile High/Salad

$10.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Avocado Char Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

A charbroiled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese fresh avocado and chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun.

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Charbroiled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, fresh avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato

Shredded Beef & Mozzarella

$10.25

Hand-Shredded beef and mozzarella on a steak bun

BISTRO BLT PANINI

$9.25

Bistro Turkey Wrap

$11.25

Grilled turkey, cheddar, onion and bistro sauce on a whole wheat wrap

Breaded Haddock Sandwich

Breaded Haddock Sandwich

$12.25

A huge, hand breaded Haddock filet served on a grilled bun with our homemade tarter sauce and lemon

Breaded Veal Sandwich

$13.25

Breaded veal patty fried and served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and onion

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.25

Our slow smoked beef brisket on a grilled bun and drizzled with our homemade sweet 'n smoky BBQ sauce. Topped with our fresh made coleslaw

Breaded Buttermilk Chicken

Breaded Buttermilk Chicken

$11.25

Hand breaded buttermilk dipped chicken breast sandwich w/lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Artichoke & Spinach Wrap

Chicken Artichoke & Spinach Wrap

$11.25

Grilled chicken with housemade spinach and artichoke dip on a whole wheat wrap

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.25

Hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast, mozzarella and homemade marinara

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.25

A generous serving of our home-made chicken salad made with grapes on a croissant

Lake Erie Perch Sandwich

Lake Erie Perch Sandwich

$15.25

Over a 1/4 lb. of fresh Lake Erie perch hand breaded daily. Served with lemon and tartar sauce

Italian Sausage Melt

$11.25

Italian Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Tomato, oregano and mozzarella

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.25

Shaved steak topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and white American cheese on a steak bun

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.25

Our slow smoked pulled pork piled high on a grilled bun and drizzled with our homemade sweet 'n smokey BBQ sauce

Ranch Chicken

Ranch Chicken

$13.25

Hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast, bacon and mozzarella. Served with home-made ranch dressing

Reuben

Reuben

$11.25

Home-cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island on grilled rye

Rib-eye Steak Sandwich

Rib-eye Steak Sandwich

$13.25

5oz USDA Choice Rib-eye steak with grilled onion served on a steak bun

Southwest BLT Wrap

$11.25

A BLT w/pepper jack cheese and southwest sauce in a grilled whole wheat wrap

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.25

Triple decker turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast

Burgers

1/3 lb. Cheeseburger

1/3 lb. Cheeseburger

$9.25

Our fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket blend burger patty w/your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

1/3 lb. Farm House Burger

$13.25

Aged cheddar cheese & applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion and bistro sauce. Topped with an over easy egg.

Al's Pounder

$23.25

Three fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket patties stacked high with 4 strips of applewood smoked bacon with sharp yellow and aged white cheddars

1/3 lb. Berardi Burger

1/3 lb. Berardi Burger

$11.25

Our signature burger. A fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket patty topped with grilled onions and mushrooms with melted sharp cheddar cheese on a grilled bun

1/3 lb. Pub Burger

$13.25

Our 1/3 lb. fresh beef patty with applewood smoked bacon and our homemade beer cheese served on a grilled pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and onion ~ House Favorite!

1/3 lb. Applewood Bacon Burger

$13.25

Our fresh 1/3 lb. beef patty with aged white cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions and drizzled with our homemade sweet 'n smoky BBQ sauce

1/3 lb. Smokehouse Burger

1/3 lb. Smokehouse Burger

$14.25

Our 1/3 lb brisket blend beef patty with applewood smoked bacon and melted aged white cheddar cheese. Topped with slow smoked beef brisket and drizzled with our homemade sweet 'n smoky BBQ sauce

1/3 lb. Hamburger

$8.75

Our 1/3 lb. beef brisket blend burger patty grilled to order and served with lettuce, tomato, onion on a grilled bun

