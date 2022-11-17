- Home
- /
- Charlemont
- /
- Berkshire Pizzeria - 72 Main Street
Berkshire Pizzeria 72 Main Street
No reviews yet
72 Main Street
Charlemont, MA 01339
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Whole Pizzas
LARGE Cheese Pizza
18" New York Style Pizza Dough Topped with Our Own Red Sauce & Baccio Mozzarella Cheese
SMALL Cheese Pizza
14" New York Style Pizza Dough Topped with Our Own Red Sauce & Baccio Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Pizza
10" New York Style Pizza Dough Topped with Our Own Red Sauce & Baccio Mozzarella Cheese
Specialty Pie SMALL (14")
SM The Beast
Topped with Our Own Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli, Olives & Cheddar Cheese.
SM The Berkshire
Spinach, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic.
SM The Loaded Potato
Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Broccoli, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Sour Cream Drizzle
SM Veggie
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onion & Kalamata olives
SM The Pig & Cow
(For all the Meat Lovers) Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham & Ground Beef.
SM 1/2 Beast
SM 1/2 Berkshire
SM 1/2 Loaded Potato
SM 1/2 Veggie
SM 1/2 Pig & Cow
SM Combo
Specialty Pie LARGE (18")
LG The Beast
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions + black olives. Topped with cheddar cheese after.
LG The Berkshire
Spinach, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh tomato, artichoke heart + fresh garlic.
LG The Loaded Potato
Roasted potatoes, broccoli + bacon. And lots of it. It’s called Loaded for a reason, right? Topped w/ cheddar cheese and sour cream drizzle after.
LG Veggie
Mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions + kalamata olives.
LG The Pig & Cow
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon + ham.
LG 1/2 Beast
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions + black olives. Topped with cheddar cheese after.
LG 1/2 Berkshire
LG 1/2 Loaded Potato
LG 1/2 Veggie
LG 1/2 Pig&Cow
LG Combo
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Our New York Style Dough Filled with Ricotta & Mozzarella, Folded Over & Baked to Perfection. Comes with a Side of our House Made Marinara
The Goodfella Calzone
Our NY Style Dough filled with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions with a Side of our House Made Marinara
Veggie Calzone
Subs
STEAK & CHEESE
Premium shaved steak w/ grilled green peppers + onions (mushrooms optional) American Cheese (or your choice of cheese)
Hot Sub 8"
Chicken Parmesan, Eggplant Parmesan, Sweet or Hot Sausage or Chicken Cutlet. Topped w/ House Made Marinara Sauce, Grilled Green Peppers + Onions and Your Choice of Cheese. Served on a NY Sub Roll.
Hot Sub 12"
Chicken Parmesan, Eggplant Parmesan, Sweet or Hot Sausage or Chicken Cutlet. Topped w/ House Made Marinara Sauce, Grilled Green Peppers + Onions and Your Choice of Cheese. Served on a NY Sub Roll.
Cold Sub 8"
Oven Browned Turkey Breast, Black Forest Ham, House-Made Roast Beef, Genoa Salami or Bacon (add $2.00)Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes + Cheese/Toppings/Condiments of Your Choice. Served on a NY Sub Roll.
Cold Sub 12"
Oven Browned Turkey Breast, Black Forest Ham, House-Made Roast Beef, Genoa Salami or Bacon (add $2.00)Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes + Cheese/Toppings/Condiments of Your Choice. Served on a NY Sub Roll.
Wraps
Turkey Wrap
Oven-browned Turkey Breast w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo + mozzarella cheese.
Roast Beef Wrap
House-made roast beef w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo + cheddar cheese.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with bbq sauce, lettuce, red onion, cheddar cheese, Ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with Buffalo Sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders with Romaine lettuce, housemade croutons, Shaved parmesan cheese and Housemade Caesar dressing
Pesto Wrap
Salads
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens. Cucumber, tomato, sliced mushrooms + avocado, bacon + crispy chicken. Your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, Cucumber, tomato, sliced green peppers + red onions, kalamata olives + crumbled feta cheese. Housemade Greek dressing (or dressing of your choice)
Chef Salad
Mixed greens. Oven Browned Turkey, provolone & Black Forest Ham, cucumber, tomato, green peppers and house-made croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, House-made croutons + shaved Parmesan cheese. House-made Caesar dressing (or dressing of your choice)
Side Salad
Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan
Caesar Salad Full Pan
Garden Salad 1/2 Pan
Garden Salad Full Pan
Burgers
Hamburger
5.5 oz Black Angus Beef Patty on a Toasted Brioche Bun, served with Hand Cut or Waffle fries & a Pickle Spear
The Berkshire Burger
5.5 oz Black Angus Beef Patty with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, on a Toasted Brioche Bun, served with Hand Cut or Waffle fries & a Pickle Spear
The King Burger
Our 5.5oz Bacon-Cheddar burger Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato + Sautéed Onions on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Hand Cut or Waffle fries & a Pickle Spear
The CFS (Chicken Fried Sandwich)
Chicken Fried Sandwich. A Premium Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Swiss Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips & House Made Russian Dressing on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Hand Cut or Waffle Fries & a Pickle Spear.
