Berardi's Family Kitchen

Appetizers
Full Fry
Berardi's Famous since 1942 Hand Cut French Fries
Battered Mushrooms
Whole Fresh Mushrooms Hand Dipped and Fried to order
Bowl Soup
Sauerkraut Balls
8 of Rosanne Berardi's famous sauerkraut balls lightly breaded and fried, served with horseradish sauce
Mama Berardi's Meatballs
Three of our home-made meatballs and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
8 sticks served with marinara sauce
Battered Onion Ring Tower
Thick cut hand battered to order
Bavarian Soft Pretzel Bites
Served with our house made beer cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our own special recipe with fried to order pita chips
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD BASKET
Salads
Bella Rosa Salad with Shrimp
Spring mix/romaine blend, caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, toasted coconut and creamy avocado ranch dressing.
Bella Rosa Salad with Chicken
Spring mix/romaine blend, caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, toasted coconut and creamy avocado ranch dressing.
Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Breast Salad
Our hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast on spring mix-romaine blen with bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, red onion and choice of dressing
Char-broiled Chicken Breast Salad
Strips of chicken breast with Berardi's fries on spring mix-romaine blend, tomato and onion with your choice of salad dressing
Chicken Pecan Salad
Chicken breast, pecans, mozzarella, eggs and tomatoes served on our petite salad greens with our parmesan peppercorn ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, chicken, eggs, Maple City Microgreens and tomatoes with balsamic dressing
Berardi's House Salad
Dried cranberries, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, and feta over a large bed of spring mix/romaine blend and served with our home made Honey maple dressing
Pineapple Turkey Salad
Chunks of real turkey breast, sweet pineapple, and celery on bed of spring mix/romaine blend. Sprinkled with almonds
Southwestern Grilled Chicken & Black Bean Salad
Our homemade lowfat creamy black bean corn salsa mix on a bed of lettuce with cajun chicken and tortilla strips.
Spinach Avocado Salad
Fresh baby spinach, with Maple City Microgreens, Avocado, Blueberries, Feta, Red onion, cherry tomatoes & our House Made Lemon Vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Bed of chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack, 1000 island dressing, seasoned ground beef served in a crispy taco shell. Salsa on the side
Small Cobb Salad
Small Bella Chicken Salad
Small Bella Shrimp Salad
Small Chicken Pecan Salad
White chicken meat, pecans, mozzarella, eggs and cherry tomatoes served on our spring mix/romaine blend with our Parmesan peppercorn ranch
Small Berardi House Salad
Dried cranberries, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, and feta over a large bed of spring mix/romaine blend and served with our home made Honey maple dressing
Small Southwest Salad
Small Spinach Avocado Salad
Chopped iceburg, chicken, celery, red pepper, cucumber, onion, carrot, egg, bacon, tomato & cheddar jack with your choice of dressing
Philly Steak Salad
Ribeye Stk Salad
Make it a Couple
Sandwiches & Wraps
Avocado Char Chicken Sandwich
A charbroiled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese fresh avocado and chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun.
