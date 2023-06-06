  • Home
Bergheim Pizza Company 1 Fm 3351 Suite 100

No reviews yet

1 Fm 3351 Suite 100

Boerne, TX 78006

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza 16"

$16.00

Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $5

D's Smoked Bone In Wings

$13.00

8 Count Smoked Wings Marinated And Grilled. Warning These Wings Are Highly Addictive!

Create Your Own Pizza 12"

$12.00

Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $4

Food

Appetizers

Fried Green Beans

$7.50

9oz Crispy, Crunchy, Spicy Battered Air Fried Green Beans. Comes With A Side Of Ranch

Signature Dough Bites Small

$5.00

9 Bite Size Dough Pieces Topped With Choice Of:salt, Garlic Butter Or Garlic Parmesan

Signature Dough Bites Large

$10.00

18 Bite Size Dough Pieces Topped With Choice Of:salt, Garlic Butter Or Garlic Parmesan

Meatballs Small

$9.00

6pc Blend Of Ground Beef, Pork, Cheese, Bread Crumbs And Spices. Oven Baked And Covered In Red Sauce And Topped With Parmesan And Basil

Meatballs Large

$13.00

12pc Blend Of Ground Beef, Pork, Cheese, Bread Crumbs And Spices. Oven Baked And Covered In Red Sauce And Topped With Parmesan And Basil

Caprese Salad Small

$7.00

Sliced Mozzarella & Tomatoes Topped With Basil,salt,pepper, Olive Oil & Balsalmic Drizzle Sm Or Lg

Caprese Salad Large

$13.00

Sliced Mozzarella & Tomatoes Topped With Basil,salt,pepper, Olive Oil & Balsalmic Drizzle Sm Or Lg

Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Basil Salad Small

$7.00

Sliced Mozzarella & Prosciutto Topped With Basil, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil & Balsalmic Drizzle Sm Or Lg

Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Basil Salad Large

$13.00

Sliced Mozzarella & Prosciutto Topped With Basil, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil & Balsalmic Drizzle Sm Or Lg

Chicken Parmesan Bites

$11.00

8 Breaded, Boneless Chicken Bites In Red Sauce. Topped With Bpc Cheese Blend And Basil.

Cheese Bread

$9.00

Choice Of Plain Or Garlic

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Air Fried Mozzarella Sticks Served With Pizza Sauce For Dipping

Wings

Boneless Bites

$9.00

8 Count Air Fried Breaded, Boneless Chicken Bites Tossed In Your Choice Of Sauce

D's Smoked Bone In Wings

$13.00

8 Count Smoked Wings Marinated And Grilled. Warning These Wings Are Highly Addictive!

Fries

Air Fried Fries

$6.00

9oz

Truffles Fries

$9.00

9oz Truffle Oil Fries Tossed With Cracked Black Pepper & Parsley

Garlic & Parmesan Cheese Fries

$9.00

9oz Garlic & Parmesan Cheese Fries Tossed With Cracked Black Pepper & Parsley

Sandwiches

The Muffaletta

$13.00

BPC Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Red Onion, Spicy Olive Tapenade Spread. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese Dressing

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

BPC Cheese Blend, Red Pizza Sauce, Sliced Meatballs And Basil. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Pizza Sauce.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

BBQ Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese Dressing

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce & Shaved Parmesan Tossed In Caesar Salad Dressing & Topped With Crunchy Bacon Bits & Cracked, Black Pepper. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Caesar Dressing.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, BPC Cheese, Red Onion And Lemon Pepper Sauce Served With Ranch Or Blue Cheese On The Side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken & Celery Tossed In Hot Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend & Red Onion. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese Dressing

Calzone

Classic Calzone

$17.00

BPC Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Italian Sausage & Olives. Calzones: All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entree Or They Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side. At This Time, gluten Free Calzones Are Not Being Offered.

Meatball Calzone

$17.00

Bpc Blend, Ricotta,red Pizza Sauce, Sliced Meatballs & Basil. Calzones: All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entrr Or Thye Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side. At This Time, gluten Free Calzones Are Not Being Offered.

Create Your Own Calzone

$15.00

All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entree Or Thye Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side.

Hammie Calzone

$17.00

Bpc Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Tomato, Bacon, Ricotta. Calzones: All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entrr Or Thye Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side. At This Time, gluten Free Calzones Are Not Being Offered.

Garlic Chicken Calzone

$17.00

Spinach, Tomato, Chicken Breast Minced Garlic, Ricota . Calzones: All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entrr Or Thye Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side. At This Time, gluten Free Calzones Are Not Being Offered.

Salads

BPC House

$6.00

Iceberg & Romaine Lerruce, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onion & Croutons. Choice Of: Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Lemon Olive Oil Or Blue Cheese Dressing Sm Or Lg

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons With Caesar Dressing Sm Or Lg

The Arugula

$6.00

Arugula, Feta, Pistachios, Carrots, Bacon Crumbles With Zesty Lemon Olive Oil Dressing Sm Or Lg

Chopped Wedge

$6.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon Crumbles, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Croutons With Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing

The Greek

$6.00

Spinach & Arugula Mix, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Croutons With Italian Vinaigrette Sm Or Lg

CYO Salad

$5.00

8" Pizza

Bbq Chicken 8"

$18.00

Bbq Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro

CYO Pizza 8"

$9.00

Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $4

The Bianca 8"

$18.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno

The Boss's Fave 8"

$18.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno

The Davinci 8"

$18.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno

The Garden Gobbler (veggie) 8"

$18.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Bpc Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Oregano

The Hawaiian 8"

$18.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil

The Supreme 8"

$18.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil

Traditional Margherita Pizza 8"

$14.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil

Turf & Turf (meat Lovers) 8"

$18.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil

10" Pizza GF Cauliflower & Cheese

Turf & Turf (Meat Lovers) 10" GF

$18.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Spicy Chicken Sausage

The Supreme 10" GF

$18.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Blend, Peperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers

The Garden Gobbler (veggie) 10" GF

$18.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Bpc Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Oregano

The Hawaiian 10" GF

$18.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Crumbles

BBQ Chicken 10" GF

$18.00

Bbq Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro

The Boss's Fave 10" GF

$18.00

Pesto Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend, Prosciutto, Arugula Tossed With Olive Oil & Finished With Balsamic Drizzle

The Bianca 10" GF

$18.00

White Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Mushroom, Spinach, Bacon Crumbles, Balsmic Drizzle & Oregano

The Davinci 10" GF

$18.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno

Half & Half Specialty 10" GF

$18.00

10" CYO GF

$18.00

12" Pizza

Traditional Margherita Pizza 12"

$19.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil

Turf & Turf (meat Lovers) 12"

$19.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Spicy Chicken Sausage

The Supreme 12"

$19.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Blend, Peperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers

The Garden Gobbler (veggie) 12"

$19.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Bpc Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Oregano

The Hawaiian 12"

$19.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Crumbles

Bbq Chicken 12"

$19.00

Bbq Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro

The Boss's Fave 12"

$19.00

Pesto Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend, Prosciutto, Arugula Tossed With Olive Oil & Finished With Balsamic Drizzle

The Bianca 12"

$19.00

White Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Mushroom, Spinach, Bacon Crumbles, Balsmic Drizzle & Oregano

The Davinci 12"

$19.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno

Create Your Own Pizza 12"

$12.00

Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $4

Half & Half Specialty 12"

$19.00

16" Pizza

Traditional Margherita Pizza 16"

$23.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil

Turf & Turf (meat Lovers) 16"

$23.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Spicy Chicken Sausage

The Supreme 16"

$23.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Blend, Peperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers

The Garden Gobbler (veggie) 16"

$23.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Bpc Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Oregano

The Hawaiian 16"

$23.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Crumbles

Bbq Chicken 16"

$23.00

Bbq Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro

The Boss's Fave 16"

$23.00

Pesto Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend, Prosciutto, Arugula Tossed With Olive Oil & Finished With Balsamic Drizzle

The Bianca 16"

$23.00

White Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Mushroom, Spinach, Bacon Crumbles, Balsmic Drizzle & Oregano

The Davinci 16"

$23.00

Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno

Create Your Own Pizza 16"

$16.00

Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $5

Half & Half Specialty 16"

$23.00

Kids

8" Pizza

$9.00

Comes With Choice Of Cheese And 1 Topping

Chicken N Fries

$8.00

Choice Of 4 Boneless Chicken Bites Or 2 Grilled Bone-in Wings With Air Fried Fries

Milkshakes

Chocolate

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

Oreo Cookie

$7.00

Pie

Key Lime

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Desserts

Salted Caramel Brownie (no nuts)

$5.00

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Side Sauces

Go Chu Jang

$0.55

Sweet Chili

$0.55

Honey Siracha

$0.55

Jala-mango

$0.55

Mild Buffalo

$0.55

Hot Buffalo

$0.55

Sweet & Spicy Bbq

$0.55

Lemon Pepper

$0.55

GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.55

SECRET SAUCE

$0.55

Ranch

$0.55

Beer

Bottled Beer

LONESTAR

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

SHINER BOCK

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.50

SAM ADAMS (SEASONAL)

$5.50

DOS XX

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

Canned Beer

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$5.50

KARBACH HOPADILLO

$5.50

Bucket Beer

LONESTAR (6 BOTTLES)

$20.00

DOMESTIC (6 BOTTLES, CHOOSE FROM FIRST 7)

$25.00

IMPORTED (6 BOTTLES, DOS XX, CORONA, & MODELO)

$25.00

IPA (6 KARBACH HOPADILLO)

$25.00

Wine

Glass Red

CHIANTI (CASTELLO BANFI, ITALY) 6OZ GLS

$10.00

PINOT NOIR (BOEN WINE, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS

$12.00

MERLOT (BONTERRA VINEYARDS, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS

$10.00

CABERNET (CARMEL RD WINERY, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS

$9.00

CABERNET (AUSTIN HOPE WINERY, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS

CHIANTI (CASTELLO BANFI, ITALY) 9OZ GLS

$15.00

PINOT NOIR (BOEN WINE, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS

$18.00

MERLOT (BONTERRA VINEYARDS, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS

$15.00

CABERNET (CARMEL RD WINERY, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS

$14.00

Red Bottle

CHIANTI (CASTELLO BANFI, ITALY) Bottle

$34.00

PINOT NOIR (BOEN WINE, CALIFORNIA) Bottle

$36.00

MERLOT (BONTERRA VINEYARDS, CALIFORNIA) Bottle

$34.00

CABERNET (CARMEL RD WINERY, CALIFORNIA) Bottle

$33.00

CABERNET (AUSTIN HOPE WINERY, CALIFORNIA) Bottle

$51.00

White Glass

PINOT GRIGO (BENVOLIO, ITALY) 6OZ GLS

$7.00

CHARDONNAY (STERLING VINTERS, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS

$8.00

CHARDONNAY (CAMBRIA, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS

$10.00

PINE RIDGE (NAPA, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS

$10.00

PINOT GRIGO (BENVOLIO, ITALY) 9OZ GLS

$10.00

CHARDONNAY (STERLING VINTERS, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS

$12.00

CHARDONNAY (CAMBRIA, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS

$15.00

PINE RIDGE (NAPA, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS

$15.00

White Bottle

PINOT GRIGO (BENVOLIO, ITALY) Bottle

$21.00

CHARDONNAY (STERLING VINTERS, CALIFORNIA) Bottle

$24.00

CHARDONNAY (CAMBRIA, CALIFORNIA) Bottle

$34.00

PINE RIDGE (NAPA, CALIFORNIA) Bottle

$36.00

Champagne Glass

PROSECCO, EXTRA DRY (CAVICCHIOLI, ITALY) Glass

$6.50

CHAMPAGNE (VOLLEREAUX, FRANCE) Glass

Champagne Bottle

PROSECCO, EXTRA DRY (CAVICCHIOLI, ITALY) Bottle

$19.00

CHAMPAGNE (VOLLEREAUX, FRANCE) Bottle

$39.00

N/A Drinks

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Fountain Tea

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good friends & Great food!

Location

1 Fm 3351 Suite 100, Boerne, TX 78006

Directions

