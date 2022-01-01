Bernardi's II imageView gallery
Italian

Bernardi's II

504 Reviews

$$

123 N Mill

Pontiac, IL 61764

Order Again

Starters

Deep Fried Ravioli

$8.50

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.95

Fried Green Beans

$8.50

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$8.50

Bernardi's II Sausage Bites

$8.50

Cheese Stix

$8.50

Tony's Fat Pretzel

$15.50

Bruschetta

$7.75

Pail of Chips

$5.95

Wings

$12.95

Chicken Livers

$7.95

Gizzards

$7.95

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

cup of Soup

$3.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast Supreme

$12.95

The Old Stand By

$10.95

It Beef

$12.95Out of stock

Bernardi's II Burger

$12.95

Homemade Tenderloin

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (Lunch)

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap ( Lunch)

$9.95

Prime Rib Sand

$12.95

Greens

Cajun Seafood Salad

$18.95

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

House Salad

$2.95

Walnut Pear Salad

$12.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Peaches

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.50

Fp Dressing Only

$1.00

2oz Dressing Only

$0.75

Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Double Salad

$4.95

Bernardi Classic

$8.50

Pasta

Spaghetti

$11.65+

Tortellini

$13.60+

Combination

$12.60+

Mostaccioli

$11.65+

Baked Lasagna

$16.95

Spaghetti with Homemade Italian Sausage

$16.45

Tortellini and Homemade Italian Sausage

$17.45

Baked Mostaccioli

$15.95

Baked Tortellini

$16.95

Spaghetti with Homemade Meatballs

$16.95

Shells Florentine

$15.50

Fettuccine

$14.50

Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli

$13.50

Tuscan Parmesan

$16.95

Rib/Chicken Special

$20.95

Lobster Stuffed Ravioli

$19.95

Cajun Rigatoni

$17.95

Chicken Asiago

$16.95

Chicken Bruschetta

$16.95

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

Chicken Tetrazzini

$15.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Carry Out Specials

Family Pack

$49.95

8 pc Fried Chicken

$19.55

12 Piece Fried Chicken

$29.95

Pretzel Snack Pack

$34.95

Half Gallon Servings

Full Pan Lasagna

$135.00

Full Pan Tortellini

$140.00

1/2 Pan Tortellini

$70.00

Full Pan Mostaccioli

$110.00

1/2 Pan Mostaccioli

$50.00

1/2 Pan Lasagna

$65.00

Full Pan Au Gratins

$85.00

1/2 Pan Au Gratins

$42.50

Full Pan Baked Mostaccioli

$120.00

1/2 Pan Bake Mostaccioli

$60.00

Full Pan Baked Tortellini

$150.00

1/2 Pan Baked Tortellini

$75.00

Loaf Bread

$3.95

1/2 Gallon Green Beans

$12.95

Family Salad

$7.75

Super Bowl Special

$49.95

From Our Grill

Angus Ribeye

$29.95

Sirloin

$17.45

Ground Steak

$17.75

White Marbled Bone-In Pork Chop

$16.95Out of stock

Marinated Chicken Breast

$15.70

Hoof & Snoot

$19.95

Seafood

Prime Cut Cod

$17.95

French Fried Shrimp

$15.75

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon

$20.95

Catfish

$17.50

Lacquered Salmon

$21.95Out of stock

Dinners

Bernardi's II Homemade Italian Sausage

$15.95

Baked Chicken Gizzards

$12.95Out of stock

Deep Fried Chicken Livers

$13.95

Deep Fried Chicken Strips

$13.95

1/4 Fried Chicken

$13.95

1/2 Fried Chicken

$15.95

Full Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs

$26.95

Ribs & Chicken Combo

$25.95

1\2 Ribs

$20.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Leg Kids Meal

