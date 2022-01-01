Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Bernie's Hatboro

No reviews yet

58 S. York Road

Hatboro, PA 19040

Popular Items

The Zappa
Bernie's Wings
Baked Mac

Starters

Aloha Sliders

$13.00

Beer Hall Pretzel

$10.00

served with chorizo cheddar fondue

Bernie's Wings

$16.00

8 wings with a choice of sauce options. Served with celery & blue cheese.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Panko Chicken Strips

$15.00Out of stock

house-made panko-crusted chicken breast strips with honey mustard or bbq sauce. served with fries

Parmesan Potatoes

$12.00

Veggie Wings

$14.00

8 wings with a choice of sauce options. Served with celery & blue cheese.

Crab Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$9.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.00

Cheesesteak Mozzarella Rolls

$10.50

Jalepeno poppers

$12.00

Crab Bruschetta

$16.00

Small Plates

Poutine

$12.00

fries, beef gravy & fresh cheese curds. our version of a canadian classic

Calamari Special

Calamari Special

$14.00Out of stock

Ribeye served with baked potato or potatoes au gratin, and a seasonal vegetable

Soups

French Onion

$8.00

Tomato Bisque And Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Lobster Chowder Soup

$10.00

Chicken cordon Bleu

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & choice of dressing

Side House Salad

$6.00

crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & choice of dressing

Burgers

Cajun Burger

$15.00

seasoned w/cajun spices, cheddar cheese, cajun ranch w/LTO

Cantina Burger

$16.00

topped w/jalapenos, cilantro, guac, cheddar cheese & LTO

Southern Burger

$16.00

topped with bbq sauce, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, two onion rings & LTO

The Karl Burger

$14.00

bernie's classic burger served with your choice of the toppings available below

Turkey Burger

$14.00

bernie's classic turkey burger served with your choice of toppings available below

Umami Burger

Umami Burger

$17.00

topped with mushrooms, provolone cheese, bacon, fried egg, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato

Umami Burger - Sub Chicken

$17.00

York Rd Burger

$17.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

the classic itailian dish of lightly-coated chicken breasts braised with marsala wine & mushrooms. served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes or over linguini

Crab Cakes

$24.00

two crab cakes pan-roasted & served with cilantro-jalepeno remoulade & crisp green salad

Crispy Beef

$21.00

pan-roasted shoulder tenderloin glazed with ginger orange sauce, mustard drizzle & served over fries

Filet

Filet

$27.00

8oz Filet, crab, and asparagus topped with béarnaise sauce.

Fish & Chips

$20.00

beer-battered crispy cod served with tartar sauce, fries & side of malt vinegar

Salmon Vera Cruz

$23.00

topped with olives, white wine, onions, tomatoes & cilantro. served with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes & string beans

Sautéed Shrimp

$21.00

shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & linguini in a pesto cream sauce & topped with parmigiana reggiano

Shaken Beef Bowl

$20.00

sautéed filet tips with onions & sesame soy glaze. served over soba noodles, field greens, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes & topped with a fried egg

Thai BBQ Chicken

Thai BBQ Chicken

$23.00

skin-on, bone-in chicken, basil fried rice & side of sweet chili sauce

Vodka Penne Chicken And Shrimp

$24.00Out of stock

Maple Mustard Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Blush zitti

$17.00

Sandwiches

B.E.L.T.

$13.00

sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$13.00

sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll

Bernies Handcut Cheesesteak

$15.00

sauteed should filet, onions, teriyaki, provolone & roasted garlic aioli served on a long roll

Pacific Coast

$15.00

grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, guacamole & arugula. served on a fresh roll.

The Jerk

$15.00Out of stock

grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, guacamole & arugula. served on a fresh roll.

The Zappa

$15.00

grilled seitan cheesesteak, onions, teriyaki, provolone cheese & roasted garlic aioli. served on a long roll.

Vegetarian Bahn Mi

$14.00

sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll

Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$13.00Out of stock

Elmer's Mushroom Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Luisa Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Plain Pizza

$10.00

Thai Curry Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Spaghetti

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Risotto

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Baked Mac

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

German Choc Cake

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Choc Chip Cheesecake

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

Choc Cannoli Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Maple Apple Blondie

$12.00

Brunch

Bernie's Brunch Burger

$16.00

classic burger topped with lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, pork roll, fried egg & sweet pickled red onions. served on a fresh roll with your choice of home fries or french fries.

Berniece's Egg Benedict

$14.00

poached eggs, sauteed spinach & canadian bacon, over english muffins & smothered with hollandaise

Big Guy

$16.00

2 eggs any style, home fries, toast, pancake, french toast, & your choice of bacon, sausage, pork roll or scrapple

Breakfast Skillet

$13.00

Our take on the traditional Mexican dessert, pancake style!

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Our take on the traditional Mexican dessert, pancake style!

