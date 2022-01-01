Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams

Chicago, IL 60603

Popular Items

Berghoff Root Beer
Potato Pancake
Spätzle

Online Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$12.50

Topped with a barbecue sauce glaze, served with a side of cheese polenta

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.50

Served with beer cheddar cheese dipping sauce and sweet mustard

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.50

Deep fried with a chickpea wasabi crust, served with a ginger-apricot wasabi dipping sauce

Gretchen's Potato Pancake

Gretchen's Potato Pancake

$12.50

Landjäger, Brie and apples over potato pancakes, drizzled with a fig marmalade and topped with bacon

Potato Pierogi

Potato Pierogi

$12.50

Sautéed dumplings topped with a beurre blanc sauce, served with a side of sour cream and a quinoa and arugula salad

Stuffed Mushroom

$10.50

Oven-roasted mushroom caps, stuﬀed with Berghoﬀ’s famous creamed spinach, topped with Parmesan cheese

Online Sandwiches

Berghoff Bacon Burger

$18.50

Grilled 10 oz. Black Angus beef, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, fried onion straws and a bourbon barbecue sauce, served on a house-made Kaiser roll

Black Angus Burger

$19.25

Grilled 10 oz. Black Angus topped with bleu cheese, arugula, tomato and house-made bleu cheese dressing.

Bratwurst

$13.00

Grilled veal bratwurst, topped with sauerkraut, served on a Bavarian pretzel roll

Fried Codfish Sandwich

$16.25

Fried cod topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce, and a coleslaw garnish

Grilled Lamb Burger

$20.45

Infused lamb patty with roasted garlic, fresh mint and lemon, topped with feta cheese, arugula, tomato and lemon aioli, on a house-made Kaiser bun, served with sweet potato fries

Hot Corned Beef

Hot Corned Beef

$15.45

Hand-carved hot corned beef served on house-made rye and house-made chips

Mushroom Panini

$17.45

Caramelized mushrooms and onions, heirloom tomato, spinach and Fontina cheese, pressed on house-made sourdough

Reuben Sandwhich

$17.45

Hand-carved corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, served on grilled house-made rye

Roast Beef

$18.00

Hand-carved hot roast beef, caramelized onions, pepperoncini peppers and provolone cheese served on a French baguette, with a beef au jus

Turkey BLT

$19.25

Panini on sourdough with jalapeno bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha aioli, fried jalapeno, house chips

Turkey Reuben

$18.45

Hand-carved corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, served on grilled house-made rye

Online Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$19.50

Berghoff House Salad

$10.00

Field greens, shaved fennel, asparagus and tomatoes, tossed in a citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.45

Romaine lettuce, warm polenta croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and a cheese crostini, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.45

Garden Salad

$10.95

Goat Cheese Salad

$21.45

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, peppers, onions and fried leeks, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette

Octopus Salad

$23.45Out of stock

Mixed greens, assorted peppers, tomato, onions, tossed in a herbed vinaigrette dressing, served with a garlic crostini

Paleo Salad

$23.75

Seared Salmon, baby kale, strawberries, blueberries, roasted root vegetables, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, warm polenta croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and a cheese crostini, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing

Online Entrees

Beef Medallion

Beef Medallion

$24.00

Topped with a smoked red onion demi-glace, with a recommended side of roasted fingerling potatoes and grilled asparagus

Beer Battered Cod

$17.75

Beer battered in our Adams Street lager, and house-made tartar. Recommended sides: house-made chips and cole slaw.

Jäger Schnitzel

Jäger Schnitzel

$24.75

Pork cutlet, topped with mushrooms, bacon and a Jägermeister-infused sauce. Reccomended sides-caramelized root vegetables and house-made spätzle

Sauerbraten

Sauerbraten

$23.50

Marinated roasted sirloin of beef, topped with sweet and sour gravy. Recommended sides- root vegetables and mashed potatoes

Sausage Trio

Sausage Trio

$20.75

Bratwurst, knockwurst, and smoked Thüringer. Recommended sides: sauerkraut and German potato salad

Smoked Salmon Stack

Smoked Salmon Stack

$19.50

Served on our house-made potato pancakes with a caper dill cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, sriracha aioli, and house chips.

Wiener Schnitzel

Wiener Schnitzel

$24.50

Breaded pan-fried veal cutlet, recommended with our Berghoﬀ’s famous creamed spinach and house-made spätzle

Wiener Schnitzel a la Holstein

Wiener Schnitzel a la Holstein

$25.75

Breaded pan-fried veal cutlet topped with a fried egg, recommended side-Berghoﬀ’s famous creamed spinach and house-made spätzle

Online Sides

Berghoff Potato Chips

$4.50

Creamed Spinach

$4.50

German Potato Salad

$4.50

Mashed Potato

$4.50

Potato Pancake

$4.50

Red Cabbage

$4.50

Sauerkraut

$4.50

Spätzle

$4.50

Online Beverages

Pepsi

$3.40

Diet Pepsi

$3.40

Iced Tea

$3.40

Sierra Mist

$3.40

Lemonade

$3.40

Ginger Ale

$3.40

Berghoff Root Beer

$3.60

Berghoff Diet Root Beer

$3.60

Arnold Palmer

$3.85

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.80

Cranberry Juice

$3.40

Online Dessert

Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel

$8.00
Apple Strudel w/Ice Cream

Apple Strudel w/Ice Cream

$10.00

Black Forest Slice

$9.00
Caramel Cheesecake

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00
German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$9.50
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Now serving lunch and dinner at our historic restaurant and brewery! Enjoy classic Berghoff dishes from anywhere! ***To-go cutlery and napkins will be given upon request only.***

Website

Location

17 West Adams, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

Gallery
Berghoff Restaurant image
Berghoff Restaurant image
Berghoff Restaurant image

