Berardi's Sandusky Food Truck

1019 W. Perkins Ave

Sandusky, OH 44870

Order Again

FOOD

Fries

$5.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00

Chicken Philly

$8.00

Berardi Burger 1/4#

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.00

Perch Sandwich

$12.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Beverage

$1.00

Half Pounds Of Wings

$9.00

Side of sauce

$0.50

Side of beer cheese

$1.00

Cheese sticks

$6.00

Loaded Fries w/Beer Cheese

$7.00

Panini

$9.00

Corndog

$4.00

Soup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1019 W. Perkins Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870

