  • Galena
  • Berkshire Party House, LLC - 1848 Alexander Rd.
A map showing the location of Berkshire Party House, LLC 1848 Alexander Rd.

Berkshire Party House, LLC 1848 Alexander Rd.

No reviews yet

1848 Alexander Rd.

Galena, OH 43021

Call

Hours

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizers

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Celery

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Poppers

$8.99

Garlic Shrimp

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Salads

Ceasar

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Berkshire Salad

$7.99

Entrees

Wings 5

$6.50

Wings 10

$12.00

Wing Special

$7.00

Italian Sub

$8.99

Italian Sub Half

$5.00

Pizza 6"

$5.95Out of stock

Pizza 12"

$9.95

Pizza 16"

$13.45

Cauliflower Pizza

$11.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Burger

$8.99

Philly Steak

$9.99

Naked Wings 10

$12.00

Naked Wings 5

$6.50

Pizza Special

$7.00Out of stock

Burger Special

$6.50

Club Sub

$8.99

Sides

Tator Tots

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Twists

$4.99

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Party Food

Room Charge 100

$100.00

Room Charge 150

$150.00

Wings (50)

$55.00

Wings (100)

$100.00

Tator Tots (Half Pan)

$20.00

Fries (Half Pan)

$20.00

Ceasar Salad

$30.00

Cheese Cake

$40.00

Party

$25.00

Room Charge 50

$50.00

Wings 75

$82.50

Soda Pitcher

$10.00

Wings (75)

$82.50

Drink Menu

Beer

Chelata Case

$37.50

Angry Orchard

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Select 55

$3.00

Busch Lite

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Bud Seltzer

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.25

Corona Light

$3.25

Corona Premiere

$3.25

Guiness

$4.00

Hoegaarden

$3.25

Hoop Tea

$5.00

Kona

$3.25

Mic ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$3.50

Nutrl

$4.00

Pacifico

$3.25Out of stock

Stella

$3.25

Stella Cider

$3.25

Stella NA

$3.25Out of stock

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling Light

$3.00

Yuengling Flight

$3.00

Yueg Porter

Truly

$3.00

NA Odouls W

$3.00

White Claw

$4.00

Bud Light

$13.00

Bud Light Lime

$13.00

Bud Next

$13.00

Bud Select

$13.00

Bud Select 55

$13.00

Bud Seltzer

$13.00

Budweiser

$13.00

Busch Lite

$13.00

Coors Light

$13.00

Corona Extra

$15.50

Corona Light

$15.50

Corona Premiere

$15.50

Hoegarden

$13.00

Kona

$13.00

Mic ultra

$13.00

Miller High Life

$13.00

Miller Lite

$13.00

Modelo Especial

$15.50

Natural Light

$13.00

Nutrl

$15.00

Pacifico

$15.50

Stella

$15.50

Yuengling Flight

$13.00

Yuengling

$13.00

Yuengling Light

$13.00

Whiteclaw

$13.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Busch Lite

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Mic Ultra

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Rotating 1 Mango Wheat

$4.00

Rotating2 Goose Island

$4.00

Rotating 3 Shock Top

$4.00

Land Grant Pilsner

$4.00

Rogue Dead Short

$4.00

Rogue Dead Tall

$6.00

Pitcher

$13.00

Pitcher

$9.00

Wine

Chardonnay (GLS)

$5.00

Cabernet (GLS)

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato (GLS)

$5.00

Pinot Noir (Gls)

$5.00

Chardonnay (BTL)

$15.00

Cabernet (BTL)

$15.00

Moscato (BTL)

$15.00

White Zin

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Pinot Girgio (Gls)

$5.00

Spritzer

$5.00

Chianti (Gls)

$5.00

Liquors

Irish Flag Jello

$3.00

Green Apple Martini

$7.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Shamrock Shot

$6.00

Irish Mule

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Berkshire Lemonade

$5.00

Absolute

$6.50

Absolute Citron

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kettle One

$6.00

Pinacle

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Sky

$6.50

Well Vodka

$5.50

Shot Of Day

$6.00

Aviation

$6.00

Tanquery

$6.50

Well Gin

$4.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.00

Bacardi 151

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Krackin

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.50

American Honey

$6.50

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$6.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Old Forrester

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Red Stag

$6.50

Seagram 7

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Wild Turkey Rye

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

DeWars

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$7.00

Jura 10 Year

$8.00

Casa

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

Well Tequilla

$5.50

1800 Silver

$7.00

Well

$5.50

Bailey's

$5.00

Disarrono

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$4.00

Schnapps

$5.00

Seagrams

$4.00

Well Amaretto

$5.00

43

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Caff Free Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Caff Free Coke

$2.00

Pitcher

$5.00

OJ

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Quarters

Quarters $1

$1.00

Quarters $5

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1848 Alexander Rd., Galena, OH 43021

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
