  Cupertino
  Berraco coffeelab - 19110 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste A
Berraco coffeelab 19110 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste A

No reviews yet

19110 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste A

Cupertino, CA 95014

BEBIDAS

HOT

AMERICANO

$3.99+

LATTE

$5.10+

VANILLA LATE

$5.80+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.90+

CAPUCCCINO BERRACO

$5.90+

FLAT WHITE

$5.30+

MOCHA COLOMBIAN COFFEE

$5.90+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.90+

CHOCOLATE & MARSHMALLOWS

$9.99

CAFÉ DE FINCA ( AGUAPANELA)

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$4.50

BERRACO EXPERIENCE

$7.50+

PINK LATTE

$6.00

COLD

NITRO COLD BREW

$6.20

VAINILLA SWEET CREAM COLD BREW

$5.50

CARAMEL CREAM COLD BREW

$5.85

CHOCOLATE CREAM COLD BREW

$5.85

FRESHLY BREWED COFFEE

$3.95

COFFEE FRAP NEVADO

$7.25+

COOKIE CREAM NEVADO

$7.25+

AREQUIPE CARAMEL NEVADO

$7.25+

STRAWBERRY RED NEVADO

$7.25+

CHOCOLATE MOCHA NEVADO

$7.25+

BROWNIE BAYLEYS NEVADO

$7.50+

PASSION FRUIT DRAGON MANGO

$7.50+

RED BERRIES ICED DRINK

$6.10+

PINK LEMON WATERMELON ICED

$7.10+

ICED COFFEE LATTE / 16 OZ

$5.75

COLD BREW COLOMBIAN COFFEE

$5.25

STRAWBERRY MATCHA LATTE

$6.90+

MATCHA STRAWBERRY BERRACO STYLE

ICED LATTE VAINLLA SHAKEN

$6.25+

TEA

TEA CHAI LATTE

$6.40

HONEY CITRUIS MINT TEA

$6.40

TEA ESPEACIAL RED FRUIT

$7.00

BERRIES MINT TEA

$5.95

MACHA TE

$6.25

COFFEE

EXPRESO

$2.95

CAPUCHINO

$4.50+

LATTE

$0.00+

MOKA

$5.50+

AMERICANO

Cafés berracos

CAPUCHINO BERRACO

$0.00+

COFFE BAILEYS EXPRESO

$11.90

NO TENEMOS

$8.00

JUGOS EXOTICOS

LULO

$7.90

GUANABANA

$7.90

MARACUYA

$7.90

FOOD

SALTY

BUTTER CROISSANT

$3.70

SANDWICH BERRACO

$11.50

EMPANADA DE POLLO

$5.95

PANDEWAFLES

$9.99

AREPAS BERRACO

$12.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$9.80

Combo EMPANADAS Aji X3

$13.50

PANDEBONO

$4.75

ALMOJABANA

$4.95

EMPANADA CARNE

$6.00

VEGAN EMPANADA

$5.95

BUNUELOS

$4.50

SWETT

TWICE BAKED ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.70

WILD BLUEBERRY MUFIN

$4.50

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.00

GINGER SCONE

$4.50

LEMON MUFFIN

$4.50

KOUIGN AMANN TRADITIONAL

$4.50

MORNING BUN

$3.50

CINAMON ROLL

$3.80

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.80

GINGER COOKIE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

COFFEE CAKE CHERRY ALMOND

$4.50

BROWNIE

$4.10

DANISH SEASONAL FRUIT

$5.00

DANISH RAISIN

$5.00

DANISH CREAM CHEESE

$5.00

VANILLA BEAN SCORE

$4.00

TRIPIE GINGER SCORE

$4.75

SEASONAL FRUIT SCORE

$4.75

BRAN MUFFIN

$2.90

CRAMBERRY ALMOND MUFFIN

$5.00

COFFE DELIGHT CANDY

$0.50

POPPY CAKE ( TORTA DE AMAPOLA)

$7.00

Chsse Cake

$6.50

ROSCON GUAVA

$4.60

ROSCON AREQUIPE

$4.60

MERCH AND COFFE

SWEATSHIRT HOODIE

BLANCO

$47.00

NEGRO

$46.00

SWEATSHIRT SUDADERA

GRIS

$42.00

MORADO

$42.00

BLANCO

$42.00

COFFEE

CAUCA

$20.00

PINK BURBON

$25.00

COLOMBIA SUPREMO

$16.50

GEISHA HONEY

$29.00

Mug

$8.00

CAMINO

$19.00

BONDAD

$19.00

ALEGRIA

$20.50

PIÑITA SPECIAL

$26.00

ADICIONALES

COFFEE PARTY RECHARGE

COFFEE PARTY 1 /2/3 PERSON RECHARGE

$2.95

COFFEE PARTY 4/5/6 PERSON RECHARGE

$6.00

MILK ESPECIAL

OAT MILK

$1.10

ALMOND MILK

$1.00

SOY MILK

$1.00

PARA LLEVAR RECARGO MS LECHE CAPUCCINO

$0.90

RECHARGE SUNDAY

SUNDAY RECHARGE

$1.10
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
We really know about Coffee Happy place Live music Tasting coffee International menu

19110 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste A, Cupertino, CA 95014

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