Avocado Chicken Wrap
Charbroiled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, fresh avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato
Shredded Beef & Mozzarella
Hand-Shredded beef and mozzarella on a steak bun
BISTRO BLT PANINI
Bistro Turkey Wrap
Grilled turkey, cheddar, onion and bistro sauce on a whole wheat wrap
Breaded Haddock Sandwich
A huge, hand breaded Haddock filet served on a grilled bun with our homemade tarter sauce and lemon
Breaded Veal Sandwich
Breaded veal patty fried and served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and onion
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Our slow smoked beef brisket on a grilled bun and drizzled with our homemade sweet 'n smoky BBQ sauce. Topped with our fresh made coleslaw
Breaded Buttermilk Chicken
Hand breaded buttermilk dipped chicken breast sandwich w/lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Artichoke & Spinach Wrap
Grilled chicken with housemade spinach and artichoke dip on a whole wheat wrap
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast, mozzarella and homemade marinara
Chicken Salad Croissant
A generous serving of our home-made chicken salad made with grapes on a croissant
Lake Erie Perch Sandwich
Over a 1/4 lb. of fresh Lake Erie perch hand breaded daily. Served with lemon and tartar sauce
Italian Sausage Melt
Italian Grilled Cheese
Tomato, oregano and mozzarella
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved steak topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and white American cheese on a steak bun
Pulled Pork
Our slow smoked pulled pork piled high on a grilled bun and drizzled with our homemade sweet 'n smokey BBQ sauce
Ranch Chicken
Hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast, bacon and mozzarella. Served with home-made ranch dressing
Reuben
Home-cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island on grilled rye
Rib-eye Steak Sandwich
5oz USDA Choice Rib-eye steak with grilled onion served on a steak bun
Southwest BLT Wrap
A BLT w/pepper jack cheese and southwest sauce in a grilled whole wheat wrap
Turkey Club
Triple decker turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast
Burgers
1/3 lb. Cheeseburger
Our fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket blend burger patty w/your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
1/3 lb. Farm House Burger
Aged cheddar cheese & applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion and bistro sauce. Topped with an over easy egg.
Al's Pounder
Three fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket patties stacked high with 4 strips of applewood smoked bacon with sharp yellow and aged white cheddars
1/3 lb. Berardi Burger
Our signature burger. A fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket patty topped with grilled onions and mushrooms with melted sharp cheddar cheese on a grilled bun
1/3 lb. Pub Burger
Our 1/3 lb. fresh beef patty with applewood smoked bacon and our homemade beer cheese served on a grilled pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and onion ~ House Favorite!
1/3 lb. Applewood Bacon Burger
Our fresh 1/3 lb. beef patty with aged white cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions and drizzled with our homemade sweet 'n smoky BBQ sauce
1/3 lb. Smokehouse Burger
Our 1/3 lb brisket blend beef patty with applewood smoked bacon and melted aged white cheddar cheese. Topped with slow smoked beef brisket and drizzled with our homemade sweet 'n smoky BBQ sauce
1/3 lb. Hamburger
Our 1/3 lb. beef brisket blend burger patty grilled to order and served with lettuce, tomato, onion on a grilled bun
1/3 lb. Southwest Burger
1/3 lb. Mushroom Swiss Burger
A fresh 1/3 ln. beef brisket blend patty with aged white cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bistro sauce, fried green tomatoes and lettuce on a grilled bun
Pasta
Baked White Cheddar Mac N' Cheese & bacon
Aged white cheddar Mac N' Cheese topped with bread crumps, bacon and house baked
Baked White Cheddar Mac N' Cheese * No bacon
Aged white cheddar Mac n' cheese topped with bread crumbs and house baked
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Freshly breaded Buttermilk chicken topped with Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce and baked in our melter. Served with spaghetti
Creamy Cajun Penne Pasta
With sauteed red and green bell peppers Add a char broiled chicken breast +$2.99 or Sauteed Shrimp +$3.99
Eggplant Parmesan Dinner
Breaded Eggplant topped with mozzarella and marinara and baked in our melter. Served with spaghetti marinara
Fettucinni Alfredo with broccoli
Our home made Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Tossed with fettuccine and broccoli. Add Char broiled chicken breast +$2.99 or or sauteed Shrimp + $3.99
Fettucinni Alfredo * No Broccoli
Our home made Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Tossed with fettuccine and broccoli. Add Char broiled chicken breast +$2.99 or or sauteed Shrimp + $3.99
Homemade Baked Lasagna
House Favorite! with three kinds of cheese and Italian sausage
Spaghetti Dinner
with homemade marinara sauce
SMALL Spaghetti Dinner
Spaghetti & Meatballs dinner
with homemade marinara sauce and with 2 homemade meatballs
SMALL Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner
Veal Parmesan Dinner
with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti
Dinners
Fresh Roasted Herbed 1/2 Chicken
Roasted with rosemary and garlic. Served with home-made apple stuffing
12oz. Ribeye Dinner
12 oz. USA Ribeye. Hand cut and seasoned with our own steak blend and topped with garlic parmesan butter
16 oz. Ribeye Dinner
16oz. USDA Choice Ribeye. Handcut and seasoned with our own steak blend. Topped with garlic parmesan butter.