1/3 lb. Southwest Burger

$13.25

1/3 lb. Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.25

A fresh 1/3 ln. beef brisket blend patty with aged white cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bistro sauce, fried green tomatoes and lettuce on a grilled bun

Pasta

Baked White Cheddar Mac N' Cheese & bacon

$14.00

Aged white cheddar Mac N' Cheese topped with bread crumps, bacon and house baked

Baked White Cheddar Mac N' Cheese * No bacon

$12.00

Aged white cheddar Mac n' cheese topped with bread crumbs and house baked

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$15.00

Freshly breaded Buttermilk chicken topped with Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce and baked in our melter. Served with spaghetti

Creamy Cajun Penne Pasta

Creamy Cajun Penne Pasta

$12.00

With sauteed red and green bell peppers Add a char broiled chicken breast +$2.99 or Sauteed Shrimp +$3.99

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$15.00

Breaded Eggplant topped with mozzarella and marinara and baked in our melter. Served with spaghetti marinara

Fettucinni Alfredo with broccoli

$12.00

Our home made Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Tossed with fettuccine and broccoli. Add Char broiled chicken breast +$2.99 or or sauteed Shrimp + $3.99

Fettucinni Alfredo * No Broccoli

$12.00

Our home made Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Tossed with fettuccine and broccoli. Add Char broiled chicken breast +$2.99 or or sauteed Shrimp + $3.99

Homemade Baked Lasagna

$15.00

House Favorite! with three kinds of cheese and Italian sausage

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.00

with homemade marinara sauce

SMALL Spaghetti Dinner

$7.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs dinner

$13.00

with homemade marinara sauce and with 2 homemade meatballs

SMALL Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner

$11.00

Veal Parmesan Dinner

$15.00

with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti

Dinners

Fresh Roasted Herbed 1/2 Chicken

$14.00

Roasted with rosemary and garlic. Served with home-made apple stuffing

12oz. Ribeye Dinner

12oz. Ribeye Dinner

$22.00

12 oz. USA Ribeye. Hand cut and seasoned with our own steak blend and topped with garlic parmesan butter

16 oz. Ribeye Dinner

$28.00

16oz. USDA Choice Ribeye. Handcut and seasoned with our own steak blend. Topped with garlic parmesan butter.

5oz Beef Steak Sirloin

5oz Beef Steak Sirloin

$13.00

Slow Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner

$15.00

Served on house made garlic mashed potatoes and drizzled with our sweet and smokey BBQ sauce

Breaded Haddock dinner

$16.00

Hand breaded in lemon butter

Breaded Veal Dinner

Breaded Veal Dinner

$13.00

Served over our home made apple stuffin' and gravy

Broiled Haddock dinner

$16.00

Broiled in lemon butter

Fried Buttermilk Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.00

Our buttermilk dipped, hand breaded chicken breast. Fried and served with two sides

CharBroiled Chicken Breasts Dinner

$14.00

With garlic butter, Teriyaki, BBQ, Cajun or plain

Sauteed Chicken Breasts

$15.00

With mushrooms, rosemary and garlic

Breaded Chicken Tenders Dinner

$14.00

4 tenders served with choice of: Ranch, honey mustard, Asian ginger, garlic parmesan or BBQ Sauce

1/3lb Chopped Steak Dinner

1/3lb Chopped Steak Dinner

$12.00

1/3lb chopped steak smothered in mushroom gravy

Hot Shredded Beef Dinner

Hot Shredded Beef Dinner

$12.00

Hand shredded beef served between two slices of bread and topped with gravy. A house favorite over 40 years!

