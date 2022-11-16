Restaurant header imageView gallery

Berries & Bowls

381 Reviews

$$

120 Market St

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Order Again

Popular Items

ACAI BOWL
SPIRULINA BOWL
COCONUT BOWL

BOWLS

a creamy blended fruit base topped with goodness!
BOWLS - 6 to choose from

BOWLS - 6 to choose from

choose your smooth and creamy frozen fruit base to be topped with your favorite bowl combo!

ACAI BOWL

ACAI BOWL

A delicious blend of organic Acai and bananas

SPIRULINA BOWL

SPIRULINA BOWL

Spirulina blended with mango, pineapple, banana and organic coconut milk

KALE BOWL

KALE BOWL

Fresh kale, banana, pineapple, mango and organic coconut milk blended smooth and creamy

PITAYA BOWL

PITAYA BOWL

Organic pitaya blended with pineapple and banana

COCONUT BOWL

COCONUT BOWL

Coconut meat blended smooth and creamy with coconut water and natural sweetener

JACKFRUIT BOWL

JACKFRUIT BOWL

Juicy sweet jack-fruit blended with banana and mango

PUMPKIN BOWL

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

6 delicious flavors of freshly blended fruits/veggies with coconut milk and other deliciousness!

Good Vibes

Good Vibes

$8.99

fresh strawberries and bananas

Hippie Monkey

Hippie Monkey

$8.99

fresh strawberries and bananas with a cool tie dye swirl!

Tropical Paradise

Tropical Paradise

$8.99

bananas, pineapple, mango and coconut flakes

Very Berry

Very Berry

$8.99

bananas, strawberries, blueberries and chia seeds

Crazy Monkey

Crazy Monkey

$8.99

bananas, cocoa powder, peanut butter and honey

Green Machine

$8.99

kale blended with avocado, pineapple, ginger, banana and honey.

Pink Beach

Pink Beach

$8.99

Dragon Fruit, banana, mango and coconut milk

Pumpkin Pie

$8.99

Pumpkin, coconut milk, banana, vanilla protein powder, pumpkin spice with optional whip cream and caramel drizzle

JUICES

Made with the freshest fruits and veggies you can drink!
JUICES

JUICES

Made with the freshest fruits and veggies you can drink!

Morning Sunrise

Morning Sunrise

$7.99

celery, cucumber, carrot, beets, lemon and ginger

Kale Ade

Kale Ade

$7.99

kale, cucumber, celery, red apple, lemon and ginger

Yammer

Yammer

$7.99

beets, red apple, sweet potato, lemon, carrot and tumeric

Summer Cooler

Summer Cooler

$7.99

beets, kale, carrot and strawberries

Tropi-Kale

Tropi-Kale

$7.99

kale, pineapple, mango, green apple and ginger

Zinger

Zinger

$7.99

carrot, pineapple and cayenne

CHIA PUDDING

Organic coconut milk blended with chia seeds
CHIA PUDDING

CHIA PUDDING

organic coconut milk and chia seeds blended to create a delicious pudding snack - choose your flavor and then choose 2 fruit toppings and a drizzle!

Chocolate Chia

Chocolate Chia

$6.49

organic coconut milk and chia seeds with cocoa powder and agave

Vanilla Chia

Vanilla Chia

$6.49

organic coconut milk and chia seeds pure vanilla extract and agave

TOASTS

TOASTS

TOASTS

6 new toasts to choose from using our delicious whole grain bread with avocado or peanut butter and our delicious toppings - ENJOY!

Caprese

Caprese

$6.29+

Toasted whole grain bread topped with avocado, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper

Almondcado

Almondcado

$6.29+

Whole grain toasted bread with avocado, sliced almonds, honey, lemon juice and seal salt.

EVOO

EVOO

$6.29+

Whole grain toasted bread with avocado, organic extra virgin olive oil, crushed red pepper, sea salt and pepper.

Rise and Shine

Rise and Shine

$6.29+

Whole grain toast topped with mashed avocado, sliced hard boiled egg and Everything But The Bagel seasoning.

Emmy

Emmy

$6.29+

Whole grain toast topped with organic peanut butter, sliced bananas, honey and chia seeds.

PB&J

PB&J

$6.29+

Whole grain toasted bread with peanut butter, fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 Market St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

Berries & Bowls image
Berries & Bowls image