5oz Beef Steak Sirloin
Slow Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner
Served on house made garlic mashed potatoes and drizzled with our sweet and smokey BBQ sauce
Breaded Haddock dinner
Hand breaded in lemon butter
Breaded Veal Dinner
Served over our home made apple stuffin' and gravy
Broiled Haddock dinner
Broiled in lemon butter
Fried Buttermilk Chicken Breast Dinner
Our buttermilk dipped, hand breaded chicken breast. Fried and served with two sides
CharBroiled Chicken Breasts Dinner
With garlic butter, Teriyaki, BBQ, Cajun or plain
Sauteed Chicken Breasts
With mushrooms, rosemary and garlic
Breaded Chicken Tenders Dinner
4 tenders served with choice of: Ranch, honey mustard, Asian ginger, garlic parmesan or BBQ Sauce
1/3lb Chopped Steak Dinner
1/3lb chopped steak smothered in mushroom gravy
Hot Shredded Beef Dinner
Hand shredded beef served between two slices of bread and topped with gravy. A house favorite over 40 years!
Lake Erie Yellow Perch Dinner
1/2 lb fresh Lake Erie Perch hand breaded daily, served with lemon and tartar sauce
Lake Erie Surf 'n Turf
Small Portion Chicken Tenders
3 tenders served with choice of: Ranch, honey mustard, Asian ginger, garlic parmesan or BBQ Sauce
Small Portion Charbroiled Chicken Breast Dinner
Small Portion Sauteed Chicken Breast Dinner
Sauteed with Mushrooms, rosemary and garlic
Charbroiled Boneless Pork Chops
Two hand cut boneless pork chops
Single Bonless Pork Chop
Small Portion Hot Beef
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Freshly breaded Buttermilk chicken topped with Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce and baked in our melter. Served with spaghetti
Eggplant Parmesan Dinner
Breaded Eggplant topped with mozzarella and marinara and baked in our melter. Served with spaghetti marinara
Homemade Baked Lasagna
House Favorite! with three kinds of cheese and Italian sausage
Ala Carte Side
Bowl Soup
Special Muffin
Bran Muffin
Avocado Half
Applesauce
Black Bean Blend
Broccoli
Broccoli Salad
Buttered Corn
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Fried Fettuccine side
Fried Cubed Potatoes
1/2 Fried Cubed Potatoes
Fried Cubed Potatoes with Cheese
Fried Cubed Potatoes with Gravy
Fresh Fruit Cup
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Mac n Chz SIDE
Mashed with Beef Gravy
Mashed with Chicken Gravy
Sauteed Green Beans
Side Fries
Side Apple Stuffin'
Side Loaded Fries
Side Spaghetti
Char Chicken Breast
Side Salad
One Meatball
Side Casserole
Side Ranch
Today's Specials
Grain Bowls
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Seasoned whole grain brown rice, our black bean & Corn blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, and Mushrooms, drizzled with Teriyaki sauce
Microgreens Veggie Bowl
Whole Grain Brown Rice, topped with our Black Bean blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, grape tomatoes, Avocado, Maple City Microgreens & Lemon Vinaigrette
Southwest Grain Bowl with Chicken
Seasoned whole grain brown rice, our black bean & Corn blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, grape tomatoes, drizzled with our chipotle lime sour cream and topped with fresh avocado
Southwest Grain Bowl w/Shrimp
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
HEARTY BERARDI Two Eggs/Breakfast Potatoes/Meat
Two eggs, hash browns, bacon, ham, sausage links or patties & toast
Mile High Quiche
with fruit cup and bran muffin
Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes & 5oz. Sirloin
12 Oz Ribeye/2 Eggs/Hash Browns
Bourbon Cream Pecan French Toast
All Day French Toast with Bacon
Served with three pieces of thick Texas toast and three strips of bacon
