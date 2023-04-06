Restaurant header imageView gallery

Berra Gyro 2 14870 Highway 4 Suite A

14870 Highway 4 Suite A

Discovery, CA 94505

FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

AVGOLEMONE SOUP

$8.00

Chicken, orzo pasta, lemon juice

TZATZIKI W/PITA

$9.00

Greek yoghurt, cucumber, mint, garlic, dill

HUMMUS W/PITA

$9.00

Garbanzo bean, tahini, garlic, lemon juice

FALAFEL (4 PCS)

$8.00

Garbanzo bean, onion, garlic, fresh herbs, sesame seed

PITA WRAPS

Gyro Wrap Lamb & Beef

$16.00

Red onion, tomato, lettuce, tzatziki sauce

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini pepper, basil pesto aioli

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, cilantro aioli

Prawn Wrap

$16.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, cilantro aioli

Vegetable Wrap

$14.00

Eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, lettuce, basil pesto aioli

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Falafel, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce

SALADS

Greek Salad

$13.00

Tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, parsley, feta cheese, olives, olive oil vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, orange, carrot, cherry tomato, green apple, lemon & mint dressing

KEBAB PLATES

Gyro Plate Lamb & Beef

$20.00

Rice pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki, pita

Lamb Kebab Plate

$22.00

Rice pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki, chimichurri sauce

Chicken Kebab Plate

$19.00

Rice pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki, chimichurri sauce

Prawn Kebab Plate

$21.00

Rice pilaf, Greek salad, chimichurri sauce

Salmon Kebab Plate

$21.00

Rice pilaf, Greek salad, chimichurri sauce

Combo Kebab Plate

$22.00

Choice of two kebabs or gyro meat, rice pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki, chimichurri sauce

FOR KIDS

Chicken Tenders W/Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese W/Panko

$8.00

Marinara Pasta

$7.00

SIDES

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

French Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Mini Tzatziki

$3.00

Mini Hummus

$3.00

Gyro Meat

$10.00

Lamb Kebab

$11.00

Chicken Kebab

$9.00

Salmon Kebab

$10.00

Prawn Kebab

$10.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

DESSERTS

Baklava

$10.00

Layers of filo dough, pistachio, sugar syrup

Kataifi Roll

$10.00

Shredded filo dough, pistachio, sugar syrup

Turkish Delight

$12.00

Assorted Turkish delights served eight pieces.

Baklava One Piece

$3.50

Kataifi Roll One Piece

$5.00

BEVERAGE MENU

SODAS

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

COKE ZERO

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

SAN PELEGRINO

$5.00

ICE TEA

$4.00

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

APPLE JUICE

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Mediterranean Restaurant

Location

14870 Highway 4 Suite A, Discovery, CA 94505

Directions

