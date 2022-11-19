Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges

Bernard's & Sarah's Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

20 West Lane

Ridgefield, CT 06877

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

House Salad
Roasted 1/2 Chicken
Warm Goat Cheese Salad

Appetizers

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$14.00

filled apples & almonds

Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

wild mushrooms & roasted pecan crostini

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

spicy tomato sauce

Beluga Hybrid Caviar

$150.00

crème fraiche & caviar blinis

Homemade Charcuterie & Pâtés

Homemade Charcuterie & Pâtés

$16.00

Prosciutto, speck, pancetta, espelette pork loin, beef brasola, chorizo, sopresata, duck rillette, venison terrine, pheasant foil gras terrine, truffle mustard, cranberry chutney, cornichon & grilled bread

New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

Foie Gras Trio

$28.00

smokes, en torchon & sauteed

Cheese Fondue

Cheese Fondue

$18.00

mushrooms & caramelized onions Grilled bread cubes, grapes, apples & pears

Hand Cut French Fries

$8.00

herb salt

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

chorizo, castelvetrano olives, garbanzo beans, sweet drop peppers, preserved kumquat aioli

Raspberry Point Oysters - per piece

$3.75

PEI Canada - per piece cocktail sauce & mignonette sauce

Grilled Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Vegetables & Three Cheeses

Crispy Sweetbreads

$18.00

creamy corn grits, hen of the wood mushrooms, garbanzo beans & sage brown butter

Bernard's Home Smoked Salmon

$16.00

with toast points

Peruvien Bay Scallops

$18.00

grain butternut squash, asparagus, chicken of the wood & sherry shallot vinaigrette

Spicy Tuna Tartare & Avocado Roll

Spicy Tuna Tartare & Avocado Roll

$18.00

spicy aioli, pomme gaufrette

Small & Large Plates

Butternut Squash Agnolotti

Butternut Squash Agnolotti

$14.00+

butternut squash agnolotte served with shrimp, pea greens, cêpe sauce

Wild Mushroom Risotto

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$14.00+

parmesan crisp & balsamic glaze

Mussels Mariniere

$18.00+

steamed with white wine, garlic, tomatoes & parsley and finished with crème fraiche served with grilled bread Large comes with French Fries

Sauteed Soft-Shell Crab Amandine

$18.00+Out of stock

nicoise vegetables, asparagus & garlic scapes

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$14.00

mesclun, bibb, endive, dried dried cherries, toasted almonds, apple, fresh hearts of palm, goat cheese cigarette & cherry almond vinaigrette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

dried cranberries, apples, hearts of palm, toasted pecans, root vegetable chips, lemon dressing

1 1/4 lb. Warm Lobster Salad

1 1/4 lb. Warm Lobster Salad

$55.00

roasted beets, endive, frisee, wild mushroom & sherry shallot vinaigrette

Mesclun Salad

Mesclun Salad

$14.00

asparagus, avocado, fennel, grape tomatoes & dijon vinaigrette

Chicken Paillard

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

couscous, farro, tri-colored quinoa, butternut squash, apples, baby arugula, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds & apple cider vinaigrette

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, caramelized walnuts & pears

Entrees

Pan Seared Filet of Wild Striped Bass

$38.00

yucca, quinoa & lentil galette, tomato & fennel confit, sautéed kale & saffron broth

Ground Sirloin Burger

Ground Sirloin Burger

$18.00

french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Bernard's FAMOUS Cassoulet

$38.00Out of stock

Ragout of beans with pork, chicken, garlic sausage & duck confit

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$36.00

Free range 1/2 chicken with truffle mashed potatoes, haricots verts, endive meuniere, thyme sauce (GF)

Pumpkin Seed Crusted Cod Fish

$42.00

Buttternut squash risotto, brussels sprout & chanterelle sauce

Long Island Duck Duo

$42.00

Long Island Duck Duo - Roasted Breast & Confit Roll with garden leeks, garden beets, farro risotto, confit shallots & fruit sauce

Duck Leg Confit

Duck Leg Confit

$28.00

potatoes, mushroom, spinach

Lamb Stew

Lamb Stew

$28.00

orange & rosemary, root vegetables & polenta

Butter Poached 1 1/4 Lobster

$60.00

butter poached 1 1/4 lobster out of the shell served with mashed potatoes, roasted corn, leek, pommes gaufrettes, baby vegetables & vermouth truffle beurre blanc

Roasted Venison Medallions

$46.00

Scallion & corn spaetzle, brussels sprout, acorn squash, root vegetables, stuffed lady apple & grand veneur sauce

Foie Gras Stuffed Pheasant en Croute

$44.00

baby vegetables & truffle sauce

Salmon Tournedo

Salmon Tournedo

$36.00

potato ramp gnocchi, roasted broccoli & cauliflower, spinach ,morel sauce

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$36.00

mashed potatoes, baby vegetables, pearl onions, mushrooms & red wine sauce

Grilled Sirloin Steak

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$38.00

french fries, haricots verts, peppercorn sauce

Trout Almandine

Trout Almandine

$28.00

basmati rice & sautéed spinach (GF)

Veal Burger

Veal Burger

$24.00

pancetta, spinach, caramelized onion, mozzarella, truffle fries

Vegan Entree

$26.00
Vegetarian Ravioli

Vegetarian Ravioli

$28.00

Heirloom brown carrot, leek & sorrel ravioli with spinach, mushroom mix & ramp pesto

