Berardi's Family Restaurant 218 Cleveland Rd. E.

Desserts

Pie slice

Whole Pie

Choc chip

$1.19

(6) Choc chip

$5.99

(12) Choc chip

$11.59

Texas Sheet Cake

$1.79

Ice Cream

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$1.19

(6) Peanut Butter

$5.99

(12) Peanut Butter

$11.59

Spec cookie

$1.19

(6) Spec cookie

$5.99

(12) Spec cookie

$11.59

Cup Cake

$1.99

Dessert Spec

$3.29

Soup

Cup of Potato

$3.99

Bowl of Potato

$5.29

Quart of Potato

$10.99

Cup of Bisque

$4.99

Bowl of Bisque

$6.99

Quart of Bisque

$13.99

Cup of Day

$3.99

Bowl of Day

$5.29

Quart of Day

$10.99

Salad

Fruit and Nut

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Napa Salad

$10.99

Chicken Fruit Plate

$8.99

Tuna Fruit Plate

$8.99

Tossed Salad

$3.29

Small Spinach

$4.99

Small Caesar

$4.99

Small Greek

$4.99

Appetizers

Fry Platter

$6.99

Sampler

$11.99

4 Meatballs

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Sauerkraut Balls

$7.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Tender APP

$6.99

1/4 lb Perch

$7.99

1/2 Lb. Perch

$15.98

1 Lb. Perch

$29.99

1/4 Lb Haddock

$6.29

1/2 Lb Haddock

$10.99

Sides

Fries

$4.59

Coleslaw

$2.59

Rice

$2.29

Green Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

(5) Onion Rings

$4.59

Twice Baked

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.59

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.59

Baked Potato

$3.59

Mac n' Cheese

$4.29

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Chz Garlic Bread

$2.29

Dinner Roll

$0.59

Side Spag

$4.20

Special Potato

$3.59

Burgers

Berardi Burger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Hickory Burger

$11.99

Avo Bacon Burger

$11.99

Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburger

$9.59

Bacon Burger

$10.99

Sandwiches

Chicken BLT

$12.99

Philly Steak

$11.99

Ultimate BLT

$9.99

Fried Haddock San

$10.99

Grilled Haddock San

$10.99

Perch Sandwich

$13.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Chicken Croissant

$9.99

Tuna Croissant

$9.99

Veggie Melt

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken San

$9.99

BLT

$8.99

Pick Two

1/2 Reuben

$7.99

Pair it up 2

$7.99

Petite Chicken

$7.99

Petite Tuna

$7.99

1/2 Tuna Melt

$7.99

1/2 Ultimate BLT

$7.99

1/2 Reg BLT

$7.99

1/2 Ital. Grilled Chz

$7.99

Pick Three

1/2 Reuben*

$10.99

Pair it up 3*

$10.99

Petite Chicken*

$10.99

Petite Tuna*

$10.99

1/2 Tuna Melt*

$10.99

1/2 Ultimate BLT*

$10.99

1/2 Reg BLT*

$10.99

1/2 Ital. Grilled Chz*

$10.99

Italian

Lasagna

$13.99

Lg. Spag MB

$12.99

Chicken Toscana

$13.99

Chicken Parm

$14.99

Red Pepper & Bacon Alfredo

$13.99

Eggplant Parm

$13.99

Sm. Spag MB

$9.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Seafood

Perch Dinner

$23.99

Walleye

$17.99

Salmon

$15.99

Grilled Haddock Dinner

$14.99

Fried Haddock Dinner

$14.99

Lemon Haddock

$15.29

Beef

Hot Beef

$11.99

Liver and Onions

$11.99

Tenderloin Tips

$16.99

Steak Medallions

$16.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$10.99

Chopped Sirloin

$11.99

Entree

Pierogies

$11.99

Cabbage & Noodle

$10.99

Pork Chop

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Garlic Chicken

$11.99

Jr. Meals

Jr. Spaghetti

$6.99

Jr. Chicken

$6.99

Jr. Fish

$6.99

Jr. Grilled Chz

$6.99

Jr. Mac & Chz

$7.99

Jr. Cheeseburger

$6.99

Jr. Hamburger

$6.99

Condiments

Ketchup

Vinegar

Plasticware

Napkins

Salt

Pepper

Tartar Sauce

BBQ Sauce

Honey Mustard

Ranch

Bistro Sauce

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Berardi's Family Restaurant is a family owned and operated 4th generation restaurant that focuses on delicious homemade Italian and American favorites. Made famous in 1942 at Cedar Point Amusement park for our Famous Fresh Cut Fries. Berardi's is proud to have served our local community for decades and looks forward to doing so in the following decades.

Location

218 Cleveland Rd. E., Huron, OH 44839

Directions

