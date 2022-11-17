Restaurant header imageView gallery

Berkshire Pizzeria 72 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

72 Main Street

Charlemont, MA 01339

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Berkshire Burger
LARGE Cheese Pizza
Greek Salad

Whole Pizzas

LARGE Cheese Pizza

LARGE Cheese Pizza

$16.75

18" New York Style Pizza Dough Topped with Our Own Red Sauce & Baccio Mozzarella Cheese

SMALL Cheese Pizza

SMALL Cheese Pizza

$12.75

14" New York Style Pizza Dough Topped with Our Own Red Sauce & Baccio Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$7.25

10" New York Style Pizza Dough Topped with Our Own Red Sauce & Baccio Mozzarella Cheese

Specialty Pie SMALL (14")

SM The Beast

SM The Beast

$19.50

Topped with Our Own Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli, Olives & Cheddar Cheese.

SM The Berkshire

SM The Berkshire

$19.50

Spinach, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic.

SM The Loaded Potato

SM The Loaded Potato

$19.50

Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Broccoli, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Sour Cream Drizzle

SM Veggie

SM Veggie

$19.50

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onion & Kalamata olives

SM The Pig & Cow

SM The Pig & Cow

$19.50

(For all the Meat Lovers) Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham & Ground Beef.

SM 1/2 Beast

$16.25

SM 1/2 Berkshire

$16.25
SM 1/2 Loaded Potato

SM 1/2 Loaded Potato

$16.25

SM 1/2 Veggie

$16.25

SM 1/2 Pig & Cow

$16.25

SM Combo

$19.50

Specialty Pie LARGE (18")

LG The Beast

LG The Beast

$24.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions + black olives. Topped with cheddar cheese after.

LG The Berkshire

LG The Berkshire

$24.50

Spinach, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh tomato, artichoke heart + fresh garlic.

LG The Loaded Potato

LG The Loaded Potato

$24.50

Roasted potatoes, broccoli + bacon. And lots of it. It’s called Loaded for a reason, right? Topped w/ cheddar cheese and sour cream drizzle after.

LG Veggie

LG Veggie

$24.50

Mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions + kalamata olives.

LG The Pig & Cow

LG The Pig & Cow

$24.50

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon + ham.

LG 1/2 Beast

$21.25

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions + black olives. Topped with cheddar cheese after.

LG 1/2 Berkshire

LG 1/2 Berkshire

$21.25
LG 1/2 Loaded Potato

LG 1/2 Loaded Potato

$21.25

LG 1/2 Veggie

$21.25

LG 1/2 Pig&Cow

$21.25

LG Combo

$25.50

Calzones

Our New York Style Pizza Dough Filled with Ricotta & Mozzarella, Folded Over & Baked to Perfection
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Our New York Style Dough Filled with Ricotta & Mozzarella, Folded Over & Baked to Perfection. Comes with a Side of our House Made Marinara

The Goodfella Calzone

The Goodfella Calzone

$13.50

Our NY Style Dough filled with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions with a Side of our House Made Marinara

Veggie Calzone

$13.25

Slices

CHEESE SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$3.00
PONI SLICE

PONI SLICE

$3.50

SUPREME SLICE

$4.00

VEGGIE SLICE

$4.00

Subs

STEAK & CHEESE

STEAK & CHEESE

Premium shaved steak w/ grilled green peppers + onions (mushrooms optional) American Cheese (or your choice of cheese)

Hot Sub 8"

$9.75

Chicken Parmesan, Eggplant Parmesan, Sweet or Hot Sausage or Chicken Cutlet. Topped w/ House Made Marinara Sauce, Grilled Green Peppers + Onions and Your Choice of Cheese. Served on a NY Sub Roll.

Hot Sub 12"

$12.25

Chicken Parmesan, Eggplant Parmesan, Sweet or Hot Sausage or Chicken Cutlet. Topped w/ House Made Marinara Sauce, Grilled Green Peppers + Onions and Your Choice of Cheese. Served on a NY Sub Roll.

Cold Sub 8"

Cold Sub 8"

$9.75

Oven Browned Turkey Breast, Black Forest Ham, House-Made Roast Beef, Genoa Salami or Bacon (add $2.00)Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes + Cheese/Toppings/Condiments of Your Choice. Served on a NY Sub Roll.

Cold Sub 12"

Cold Sub 12"

$12.25

Oven Browned Turkey Breast, Black Forest Ham, House-Made Roast Beef, Genoa Salami or Bacon (add $2.00)Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes + Cheese/Toppings/Condiments of Your Choice. Served on a NY Sub Roll.