Braised Veal Cheek

$42.00

tomato & fennel confit, garden eggplant, farrow risotto & red wine sauce

Wild Boar Duo

$44.00

Wild Boar Duo - Crispy Belly & Rpasted Chop: Wild mushroom risotto, acorn squash, carrot, sauteed spinach & truffle Sauce

Steakhouse

Bone-In Rib Eye

$48.00

Smashed fingerling potatoes, Romanesco, Tri-colored carrots & choice of peppercorn, red wine or bearnaise sauce

Cote de Beouf for Two

$100.00

served with roasted fingerling potato, tri-colored carrots, Romanesco & wild mushrooms, choice of red wine sauce or peppercorn sauce

Prime Sirloin

Prime Sirloin

$45.00

14 oz sirloin served with smashed fingerling potato, tri-colored carrots, Romanesco & wild mushrooms, choice of red wine sauce or peppercorn sauce

Rib Eye

$46.00Out of stock

smashed fingerling potatoes, tri-colored carrots, romanesco & wild mushrooms, choice of red wine or peppercorn sauce

10 oz. Roasted Westholme Strip Loin Wagyu

$75.00

Packaged Food

Braised Short Ribs of Beef - COLD

$28.00

cold with reheat instructions per person - Gluten Free

Lamb Stew with orange & rosemary - COLD

$22.00

COLD - with reheat instructions per person - Gluten Free

Chicken Pot Pie - FROZEN

Chicken Pot Pie - FROZEN

$18.00

Frozen with cooking instructions. Chicken, root vegetables, pearl onions, butternut squash and mushrooms.

Chicken with Fig Sauce - FROZEN

$22.00

frozen with reheat instructions braised boneless chicken breast & thighs with fig sauce -

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$13.00

Lobster Bisque -quart - FROZEN

$20.00Out of stock

per Quart

NE Clam Chowder - quart

$18.00

per Quart - Gluten Free

Pumpkin Truffle Soup - COLD

$15.00

per quart

Pumpkin Sage Ravioli - FROZEN

$18.00

frozen - 12 pieces we recommend serving it with morel sauce or porcini sauce

Sarah's Wine Bar Crisps

$8.00Out of stock

Homemade Vegetable Chips

$8.00

Risotto Balls

$22.00

15 pieces - Frozen

Risotto Ball - GLUTEN FREE

$22.00

15 pieces - Frozen GLUTEN FREE

Baked Vegetable Spring Rolls

$14.00

Frozen - 6 pieces

Short Rib Spring Rolls

$14.00

Frozen - per dozen - served with hoisin dipping sauce

Bernard's "pigs" in a blanket

$14.00

Frozen -12 pieces - Homemade pork, sundried tomato, basil & pine nuts sausage "en croute" served with truffle mustard

Onion Confit Tart

$18.00

frozen - 12 pieces

Foie Gras Terrine

$30.00

1/2 pound

1/4 lb Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Bernard's House Smoked - per 1/4 lb

Duck Rillette

$12.00

3.5 oz ramekin

Duck, Truffle & Pistachio Terrine

$16.00

per 1/2 lb

Country Truffle Pate

$10.00

per 1/2 lb

Cepe Sauce

$12.00

1/2 Pint

Peppercorn Sauce

$12.00

1/2 Pint

Truffle Sauce

$16.00

1/2 Pint

Morel Sauce

$16.00

1/2 Pint

Red Wine Sauce

$14.00

1/2 Pint

Chicken Jus

$12.00

1/2 Pint

Desserts

Per pint

Almond Fig Tart

$12.00

with cinnamon ice cream

Apple Cranberry Blueberry Strudel

$12.00

with cinnamon ice cream

Garden Apple & Concord Grape Crisp

Garden Apple & Concord Grape Crisp

$12.00Out of stock

with vanilla ice cream

Assorted Cheese & Fruit

$15.00

Chocolate Fondant

$12.00

with white chocolate chip mint ice cream

Chocolate Mousse (GF)

Chocolate Mousse (GF)

$12.00

with whipped cream

Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$12.00

Dessert Trio

$12.00

Raspberry Cake, Creme Brule & Berry Sorbet

Lemon Meringue Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

$12.00
Cinnamon Panna Cotta (GF)

Cinnamon Panna Cotta (GF)

$12.00

with apple crisp (Gluten Free)

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$12.00

graham cracker crust, cranberry chutney compote, pumpkin seed brittle

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$12.00

blackberry compote & caramel ice cream

Warm Smoked Chocolate Chip Cookie

Warm Smoked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$12.00

smoked chocolate; flaky malden sea salt vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 West Lane, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Directions

Gallery
Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar image
Banner pic
Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bernard's Catering
orange starNo Reviews
20 West Lane RIDGEFIELD, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Milestone
orange star4.4 • 96
2 Main Street Redding, CT 06896
View restaurantnext
Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar - 632 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT
orange star4.7 • 584
632 Danbury Rd Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Note Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.5 • 642
227 Greenwood Ave Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext
Locali
orange starNo Reviews
32C Forest Street New Cannan, CT 06840
View restaurantnext
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
orange star4.8 • 317
5 Depot Place Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ridgefield

Johns Best
orange star4.8 • 652
955 Ethan Allen Hwy Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar - 632 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT
orange star4.7 • 584
632 Danbury Rd Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Early Bird
orange star4.1 • 198
86 DANBURY RD RIDGEFIELD, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Nod Hill Brewery
orange star4.7 • 144
137 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Odeen's at Ridgefield Golf Course
orange star4.7 • 87
545 Ridgebury Rd Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ridgefield
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bethel
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Danbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Brewster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston