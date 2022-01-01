- Home
Bernie's Hatboro
No reviews yet
58 S. York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040
Popular Items
Starters
Aloha Sliders
Beer Hall Pretzel
served with chorizo cheddar fondue
Bernie's Wings
8 wings with a choice of sauce options. Served with celery & blue cheese.
Margherita Flatbread
Panko Chicken Strips
house-made panko-crusted chicken breast strips with honey mustard or bbq sauce. served with fries
Parmesan Potatoes
Veggie Wings
8 wings with a choice of sauce options. Served with celery & blue cheese.
Crab Mac N Cheese
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Mac N Cheese Bites
Boneless Chicken Wings
Cheesesteak Mozzarella Rolls
Jalepeno poppers
Crab Bruschetta
Small Plates
Soups
Salads
Burgers
Cajun Burger
seasoned w/cajun spices, cheddar cheese, cajun ranch w/LTO
Cantina Burger
topped w/jalapenos, cilantro, guac, cheddar cheese & LTO
Southern Burger
topped with bbq sauce, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, two onion rings & LTO
The Karl Burger
bernie's classic burger served with your choice of the toppings available below
Turkey Burger
bernie's classic turkey burger served with your choice of toppings available below
Umami Burger
topped with mushrooms, provolone cheese, bacon, fried egg, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato
Umami Burger - Sub Chicken
York Rd Burger
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
the classic itailian dish of lightly-coated chicken breasts braised with marsala wine & mushrooms. served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes or over linguini
Crab Cakes
two crab cakes pan-roasted & served with cilantro-jalepeno remoulade & crisp green salad
Crispy Beef
pan-roasted shoulder tenderloin glazed with ginger orange sauce, mustard drizzle & served over fries
Filet
8oz Filet, crab, and asparagus topped with béarnaise sauce.
Fish & Chips
beer-battered crispy cod served with tartar sauce, fries & side of malt vinegar
Salmon Vera Cruz
topped with olives, white wine, onions, tomatoes & cilantro. served with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes & string beans
Sautéed Shrimp
shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & linguini in a pesto cream sauce & topped with parmigiana reggiano
Shaken Beef Bowl
sautéed filet tips with onions & sesame soy glaze. served over soba noodles, field greens, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes & topped with a fried egg
Thai BBQ Chicken
skin-on, bone-in chicken, basil fried rice & side of sweet chili sauce
Vodka Penne Chicken And Shrimp
Maple Mustard Glazed Salmon
Blush zitti
Sandwiches
B.E.L.T.
sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll
Buffalo Chx Wrap
sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll
Bernies Handcut Cheesesteak
sauteed should filet, onions, teriyaki, provolone & roasted garlic aioli served on a long roll
Pacific Coast
grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, guacamole & arugula. served on a fresh roll.
The Jerk
grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, guacamole & arugula. served on a fresh roll.
The Zappa
grilled seitan cheesesteak, onions, teriyaki, provolone cheese & roasted garlic aioli. served on a long roll.
Vegetarian Bahn Mi
sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll
Veggie Wrap
sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll
Pizzas
Kids
Sides
Desserts
Brunch
Bernie's Brunch Burger
classic burger topped with lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, pork roll, fried egg & sweet pickled red onions. served on a fresh roll with your choice of home fries or french fries.
Berniece's Egg Benedict
poached eggs, sauteed spinach & canadian bacon, over english muffins & smothered with hollandaise
Big Guy
2 eggs any style, home fries, toast, pancake, french toast, & your choice of bacon, sausage, pork roll or scrapple
Breakfast Skillet
Our take on the traditional Mexican dessert, pancake style!
Buttermilk Pancakes
Our take on the traditional Mexican dessert, pancake style!
Challah French Toast
two slices of challah french toast with banana caramel or syrup & powdered sugar.
Huevos Rancheros
fried egg served over corn tortilla, refried beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Little Guy
2 eggs any style, home fries, toast & your choice of either bacon, sausage, pork roll, or scrapple
Shrimp and Grits
sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, scallions & bacon. served over cheese grits.
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
capers, red onions, tomatoes, cream cheese, bagels & smoked salmon
Smoked Salmon Plate
Stuffed French Toast
The Omelet
3 egg omelet with your choice of up to 3 fillings. served with a side of home fries.
Two Eggs Any Style
served with home fries & toast
Waffles
Yogurt Parfait
layers of granola, blueberries, strawberries, yogurt & strawberry compote
Brunch Sides
Kids
Family Brunch Kids
Novemeber Specials
Brunch cocktails
L Salads
Classic Caesar w/Protein
crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Salmon Mediterranean
crisp mixed greens, panko-crusted chicken breast, apples, grapes, cnadied walnuts & honey mustard dressing
House Side Salad
crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & choice of dressing
L Sandwiches
Bernie's Cheesesteak Wrap
sauteed should filet, onions, teriyaki, provolone & roasted garlic aioli served on a long roll
Blackened Chicken Cesar Wrap
fried chicken breast seasoned with hot buffalo sauce & topped with lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing in a flour tortilla
Cprned Beef Sandwich Special
sauteed seasonal vegetables, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & cajun mayo
Bernies Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken with Bacon Melted Cheddar Cheese L.T.O on a Brioche Roll..
Ham & Turkey Club
Braised Short Ribs on Grilled Rye Bread melted American Cheese
Meatball Sub
grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, guacamole & arugula. served on a fresh roll.
Toasted Tuna Melt
classic BLT on your choice of bread (white, wheat or rye) & topped with an over-easy fried egg.
L Shareables
L Soup
L Red Wine Special
L White Wine Special
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
58 S. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040