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$9.75

Oven-browned Turkey Breast w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo + mozzarella cheese.

Roast Beef Wrap

$9.75

House-made roast beef w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo + cheddar cheese.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Crispy chicken tenders tossed with bbq sauce, lettuce, red onion, cheddar cheese, Ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Crispy chicken tenders tossed with Buffalo Sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Crispy chicken tenders with Romaine lettuce, housemade croutons, Shaved parmesan cheese and Housemade Caesar dressing

Pesto Wrap

$9.75

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.25

Mixed greens. Cucumber, tomato, sliced mushrooms + avocado, bacon + crispy chicken. Your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.75

Chopped romaine hearts, Cucumber, tomato, sliced green peppers + red onions, kalamata olives + crumbled feta cheese. Housemade Greek dressing (or dressing of your choice)

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.75

Mixed greens. Oven Browned Turkey, provolone & Black Forest Ham, cucumber, tomato, green peppers and house-made croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Chopped romaine hearts, House-made croutons + shaved Parmesan cheese. House-made Caesar dressing (or dressing of your choice)

Side Salad

$4.75

Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan

$37.99

Caesar Salad Full Pan

$73.99

Garden Salad 1/2 Pan

$32.99

Garden Salad Full Pan

$63.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.50

5.5 oz Black Angus Beef Patty on a Toasted Brioche Bun, served with Hand Cut or Waffle fries & a Pickle Spear

The Berkshire Burger

The Berkshire Burger

$10.50

5.5 oz Black Angus Beef Patty with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, on a Toasted Brioche Bun, served with Hand Cut or Waffle fries & a Pickle Spear

The King Burger

The King Burger

$10.75

Our 5.5oz Bacon-Cheddar burger Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato + Sautéed Onions on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Hand Cut or Waffle fries & a Pickle Spear

The CFS (Chicken Fried Sandwich)

$10.25

Chicken Fried Sandwich. A Premium Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Swiss Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips & House Made Russian Dressing on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Hand Cut or Waffle Fries & a Pickle Spear.

Hot Wings

Jumbo Party Style Wings Tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, BBQ or Sweet Red Chili Sauce. Served with Celery & your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

LG Wings (10)

$11.75

Jumbo Party Style Wings Tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, BBQ or Sweet Red Chili Sauce. Served with Celery & your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

SM Wings (6)

$7.25

Jumbo Party Style Wings Tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, BBQ or Sweet Red Chili Sauce. Served with Celery & your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

WING SPECIAL *THURSDAY ONLY*

$0.89

THURSDAY ONLY MINIMUM ORDER 10 WINGS Jumbo Party Style Wings Tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, BBQ or Sweet Red Chili Sauce. Served with Celery & your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Pasta Entrees

All Pastas are Served with a Side Salad & Bread & Butter

Lasagna

$14.95

Wide strips of pasta layered with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses, beef and our house-made marinara sauce. Baked to Bubbling Hot & Golden Brown Perfection.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

Italian Style Breaded Chicken Breast, House-made Marinara, Topped with Baccio Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95

Italian Style Breaded Eggplant, House-made Marinara, Topped with Baccio Mozzarella Cheese

Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce

$9.95

Al Dente Spaghetti Topped with house-made Marinara Sauce. Served w/ side salad and dressing of choice, as well as side of bread + butter.

Spaghetti with Butter (Kids)

$7.95

Spaghetti tossed with a Touch of Butter.

Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$41.99

Lasagna Full Pan

$79.99

Baked Ziti 1/2 Pan

$39.99

Baked Ziti Full Pan

$75.99

Fryer + Others

Charlemont Chips

Charlemont Chips

$4.25

A Basketful of our own house made potato chips served with House Made California Dip (Slowly caramelized sweet onions, mayonaise, sour cream & seasonings)

Chicken Finger Basket

Crispy Breaded Chicken Tenders Fried to a Golden Brown. Served with Hand Cut or Waffle Fries & your choice of Honey Mustard or BBQ sauce.

Empanada(s)

Gabyʼs Grandmotherʼs recipe. Argentinian Style Hand-Sized SavoryTurnovers Consisting of Flaky Pastry Stuffed with a scrumptious filling of Perfectly Seasoned Ground Beef. Take a boxful for your next party!

