Bergheim Pizza Company 1 Fm 3351 Suite 100
1 Fm 3351 Suite 100
Boerne, TX 78006
Popular Items
Create Your Own Pizza 16"
Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $5
D's Smoked Bone In Wings
8 Count Smoked Wings Marinated And Grilled. Warning These Wings Are Highly Addictive!
Create Your Own Pizza 12"
Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $4
Food
Appetizers
Fried Green Beans
9oz Crispy, Crunchy, Spicy Battered Air Fried Green Beans. Comes With A Side Of Ranch
Signature Dough Bites Small
9 Bite Size Dough Pieces Topped With Choice Of:salt, Garlic Butter Or Garlic Parmesan
Signature Dough Bites Large
18 Bite Size Dough Pieces Topped With Choice Of:salt, Garlic Butter Or Garlic Parmesan
Meatballs Small
6pc Blend Of Ground Beef, Pork, Cheese, Bread Crumbs And Spices. Oven Baked And Covered In Red Sauce And Topped With Parmesan And Basil
Meatballs Large
12pc Blend Of Ground Beef, Pork, Cheese, Bread Crumbs And Spices. Oven Baked And Covered In Red Sauce And Topped With Parmesan And Basil
Caprese Salad Small
Sliced Mozzarella & Tomatoes Topped With Basil,salt,pepper, Olive Oil & Balsalmic Drizzle Sm Or Lg
Caprese Salad Large
Sliced Mozzarella & Tomatoes Topped With Basil,salt,pepper, Olive Oil & Balsalmic Drizzle Sm Or Lg
Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Basil Salad Small
Sliced Mozzarella & Prosciutto Topped With Basil, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil & Balsalmic Drizzle Sm Or Lg
Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Basil Salad Large
Sliced Mozzarella & Prosciutto Topped With Basil, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil & Balsalmic Drizzle Sm Or Lg
Chicken Parmesan Bites
8 Breaded, Boneless Chicken Bites In Red Sauce. Topped With Bpc Cheese Blend And Basil.
Cheese Bread
Choice Of Plain Or Garlic
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Air Fried Mozzarella Sticks Served With Pizza Sauce For Dipping
Wings
Fries
Sandwiches
The Muffaletta
BPC Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Red Onion, Spicy Olive Tapenade Spread. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese Dressing
Meatball Sandwich
BPC Cheese Blend, Red Pizza Sauce, Sliced Meatballs And Basil. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Pizza Sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese Dressing
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce & Shaved Parmesan Tossed In Caesar Salad Dressing & Topped With Crunchy Bacon Bits & Cracked, Black Pepper. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Caesar Dressing.
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken, Bacon, BPC Cheese, Red Onion And Lemon Pepper Sauce Served With Ranch Or Blue Cheese On The Side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken & Celery Tossed In Hot Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend & Red Onion. Comes With A Side Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese Dressing
Calzone
Classic Calzone
BPC Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Italian Sausage & Olives. Calzones: All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entree Or They Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side. At This Time, gluten Free Calzones Are Not Being Offered.
Meatball Calzone
Bpc Blend, Ricotta,red Pizza Sauce, Sliced Meatballs & Basil. Calzones: All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entrr Or Thye Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side. At This Time, gluten Free Calzones Are Not Being Offered.
Create Your Own Calzone
All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entree Or Thye Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side.
Hammie Calzone
Bpc Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Tomato, Bacon, Ricotta. Calzones: All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entrr Or Thye Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side. At This Time, gluten Free Calzones Are Not Being Offered.
Garlic Chicken Calzone
Spinach, Tomato, Chicken Breast Minced Garlic, Ricota . Calzones: All Calzones Are Made Fresh And Baked In Our Hand Tossed Pizza Dough. They Are Big Enough For An Adult Entrr Or Thye Can Be Shared. All Come With Red Sauce On The Side. At This Time, gluten Free Calzones Are Not Being Offered.