Lake Erie Yellow Perch Dinner

Lake Erie Yellow Perch Dinner

$26.00

1/2 lb fresh Lake Erie Perch hand breaded daily, served with lemon and tartar sauce

Lake Erie Surf 'n Turf

$30.00

Small Portion Chicken Tenders

$12.00

3 tenders served with choice of: Ranch, honey mustard, Asian ginger, garlic parmesan or BBQ Sauce

Small Portion Charbroiled Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.00

Small Portion Sauteed Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.00

Sauteed with Mushrooms, rosemary and garlic

Charbroiled Boneless Pork Chops

$14.00

Two hand cut boneless pork chops

Single Bonless Pork Chop

$10.00

Small Portion Hot Beef

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$15.00

Freshly breaded Buttermilk chicken topped with Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce and baked in our melter. Served with spaghetti

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$15.00

Breaded Eggplant topped with mozzarella and marinara and baked in our melter. Served with spaghetti marinara

Homemade Baked Lasagna

$15.00

House Favorite! with three kinds of cheese and Italian sausage

Desserts

Cookie

$2.50

Crisp

$5.00

Banana Cream

$5.00

Bavarian Creme Puff

$5.00

Caramel Bread pudding

$5.00

Cherry

$5.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.00

Coconut Cream

$5.00

French Silk

$5.00

Lemon Meringue

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$4.00

Gelato

$4.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

Ala Carte Side

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Special Muffin

$3.25

Bran Muffin

$1.50

Avocado Half

$2.75
Applesauce

Applesauce

$3.50

Black Bean Blend

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50
Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$3.50

Buttered Corn

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50
Fried Fettuccine side

Fried Fettuccine side

$5.50

Fried Cubed Potatoes

$3.50

1/2 Fried Cubed Potatoes

$2.50

Fried Cubed Potatoes with Cheese

$4.50

Fried Cubed Potatoes with Gravy

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mac n Chz SIDE

$4.50

Mashed with Beef Gravy

$4.50

Mashed with Chicken Gravy

$4.50

Sauteed Green Beans

$3.50

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Apple Stuffin'

$3.50

Side Loaded Fries

$5.50

Side Spaghetti

$4.50

Char Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

One Meatball

$3.00

Side Casserole

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Today's Specials

Special Muffin

$3.25
Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Marzetti Dnr

$11.00Out of stock

Pita

$11.25

Hamburger Gravy

$11.00

Grain Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Seasoned whole grain brown rice, our black bean & Corn blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, and Mushrooms, drizzled with Teriyaki sauce

Microgreens Veggie Bowl

Microgreens Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Whole Grain Brown Rice, topped with our Black Bean blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, grape tomatoes, Avocado, Maple City Microgreens & Lemon Vinaigrette

Southwest Grain Bowl with Chicken

$10.00

Seasoned whole grain brown rice, our black bean & Corn blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, grape tomatoes, drizzled with our chipotle lime sour cream and topped with fresh avocado

Southwest Grain Bowl w/Shrimp

$10.00

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

HEARTY BERARDI Two Eggs/Breakfast Potatoes/Meat

HEARTY BERARDI Two Eggs/Breakfast Potatoes/Meat

$10.00

Two eggs, hash browns, bacon, ham, sausage links or patties & toast

Mile High Quiche

Mile High Quiche

$10.00

with fruit cup and bran muffin

Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes & 5oz. Sirloin

$12.00

12 Oz Ribeye/2 Eggs/Hash Browns

$22.00

Bourbon Cream Pecan French Toast

$12.00

All Day French Toast with Bacon

$10.00

Served with three pieces of thick Texas toast and three strips of bacon

Coffee/Tea

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Juice/Milk

Small 2% Milk

$1.50

Large 2% Milk

$2.00

Small Tomato Juice

$2.00

Large Tomato Juice

$2.75

Small Apple Juice

$2.00

Large Apple Juice

$2.75

Small Orange Juice

$2.00

Large Orange Juice

$2.75

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Large Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Small Choc Milk

$1.50

Large Choc Milk

$2.00

Iced Tea/Lemonades

Iced Tea

$3.00

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

TOGO POP

$3.00

JR Drink

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:15 pm
Restaurant info

Taste the Homemade Difference

Website

Location

1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870

Directions

Search similar restaurants

