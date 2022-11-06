Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Berries & Bowls- Bethesda 4961 Elm Street

review star

No reviews yet

4961 Elm Street

Bethesda, MD 20814

ACAI BOWL
Crazy Monkey
Green Machine

BOWLS

a creamy blended fruit base topped with goodness!
choose your smooth and creamy frozen fruit base to be topped with your favorite bowl combo!

ACAI BOWL

A delicious blend of organic Acai and bananas

SPIRULINA BOWL

Spirulina blended with mango, pineapple, banana and organic coconut milk

KALE BOWL

Fresh kale, banana, pineapple, mango and organic coconut milk blended smooth and creamy

PITAYA BOWL

Organic pitaya blended with pineapple and banana

COCONUT BOWL

Coconut meat blended smooth and creamy with coconut water and natural sweetener

JACKFRUIT BOWL

Juicy sweet jack-fruit blended with banana and mango

PUMPKIN BOWL

SMOOTHIES

6 delicious flavors of freshly blended fruits/veggies with coconut milk and other deliciousness!

Pumpkin Pie

$8.99

Pumpkin, coconut milk, banana, vanilla protein powder, pumpkin spice with optional whip cream and caramel drizzle

Pink Beach

$8.99

Dragon Fruit, banana, mango and coconut milk

Good Vibes

$8.99

fresh strawberries and bananas

Green Machine

$8.99

fresh kale, bananas, pineapple, avocado, ginger and honey

Hippie Monkey

$8.99

our special blended tie dye smoothie with strawberry, banana and spirulina - groovy man!

Tropical Paradise

$8.99

bananas, pineapple, mango and coconut flakes

Verry Berry

$8.99

bananas, strawberries, blueberries and chia seeds

Crazy Monkey

$8.99

bananas, cocoa powder, peanut butter and honey

JUICES

Made with the freshest fruits and veggies you can drink!
Made with the freshest fruits and veggies you can drink!

Morning Sunrise

$7.99

celery, cucumber, carrot, beets, lemon and ginger

Kale Ade

$7.99

kale, cucumber, celery, red apple, lemon and ginger

Yammer

$7.99

beets, red apple, sweet potato, lemon, carrot and tumeric

Summer Cooler

$7.99

beets, kale, carrot and strawberries

Tropi-Kale

$7.99

kale, pineapple, mango, green apple and ginger

Zinger

$7.99

carrot, pineapple and cayenne

CHIA PUDDING

Organic coconut milk blended with chia seeds
organic coconut milk and chia seeds blended to create a delicious pudding snack - choose your flavor and then choose 2 fruit toppings and a drizzle!

Chocolate Chia

$6.49

organic coconut milk and chia seeds with cocoa powder and agave

Vanilla Chia

$6.49

organic coconut milk and chia seeds pure vanilla extract and agave

TOASTS

6 new toasts to choose from using our delicious whole grain bread with avocado or peanut butter and our delicious toppings - ENJOY!

Caprese

$6.29+

Toasted whole grain bread topped with avocado, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper

Almondcado

$6.29+

Whole grain toasted bread with avocado, sliced almonds, honey, lemon juice and seal salt.

EVOO

$6.29+

Whole grain toasted bread with avocado, organic extra virgin olive oil, crushed red pepper, sea salt and pepper.

Rise and Shine

$6.29+

Whole grain toast topped with mashed avocado, sliced hard boiled egg and Everything But The Bagel seasoning.

Emmy

$6.29+

Whole grain toast topped with organic peanut butter, sliced bananas, honey and chia seeds.

PB&J

$6.29+

Whole grain toasted bread with peanut butter, fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Now OPEN! Come in and enjoy!

Location

4961 Elm Street, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

