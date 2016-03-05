Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

BERKLEY BEER COMPANY

review star

No reviews yet

10 Ingell St,

Taunton, MA 02780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Meatball Pizza
Tater Tots

Appetizers

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy garlic roasted brussel sprouts served with bacon, Feta cheese, and drizzled with a lemon thyme vinaigrette.

Tater Tots

$10.00

Grated potatoes formed into delicious golden bite-sized nuggets that are baked in house. Served with ketchup.

Pretzel

$7.00

Large fresh baked soft Pretzel

BBC Nachos

$14.00

Yellow corn tortilla chips topped with white cheddar, our house made ale cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, and pico de gallo.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

A top seller served with celery sticks and your choice of flatbreads or tortilla chips or both!

Loaded Buffalo Pretzel

$10.00

Our wheelhouse pretzel stuffed with buffalo dip & a side of blue cheese dressing.

Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Spinach tortilla, roasted peppers and onions, chicken, spinach, pico de gallo and cilantro crème.

Street Corn Dip

$10.00

Street corn components made into a dip with roasted corn, jalapeno, variety of cheeses, red onion and topped with crushed dorritos crumble Feta cheese and cilantro creme served with flat breads, tortilla chips or 1/2 & 1/2

Crudite Platter

$12.00

Salads

House Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped hearts of romaine tossed in a classic Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parmesan served and croutons.

Fall Salad

$10.00

Pizza

Chicken Mozambizza

$15.50

Made with our tangy Mozambique sauce as the base topped with chicken, peppadew peppers, and fresh mozzarella cheese, and scallions.

Cheese Pizza

$10.50

10” pizza with house made marinara and House cheese blend.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$16.50

Lemon Alfredo base, roasted chicken, and broccoli

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Buffalo chicken dip, house finished blend cheese, finished with blue cheese crumbles, celery, sriracha and bleu cheese Dressing

Betty Mac Pizza

$16.50

Start off with beer cheese base, swiss, cheddar, mac & cheese, and 3 cheese blend. Make it a Buffalo Betty Mac for $3

Bada Bing

$20.50

Sliced pepperoni, hot capricola, Genoa salami, fresh mozzarella, fresh oregano and garlic hot honey.

Boom Shakalaka

$16.50

Tender Pulled pork, Bacon and smoked Gouda topped with tangy homemade BBQ sauce

Chourico, Peppers, and Onions

$15.50

A local tradition

Hawaiian Chicken

$16.50

Marinara, house blend, chicken, caramelized onions, green pepper, peppadew pepper, bacon, and pineapple.

Veggiefest

$18.50

Onions, Peppers, Roasted Garlic, roasted tomatoes, baby spinach, broccoli, avocado and Spent Grain.

Meatball Pizza

$16.50

Meatballs, marinara, fresh mozzarella pearls, ricotta and fresh basil

Entrees

Birria Tacos

$12.00

Three Birria style chicken or pork tacos topped with white cheddar served with diced onions and cilantro, served with a tomato chili consomme dipping sauce.

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

House made sauerkraut with shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on rye bread served with a side of chips. *Make it a Rachel and substitute turkey for corned beef.*

Firehouse Baked Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Our homemade baked mac n' cheese is back! Made with Gobetti pasta, our house made firehouse red cheese sauce, topped with white cheddar. Add on bacon bits, buffalo chicken, BBQ chicken, or BBQ pulled pork for an additional $3.00.

Cubano Sandwich

$15.00

French roll topped with pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and beer mustard with a bag of Cape Cod chips on the side.

Kid Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Gobetti pasta with our traditional ale cheese sauce.

Pub Club

$15.00

Traditional club with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack and cheddar cheese finished with chipotle honey mayo.

Fish Taco

$16.00

Beer battered haddock, roasted corn pineapple salsa and avocado creme.

Korean Rueben

$15.00

All the goodness of a traditional Reuben, but made with Kim Chee instead of sauerkraut.

Apple Pork Loin

$16.00

Chourico Sub

$14.00

Chili and Corn Bread

$11.00

Small Bites

Potato Chips

$1.00

Flat Bread

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.75

Extra Celery

$2.50

Side Of Pickled Jalapenos

$0.25

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Of Peppadews

$0.50

Brioche Bun

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Dressings/Sauces

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Olives marinated in garlic, red chili, lemon juice, rosemary, thyme served with roasted garlic whipped butter and flat breads.

