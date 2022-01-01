Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Berlin Bistro

1,871 Reviews

$$

420 E 4th Street

Long Beach, CA 90802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
White Mocha
Mexican Mocha

Food

Risotto Pancake

$15.00

saffron and minced cauliflower risotto, 18 month parmigiano reggiano cheese, poached egg

Duck Egg Toast

$15.00Out of stock

sourdough, poblano salsa verde, blistered Italian long peppers, prosciutto, goat cheese

Shrimp & Cucumber Salad

$15.00Out of stock

poached shrimp, persian cucumber, celery, verjus vinaigrette

Greek Yogurt & Granola

Greek Yogurt & Granola

$12.00

clover and greek yogurt, plum jam, grapefruit, berries, mint

Buckwheat Pancake

Buckwheat Pancake

$15.00Out of stock

spartan apple butter, pumpkin spice chantilly cream, candied walnuts

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Russian banana potatoes, shishito aioli, fresh herbs

Fall Vegetable Frittata

$18.00

3 eggs, roasted sunchokes, butternut squash, parmesan cheese, chives

Avocado Beet Toast [Vegan]

Avocado Beet Toast [Vegan]

$14.00

VEGAN smoked beet tahini, sliced avocado, pickled beets, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, garnished with cilantro and olive oil

The Linden

The Linden

$17.00

2 fried eggs, local bread, house jam, salted butter, nueske's bacon, bottom less cup of coffee or iced tea

BEC Sandwich

BEC Sandwich

$16.00

Thick cut Nueske's bacon, cheese, egg, and greens on a brioche bun dressed with smokey aioli

Wild Arugula & Pomegranate Salad

$13.00

pmegranate, pine nut, ricotta salata, saba

Polenta Bites

$11.00

sun dried tomato aioli, truffle pecorno, espelette

Salmon Flatbread

Salmon Flatbread

$18.00

Berlin classic, smoked and cured salmon, heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onion, dill cream cheese, capers on a grilled flatbread

Farro Bowl [Vegan]

Farro Bowl [Vegan]

$13.00Out of stock

Farro salad, pickled fresno peppers, Persian cucumbers, mint, slivered almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, roasted serrano vinaigrette, red radishes, VEGAN

Berlin Burger

Berlin Burger

$17.00

Sirloin steak patty, avocado, white cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, arugula, Brioche Bun

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00
Americano

Americano

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Flat White (8 oz only)

Flat White (8 oz only)

$4.00
Latte

Latte

Cappucino

Cappucino

Mocha

Mocha

Out of stock
Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

White Mocha

White Mocha

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00+Out of stock
Salted Toffee Nut Mocha

Salted Toffee Nut Mocha

$6.05+

Pumpkin Pie Coldbrew

$7.00Out of stock

Tea

Chai

Chai

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Blended

Blended Mocha

Blended Mocha

Blended PB Mocha

Blended PB Mocha

Blended Mexican Mocha

Blended Mexican Mocha

$0.10

Sugar-Free Mocha

Alternative Drinks

Kids Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
OJ

OJ

Lemonade

Lemonade

Pom-Cranberry Juice

Pom-Cranberry Juice

$5.00+

8 oz Pineapple Juice

$4.00
16oz Pineapple Juice

16oz Pineapple Juice

$7.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Out of stock
Mexican HOT CHOCOLATE

Mexican HOT CHOCOLATE

White HOT CHOCOLATE

White HOT CHOCOLATE

STILL- Mountain Valley Water

STILL- Mountain Valley Water

$3.00
Perrier SPARKLING

Perrier SPARKLING

$3.00

Rainbow Juices- Happy

$11.00Out of stock

Rainbow Juices- Day Glow

$11.00Out of stock

Rainbow Juice- Bohemian

$11.00Out of stock

Rainbow Juice- True Colors

$11.00Out of stock

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$3.00

Pastry

Banana Chocolate Walnut BREAD

Banana Chocolate Walnut BREAD

$5.00Out of stock
Gluten-Free Banana Nut Bread

Gluten-Free Banana Nut Bread

$4.00Out of stock
Banana Chocolate Walnut MUFFIN

Banana Chocolate Walnut MUFFIN

$5.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Pull Apart

Cinnamon Pull Apart

$5.00Out of stock
Citrus Olive Oil Cake

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Ham & Swiss Croissant

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$6.00Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Cranberry Citrus Scone