$6.95

Chicken Strips Kids Meal

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$6.95

Sides

2 Meatballs

$6.95

Baked Potato

$3.50

Chicken Leg

$2.50

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

Garlic Mashed

$2.95

Green Beans

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.95

Large Sauce

$5.50

Mints

$0.10

Sausage

$5.95

Seasoned & Grilled Vegetables

$3.95

Small Sauce

$3.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Wild Rice

$3.50

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.50

Tiramisu

$5.95

Delicado

$7.95

Cheesecake Sp

$5.50

Pfaff Cake

$11.00

Skillet cookie

$7.95

Holiday Party Packs

Pot Roast Pack

$59.95

Ribs/Chicken Pack

$69.95

Pretzel Pack

$40.95

Pasta Pack

$49.95

Banquet Family Style

CFS

$17.95

Two Entree FS

$22.95

Buffet

Lunch Buffet

$13.95

Kids Buffet

$9.95

Bottle Beer

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Busch Lite

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.50

Heineken

$4.75

Mich Ultra

$4.25

Miller 64

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Odouls

$3.75

Peroni

$4.75

Sam Adams

$4.75

Glass Wine

Murphy Goode Red Blend

$7.00

Ruffino Chianti

$6.00

Line 39 Cabernet

$7.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

Lambrusco

$6.00

Malbec

$7.00

Canyon Rd Pinot Noir

$6.00

Spellbound Petite Syrah

$7.00

Don't Make

Wine Feature

$5.50

Sterling Red Blend

$7.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Moscato

$6.00

Luccio Moscato

$7.00Out of stock

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Twisted River Riesling

$7.00

Leonard Kreusch Riesling

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Don't Make

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.75

Peroni

$5.25

Stella Draft

$5.25

Octoberfest

$5.00

Riggs Hefeweizen

$5.00Out of stock

Goose Island 312

$5.00

Bottle Wine

Pinot Noir

$28.00

Chianti

$24.00

Sterling Red

$26.00

Line 39 Cabernet

$24.00

Casillero Del Diablo Malbec

$24.00

Spellbound Petite Syrah

$28.00

Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Chardonnay

$24.00

Luccio Moscato

$28.00

Moscato

$24.00

Twisted River Riesling

$24.00

Leonard Kreusch Riesling

$28.00

A-Z Drinks

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut On Rocks

$7.50

Amaretto

$5.00

Amaretto Di Sarrono

$6.75

Amaretto Sour

$5.75

Amaretto Stone Sour

$6.00

B & B

$7.25

Bacardi

$5.75

Bacardi & Coke

$7.00

Bacardi Rocks

$6.75

Baileys rocks

$7.00

Baileys/coffee

$6.75

Beefeater Gin

$5.75

Beefeater Gin rocks

$7.00

bernardis Mule

$7.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Blantons

$9.25

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Bloody Mary (well)

$7.00

Bombay Mixer

$6.25

Bombay Rocks

$7.25

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$6.25

Bowman Bro

$6.75

Bowman Bro Rocks

$8.50

Brandy

$5.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned

$9.25

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.75

Bulleit Rocks

$8.75

C. Club On Rocks

$6.75

Calumet Old Fashioned

$9.25

Calumet On Rocks

$7.50

Canadian Club

$5.75

Captain & Coke

$5.75

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Carmel Apple Tini

$7.25

CC Manhattain

$7.25

Chambord

$5.75

Cheesecake Shot

$5.50

Chivas

$6.50

Chivas Rocks

$7.50

Choc Martini

$7.50

Colonel Bourbon

$7.00

Cosmo (Ketel)

$7.25

Cosmo (well)

$6.75

Courvossier

$7.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Mule

$7.50

Creme de Cacao

$5.50

Creme de Menthe

$5.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Rocks

$7.25

Crown Royal

$6.25

Cuervo Shot

$5.50

Dewars

$6.50

Dewars Rocks

$7.25

Dewars White

$6.50

Disarrono Amereto

$6.50

Don Julio Tequila

$6.75

Drambuie

$6.75

Drambuie Rocks

$7.50

Drink Feature

$6.50

Eagle Rare Whiskey

$7.75

Eagle Rocks

$9.00

Fernet

$7.00

Fireball

$5.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.75

Gin

$5.50

Gin & Tonic

$5.50

Gin Martini

$6.50

Gin Martini UP

$6.50

Gin On Rocks

$6.50

Glenlevit

$6.75

Glenlevit Rocks

$8.50

Goose Martini

$8.25

Grand Marnier

$7.25

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.75

Grey Goose Rocks

$8.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$7.50

High Noon

$4.50

Hurricane

$7.75

Irish Coffee

$6.75

7&7

$5.75

Brandy Manhattan

$6.50

J&B

$5.75

J&B On Rocks

$7.25

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Jack Manhattan

$7.50

Jack On Rocks

$7.25

Jameson

$5.75

Jameson On Rocks

$7.25

Jameson Stout

$6.00

Jameson Stout Rocks

$7.50

Jim Beam

$5.75

Jim Beam Manhattan

$7.50

Jim Beam Rocks

$6.75

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$7.75

Kahula and Cream

$6.75

Kahula Coffee

$6.75

Kahula Rocks

$6.75

Kentucky Mule

$7.50

Ketel

$6.25

Ketel Rocks

$8.25

Knob Creek

$6.75

Lemon Drop Tini

$7.50

Lifes a Peach

$6.75

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.75

Mai Tai

$6.50

Makers Manhattan

$7.75

Makers Mark

$6.00

Makers Rocks

$7.75

Malibu & Pineapple

$6.25

Malibu Rum

$5.50

Manhattan

$6.75

Manhattan Crown Royal

$7.75

Manhattan Jameson

$7.75

Manhattan Sea VO

$7.75

Margarita

$7.00

Margarita (FRIDAY Special)

$4.99Out of stock

Margarita -STRAW

$7.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$8.50

Martini Absolute

$7.25

Martini Beefeater

$7.25

Martini Bombay

$7.25

Martini Gin

$6.50

Martini Grey Goose

$8.25

Martini Ketel 1

$7.75

Martini Tanq

$7.25

Martini Vodka

$6.50

Mich Ultra Selzer

$4.50

Mimosa

$6.50

Moscow Mule (Tito’s)

$6.50

Nutty Irishman

$7.25

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Old Fashioned Brandy

$6.75

Old Fashioned Buffalo Trace

$7.75

Old Fashioned Bulleit

$7.50

Old Fashioned CC

$7.25

Old Fashioned Gin

$6.50

Old Fashioned Jack

$7.75

Old Fashioned Jim Beam

$7.75

Old Fashioned Makers

$7.75

Old Fashioned Scotch

$6.50

Old Fashioned SoCo

$7.75

Orange Blossom

$7.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Paddy's Irish Whiskey Rocks

$7.25

Paddys Irish Whiskey

$6.25

Patron

$8.25

Patron Rocks

$9.00

Peach Sangria

$6.50

Peppermint Scotch

$6.25

Pina Colada

$6.25

Pumpkin Tini

$7.25

Rob Roy

$6.25

Rum

$5.50

Rumchata

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$6.75

Salted Camel Tini

$6.75

Sambuca

$6.00

Scotch

$5.50

Scotch Old Fashioned

$6.50

Scotch Rocks

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Seagrams 10

$5.75

Seagrams 7

$5.75

Skrewball

$6.50

Skrewball Shot

$5.50

Slippery Nipple

$6.50

Smirnoff peach

$5.75

Smirnoff Rocks

$6.75

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.75

SoCo

$5.75

SoCo Rocks

$6.00

Southern Greyhound

$7.75

Stinger

$6.75

Strawberry Daquri

$6.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Sweet Tea

$5.75

Tanqueray Gin

$5.75

Tequila

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Titos Gimlet

$7.25

Titos Martini

$7.25

Titos Rocks

$7.25

Titos Vodka

$5.75

Tom Collins

$6.00

Turtle Tini

$7.75

Upside Down Pineapple

$7.50

UV Blue

$5.75

V0

$5.75

Virgin Drinks

$5.50

Vodka

$5.50

Vodka Cranberry

$6.50

Vodka Gimlet

$6.50

Vodka Martini Rocks

$6.50

Vodka Martini UP

$6.50

Vodka On Rocks

$6.50

Vodka Rocks

$6.50

Watermelon Mule

$7.50

Watermelon Rita

$7.50

Whiskey

$5.50

Whiskey Rocks

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.25

White Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$7.50

White Russian

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.75

Woodford Reserve Manhattan

$9.50

Weller

$7.75

Weller Rocks

$9.50

Noble Oak

$7.75

Noble Oak Rocks

$8.00

Non-bar

Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.25

Rte 66 Root Beer

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Peach Tea

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.25

Retail

VO Bottle

$5.95

Dipping Oil

$7.00

Nildo Meat Sauce

$4.95

Nildos Alfredo

$5.95

Bag Torts

$3.95

Lasagna Family Size

$14.95

Chix Parm Family Size

$14.95

Egg Noodles

$4.29

Chix Brushetta Family Size

$14.95

Gift Basket

$25.00

Case Dipping Oil (Retail)

$68.40

Specials

Sirloin with Chimichurri Sauce

$18.95

Seafood Pasta Primavera

$19.95

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop/Apples

$20.95

Beer Battered Cod

$17.95

Chicken A la Vodka sauce

$18.95

Chicken Leg

Chicken Leg

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 N Mill, Pontiac, IL 61764

Directions

Gallery
Bernardi's II image

Map