Hot Wings
LG Wings (10)
Jumbo Party Style Wings Tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, BBQ or Sweet Red Chili Sauce. Served with Celery & your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
SM Wings (6)
Jumbo Party Style Wings Tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, BBQ or Sweet Red Chili Sauce. Served with Celery & your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
WING SPECIAL *THURSDAY ONLY*
THURSDAY ONLY MINIMUM ORDER 10 WINGS Jumbo Party Style Wings Tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, BBQ or Sweet Red Chili Sauce. Served with Celery & your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Pasta Entrees
Lasagna
Wide strips of pasta layered with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses, beef and our house-made marinara sauce. Baked to Bubbling Hot & Golden Brown Perfection.
Chicken Parmesan
Italian Style Breaded Chicken Breast, House-made Marinara, Topped with Baccio Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Italian Style Breaded Eggplant, House-made Marinara, Topped with Baccio Mozzarella Cheese
Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce
Al Dente Spaghetti Topped with house-made Marinara Sauce. Served w/ side salad and dressing of choice, as well as side of bread + butter.
Spaghetti with Butter (Kids)
Spaghetti tossed with a Touch of Butter.
Lasagna 1/2 Pan
Lasagna Full Pan
Baked Ziti 1/2 Pan
Baked Ziti Full Pan
Fryer + Others
Charlemont Chips
A Basketful of our own house made potato chips served with House Made California Dip (Slowly caramelized sweet onions, mayonaise, sour cream & seasonings)
Chicken Finger Basket
Crispy Breaded Chicken Tenders Fried to a Golden Brown. Served with Hand Cut or Waffle Fries & your choice of Honey Mustard or BBQ sauce.
Empanada(s)
Gabyʼs Grandmotherʼs recipe. Argentinian Style Hand-Sized SavoryTurnovers Consisting of Flaky Pastry Stuffed with a scrumptious filling of Perfectly Seasoned Ground Beef. Take a boxful for your next party!
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy , Stringy Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with a side of our House-Made Marinara Sauce
Handcut Fries
A Basketful of Hand-Cut Russet Potatoes Fried to Perfection
Waffle Fries
Seasoned Waffle-cut potatoes cooked in canola oil until crispy outside and tender inside. Sprinkled with Sea Salt.
Onion Rings
A Basketful of Thick Cut Hand Breaded Style Onion Rings
Gyro
Zesty Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, freshly sliced tomatoes, Lettuce & red onion wrapped in a warmed pita bread
Deep River Chips (Bags)
2oz Deep River Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Original Sea Salt, Sweet Maui Onion, Mesquite BBQ, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Black Truffle, Salt & Cracked Pepper or Sour Cream & Onion
Side of Dressing
Side of Dressing or Sauce.
Pickle
Chili
French Onion Soup
Side Of Roastbeef
Pita Bread
Desserts
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Our 10% Butterfat Ice Cream Is Delightfully Smooth & Creamy with no High Fructose Corn Sweeteners. ◉Vanilla◉Chocolate◉Twist◉ Served in a Premium Keebler Eat-It-All® Cone or Cup Sprinkles Free on Any Cone, Cup or Sundae
Large Cannoli
Mini Cannoli (2)
Cookie
Jumbo Fresh Baked David's Cookies
Milkshake
Sundaes
Mini Hot Fudge Sundae
Beer
Bud Light
White Claw
Budweiser
Be Hoppy 16oz. Can
Be Hoppy 12oz Bottle
Corona Light
Corona Extra
Heineken
Blue Moon
Coors Light
Two Juicy
Sizzling Hippie Citra IPA
Narragansett
PBR
Pulp Daddy
Berkshire Brewing Co.
Sam Adams Bottles
Hitchcock Brewing Co.
Mikes Hard
BBC LAGER(12oz CAN)
Wine
Chardonnay (ARG) Glass
Chardonnay (ITL) Glass
Moscato Glass
Pinot Grigio Glass
Rosé de Malbec Glass
Prosecco Glass
Partridge Chard Bottle (ARG)
Cantina Chard Bottle (ITL)
iPola Moscato Bottle
Conti Friuli Pinot Grigio Bottle
Carra Prosecco Bottle
vina las perdices Rosé Bottle
Malbec Shiraz Glass
Cabernet Glass
Chianti Glass
Penedo Borges Malbec S. Bottle
6Furlongs Cabernet Bottle
il Vescovado Chianti Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
NY Style Pizza & Calzones, Subs, Wraps, Burgers, Wings, Empanadas & Gifford's Ice Cream. Covered Deck Overlooking Berkshire East & The Deerfield River
72 Main Street, Charlemont, MA 01339