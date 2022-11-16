A map showing the location of Berkeley's bar and grill 6302 Meadows RoadView gallery

Berkeley's bar and grill 6302 Meadows Road

6302 Meadows Road

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Appetizers

10 Corn Dog Bites

$5.00

Corn dog bites each

5 Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

5 Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Poppers each

5 Taquitos

$5.00

Taquitos each

8 Mini Chicken Tacos

$5.00

Mini Chicken tacos each

Basket of fries or tots

$5.00

Basket of fries or tots

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Strips basket

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Basket of chips and Salsa

Nacho Fries

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Nacho your way

Soft Pretzels

$9.00

Soft Pretzels

Street Taco

$3.00

Tachos

$10.00

Wings

$8.00

6 Wings w/ Carrots and Celery

Caprese (Copy)

$8.00

Hummus plate (Copy)

$10.00

Bacon Side (3)

$2.00

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$11.00

BLT

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Club Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip

$15.00

French Dip

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Philly Cheese Steak

SW Wrap

$14.00

SW Wrap

Tillamook Cheese Burger

$14.00

Cheese Burger

Nashville Hot chicken sand

$13.00

Soup & Salads

Taco Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Entree Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad Side

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

House Salad

$8.00

House Salad

House salad side

$5.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

Bowl of Soup

$7.50

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Soup of the Day

NFL Breakfast Menu

Berkeleys two egg breakfast

$13.00

Omelette

$13.00

Eggs benedict

$13.00

French Toast

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

Juice

$3.00

Happy Hour

HH Wings

$6.00

HH Quesadilla

$5.00

HH Side Wedge

$6.00

HH Side Caesar

$4.00

HH Nachos - TORTILLA CHIPS

$8.00

HH Totchos - TOTS

$8.00

HH Nacho Fries - FRIES

$8.00

Specials

Burger & Drink Monday

$16.00

Tillamook Cheese Burger & Drink

Taco Tuesday Street Taco

$2.00

Street Taco

Wing Wednesday

$1.00

Wing in your choice of Sauce

Weekly specials

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.50

Soup of the Day- Bowl

$7.50

Gumbo

$15.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sliders

$10.00

Retail

Picture

$12.00

Oregon Dog Rescue donation

$25.00

Shirt

$20.00

Zip up Sweatshirt

$50.00

Barbecue Specials

Burnends Mac

$11.00

Burnends

$10.00

Meartloaf

$17.00

Holiday specials

Meatloaf

$12.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Ribs

$9.00

sides

$6.00

Hot Entrees

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Coconut Curry

$10.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Chicken Curry Soup Cup

$5.00

add sauce

Extra pico

$0.35

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra salsa

$0.25

Extra sour cream

$0.25

Extra Barbecue

$0.25

Extra Buffalo

$0.25

Extra Sweet Chili

$0.25

Extra Guacamole

$0.50

Extra Queso

$0.25

To Go

To GO

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.50

Ciroc

$8.50

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Monopolowa

$7.00

Pearl Cucumber

$7.50

Rose City Citron

$6.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Belvedere

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Ciroc

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Monopolowa

$14.00

DBL Pearl Cucumber

$13.00

DBL Rose City Citron

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff

$14.00

DBL Three Olives

$14.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Aria

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Empress 1908

$10.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Aria

$16.00

DBL Aviation

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Empress 1908

$20.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Barrel Room

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.50

Potter West Indes

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Barrel Room

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$15.00

DBL Potter West Indes

$14.00

Azunia Resposado

$11.00

Casadores

$8.50

Don Juilo Plata

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Jimador Silver

$7.50

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Azunia Resposado

$22.00

DBL Casadores

$17.00

DBL Don Juilo Plata

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

DBL Hornitos Plata

$16.00

DBL Jimador Silver

$15.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$23.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$28.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Basil Hadens

$10.00

Blanton

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Four Roses

$7.50

High West

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

James Oliver

$9.00

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.50

Makers

$8.50

Pendelton

$8.00

Pendelton 1910

$10.00

Red Neck Riveria

$7.50

Screwball

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Hennessy

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.50

Stampede

$8.50

DBL Angels Envy

$22.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Blantons

$26.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$16.00

DBL Bulliet

$17.00

DBL Crown

$16.00

DBL Dickel Rye

$16.00

DBL Four Roses

$15.00

DBL High west

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL James Oliver Rye

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$17.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$17.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Oregon Marrion Berry

$14.00

DBL Pendleton

$16.00

DBL Pendleton 1910

$20.00

DBL Red Neck

$15.00

DBL Screwball

$17.00

DBL Segrams 7

$14.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$19.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

DBL Macallan 12

$28.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Baileys Salted Carmel

$6.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Fireball

$6.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$19.00

DBL Cointreau

$18.00

DBL Drambuie

$18.00

DBL Frangelico

$19.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Jagermeister

$13.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

DBL Baileys Salted Carmel

$12.00

2 oz Jello Shots

$1.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.50

Aperol Spritzer

$9.00

Appletini

$8.75

B52

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bailey's Coffee

$8.00

BFK

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Blueberry Mojito

$7.50

Blueberry Punch

$7.00

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Caramel Hot Cocoa

$9.50

Coconut Mojito

$10.00

Coffee Nudge

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Duck Fart

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.50

Hot Apple Pie

$8.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Huckleberry Hound

$9.00

Jagermeister Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Kim's Texas Punch

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Drop Raspberry

$9.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.50

Martini Gin

$8.00

Martini Vodka

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa - refillable

$8.95

Mimosa -refill

$1.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moraccan Coffee

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Otter Pop

$8.50

Peach Daily

$8.50

Peach Mule

$9.00

Peantut Butter

$9.00

Redneck Smash

$10.00

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.50

Shock Tart

$9.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Spiced Hot Butter Rum

$9.50

Spicey Margarita

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tequilla Berry Lemonade

$8.50

The Jeffy

$8.50

Tic Tac

$9.00

Tokyo Tea

$11.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

Top Shelf LI Tea

$15.00

Vodka Red Bull

$8.00

Washington Apple

$9.50

Well Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Watermelon Spritz

$10.00

Beer

1/2 Avid Cider

$3.00

1/2 Boneyard

$3.00

1/2 Crux Pilz

$3.00

1/2 Rotating Hazy

$3.00

1/2 Sweet Water 420 EPA

$3.00

1/2 Vicious Mosquito Beer

$3.00

1/2 Ziggy Zoggy

$3.00

Amber Ale

$6.00

Avid Cider

$6.00

Black Apple Cider

$6.00

Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Boneyard

$6.00

Bud light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Cruz Pilz

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

High Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Jungle Juice Cider

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Rotating Hazy

$6.00

Rotating Pale Ale

$6.00

Vicious Mosquito

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Ziggy Zoggy

$6.00

Pub

$4.00

White Claw Watermellon

$5.00

Wine

6 oz Sterling

$12.00

6 oz Bernard Griffin

$8.00

6 oz Cabernet

$8.00

6 oz Chardonnay

$8.00

6 oz Del Rio

$8.00

6 oz Pinot Noir

$8.00

6 oz Red Blend

$8.00

6oz Chateau St Jean

$8.00

6oz Erath Pinot Gris

$8.00

6oz Washington Hills

$6.00

9 oz Cabernet

$12.00

9 oz Del Rio

$12.00

9 oz Pinot Noir

$12.00

9 oz Red Blend

$12.00

9oz Bernard Griffin

$12.00

9oz Chardonnay

$12.00

9oz Chateau St Jean

$12.00

9oz Erath Pinot Gris

$12.00

9oz Red Blend

$12.00

9oz Washington Hills

$9.00

Champagne

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Cock & Bull

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Iced Tea/Lemonaid

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6302 Meadows Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Directions

