Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
In the year 2012, our beer was born in a barn in the small farming community of Berkley, MA. Berkley Beer Co. outgrew the three-barrel nano brewery and moved into a warehouse on the banks of the Taunton River, converted into a state-of-the-art brewhouse, taproom, and kitchen. Our passion for creating an honest brew is great - crafted, brewed, and canned by us for guaranteed quality and unparalleled taste.
Location
10 Ingell St,, Taunton, MA 02780