Challah French Toast

$13.00

two slices of challah french toast with banana caramel or syrup & powdered sugar.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

fried egg served over corn tortilla, refried beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Little Guy

$14.00

2 eggs any style, home fries, toast & your choice of either bacon, sausage, pork roll, or scrapple

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, scallions & bacon. served over cheese grits.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$15.00

capers, red onions, tomatoes, cream cheese, bagels & smoked salmon

Smoked Salmon Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

The Omelet

$13.00

3 egg omelet with your choice of up to 3 fillings. served with a side of home fries.

Two Eggs Any Style

$9.00

served with home fries & toast

Waffles

$10.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

layers of granola, blueberries, strawberries, yogurt & strawberry compote

Brunch Sides

2 pieces of scrapple

$7.00

3 slices of bacon

$7.00

3 slices of pork roll

$7.00

3 Pieces Of Sausage

$7.00

english muffin

$5.00

fresh fruit

$6.00

grits

$3.00

home fries

$5.00

plain bagel

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Eggs

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

LA petite French toast

$5.00

Silver dollar pancakes

$5.00

pumpkin waffles 10/30

2 eggs 10/30

Family Brunch Kids

Chicken fingers and fries

Grilled Cheese and Fries

Silver dollar pancake

Kids eggs

la petit french Toast

Novemeber Specials

Sweet potato pancakes

$15.00

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$15.00

Brunch cocktails

Bernies Breakfast Bloody

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$21.00

bottomless refill

Byo Bloody

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Game Day Bloody

$15.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Picante Bloody Maria

$10.00

Pickle lover Bloody

$13.00

Pub Board Bloody

$17.00

L Salads

Classic Caesar w/Protein

$13.00

crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Salmon Mediterranean

$15.00Out of stock

crisp mixed greens, panko-crusted chicken breast, apples, grapes, cnadied walnuts & honey mustard dressing

House Side Salad

$7.00

crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & choice of dressing

L Sandwiches

Bernie's Cheesesteak Wrap

$14.00

sauteed should filet, onions, teriyaki, provolone & roasted garlic aioli served on a long roll

Blackened Chicken Cesar Wrap

$13.00

fried chicken breast seasoned with hot buffalo sauce & topped with lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing in a flour tortilla

Cprned Beef Sandwich Special

$12.00Out of stock

sauteed seasonal vegetables, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & cajun mayo

Bernies Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with Bacon Melted Cheddar Cheese L.T.O on a Brioche Roll..

Ham & Turkey Club

$12.00

Braised Short Ribs on Grilled Rye Bread melted American Cheese

Meatball Sub

grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, guacamole & arugula. served on a fresh roll.

Toasted Tuna Melt

$12.00

classic BLT on your choice of bread (white, wheat or rye) & topped with an over-easy fried egg.

L Shareables

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

L Soup

Entree Soup of the Week

$11.00

French Onion

$8.00

Soup of the day

$7.00+

deep-fried red bliss potatoes, tossed with parmesan cheese, & served with hot sauce & blue cheese

L Add ons

Side Cup of Soup

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

L Red Wine Special

House Cabernet

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

House Pinot Noir

$6.50Out of stock

L White Wine Special

House Moscato

$6.50

House Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Proverb Sav Blanc

$7.00Out of stock

White Zinfandel

$6.50

Burgers

Cajun Burger

$16.50

seasoned w/cajun spices, cheddar cheese, cajun ranch w/LTO

Cantina Burger

$15.40

topped w/jalapenos, cilantro, guac, cheddar cheese & LTO

Southern Burger

$16.50

topped with bbq sauce, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, two onion rings & LTO

The Karl Burger

$14.30

bernie's classic burger served with your choice of the toppings available below

Turkey Burger

$14.30

bernie's classic turkey burger served with your choice of toppings available below

Umami Burger

Umami Burger

$17.60

topped with mushrooms, provolone cheese, bacon, fried egg, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato

Umami Burger - Sub Chicken

$17.60

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.50

German Choc Cake

$8.80

Brownie Sundae

$6.60

Ice Cream

$8.80

Choc Chip Cheesecake

$8.80

Choc Raspberry Cake *Special

$5.50

A blend of Cheeses served in a mini caldron with your choice of filling

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.80

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$20.90

the classic itailian dish of lightly-coated chicken breasts braised with marsala wine & mushrooms. served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes or over linguini

Crab Cakes

$25.30

two crab cakes pan-roasted & served with cilantro-jalepeno remoulade & crisp green salad

Crispy Beef

$20.90

pan-roasted shoulder tenderloin glazed with ginger orange sauce, mustard drizzle & served over fries

Filet

Filet

$28.60

8oz Filet, crab, and asparagus topped with béarnaise sauce.

Fish & Chips

$20.90

beer-battered crispy cod served with tartar sauce, fries & side of malt vinegar

Salmon Vera Cruz

$23.10

topped with olives, white wine, onions, tomatoes & cilantro. served with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes & string beans

Sautéed Shrimp

$20.90

shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & linguini in a pesto cream sauce & topped with parmigiana reggiano

Shaken Beef Bowl

$20.90

sautéed filet tips with onions & sesame soy glaze. served over soba noodles, field greens, carrots, cucumbers & tomatoes & topped with a fried egg

Thai BBQ Chicken

Thai BBQ Chicken

$23.10

skin-on, bone-in chicken, basil fried rice & side of sweet chili sauce

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.60

Grilled Cheese

$6.60

Kids Pizza

$6.60Out of stock

Mac and Cheese

$6.60

Spaghetti

$6.60

Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$14.30Out of stock

Elmer's Mushroom Pizza

$13.20Out of stock

Luisa Pizza

$13.20Out of stock

Margherita Flatbread

$12.10Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Plain Pizza

$11.00

Thai Curry Pizza

$13.20Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$9.90

crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & choice of dressing

Side House Salad

$5.50

crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & choice of dressing

Sandwiches

B.E.L.T.

$13.20

sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$12.10

sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll

Bernies Handcut Cheesesteak

$16.50

sauteed should filet, onions, teriyaki, provolone & roasted garlic aioli served on a long roll

Pacific Coast

$15.40

grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, guacamole & arugula. served on a fresh roll.

Cprned Beef Sandwich Special

$13.20Out of stock

sauteed seasonal vegetables, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & cajun mayo

The Jerk

$15.40Out of stock

grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, guacamole & arugula. served on a fresh roll.

The Zappa

$15.40

grilled seitan cheesesteak, onions, teriyaki, provolone cheese & roasted garlic aioli. served on a long roll.

Vegetarian Bahn Mi

$14.30

sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll

Veggie Wrap

$12.10

sauteed seitan in a sweet garlic soy glaze topped with cilantro, carrots, pickled cucumber & lime aioli. served on a long roll

Sides

French Fries

$6.60

Onion Rings

$7.70

Risotto

$7.70

Side Caesar Salad

$3.30

Side House Salad

$3.30

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.70

Baked Mac

$7.70

Small Plates

Poutine

$12.00

fries, beef gravy & fresh cheese curds. our version of a canadian classic

Soups

French Onion

$8.80

Starters

Aloha Sliders

$13.00

Beer Hall Pretzel

$10.00

served with chorizo cheddar fondue

Bernie's Wings

$16.00

8 wings with a choice of sauce options. Served with celery & blue cheese.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Panko Chicken Strips

$15.00Out of stock

house-made panko-crusted chicken breast strips with honey mustard or bbq sauce. served with fries

Parmesan Potatoes

$12.00

Veggie Wings

$14.00

8 wings with a choice of sauce options. Served with celery & blue cheese.

Brunch

Bernie's Brunch Burger

$16.50

classic burger topped with lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, pork roll, fried egg & sweet pickled red onions. served on a fresh roll with your choice of home fries or french fries.

Berniece's Egg Benedict

$13.20

poached eggs, sauteed spinach & canadian bacon, over english muffins & smothered with hollandaise

Big Guy

$16.50

2 eggs any style, home fries, toast, pancake, french toast, & your choice of bacon, sausage, pork roll or scrapple

Breakfast Skillet

$14.30

Our take on the traditional Mexican dessert, pancake style!

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.10

Our take on the traditional Mexican dessert, pancake style!

Challah French Toast

$13.20

two slices of challah french toast with banana caramel or syrup & powdered sugar.

Gingerbread Pancakes *NEW

$13.20Out of stock

smoked salmon avocado toast with feta cheese & an egg over easy on rye

Huevos Rancheros

$12.10

fried egg served over corn tortilla, refried beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Little Guy

$14.30

2 eggs any style, home fries, toast & your choice of either bacon, sausage, pork roll, or scrapple

Mini Quiche App

$11.00Out of stock

Mini Quiche Entree

$15.40Out of stock

Reuben Eggs Benedict

$13.20Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$14.30

sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, scallions & bacon. served over cheese grits.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$15.40

capers, red onions, tomatoes, cream cheese, bagels & smoked salmon

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.40Out of stock

Steak And Egg Special

$13.20Out of stock

Stuffed French Toast

$15.40

The Omelet

$13.20

3 egg omelet with your choice of up to 3 fillings. served with a side of home fries.

Two Eggs Any Style

$9.90

served with home fries & toast

Veggie pizza

$14.30

Waffles

$8.80

Yogurt Parfait

$9.90

layers of granola, blueberries, strawberries, yogurt & strawberry compote

Brunch Sides

2 pieces of scrapple

$5.50

3 slices of bacon

$4.40

3 slices of pork roll

$5.50

3 Pieces Of Sausage

$4.40

english muffin

$3.30

fresh fruit

$5.50

grits

$3.30

home fries

$5.50

plain bagel

$3.30

sausage

$4.40

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Eggs

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

LA petite French toast

$5.50

Silver dollar pancakes

$5.50

Family Brunch Kids

Chicken fingers and fries

Grilled Cheese and Fries

Silver dollar pancake

Kids eggs

la petit french Toast

February Specials

Sweet potato pancakes

$13.20

Spicy Irish Benny

$14.30
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

58 S. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040

Directions

Gallery
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Hatboro image
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Hatboro image
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Hatboro image
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Hatboro image

