Bernie O's Pizza Home of the Twist, probably the world's best pizza.
321 Center St.
Muskegon, MI 49445
Four Corners Pizza Sampler
16" Pizzas
16" Twist
The Twist is probably the world's best pizza. It has won multiple state, local and national awards and outsells any of our other pizzas over 10x Times!. It's Bernie O's in Pie form. We make the Twist by spreading a tangy yellow sauce over our hand pulled dough. Sprinkle with crispy chicken, diced bacon and mozzarella. Bake it golden brown and cover it with a fresh mix of diced sweet pineapple, fresh tomato, tangy yellow pepper and jalapeno bits. A signature coil of our homemade Ranch tops it off. Enjoy!
16" Build A Pie
Build Your Own red sauce and cheese pie that you can customize with any of our 20+ premium toppings.
16" Big Dill
16" BLT Pizza
Our take on the classic sandwich, the BLT has Crispy Bacon, Mozz cheese and a secret, white sauce base. Baked and topped with Diced Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce Ribbons and a coil of our Homemade Ranch. a splash of Red Wine Vinegar makes the flavors pop!
16" BroSkee
New "Brackle" sauce with grilled chicken, bacon and ground chorizo. Topped with pineapple and our signature ranch coil. Very tangy and slightly sweet.
16" Bruschetta
The Bruschetta Based on the timeless Italian classic, the Bruschetta cream base is made with minced Garlic and Artichoke. Next, we top it with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Spinach Leaf and Mozzarella. Topped after baking with a crisp mix of Diced White Onion, Fresh Tomato, Raw Basil and Balsamic Vinegar. One bit of the hot, creamy base with the cool, crisp toppings and you're hooked!
16" Deluxe
The Deluxe Our Classic Red Sauce combo of Sliced Pepperoni, Fresh Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms and Diced Green Peppers. Just like mamma used to make....only better.
16" El Loco
It's BACK! -Not exactly authentic but darn good, the El Loco combines chorizo sausage and fresh pico with a touch of crushed Doritos for a little crunch.
16" Firebird
Love the Spice? Then the Firebird will be your new best friend. This pie starts with our own Tangy Wing Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Diced Bacon Chunks and Cheese. Topped after baking with Crisp Diced Celery, Frank's Red Hot and a coil of our Homemade Ranch. Pick your Heat level: Level 1 (Mild) Just Diced Jalapeno Level 2 (Medium) Diced Jalapeno and a Cayenne Powder Mix Level 3 (Hot!) Diced Jalapeno and a Ghost Chili Mix. Note: Level 3 is hot...Very Hot. You've been warned.
16" Fuzion
Q. What do you get when you mix a Hotwing and a Memphis? A. The Fuzion of course! Tangy Fuzion sauce is topped with Crispy Bacon, Breaded Chicken Chunks and Crumbled Chorizo Sausage. Topped with a Coil of Sweet Chili Sauce. If you like Tang, You will love the Fuzion!
16" Garlic Artichoke
We start by mincing Garlic and Artichoke Hearts into a cream base then top it with Spinach Leaf, Fresh Mushrooms and Mozzarella. After the oven, a crisp mix of Diced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Minced White Onion and Tangy Lemon Juice. The flavor of the hot, creamy base and the tartness of the cold mix combine to make one dynomite pie!
16" Hotwing
One of our top selling pizzas, The HotWing has a Tangy Wing Sauce base topped with Crispy Breaded Chicken Chunks and Mozzarella Cheese. After it's done baking, we sprinkle it with Crisp Cubed Celery and put a few more coils of Frank's Red Hot and Our own Homemade Ranch. So simple yet so Good!
16" Mack
Named after our daughter, Mackenzie, this pie has it all. Savory red sauce and stringy mozzarella base topped with thinly sliced Pepperoni, Fresh Italian Sausage, Salami strips, smokey Ham and crispy Bacon. Fresh Green Pepper and your choice of Fresh or Canned Mushrooms complete the cast.
16" MeatyMeat
Can you guess what's on the MeatyMeat? Right you are! The Meaty has Fresh Italian Sausage, Sliced Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, thin Salami Strips and Crispy Bacon on a red sauced base. Meat, Cheese and Sauce...what else do you need?
16" Memphis
Named after the Southern City famous for it BBQ, The Memphis has a thin layer of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce for it's base and is topped with Grilled Chicken, Sweet Pineapple Chunks, Diced White Onion and Crispy Bacon. We finish her with Cubed Tomato and a Coil of our Homemade Ranch. Your taste buds will pop when they hit the mix of Cool Ranch and tangy BBQ sauce!
16" Picnic
It's like a Picnic in a box. We combine Sliced Ham, Shaved Turkey and Crispy Bacon over a Mozz covered crust and bake it crispy. Topped with Diced Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and Minced Jalapeno. A splash of Red Wine Vinegar and a coil of Ranch to finish.
16" Tater
If you like Twice Baked Potatoes, you are going to love the 'Tater. The base is a thin layer of our own buttery mashed potato mix, topped with Shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Crispy Bacon Chunks. After the oven comes the Fresh Cubed Tomato and Creamy Buttermilk Ranch. This pie will surprise you with how good it is.
16" VegiVeg
Classic Red Sauce and Cheese. You get to Pick up tp 5x of your favorite fresh toppings.
16" Split Specialty Pizza
You can split any of our red sauce pizzas in half. (Sorry, Specialty pizza like theTwist and Hot Wing can not be split).
10" Pizzas
Large Stromboli
Small Stromboli
Bernie Bites
CHEESY Garlic Bites
Fresh Cubed Dough tossed in Garlic Butter and baked under a layer of Mozzarella. Served with 2x Dipping Sauces. Choose from Red Sauce, Homemade Ranch or Garlic Butter.
GARLICKY Bites
STICKY Bites
Our fresh baked Bernie Bites topped with cinnamon, brown sugar, maple sprinkles. Hot icing and butter drizzled on top. So good....
Bernie Bread
Buttered Garlic Cheese Bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese. If your'e starvin', Add up to three toppings. Includes both of our homemade Ranch and red dipping sauces. They're super good.
WINGS
Fried Appetizers
Fire Fries
Skin on fries topped with Crispy bacon chunks, Cheddar cheese, red hot and ranch. You pick the heat level!
Seasoned Waffle Fries 1/2 Pound
Skin-On French Fries 1/2 Pound
Battered Cauliflower 1/2 Pound
Battered Mushrooms Caps 1/2 Pound
Jalapeño Poppers 6x
Onion Rings 1/2 Pound
Chicken Strips 4x
Breaded Mozz Sticks 7x
Popcorn Shrimp 1/2 Pound
Tender Breaded Popcorn Shrimp. YUM!
Clam Strips 1/2 Pound
Breaded Clam Strips
Large Toasted Subs
CB Que
The CB-que is a tangy mix of Breaded Chicken Breast, Pineapple, White Onion, Sweet Baby Ray's Bbq sauce and our homemade Ranch.
CBR
Destined to become a classic, the CBR is a tasty combo of Crispy Bacon, Breaded Chicken Chunks and Homemade Ranch are in a league of their own. Finished with Tomato, Lettuce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Feta
The Chicken Feta is a savory blend of Grilled Chicken Breast, Iceberg Lettuce and Sliced Tomato with a crumbled Feta and Mozz blend of Cheeses. A splash of Greek Feta Dressing tops it off.
American Classic
Our Classic sub has a trio of Hard Salami, Smoked Turkey and Honey Ham, all sliced in-house. Baked with Mozzarella Cheese and topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and creamy Mayo.
Clubhouse
If you're tryna build a clubhouse, you'll love this sub. Our Clubhouse has a tasty blend of Shaved Ham, Smoked Turkey and Crispy Bacon. Baked with Mozz cheese and topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Creamy Mayo.
Dirty Bird
One of our staff fav's, the Dirty Bird has Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Homemade Ranch like the CBR but we add a little Wing sauce and Jalapeno Bits for that spicy kick.
French Dip
In our version of The Dip, we ditched the roast beef for shaved ribeye that we sautee to order with canned Mushrooms, white Onions and Mozz Cheese. Topped with a touch of Mayo and served with our homemade Beef Au Jus.
Italian
There are many like it but this one is ours. We mix Sliced Pepperoni, shaved Ham and Salami then top it with Lettuce, Tomato, tangy Greek Feta Dressing, Heavy Mayo, Mozzarella cheese and tart yellow peppers served on a soft toasted french bread.
Meat & Cheese
For the plain Jane in all of us, you get cheese and then choose either Shaved Ham, Smoked Turkey of Grilled Chicken Breast for your sub. Topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Mayo and Sliced Tomato. Simple.
Ribeye
One of our best subs ever. We start with raw, shaved ribeye steak and sautee it with canned mushrooms, fresh green peppers and diced onion in a seasoned butter. Mozzarella is toasted separately on our french bread roll and combined at the end with lettuce, sliced tomato and a coil of mayo. Maybe add a little Jalapeno like the pros.....
Turkey Bacon
Little nice, little spice. The Turkey Bacon sub has Shaved Turkey Breast & Crispy Bacon topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Jalapeno pepper bits. Baked with Cheese of course.
Vegi Sub
Our Meatless sub , we combine a contrasting mix of flavors with Fresh Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Tangy Yellow pepper bits as well as Lettuce, Tomato. Jalapeno bits add just the right kick.
Small Toasted Subs
Fresh Salads
Antipasto
Sliced Pepperoni, Salami & Ham Topped with Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Crumbled Feta Cheese and Sour dough Croutons. We recommend our Homemade Ranch with this salad.
Caeser
Our Caesar salad has Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Tomato, Sourdough Croutons and Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with Caesar Cardini's original dressing.
Chef
Our Chef salad has Chopped Turkey, Ham & Salami with Sourdough Croutons, Diced Tomato and Shredded Colby Jack Cheese. We recommend our Ranch with this Salad.
Club Salad
The Club has Chopped Turkey, Shaved Ham and Crispy Bacon with Diced Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese and Sourdough Croutons. We recommend our House Ranch with this salad.
Crispy Chicken & Bacon
One of most popular salads, the Crispy Chicken and Bacon has Diced Tomato, Sourdough Croutons and Colby Jack Cheese. The dressings we recommend are French & Ranch, together. It's called Franch.
Garden
Fresh from the Garden, we combine Diced Tomato, Seedless Cucumber, Shredded Carrot, Colby Jack Cheese and Sourdough Croutons. We recommend 1000 Island or Italian Dressing with this salad.
Greek
This vegi salad has a mix of Chopped Onion, Black Olives, Tangy Yellow Peppers, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomato and Sourdough Croutons. Best served with our Greek Feta or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressings.
Grilled Chicken
This simple salad has Grilled Chicken Breast, Diced Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese and Sourdough Croutons. We like our Bleu Cheese with this salad.
Side Salads
Side Salad
Good for when you just need a little salad on the side. Fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomato, cheese and croutons. Served with a dressing on the side.
Side Caesar Salad
Perfect for when you need a salad on the side, this salad is fresh romaine, ground parm cheese, diced tomato and a side of Caesar Cardini's original dressing.
Sides
+++Ranch Cup
Best Ranch in the Universe! We make our famous Ranch from scratch every day so you know it will be awesome. Also available in a 16 ounce tub.
+++Red Sauce Cup
+++Garlic Butter Cup
+++16 oz Ranch (Tub A Love)
+++16 Oz Red Sauce Tub
+++ 16oz Dressing
+++Side Red Hot
+++Side Wing Sauce
+++Extra Pickle Spear
+++Side Au Jus
+++Side BBQ Sauce
+++Side Onions
+++Side Dressing
+++Side Feta cheese
+++Side Diced Jalapeño
+++Side of Firebird Level 2 Seasoning
+++Side of Firebird Level 3 Seasoning
+++Side Mozz Cheese
+++Side Yellow Cheese
+++Side Mustard
+++Side Mayo
+++Parmesan Cheese Pack
+++Red Pepper Packet
+++Side Tomatoes
+++Side Yellow Pepper
+++Side Of Pineapple+++
+++ Side Of Sweet Chili sauce
Bottled Drinks
---Apple Juice---
---Chocolate Milk---
---Barq's Root Beer 2 Liter---
---Cherry Coke 2Liter---
---Coke 2 Liter---
---Diet Coke 2 Liter---
---Mellow Yellow 2 Liter---
---Orange Fanta 2 Liter---
---Sprite 2 Liter---
---20oz Diet Coke---
---20 oz Coke---
---20 oz Cherry Coke---
---20oz Sprite
---20 oz Barqs---
--- Cold Bottled Water---
--- 20oz Mel!ow Yellow---
Coke Zero
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
**Delivery Customers - We require a $20 min. for delivery, not include tax or delivery fees.
321 Center St., Muskegon, MI 49445