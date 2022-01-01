Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bernie's Glenside

253 Reviews

$$

391 HIGHLAND AVE

GLENSIDE, PA 19038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

bernie's wings
crispy chicken salad
karl burger - beef

starters

aloha sliders

$13.00

shaved ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard-aioli & house-made pineapple chutney. served on toasted buns & served with fries

Beer Hall Pretzel

$10.00

four soft pretzel rods served with sausage cheddar fondue

bernie's wings

$16.00

8 wings with a choice of sauce options served with blue cheese and celery

Extra Bread

$1.50

panko-crusted chicken strips

$15.00

housemade panko-crusted chicken breast strips, honey mustard or bbq sauce

parmesan punched potatoes

$12.00

deep-fried red bliss potatoes, parmesan cheese, hot sauce & blue cheese

veggie wings

$14.00

crispy fried seitan - choice of honey bbq, hot, mild, sweet & spicy garlic or insanity served with celery & blue cheese

small plates

crab cake

$15.00

pan-roasted housemade crab cake served with cilantro-jalapeno remoulade

panko-crusted goat cheese

$14.00

green apples, spring mix, red onion, strawberry compote, balsamic reduction & pistachio

poutine

$12.00

fries topped with braised lamb & gravy, cheese curds, scallions

sesame crusted ahi tuna

$15.00

mushroom risotto, ponzu & vidalia crisps

soups

Guinness Stew

$14.00Out of stock

entrees

chicken marsala

$23.00

pan-seared chicken breast, marsala wine, mushroom gravy, linguine, fresh shaved parmesan

crab cakes

$24.00

pan-roasted housemade crab crakes, cilantro-jalapeno remoulade & crisp green salad

fish & chips

$20.00

fried cod, old bay tartar sauce, parmesan & parsley fries, side of malt vinegar

grilled petite filet

$27.00

8 oz filet, jack daniels sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans

pork chop

$24.00Out of stock

salmon vera cruz

$23.00

topped with olives, white wine, onions, tomatoes & cilantro. served with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes & string beans.

sauteed shrimp

$21.00

jumbo shrimp, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, linguini, pesto cream sauce, parmigiana reggiano

shaken beef bowl

$21.00

sauteed filet tips, onion, sesame soy glze, soba noodles, field greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, fried egg

shaken crispy beef

$21.00

Chicken Parm Special

$17.95

thai bbq chicken

$23.00

boneless, skin-on chicken breast, basil fried rice, sweet chili sauce

salads

classic caesar

$12.00

crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

house salad

$11.00

crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & choice of dressing

baby greens

$12.00

baby mixed greens, sun-dried cranberries, sliced almonds, raspberry vinaigrette & blue cheese crumbles

crispy chicken salad

$16.00

crisp mixed greens ,panko-crusted chicken breast strips, apples, grapes, candied walnuts & honey mustard dressing

wedge salad

$13.00

iceberg wedge, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes & blue cheese drizzle

burgers

karl burger - beef

$14.00

cajun burger

$15.00

cajun-spiced burger, cheddar, cajun ranch

cantina burger

$16.00

jalapenos, cilantro, guacamole, & cheddar

southern burger

$16.00

bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar, 2 onion rings

turkey burger

$14.00

umami burger

$17.00

wild mushrooms, provolone, bacon, fried egg, roasted garlic aioli

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

sandwiches

bernie's hand-cut cheesesteak

$15.00

sauteed should filet, onions, teriyaki, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, long roll

the zappa

$15.00

grilled seitan, caramelized onions, teriyaki, provolone, vegan garlic aioli, long roll

crab sammy

$15.00

crab cake, cilantro remoulade, tomato, arugula, le bus bun

vegetarian wrap

$14.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables, provolone, lettuce, tomato, chipotle hummus, pita

the b.e.l.t.

$13.00

classic blt, over-easy fried egg, texas toast

the jerk

$15.00

jerk-marinated sliced pork loin, cilantro lime aioli. cucumber slaw, long roll

buffalo wrap

$15.00

hand-breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, flour tortilla

big cheese

$13.00

grilled texas toast with muenster cheese, mango chutney & tomato. a must for grilled cheese lovers!

veg bahn mi

$14.00

sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber, lime aioli & mayo. served on a long roll.

pacific coast chicken

$15.00

grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, guacamole & arugula. served on a fresh roll

8 spice-rubbed chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken breast seasoned with a blend of 8 aromatic spices, roasted garlic aioli & LTO. served on a fresh roll

Meatloaf Special

$13.00Out of stock

Cornbeef Rueben

$12.00Out of stock

sides

roasted garlic mashed potatoes

$6.00

sweet potato fries

$7.00

baked mac and cheese

$7.00

roasted brussel sprouts

$7.00

french fries

$6.00

spicy green beans

$6.00

side house salad

$5.00

side caesar

$5.00

risotto

$7.00

onion rings

$7.00

kids

Kids chicken fingers & fries

$6.00

spaghetti

$6.00

grilled cheese

$6.00

mac and cheese

$6.00

Bernie's stuff

coozie

$2.00

mug

$12.00

hat

$20.00

long sleeve (women's cut)

$30.00

fleece

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

391 HIGHLAND AVE, GLENSIDE, PA 19038

Directions

Gallery
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside image
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside image
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside image
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside image