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Capriocola, Pecorino Romano, Roasted Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella pearls, Marinated Olives, apple slices, hot honey, and Brushetta.

Desserts

Salted Pretzel & Caramel

$6.50

Wheelhouse pretzel with salt and served with a side of caramel.

Dessert Pretzel

$5.50

Our wheelhouse pretzel rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Big Warm Brownie

$5.00

Big Wheat Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Assorted Desserts

$1.25

Pumpkin Waffle Bowl

$5.00Out of stock

Side Caramel

$0.75

Side Honey Caramel

$1.50

Sodas

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

IBC Root Beer

$2.00

7 Up

$2.00

Juice/Lemonade

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50Out of stock

Water/Selters

Water

$1.00

Lemon Seltzer

$2.00

Lime Seltzer

$2.00

Rasp Lime Seltzer

$2.00

4-pack

4pk Chocolate Oatmeal Stout

$17.20

4PK Golden Ale

$14.20

Our flagship Wheat Ale features a smooth, crisp taste, paired with a slight malty finish to make it gloriously golden and pleasantly refreshing

4PK IPA

$16.20

The perfect balance of malty sweetness and fruity flavors with a citrus aroma, complemented by a bitter finish from a blend of Cascade, Citra, Centennial, and Columbus hops

4pk Sooper Sacherated #16

$21.20

4pk Hog Oiler DIPA

$18.20

Loaded with Azacca, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops for balanced tropical fruity notes. Juicy and robust with easy drinkability.

4 pk Honey Triple Whiskey

$44.00

4pk Exploritory #7

$17.20

Pineapple Mango Tangerine sour

4 pk RedRum

$44.00

4 PK Oktoberfest

$16.20

4 PK Pumpkin

$17.20

4 PK Cranberry Pomegranate

$18.20

4 PK Milk Shake IPA

$21.20

Hats

Slouchy Beanie

Slouchy Beanie

$25.00
Suede Baseball Hat

Suede Baseball Hat

$30.00
Beanie Hat -Purple, Pink and Yellow

Beanie Hat -Purple, Pink and Yellow

$14.00

Hoodies

Sm Hoodie

$50.00

Med Hoodie

$50.00

LG Hoodie

$50.00

XL Hoodie

$50.00

2XL Hoodie

$50.00

Other Items

Lap Blanket

Lap Blanket

$40.00Out of stock
Large Canvas

Large Canvas

$30.00
Can Art Canvas

Can Art Canvas

$10.00
Can Art Mix Pack

Can Art Mix Pack

$25.00

Buy one of each label and get them for $25

Bar Beer soap

$7.00

Round Beer Shampoo Bars

$6.00

Beer Soap Scrub

$8.50

Sticker

$0.50

Pumpkin Beer Soap

$7.00Out of stock

Soap gift pack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

In the year 2012, our beer was born in a barn in the small farming community of Berkley, MA. Berkley Beer Co. outgrew the three-barrel nano brewery and moved into a warehouse on the banks of the Taunton River, converted into a state-of-the-art brewhouse, taproom, and kitchen. Our passion for creating an honest brew is great - crafted, brewed, and canned by us for guaranteed quality and unparalleled taste.

Website

Location

10 Ingell St,, Taunton, MA 02780

Directions

Gallery
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY image
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar 88 & Grille - Taunton
orange star3.5 • 16
88 Wales St Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1164 - Taunton
orange star4.3 • 651
294 Winthrop Street Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Crue Brew Brewery - Raynham, MA
orange starNo Reviews
95 Ryan Dr Unit# 6 Raynham, MA 02767
View restaurantnext
Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
orange starNo Reviews
220 Winter Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Greyhound Tavern - Bridgewater
orange star4.4 • 501
39 Broad St Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1138 - Bridgewater Papa Gino's
orange star3.6 • 162
233 Broad Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Taunton

Liberty and Union Alehouse
orange star4.6 • 1,817
16 Trescott St, Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1212 - Taunton Dual
orange star4.3 • 651
65-F Taunton Depot Road Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1164 - Taunton
orange star4.3 • 651
294 Winthrop Street Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Taunton
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston