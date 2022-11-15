Bernie O's Pizza Home of the Twist, probably the world's best pizza.

16" Twist

$25.46

The Twist is probably the world's best pizza. It has won multiple state, local and national awards and outsells any of our other pizzas over 10x Times!. It's Bernie O's in Pie form. We make the Twist by spreading a tangy yellow sauce over our hand pulled dough. Sprinkle with crispy chicken, diced bacon and mozzarella. Bake it golden brown and cover it with a fresh mix of diced sweet pineapple, fresh tomato, tangy yellow pepper and jalapeno bits. A signature coil of our homemade Ranch tops it off. Enjoy!