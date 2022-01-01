Restaurant header imageView gallery

Berret's Seafood Restaurant

199 South Boundary Street

Wiliamsburg, VA 23185

Order Again

Popular Items

She Crab Cup
Single Crabcake Entree
D-Caesar Salad

White Bottled Wine

BTL Sparkling Special

$26.00

BTL Annalisa Moscato

$33.00

BTL Montelianna Pros

$30.00

BTL Los Dos Cava

$35.00

BTL Graham Beck Brut Rose

$55.00

BTL Roederer Brut

$59.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$119.00

BTL Ch Ste Mich Riesling

$32.00

BTL Clean Slate Riesling

$35.00

BTL Badenhorst Chenin Blan

$39.00

BTL Burgan's Albarino

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Mont Gravet Rose

$33.00

BTL La Fiera PG

$30.00

BTL Annalisa Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Pine Ridge Chen/Viog

$35.00

BTL Villa Wolf Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Wither Hills Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL Sager Sancerre (SB) (sub Delaporte

$59.00

BTL Emmolo SB

$40.00

BTL Decoy SB

$54.00

BTL WW Stainless Chard

$42.00

BTL Drouhin Chablis (Chard)

$64.00

BTL Imagery Chard

$37.00

BTL La Crema Char

$46.00

BTL Louis Jadot Poully-Fuisse (Chard)

$63.00

BTL Trefethen Chard

$56.00

BTL House White Zinfandel

$19.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Red Bottled Wine

BTL Red Wine Special

$39.00

BTL Silver Peak PN

$33.00

BTL Inscription PN

$38.00

BTL Boen PN

$40.00

BTL Outerbound PN

$58.00Out of stock

BTL Belle Glos "Las Alturas" Pinot Noir

$58.00

BTL Hahn Merlot

$33.00

BTL Ghostrunner Red

$35.00

BTL Lafond Syrah

$45.00

BTL WW Petit Verdot

$42.00

BTL High Note Malbec

$30.00

BTL Felino Malbec

$37.00

BTL L`Ecole Merlot

$55.00

BTL Runquist 1448 Red

$42.00

BTL Cline Petite Sirah

$38.00

BTL Pure Paso Red

$52.00

BTL Cult Cab Sauvignon

$38.00

BTL Catena Cab Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Clos du Bois CS

$44.00

BTL Matthews CS

$50.00

BTL Honig Cab Sauvignon

$105.00

BTL Caymus Vineyards Cab Sauvignon

$139.00

BTL Excelsior Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Sierial C S

$45.00

Soup & Salads

She Crab Cup

She Crab Cup

$8.00

Creamy She Crab Soup with Sherry served with Crackers

Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00
D-House Green Salad

D-House Green Salad

$7.00

Mixed Green Salad with Seasonal Toppings and House Balsamic Dressing

D-Caesar Salad

D-Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Focaccia Croutons

Starters

Calamari

$14.00

Crispy Calamari with soy-ginger or rémoulade sauce

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$12.00

Warm Creamy Pesto Crab Dip with Crispy Pita Chips

Appetizer SAMPLER

$16.00

flash-fried calamari, crab puffs, you choose the baked oysters

Mushroom Flatbread

$12.00

dill cream, spinach, tomatoes, goat & mozzarella cheeses (GF)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed pickled yellow peppers, crisp bacon, toasted almonds, balsamic glaze (GF)

P.E.I. Mussels App

$14.00

A pound of Mussels steamed in Vegetable Stock, Edward's Sausage, Sweet Onions, Garlic Butter and Garlic Bread

Scallop & Pork App

$16.00

Fried Green Tomato Stack

$10.00

layered with fresh mozzarella cheese, and topped with balsamic glaze

Brie w/Shrimp

Brie w/Shrimp

$14.00

Three Grilled Shrimp with a wedge of Brie baked in Puff Pastry with Peach-Apricot Chutney and Sliced French Bread

Artisan Cheese Board

$18.00

A daily presentation of three artisan cheeses with seasonal fruit, nuts, marmalade and crusty French bread.

Crab Puffs App

$15.00

Six Crispy Fried Crab Puffs with House Tartar Sauce

Oyster Bar

Rockefeller

$15.00

Six Fresh Oysters baked with creamy spinach, onion, anchovies, cream and Pernot, topped with Mozzarella cheese.

Berret's Oysters

$12.00

Four fresh Oysters baked with country ham, crab imperial and bread crumbs.

