Restaurant info

The Berkeley Thai House has been proud to serve the Berkeley community for over 20 years. Bringing authentic food and culture all the way from Thailand. Try our Garlic Pepper Pork(BBQ pork), it's guaranteed best, since 1986! The staff efficiency fluctuates as the week progresses but manages to find you a table even on crowded days. Those who don't know their favorite Thai food should stick to the house favorites of Chicken Curries Noodles (Khoa Soi), Tamarind Fish, Special Salmon Curries and BBQ Pork. The House does have a variety of drinks and the desserts are worth a shot. Those looking for service with a smile you don't want to skip this place.