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

Crispy , Stringy Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with a side of our House-Made Marinara Sauce

Handcut Fries

$4.25

A Basketful of Hand-Cut Russet Potatoes Fried to Perfection

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.25

Seasoned Waffle-cut potatoes cooked in canola oil until crispy outside and tender inside. Sprinkled with Sea Salt.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.75

A Basketful of Thick Cut Hand Breaded Style Onion Rings

Gyro

$7.25

Zesty Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, freshly sliced tomatoes, Lettuce & red onion wrapped in a warmed pita bread

Deep River Chips (Bags)

Deep River Chips (Bags)

$1.50

2oz Deep River Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Original Sea Salt, Sweet Maui Onion, Mesquite BBQ, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Black Truffle, Salt & Cracked Pepper or Sour Cream & Onion

Side of Dressing

$1.50

Side of Dressing or Sauce.

Pickle

$1.25

Chili

$6.25

French Onion Soup

$6.25

Side Of Roastbeef

$4.00

Pita Bread

$1.25

Desserts

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.74

Our 10% Butterfat Ice Cream Is Delightfully Smooth & Creamy with no High Fructose Corn Sweeteners. ◉Vanilla◉Chocolate◉Twist◉ Served in a Premium Keebler Eat-It-All® Cone or Cup Sprinkles Free on Any Cone, Cup or Sundae

Large Cannoli

$4.25

Mini Cannoli (2)

$4.25
Cookie

Cookie

$3.25

Jumbo Fresh Baked David's Cookies

Milkshake

$4.75

Sundaes

$6.25

Mini Hot Fudge Sundae

$1.87

Bottled Drinks

12oz Can

12oz Can

$1.25
20oz Bottle

20oz Bottle

$2.75
2L Soda

2L Soda

$3.25
Energy

Energy

$3.50
Tea

Tea

$3.00
Glass Soda

Glass Soda

$3.25

Fountain Drink

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Coke

Diet Coke

Fountain Soda Pitcher

$9.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.45

White Claw

$4.75

Budweiser

$3.45

Be Hoppy 16oz. Can

$6.75

Be Hoppy 12oz Bottle

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Heineken

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Two Juicy

$8.25

Sizzling Hippie Citra IPA

$7.25

Narragansett

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Pulp Daddy

$6.75

Berkshire Brewing Co.

$6.75

Sam Adams Bottles

$4.25

Hitchcock Brewing Co.

$6.75

Mikes Hard

$4.75

BBC LAGER(12oz CAN)

$3.00

Wine

Chardonnay (ARG) Glass

$7.25

Chardonnay (ITL) Glass

$7.25

Moscato Glass

$7.25

Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.25

Rosé de Malbec Glass

$7.25

Prosecco Glass

$7.25

Partridge Chard Bottle (ARG)

$21.00

Cantina Chard Bottle (ITL)

$21.00

iPola Moscato Bottle

$21.00

Conti Friuli Pinot Grigio Bottle

$21.00

Carra Prosecco Bottle

$21.00

vina las perdices Rosé Bottle

$21.00

Malbec Shiraz Glass

$7.25

Cabernet Glass

$7.25

Chianti Glass

$7.25

Penedo Borges Malbec S. Bottle

$21.00

6Furlongs Cabernet Bottle

$21.00

il Vescovado Chianti Bottle

$21.00

HERE

HERE - INSIDE TABLES

HERE - DECK

HERE - PICNIC TABLES

TO GO

TO GO - PICK UP

TO GO - WAITING

PIZZA

LARGE CHEESE

$16.75

LARGE PEPPERONI

$19.00

LARGE SUPREME

$22.00

SMALL CHEESE

$12.75

SMALL PEPPERONI

$14.25

SMALL SUPREME

$17.25

LARGE BERKSHIRE

$25.50

LARGE VEGGIE

$25.50

SMALL BERKSHIRE

$19.50

SMALL VEGGIE

$19.50

SLICES

CHEESE SLICE

$3.00

PEPPERONI SLICE

$3.50

SUPREME SLICE

$4.00

VEGGIE SLICE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

NY Style Pizza & Calzones, Subs, Wraps, Burgers, Wings, Empanadas & Gifford's Ice Cream. Covered Deck Overlooking Berkshire East & The Deerfield River

Location

72 Main Street, Charlemont, MA 01339

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wells Provisions - 159 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
159 Main St Charlemont, MA 01339
View restaurantnext
Salsa
orange starNo Reviews
10 Bridge St Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
View restaurantnext
The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.5 • 47
1 Ashfield St Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
View restaurantnext
Hearty Eats
orange starNo Reviews
24 Bridge St. Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
View restaurantnext
Posada Grill - 1105 Mohawk Trail
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Mohawk Trail Shelburne, MA 01370
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1082 - N. Adams
orange star4.4 • 390
36 American Legion North Adams, MA 01247
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Charlemont
Greenfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pittsfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Hadley
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Easthampton
review star
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston