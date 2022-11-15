  • Home
Bernie O's Pizza Home of the Twist, probably the world's best pizza.

321 Center St.

Muskegon, MI 49445

Popular Items

16" Twist
CHEESY Garlic Bites
Four Corners

Four Corners Pizza Sampler

Not sure what pie to try? Try our new Four Corners Pizza Sampler! Choose 4x of any of our famous specialty pizzas, Garlicky Bites, Cheesy garlic Bites or Sticky Icing Bites.
Four Corners

Four Corners

$38.99

Can't decide what pie to try? Get a Four Corners Pizza Sampler! Pick any 4x of our famous specialty pizzas in a special 10" sampler size.

16" Pizzas

Feeds 3-4 Adults
16" Twist

16" Twist

$25.46

The Twist is probably the world's best pizza. It has won multiple state, local and national awards and outsells any of our other pizzas over 10x Times!. It's Bernie O's in Pie form. We make the Twist by spreading a tangy yellow sauce over our hand pulled dough. Sprinkle with crispy chicken, diced bacon and mozzarella. Bake it golden brown and cover it with a fresh mix of diced sweet pineapple, fresh tomato, tangy yellow pepper and jalapeno bits. A signature coil of our homemade Ranch tops it off. Enjoy!

16" Build A Pie

16" Build A Pie

$12.49

Build Your Own red sauce and cheese pie that you can customize with any of our 20+ premium toppings.

16" Big Dill

16" Big Dill

$22.99
16" BLT Pizza

16" BLT Pizza

$21.49

Our take on the classic sandwich, the BLT has Crispy Bacon, Mozz cheese and a secret, white sauce base. Baked and topped with Diced Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce Ribbons and a coil of our Homemade Ranch. a splash of Red Wine Vinegar makes the flavors pop!

16" BroSkee

16" BroSkee

$23.99

New "Brackle" sauce with grilled chicken, bacon and ground chorizo. Topped with pineapple and our signature ranch coil. Very tangy and slightly sweet.

16" Bruschetta

16" Bruschetta

$25.99

The Bruschetta Based on the timeless Italian classic, the Bruschetta cream base is made with minced Garlic and Artichoke. Next, we top it with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach Leaf and Mozzarella. Topped after baking with a crisp mix of Diced White Onion, Fresh Tomato, Raw Basil and Balsamic Vinegar. One bit of the hot, creamy base with the cool, crisp toppings and you're hooked!

16" Deluxe

16" Deluxe

$22.49

The Deluxe Our Classic Red Sauce combo of Sliced Pepperoni, Fresh Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms and Diced Green Peppers. Just like mamma used to make....only better.

16" El Loco

16" El Loco

$24.99

It's BACK! -Not exactly authentic but darn good, the El Loco combines chorizo sausage and fresh pico with a touch of crushed Doritos for a little crunch.

16" Firebird

16" Firebird

$23.49

Love the Spice? Then the Firebird will be your new best friend. This pie starts with our own Tangy Wing Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Diced Bacon Chunks and Cheese. Topped after baking with Crisp Diced Celery, Frank's Red Hot and a coil of our Homemade Ranch. Pick your Heat level: Level 1 (Mild) Just Diced Jalapeno Level 2 (Medium) Diced Jalapeno and a Cayenne Powder Mix Level 3 (Hot!) Diced Jalapeno and a Ghost Chili Mix. Note: Level 3 is hot...Very Hot. You've been warned.

16" Fuzion

16" Fuzion

$26.49

Q. What do you get when you mix a Hotwing and a Memphis? A. The Fuzion of course! Tangy Fuzion sauce is topped with Crispy Bacon, Breaded Chicken Chunks and Crumbled Chorizo Sausage. Topped with a Coil of Sweet Chili Sauce. If you like Tang, You will love the Fuzion!

16" Garlic Artichoke

16" Garlic Artichoke

$24.49

We start by mincing Garlic and Artichoke Hearts into a cream base then top it with Spinach Leaf, Fresh Mushrooms and Mozzarella. After the oven, a crisp mix of Diced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Minced White Onion and Tangy Lemon Juice. The flavor of the hot, creamy base and the tartness of the cold mix combine to make one dynomite pie!

16" Hotwing

16" Hotwing

$24.99

One of our top selling pizzas, The HotWing has a Tangy Wing Sauce base topped with Crispy Breaded Chicken Chunks and Mozzarella Cheese. After it's done baking, we sprinkle it with Crisp Cubed Celery and put a few more coils of Frank's Red Hot and Our own Homemade Ranch. So simple yet so Good!