Salads
BPC House
Iceberg & Romaine Lerruce, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onion & Croutons. Choice Of: Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Lemon Olive Oil Or Blue Cheese Dressing Sm Or Lg
Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons With Caesar Dressing Sm Or Lg
The Arugula
Arugula, Feta, Pistachios, Carrots, Bacon Crumbles With Zesty Lemon Olive Oil Dressing Sm Or Lg
Chopped Wedge
Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon Crumbles, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Croutons With Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing
The Greek
Spinach & Arugula Mix, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Croutons With Italian Vinaigrette Sm Or Lg
CYO Salad
8" Pizza
Bbq Chicken 8"
Bbq Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro
CYO Pizza 8"
Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $4
The Bianca 8"
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno
The Boss's Fave 8"
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno
The Davinci 8"
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno
The Garden Gobbler (veggie) 8"
Garlic Olive Oil, Bpc Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Oregano
The Hawaiian 8"
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil
The Supreme 8"
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil
Traditional Margherita Pizza 8"
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil
Turf & Turf (meat Lovers) 8"
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil
10" Pizza GF Cauliflower & Cheese
Turf & Turf (Meat Lovers) 10" GF
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Spicy Chicken Sausage
The Supreme 10" GF
Red Sauce, Bpc Blend, Peperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers
The Garden Gobbler (veggie) 10" GF
Garlic Olive Oil, Bpc Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Oregano
The Hawaiian 10" GF
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Crumbles
BBQ Chicken 10" GF
Bbq Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro
The Boss's Fave 10" GF
Pesto Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend, Prosciutto, Arugula Tossed With Olive Oil & Finished With Balsamic Drizzle
The Bianca 10" GF
White Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Mushroom, Spinach, Bacon Crumbles, Balsmic Drizzle & Oregano
The Davinci 10" GF
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno
Half & Half Specialty 10" GF
10" CYO GF
12" Pizza
Traditional Margherita Pizza 12"
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil
Turf & Turf (meat Lovers) 12"
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Spicy Chicken Sausage
The Supreme 12"
Red Sauce, Bpc Blend, Peperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers
The Garden Gobbler (veggie) 12"
Garlic Olive Oil, Bpc Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Oregano
The Hawaiian 12"
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Crumbles
Bbq Chicken 12"
Bbq Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro
The Boss's Fave 12"
Pesto Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend, Prosciutto, Arugula Tossed With Olive Oil & Finished With Balsamic Drizzle
The Bianca 12"
White Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Mushroom, Spinach, Bacon Crumbles, Balsmic Drizzle & Oregano
The Davinci 12"
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno
Create Your Own Pizza 12"
Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $4
Half & Half Specialty 12"
16" Pizza
Traditional Margherita Pizza 16"
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella And Basil
Turf & Turf (meat Lovers) 16"
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Spicy Chicken Sausage
The Supreme 16"
Red Sauce, Bpc Blend, Peperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers
The Garden Gobbler (veggie) 16"
Garlic Olive Oil, Bpc Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Oregano
The Hawaiian 16"
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Crumbles
Bbq Chicken 16"
Bbq Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Cilantro
The Boss's Fave 16"
Pesto Sauce, BPC Cheese Blend, Prosciutto, Arugula Tossed With Olive Oil & Finished With Balsamic Drizzle
The Bianca 16"
White Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Chicken, Mushroom, Spinach, Bacon Crumbles, Balsmic Drizzle & Oregano
The Davinci 16"
Red Sauce, Bpc Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mushrrom, Pickled Jalapeno
Create Your Own Pizza 16"
Each Additonal Topping $2 And $3 Each Additional Premium Topping (pt) $3 And $5
Half & Half Specialty 16"
Kids
Side Sauces
Beer
Bottled Beer
Bucket Beer
Wine
Glass Red
CHIANTI (CASTELLO BANFI, ITALY) 6OZ GLS
PINOT NOIR (BOEN WINE, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS
MERLOT (BONTERRA VINEYARDS, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS
CABERNET (CARMEL RD WINERY, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS
CABERNET (AUSTIN HOPE WINERY, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS
CHIANTI (CASTELLO BANFI, ITALY) 9OZ GLS
PINOT NOIR (BOEN WINE, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS
MERLOT (BONTERRA VINEYARDS, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS
CABERNET (CARMEL RD WINERY, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS
Red Bottle
White Glass
PINOT GRIGO (BENVOLIO, ITALY) 6OZ GLS
CHARDONNAY (STERLING VINTERS, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS
CHARDONNAY (CAMBRIA, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS
PINE RIDGE (NAPA, CALIFORNIA) 6OZ GLS
PINOT GRIGO (BENVOLIO, ITALY) 9OZ GLS
CHARDONNAY (STERLING VINTERS, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS
CHARDONNAY (CAMBRIA, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS
PINE RIDGE (NAPA, CALIFORNIA) 9OZ GLS
White Bottle
Champagne Glass
Champagne Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good friends & Great food!
1 Fm 3351 Suite 100, Boerne, TX 78006