Cranberry Citrus Scone

$5.00Out of stock
Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$7.00Out of stock

egg, ham, cheese, bacon

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$7.00Out of stock

egg, cheese, tomato, peppers, spinach, mushroom

Jalapeño Veggie Quiche

Jalapeño Veggie Quiche

$7.00Out of stock
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

European style yogurt, house made jam, seasonal fruit, honey granola

Over Night Oats

Over Night Oats

$7.00Out of stock

rolled oats, organic chia seeds, European style yogurt, oat milk, maple syrup, house made jam, fruit

Chocolate Chip Cookie (bagged)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (bagged)

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Cream Cheese Danish

$6.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00Out of stock
Guava Cheese Danish

Guava Cheese Danish

$5.00Out of stock
Gluten-Free Salted Choco Chip Cookie

Gluten-Free Salted Choco Chip Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Danish

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan

VEGAN Morning Bun

VEGAN Morning Bun

$5.00Out of stock
VEGAN Morning Glory Muffin

VEGAN Morning Glory Muffin

$5.00Out of stock
VEGAN Blueberry Coffee Cake

VEGAN Blueberry Coffee Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Grab & Go

Egg Ham Biscuit

Egg Ham Biscuit

$8.00Out of stock

buttermilk biscuit, baked egg, white cheddar cheese, smoked ham

Egg & Spinach Biscuit

Egg & Spinach Biscuit

$8.00Out of stock

buttermilk biscuit, baked egg, white cheddar cheese, sauteed spinach

Egg & Bacon Biscuit

Egg & Bacon Biscuit

$8.00Out of stock

buttermilk biscuit, baked egg, white cheddar cheese, bacon

Wine

Prosecco Split La Marca

Prosecco Split La Marca

$8.00
Llama Malbec (Btl)

Llama Malbec (Btl)

$30.00
La Marca Bottle (750 ml)

La Marca Bottle (750 ml)

$28.00
Azimut Cava BOTTLE ONLY

Azimut Cava BOTTLE ONLY

$28.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Coffee

Joe To Go Boxed Coffee

Joe To Go Boxed Coffee

$25.00
Catalina in the Haze

Catalina in the Haze

$16.00Out of stock

medium roast

Breakwater

Breakwater

$10.00

Dark roast

Peru El Diamante

Peru El Diamante

$16.00Out of stock

marzipan, yellow delicious, salt water taffy

Decaf

$16.00Out of stock

Branded

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$10.00

Mugs

Keep Cup

Keep Cup

$10.00
Branded Mugs Ore Originals

Branded Mugs Ore Originals

$10.00

Long Beach designed Ore Originals Coffee Mugs.

Stumptown Mug

Stumptown Mug

$10.00

Honey

Wild Flower Honey

Wild Flower Honey

$10.00

Local, raw and organic honey

Orange Blossom Honey

Orange Blossom Honey

$8.00+

Local, raw and untreated Orange blossom honey

Matchaful

Hikari Matcha Tin

Hikari Matcha Tin

$10.00
Matcha Granola

Matcha Granola

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Bold brews and California farm to table cuisine in the heart of the East Village of Long Beach!

Website

Location

420 E 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery
Berlin Bistro image
Berlin Bistro image
BG pic
Berlin Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Ordinarie
orange star4.5 • 1,092
210 The Promenade North Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Daily Dose - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
440 Pine Avenue Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
The Stache
orange star4.0 • 280
941 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Lola's - Retro Row
orange starNo Reviews
2030 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
orange star4.2 • 1,848
1836 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
El Barrio Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1731 East 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston