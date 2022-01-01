Berret's Seafood Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Berret’s is OPEN offering inside and outside dining, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, adhering to the governor’s Covid 19 regulations regarding social distancing. The safety of our guests and employees is our sole priority. Please wear a mask when inside our building, except for when you are eating at your table. We are also open from 11:30 to 8:00 for online and phone-in/take-out/curbside orders. Come enjoy the best in fresh, regional seafood.
Location
199 South Boundary Street, Wiliamsburg, VA 23185