Oysters Andouille

$10.00

4) caramelized onions, sweet peppers, bacon, garlic butter

Hot Oyster Sampler

Hot Oyster Sampler

$16.00

Two Rockefeller Oysters with creamy spinach, onion, anchovies, cream and Pernot, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Two Berret's Baked Oysters with country ham, crab imperial and breadcrumbs. Two Oysters Casino with onions, peppers, garlic butter and bacon

Crispy Oysters

$16.00

Flash-Fried Gulf Oysters half dozen, Cajun rémoulade sauce

Swanscott

$2.50Out of stock

Ragged Island

$2.50Out of stock

Laughing Kings

$2.50

Entrees

D-Blue Plate

$32.00

She-Crab Soup or House Salad with an entree of Sauteed Backfin Crabcake, Baked Oysters Rockefeller & Grilled Shrimp

Parchment

$29.00

Daily Presentation of Seafood and accompaniments.

Single Crabcake Entree

$22.00

A single four once crabcake with country ham, house Tartar sauce, vegetables & smashed Yukon potatoes

Double Crabcake Entree

$29.00

2 four once crabcakes with country ham, house Tartar sauce, vegetables & smashed Yukon potatoes

RWB

$29.00

Red, White & Blue Plate Seared Salmon Filler, Sauteed Backfin Crabcake, Grilled Sea Scallops, with Smashed Potatoes, Vegetables and Lemon Caper Sauce

Shrimp Two Ways

$25.00

flash-fried, saltine-crusted & buttery grilled shrimp with vegetables and Yukon smashed potatoes

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$34.00

Filet Mignon with Garlic Butter - Market Price with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes & asparagus

Grouper

$29.00

Garlic Peppered Yellowfin Tuna Steak & Seared Sea Scallops creamy Parmesan rice, asparagus, whiskey peppercorn sauce

Mahi Combo

$29.00

Cajun-Crusted Mahi Mahi Fillet with Crab Puffs & Grilled Shrimp three cheese grits, asparagus, mango barbecue sauce

D- Salmon

$28.00

Pistachio-Crusted Salmon Fillet & Grilled Shrimp creamy rice, asparagus, peach-maple glaze

Seafood & Pasta

$29.00

Seafood & Pasta Feast - Grilled Shrimp, Sea Scallops, Little Clams & Mussels smoked Gouda cheese sauce, cheese ravioli, crisp bacon-sweet pepper relish, garlic bread

D-Chicken Entree

D-Chicken Entree

$25.00

Grilled Joyce Farms Organic Chicken Breast with Smashed Potatoes and Asparagus and honey-balsamic glaze

Pork Chop

$26.00

Seared Marble Farms Pork Chop with roasted Brussels sprouts, redskin mashed potatoes, peach-apricot marmalade, coarse-ground mustard sauce mustard sauce

Creamy Orzo

$19.00

Braised Wild Mushrooms with Orzo (vegetarian) crispy cauliflower, shaved Parmesan cheese, asparagus, sautéed vegetable of the day

Duck Entree

$29.00

Duck Three Ways Grilled Duck Breast, Confit Duck Leg, and Seared Duck Bacon served with three-cheese grits, asparagus, onion jam and blueberry glaze

Grouper/Scallops

$29.00

Garlic Peppered Yellowfin Tuna Steak & Seared Sea Scallops creamy Parmesan rice, asparagus, whiskey peppercorn sauce

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Served with Strawberries and Whipped Cream

Lava Cake

$7.00

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake Heath Bar ice cream, caramel sauce

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Brownie

$7.00

The Ultimate Brownie vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream (gluten-free)

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Cobbler

$8.00

Daily presentation

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake with Orange Cream Buttercream, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Cheesecake

$7.00

Daily presentation

Key Lime Tart

$8.00

Brown Butter Cake

$8.00

Kids Starters

Kids Fruit Cup

$6.00

Apples w/PB

$6.00

Kid Shrmp Ccktail

$9.00

Kids House

$7.00

Kids Caesar

$7.00

Kids Big Plates

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

with French Fries

Kid's Pepperoni

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Linguine

$10.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Kid's Crabcakes

$15.00

Kid's Salmon

$15.00

Kid's Burger

$9.00

with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion with French Fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and French Fries

Kid's Turkey Burger

$8.00

with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and French Fries

Grill Cheese & Bacon

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese with Bacon on Thick-Cut Bread with French Fries

Peanut Butter & Apple Sandwich

$6.00

On Thick-Cut Bread with French Fries

Kid's Turkey-L

$15.00Out of stock

Kid's Turkey

$16.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Berret’s is OPEN offering inside and outside dining, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, adhering to the governor’s Covid 19 regulations regarding social distancing. The safety of our guests and employees is our sole priority. Please wear a mask when inside our building, except for when you are eating at your table. We are also open from 11:30 to 8:00 for online and phone-in/take-out/curbside orders. Come enjoy the best in fresh, regional seafood.

199 South Boundary Street, Wiliamsburg, VA 23185

