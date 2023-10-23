- Home
- /
- Chicago Heights
- /
- Bergstein's NY Delicatessen
Bergstein's NY Delicatessen
200 Dixie Hwy
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Sandwiches
Beef
Corned Beef on Rye
Pastrami on Rye
Combo of corned beef and pastrami topped with melted swiss on seeded rye
Corned Beef with sauerkraut, melted swiss and thousand island on grilled rye
Homemade roast brisket, Sweet Baby Rays, melted cheddar and onion rings on a brioche roll
Homemade roast beef with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll
Roast brisket on brioche
Romanian Kosher Butcher Shop salami on rye
Over a half pound (10oz) of corned beef, pastrami and brisket piled on a brioche roll
Homemade italian beef sliced thin with au jus, hot giardiniera and melted provolone on a sub roll
Homemade meatballs, sweet marinara, hot giardiniera and melted provolone on a sub roll
Homemade roast beef, roasted red peppers and melted provolone on a brioche roll
Just like the Reuben but with lean corned beef
Just like the corned beef but with lean corned beef
Chicken & Turkey
Roasted turkey breast with lettuce and tomato on pretzel roll
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on challah
Chopped grilled chicken with sauteed onions and green peppers with melted american cheese on a sub roll
Roasted turkey breast topped with cole slaw, melted swiss and thousand island on a toasted pretzel roll
Crispy chicken tenders topped with sweet marinara, melted provolone and hot giardiniera on a sub roll
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch on a brioche roll
Combo - More than 1 meat
Roasted turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, mayo and applewood smoked bacon on toasted 9 grain wheat
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and applewood smoked bacon on toasted challah
Combo of roast turkey and kosher salami topped with muesnter cheese on a Pretzel Roll
Combo of roast turkey and homemade roast beef with lettuce, tomato and swiss on a sub roll
Combo of roast turkey and corned beef topped with slaw, melted muenster and thousand island on grilled challah
Fish
Nova lox, chive cream cheese, tomato, onion and cucumber on a toasted bagel
Named for the Edison, NJ famous Jack Coopers- homemade whitefish salad, nova lox, chive cream cheese and tomato on challah
Toasted bagel made open-faced, each side with a tomato slice, scoop of tuna and melted cheddar cheese
Homemade smoked salmon salad, made with kippered salmon, with lettuce and tomato on pretzel roll
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, made with whole smoked whitefish meat, with lettuce and tomato on pretzel roll
Tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on 9 grain wheat
Nova lox, tomato, onion, cucumber, harb-boiled egg, kalamata olives, plain or chive cream cheese and 2 bagels
Veggie
Homemade egg salad with lettuce and tomato on challah
Grilled cheese with cheddar, muenster and tomato on grilled challah
Creamy peanut butter and jelly on grilled challah
Thinly sliced granny smith apples & dried cranberries grilled then topped with melted cheddar on grilled challah
Crispy fried eggplant topped with sweet marinara, melted provolone and hot giardiniera on a sub roll
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, roasted red pepper, cheddar, provolone and hummus on toasted 9 grain wheat
Pork
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Eggs, grilled corned beef and swiss on toasted challah
2 Eggs, grilled salami, cheddar, muenster and potato pancakes on a toasted pretzel roll
2 Eggs, griled lox and chive cream cheese and on toasted challah
2 Eggs, grilled black forest ham and swiss on toasted challah
2 Eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar on toasted challah
2 eggs, grilled salami and muenster on toasrtred pretzel roll
2 eggs and cheddar on toasted challah
BUDGET
BUILD YOUR OWN
Half Sandwich
Salads, Wraps, Soups & Sides
Salads
Chopped romaine, diced granny smith apples, dried cranberries, blue cheese and diced chicken with balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, diced chicken tossed in sweet baby rays and homemade ranch
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, kalamta olives, turkey and salami with homemade ranch
Chopped romaine, diced granny smith apples, strawberries, blue cheese and candied walnuts with fat free raspberry vinaigrette
Chopped romain, tomato, onion, cucumber and homemade croutons with balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped romain, tomato, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced chicken and feta with greek feta vinaigrette
Chopped romain, tomato, hard boiled egg, homemade croutons and asiago with creamy caesar
Chopped romain, tomato, hard boiled egg, homemade croutons, asiago and diced chicken with creamy caesar
Chopped romain, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese and diced chicken with thousand island
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, crispy buffalo chicken and blue cheese with homemade ranch
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion and homemade croutons with balsamic vinaigrette
Wraps
Spinach and herb wrap with romaine, tomato, cucumber, crispy buffalo chicken and homemade ranch
Spinach and herb wrap with romain, tomato, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced chicken and feta with greek feta vinaigrette
Spinach and herb wrap with romain, tomato, homemade croutons, asiago and diced chicken with creamy caesar
Spinach and herb wrap with romain, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, cheddar and asiago with creamy caesar
Spinach and herb wrap with romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, diced chicken tossed in sweet baby rays and homemade ranch
Soup
Sides
DRINKS
Canned Coke Product
Canned Dr Brown's Soda
Bottled Tea & Water
Coffee and Tea
Deli Case Item and Breads
Deli Salads (Not green salads - tuna salad, coleslaw etc...)
Sliced Deli Meats
Price is per pound
Bread, Rolls & Bagels
Cheeses
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our classic New York-style deli serves fine foods and delicacies in the Chicago suburbs.
200 Dixie Hwy, Chicago Heights, IL 60411