16" Mack

16" Mack

$25.99

Named after our daughter, Mackenzie, this pie has it all. Savory red sauce and stringy mozzarella base topped with thinly sliced Pepperoni, Fresh Italian Sausage, Salami strips, smokey Ham and crispy Bacon. Fresh Green Pepper and your choice of Fresh or Canned Mushrooms complete the cast.

16" MeatyMeat

16" MeatyMeat

$24.99

Can you guess what's on the MeatyMeat? Right you are! The Meaty has Fresh Italian Sausage, Sliced Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, thin Salami Strips and Crispy Bacon on a red sauced base. Meat, Cheese and Sauce...what else do you need?

16" Memphis

16" Memphis

$23.99

Named after the Southern City famous for it BBQ, The Memphis has a thin layer of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce for it's base and is topped with Grilled Chicken, Sweet Pineapple Chunks, Diced White Onion and Crispy Bacon. We finish her with Cubed Tomato and a Coil of our Homemade Ranch. Your taste buds will pop when they hit the mix of Cool Ranch and tangy BBQ sauce!

16" Picnic

$24.99

It's like a Picnic in a box. We combine Sliced Ham, Shaved Turkey and Crispy Bacon over a Mozz covered crust and bake it crispy. Topped with Diced Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and Minced Jalapeno. A splash of Red Wine Vinegar and a coil of Ranch to finish.

16" Tater

16" Tater

$21.99

If you like Twice Baked Potatoes, you are going to love the 'Tater. The base is a thin layer of our own buttery mashed potato mix, topped with Shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Crispy Bacon Chunks. After the oven comes the Fresh Cubed Tomato and Creamy Buttermilk Ranch. This pie will surprise you with how good it is.

16" VegiVeg

16" VegiVeg

$19.45

Classic Red Sauce and Cheese. You get to Pick up tp 5x of your favorite fresh toppings.

16" Split Specialty Pizza

16" Split Specialty Pizza

You can split any of our red sauce pizzas in half. (Sorry, Specialty pizza like theTwist and Hot Wing can not be split).

10" Pizzas

Feeds 1-2 Adults
10" Twist

10" Twist

$13.49

The Twist is probably the world's best pizza. It has won multiple state, local and national awards and outsells any of our other pizzas over 10x Times!. It's Bernie O's in Pie form. We make the Twist by spreading a tangy yellow sauce over our hand pulled dough. Sprinkle with crispy chicken, diced bacon and mozzarella. Bake it golden brown and cover it with a fresh mix of diced sweet pineapple, fresh tomato, tangy yellow pepper and jalapeno bits. A signature coil of our homemade Ranch tops it off. Enjoy!

10" Build A Pie

10" Build A Pie

$8.49

Build Your Own red sauce and cheese pie that you can customize with any of our 20+ premium toppings.

10" Big Dill

10" Big Dill

$12.99
10" BLT Pizza

10" BLT Pizza

$11.99

Our take on the classic sandwich, the BLT has Crispy Bacon, Mozz cheese and a secret, white sauce base. Baked and topped with Diced Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce Ribbons and a coil of our Homemade Ranch. a splash of Red Wine Vinegar makes the flavors pop!

10" BroSkee

10" BroSkee

$13.99

New "Brackle" sauce with grilled chicken, bacon and ground chorizo. Topped with pineapple and our signature ranch coil. Very tangy and slightly sweet.

10" Bruschetta

10" Bruschetta

$13.25

The Bruschetta Based on the timeless Italian classic, the Bruschetta cream base is made with minced Garlic and Artichoke. Next, we top it with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach Leaf and Mozzarella. Topped after baking with a crisp mix of Diced White Onion, Fresh Tomato, Raw Basil and Balsamic Vinegar. One bit of the hot, creamy base with the cool, crisp toppings and you're hooked!

10" Deluxe

10" Deluxe

$11.99

The Deluxe Our Classic Red Sauce combo of Sliced Pepperoni, Fresh Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms and Diced Green Peppers. Just like mamma used to make....only better.

10" El Loco

10" El Loco

$11.99

It's Back! Not exactly authentic but darn good, the El Loco combines chorizo sausage and fresh pico with a touch of crushed Doritos for a little crunch.

10" Firebird

10" Firebird

$11.99

Love Spice? Then the Firebird will be your new best friend. This pie starts with our own Tangy Wing Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Diced Bacon Chunks and Cheese. Topped after baking with Crisp Diced Celery, Frank's Red Hot and a coil of our Homemade Ranch. Pick your Heat level: Level 1 (Mild) Just Diced Jalapeno Level 2 (Medium) Diced Jalapeno and a Cayenne Powder Mix Level 3 (Hot!) Diced Jalapeno and a Ghost Chili Mix. Note: Level 3 is hot...Very Hot. You've been warned.

10" Fuzion

$12.99

Q. What do you get when you mix a Hotwing and a Memphis? A. The Fuzion of course! Tangy Fuzion sauce is topped with Crispy Bacon, Breaded Chicken Chunks and Crumbled Chorizo Sausage. Topped with a Coil of Sweet Chili Sauce. If you like Tang, You will love the Fuzion!

10" Garlic Artichoke

10" Garlic Artichoke

$11.99

We start by mincing Garlic and Artichoke Hearts into a cream base then top it with Spinach Leaf, Fresh Mushrooms and Mozzarella. After the oven, a crisp mix of Diced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Minced White Onion and Tangy Lemon Juice. The flavor of the hot, creamy base and the tartness of the cold mix combine to make one dynomite pie!

10" Hotwing

10" Hotwing

$11.99

One of our top selling pizzas, The HotWing has a Tangy Wing Sauce base topped with Crispy Breaded Chicken Chunks and Mozzarella Cheese. After it's done baking, we sprinkle it with Crisp Cubed Celery and put a few more coils of Frank's Red Hot and Our own Homemade Ranch. So simple yet so Good!

10" Mack

10" Mack

$12.99

Named after our daughter, Mackenzie, this pie has it all. Savory red sauce and stringy mozzarella base topped with thinly sliced Pepperoni, Fresh Italian Sausage, Salami strips, smokey Ham and crispy Bacon. Fresh Green Pepper and your choice of Fresh or Canned Mushrooms complete the cast.

10" Meaty Meat

10" Meaty Meat

$12.49

Can you guess what's on the MeatyMeat? Right you are! The Meaty has Fresh Italian Sausage, Sliced Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, thin Salami Strips and Crispy Bacon on a red sauced base. Meat, Cheese and Sauce...what else do you need?

10" Memphis

10" Memphis

$12.99

Named after the Southern City famous for it BBQ, The Memphis has a thin layer of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce for it's base and is topped with Grilled Chicken, Sweet Pineapple Chunks, Diced White Onion and Crispy Bacon. We finish her with Cubed Tomato and a Coil of our Homemade Ranch. Your taste buds will pop when they hit the mix of Cool Ranch and tangy BBQ sauce!

10" Picnic

$11.99

It's like a Picnic in a box. We combine Sliced Ham, Shaved Turkey and Crispy Bacon over a Mozz covered crust and bake it crispy. Topped with Diced Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and Minced Jalapeno. A splash of Red Wine Vinegar and a coil of Ranch to finish.

10" Tater

10" Tater

$11.99

If you like Twice Baked Potatoes, you are going to love the 'Tater. The base is a thin layer of our own buttery mashed potato mix, topped with Shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Crispy Bacon Chunks. After the oven comes the Fresh Cubed Tomato and Creamy Buttermilk Ranch. This pie will surprise you with how good it is.

10" VegiVeg

10" VegiVeg

$9.99

Classic Red Sauce and Cheese. You get to Pick up tp 5x of your favorite fresh toppings.

Large Stromboli

Strombolis are a stuffed Italian pastry best described as a warm cinnamon roll but with meat and cheese! Includes your choice of either Homemade Ranch, Classic Red Sauce or Garlic Butter to dip them in.
Large Stromboli

Large Stromboli

$10.99

Strombolis are a stuffed Italian pastry best described as a warm cinnamon roll but with meat and cheese! Includes your choice of either Homemade Ranch, Classic Red Sauce or Garlic Butter to dip them in.

Small Stromboli

Strombolis are a stuffed Italian pastry best described as a warm cinnamon roll but with meat and cheese! Includes your choice of either Homemade Ranch, Classic Red Sauce or Garlic Butter to dip them in. (whole stromboli pictured)
Small Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$7.24

Strombolis are a stuffed Italian pastry best described as a warm cinnamon roll but with meat and cheese! Includes your choice of either Homemade Ranch, Classic Red Sauce or Garlic Butter to dip them in. (Whole stromboli pictured)

Bernie Bites

Fresh little pillows of goodness, topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan and Garlic. Baked fluffy and crisp. Drizzled with garlic butter and more Parmesan.
CHEESY Garlic Bites

CHEESY Garlic Bites

$9.49

Fresh Cubed Dough tossed in Garlic Butter and baked under a layer of Mozzarella. Served with 2x Dipping Sauces. Choose from Red Sauce, Homemade Ranch or Garlic Butter.

GARLICKY Bites

GARLICKY Bites

$7.49

STICKY Bites

$7.49

Our fresh baked Bernie Bites topped with cinnamon, brown sugar, maple sprinkles. Hot icing and butter drizzled on top. So good....

Bernie Bread

Bernie Bread

$6.99

Buttered Garlic Cheese Bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese. If your'e starvin', Add up to three toppings. Includes both of our homemade Ranch and red dipping sauces. They're super good.

WINGS

Traditional or Boneless Wings Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with our Homemade Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Pound of Boneless Wings

Pound of Boneless Wings

$19.98
Half Pound Boneless Wings

Half Pound Boneless Wings

$10.99

1/2 Pound per order.

Fried Appetizers

Fire Fries

Fire Fries

$7.99

Skin on fries topped with Crispy bacon chunks, Cheddar cheese, red hot and ranch. You pick the heat level!

Seasoned Waffle Fries 1/2 Pound

$4.25

Skin-On French Fries 1/2 Pound

$4.25
Battered Cauliflower 1/2 Pound

Battered Cauliflower 1/2 Pound

$7.49
Battered Mushrooms Caps 1/2 Pound

Battered Mushrooms Caps 1/2 Pound

$7.49

Jalapeño Poppers 6x

$6.99Out of stock

Onion Rings 1/2 Pound

$7.25

Chicken Strips 4x

$6.99

Breaded Mozz Sticks 7x

$7.49
Popcorn Shrimp 1/2 Pound

Popcorn Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$7.49

Tender Breaded Popcorn Shrimp. YUM!

Clam Strips 1/2 Pound

Clam Strips 1/2 Pound

$7.49

Breaded Clam Strips

Large Toasted Subs

CB Que

CB Que

$12.49

The CB-que is a tangy mix of Breaded Chicken Breast, Pineapple, White Onion, Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce and our homemade Ranch.

CBR

CBR

$12.49

Destined to become a classic, the CBR is a tasty combo of Crispy Bacon, Breaded Chicken Chunks and Homemade Ranch are in a league of their own. Finished with Tomato, Lettuce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Feta

$12.14

The Chicken Feta is a savory blend of Grilled Chicken Breast, Iceberg Lettuce and Sliced Tomato with a crumbled Feta and Mozz blend of Cheeses. A splash of Greek Feta Dressing tops it off.

American Classic

$12.49

Our Classic sub has a trio of Hard Salami, Smoked Turkey and Honey Ham, all sliced in-house. Baked with Mozzarella Cheese and topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and creamy Mayo.

Clubhouse

$13.99

If you're tryna build a clubhouse, you'll love this sub. Our Clubhouse has a tasty blend of Shaved Ham, Smoked Turkey and Crispy Bacon. Baked with Mozz cheese and topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Creamy Mayo.

Dirty Bird

$12.49

One of our staff fav's, the Dirty Bird has Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Homemade Ranch like the CBR but we add a little Wing sauce and Jalapeno Bits for that spicy kick.

French Dip

$13.99

In our version of The Dip, we ditched the roast beef for shaved ribeye that we sautee to order with canned Mushrooms, white Onions and Mozz Cheese. Topped with a touch of Mayo and served with our homemade Beef Au Jus.

Italian

Italian

$12.99

There are many like it but this one is ours. We mix Sliced Pepperoni, shaved Ham and Salami then top it with Lettuce, Tomato, tangy Greek Feta Dressing, Heavy Mayo, Mozzarella cheese and tart yellow peppers served on a soft toasted french bread.

Meat & Cheese

$11.59

For the plain Jane in all of us, you get cheese and then choose either Shaved Ham, Smoked Turkey of Grilled Chicken Breast for your sub. Topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Mayo and Sliced Tomato. Simple.

Ribeye

$14.49

One of our best subs ever. We start with raw, shaved ribeye steak and sautee it with canned mushrooms, fresh green peppers and diced onion in a seasoned butter. Mozzarella is toasted separately on our french bread roll and combined at the end with lettuce, sliced tomato and a coil of mayo. Maybe add a little Jalapeno like the pros.....

Turkey Bacon

$12.49

Little nice, little spice. The Turkey Bacon sub has Shaved Turkey Breast & Crispy Bacon topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Jalapeno pepper bits. Baked with Cheese of course.

Vegi Sub

$9.11

Our Meatless sub , we combine a contrasting mix of flavors with Fresh Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Tangy Yellow pepper bits as well as Lettuce, Tomato. Jalapeno bits add just the right kick.

Small Toasted Subs

Small CB Que

Small CB Que

$5.99

The CB-que is a tangy mix of Breaded Chicken Breast, Pineapple, White Onion, Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce and our homemade Ranch.

Small CBR

Small CBR

$6.15

Destined to become a classic, the CBR is a tasty combo of Crispy Bacon, Breaded Chicken Chunks and Homemade Ranch are in a league of their own. Finished with Tomato, Lettuce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Small Chicken Feta

$6.18

The Chicken Feta is a savory blend of Grilled Chicken Breast, Iceberg Lettuce and Sliced Tomato with a crumbled Feta and Mozz blend of Cheeses. A splash of Greek Feta Dressing tops it off.

Small American Classic

$6.25

Our Classic sub has a trio of Hard Salami, Smoked Turkey and Honey Ham, all sliced in-house. Baked with Mozzarella Cheese and topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and creamy Mayo.

Small Clubhouse

$6.99

If you're tryna build a clubhouse, you'll love this sub. Our Clubhouse has a tasty blend of Shaved Ham, Smoked Turkey and Crispy Bacon. Baked with Mozz cheese and topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Creamy Mayo.

Small Dirty Bird

$5.49

One of our staff fav's, the Dirty Bird has Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Homemade Ranch like the CBR but we add a little Wing sauce and Jalapeno Bits for that spicy kick.

Small Italian

Small Italian

$6.50

There are many like it but this one is ours. We mix Sliced Pepperoni, shaved Ham and Salami then top it with Lettuce, Tomato, tangy Greek Feta Dressing, Heavy Mayo, Mozzarella cheese and tart yellow peppers served on a soft toasted french bread.

Small Meat & Cheese

$5.80

For the plain Jane in all of us, you get cheese and then choose either Shaved Ham, Smoked Turkey of Grilled Chicken Breast for your sub. Topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Mayo and Sliced Tomato. Simple.

Small Turkey Bacon

$5.99

Little nice, little spice. The Turkey Bacon sub has Shaved Turkey Breast & Crispy Bacon topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Jalapeno pepper bits. Baked with Cheese of course.

Small Vegi Sub

$4.60

Our Meatless sub , we combine a contrasting mix of flavors with Fresh Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Tangy Yellow pepper bits as well as Lettuce, Tomato. Jalapeno bits add just the right kick.

Fresh Salads

Our half salads are still nice size. They are typically a meal for one person.
Antipasto

Antipasto

$10.70

Sliced Pepperoni, Salami & Ham Topped with Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Crumbled Feta Cheese and Sour dough Croutons. We recommend our Homemade Ranch with this salad.

Caeser

$8.58

Our Caesar salad has Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Tomato, Sourdough Croutons and Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with Caesar Cardini's original dressing.

Chef

Chef

$9.59

Our Chef salad has Chopped Turkey, Ham & Salami with Sourdough Croutons, Diced Tomato and Shredded Colby Jack Cheese. We recommend our Ranch with this Salad.

Club Salad

Club Salad

$9.47

The Club has Chopped Turkey, Shaved Ham and Crispy Bacon with Diced Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese and Sourdough Croutons. We recommend our House Ranch with this salad.

Crispy Chicken & Bacon

Crispy Chicken & Bacon

$9.92

One of most popular salads, the Crispy Chicken and Bacon has Diced Tomato, Sourdough Croutons and Colby Jack Cheese. The dressings we recommend are French & Ranch, together. It's called Franch.

Garden

Garden

$7.49

Fresh from the Garden, we combine Diced Tomato, Seedless Cucumber, Shredded Carrot, Colby Jack Cheese and Sourdough Croutons. We recommend 1000 Island or Italian Dressing with this salad.

Greek

Greek

$8.49

This vegi salad has a mix of Chopped Onion, Black Olives, Tangy Yellow Peppers, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomato and Sourdough Croutons. Best served with our Greek Feta or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressings.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.53

This simple salad has Grilled Chicken Breast, Diced Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese and Sourdough Croutons. We like our Bleu Cheese with this salad.

Side Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

Good for when you just need a little salad on the side. Fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomato, cheese and croutons. Served with a dressing on the side.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.11

Perfect for when you need a salad on the side, this salad is fresh romaine, ground parm cheese, diced tomato and a side of Caesar Cardini's original dressing.

Kids

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$10.49

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.49

Sides

+++Ranch Cup

+++Ranch Cup

$0.99

Best Ranch in the Universe! We make our famous Ranch from scratch every day so you know it will be awesome. Also available in a 16 ounce tub.

+++Red Sauce Cup

+++Red Sauce Cup

$0.99
+++Garlic Butter Cup

+++Garlic Butter Cup

$0.99
+++16 oz Ranch (Tub A Love)

+++16 oz Ranch (Tub A Love)

$6.99

+++16 Oz Red Sauce Tub

$6.25

+++ 16oz Dressing

+++Side Red Hot

+++Side Red Hot

$0.99
+++Side Wing Sauce

+++Side Wing Sauce

$0.99
+++Extra Pickle Spear

+++Extra Pickle Spear

$0.75
+++Side Au Jus

+++Side Au Jus

$0.99
+++Side BBQ Sauce

+++Side BBQ Sauce

$0.99
+++Side Onions

+++Side Onions

$0.99
+++Side Dressing

+++Side Dressing

$0.99
+++Side Feta cheese

+++Side Feta cheese

$0.99
+++Side Diced Jalapeño

+++Side Diced Jalapeño

$0.99
+++Side of Firebird Level 2 Seasoning

+++Side of Firebird Level 2 Seasoning

$0.99
+++Side of Firebird Level 3 Seasoning

+++Side of Firebird Level 3 Seasoning

$3.00
+++Side Mozz Cheese

+++Side Mozz Cheese

$0.99
+++Side Yellow Cheese

+++Side Yellow Cheese

$1.50
+++Side Mustard

+++Side Mustard

+++Side Mayo

+++Side Mayo

$0.30
+++Parmesan Cheese Pack

+++Parmesan Cheese Pack

$0.10
+++Red Pepper Packet

+++Red Pepper Packet

$0.10
+++Side Tomatoes

+++Side Tomatoes

$0.99
+++Side Yellow Pepper

+++Side Yellow Pepper

$0.99

+++Side Of Pineapple+++

$0.99

+++ Side Of Sweet Chili sauce

$1.00

Table Settings

---Plates

$0.10

---Napkins

$0.10

---Forks

$0.10

---Cups

$0.10

---Serving Spoons

$0.99

Bottled Drinks

---Apple Juice---

---Apple Juice---

$1.99
---Chocolate Milk---

---Chocolate Milk---

$1.99
---Barq's Root Beer 2 Liter---

---Barq's Root Beer 2 Liter---

$3.50
---Cherry Coke 2Liter---

---Cherry Coke 2Liter---

$3.50
---Coke 2 Liter---

---Coke 2 Liter---

$3.50
---Diet Coke 2 Liter---

---Diet Coke 2 Liter---

$3.50
---Mellow Yellow 2 Liter---

---Mellow Yellow 2 Liter---

$3.50Out of stock
---Orange Fanta 2 Liter---

---Orange Fanta 2 Liter---

$3.50Out of stock
---Sprite 2 Liter---

---Sprite 2 Liter---

$3.50
---20oz Diet Coke---

---20oz Diet Coke---

$2.50
---20 oz Coke---

---20 oz Coke---

$2.50
---20 oz Cherry Coke---

---20 oz Cherry Coke---

$2.50

---20oz Sprite

$2.50
---20 oz Barqs---

---20 oz Barqs---

$2.50
--- Cold Bottled Water---

--- Cold Bottled Water---

$1.00

--- 20oz Mel!ow Yellow---

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Zero

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

**Delivery Customers - We require a $20 min. for delivery, not include tax or delivery fees.

Website

Location

321 Center St., Muskegon, MI 49445

Directions

Gallery
Bernie O's Pizza, image
Bernie O's Pizza, image
Bernie O's Pizza, image
Bernie O's Pizza, image

