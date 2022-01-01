Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bernie's 121 Demers Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

121 Demers Ave.

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cafe - ALL Day

Yogurt and granola

$9.00

plain yogurt, pistachio granola

Smorgasbord

$14.00

soft bolied egg, ham, or smoked salmon, rugbrod, cheese, cornichons, butter, jam

Toast

The Ira

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella or bean dip with roasted veggies on focaccia bread

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Dino kale, parmesan cheese, sourdough croutons, hard boiled eggs with a yogurt caesar dressing

The Bernie

$14.00

Your choice of turkey or ham, brie, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, cornichons with a mustard vinaigrette on a toasted baguette

Rotary Club ( Wednesday)

$18.00

Ham & Cheese Criossant

$7.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Cuban

$16.00Out of stock

Cafe - Soup and Salad

Grain salad

$13.00

doubting thomas oat groats with seasonal additions

Green goddess

$14.00

butter lettuce, avocado, pickled onion, radishes, pita croutons, everything bagel, creamy herb dressing

Kale Caesar

$14.00

dino kale, parmasan, sourdough crutons, hard bolied egg, yogurt caesar

Beautiful briny

$13.00

seasonal bean dip, baby greens, giardiniera, feta, served with bread

Knoephla-Bowl

$10.00

Soup Of The Day-Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Knoephla-Cup

$6.50

Soup Of The Day-Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Cafe - Sides

Local greens with side of dressing

$7.00

house ranch, yoguurt caesar, house vinaigrette, green goddess

potato chips

$2.50

Bread or toast

$3.00

Soft bolied egg

$3.00

cornichons

$3.00

jam

$2.00

Side Fruit

$2.50

Side-Ranch

$0.75

Side- Jam

$3.00

Side- Butter

$1.50

Side- Mustard

$0.75

Side- Peanut Butter

$2.00

Side- Mustard Vin

$0.75

Side- Caesar

$0.75

Side- Green Goddess

$0.75

Side- Almond Butter

$4.00

Cafe - Cookie and Bars

Salted Chocolate Chip

$5.50

Giant peanut butter blossom

$5.50

Apple Pie Bar

$4.50

Mandel bread (biscotti)

$3.50

Big cragly sugar cookie

$5.00

Oatmeal Rasin

$5.00

Almond cookie vanilla bar

$5.00

Macaroon

$6.00

Cafe - Muffins,buns,scones,donuts

Lemon poppyseed muffin

$5.00

Chocolate walnut halva scone

$5.50

Cardamom bun

$4.50

Sprinkle cake donut

$4.50

Potato donut

$5.00

Ham And Swiss Roll

$5.50Out of stock

Chcolate Twists

$6.00

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$5.00

Maple Bar

$5.00

Cafe - Cakes

Seasonal kuchen

$4.50

Chocolate babka

$5.00

Loaf cake of the day

$4.50

Layer cake of the day

$6.50

Pumkin Pie Slice

$5.50

Cafe - Breads

Country white pullman

$10.00

GF white bread

$11.00

Crusty sourdough

$8.00

Multigrain

$10.00

Potato challah

$8.00

Potato challah roll

$3.00

Rugbrot

$12.00

English Muffin

$3.50

Baguette

$8.00

Focaccia Bread (Quarter)

$8.00

Borgen \ Breakfast Roll

$3.00

Pinapple Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Cranberry Sourdough

$9.00

Kids Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Kids Cafe Menu

Oatmeal

$7.00

Scrambled egg and toast

$7.00

Sprinkle Toast

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

PB and J

$7.00

Baloney Sandwich

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 Demers Ave., East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Loft Bar - 308 Demers Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
308 Demers Avenue Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
The Spud Jr.
orange star4.6 • 393
302 Demers Ave East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
Joe's Diner - EGF MN - 300 3rd Ave NE
orange starNo Reviews
300 3rd Ave NE East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
Ely's Ivy - Downtown Grand Forks
orange star5.0 • 455
22 S 3rd St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
312 Kittson Ave Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Brewing Company - 116 South 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 South 3rd Street Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Grand Forks

The Spud Jr.
orange star4.6 • 393
302 Demers Ave East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Grand Forks
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Minot
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston