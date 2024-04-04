Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Berry Bites Cafe 2911 W Berry St

2911 West Berry Street

Fort Worth, TX 76109

Popular Items

Turkey Swiss Panini
Grilled Chicken Pesto
Turkey Bacon Avocado

SMOOTHIES

Acai Berry Dream

Acai Berry Dream

$6.50

Acai, banana, blueberries and strawberries

Berry Nice

Berry Nice

$5.75

Strawberry, pineapple, orange juice and lime

Blue Man Blast

Blue Man Blast

$5.75

Blueberry, strawberry, banana

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$7.00

cookie dough smoothie, vanilla icing and Oreo pieces

Green Machine

Green Machine

$5.75

Spinach, Mango, pineapple and Banana

Irish Mint cream

Irish Mint cream

$7.25

Creamy Irish mint with Vanilla icing and chocolate

Lean Machine

Lean Machine

$6.50

Strawberry, banana, energy bost and fat burner

Mangonado

Mangonado

$7.00

Mango slush with Chamoy, lime and Mango Chunks

Mocha Mania

Mocha Mania

$5.75

Chocolate, coffee, cappuccino, non fat yogurt

Peaches & Cream

Peaches & Cream

$7.00

Peach smoothie, vanilla icing and peach chunks

Skinny Elvis

Skinny Elvis

$7.25

Peanut butter, banana, non fat yogurt and any boost

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.50

Creamy Strawberry smoothie, vanilla icing and strawberry chunks

Surfer Boy

Surfer Boy

$5.75

Strawberry, banana, coconut and white chocolate

The Elvis

The Elvis

$7.25

Peanut butter, banana and chocolate

Tropical Thunder

Tropical Thunder

$5.75

Strawberry, pineapple, mango and orange juice

Acai Berry Dream (Copy)

Acai Berry Dream (Copy)

$6.50Out of stock

Acai, banana, blueberries and strawberries

BOWLS

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.50+

Acai, Banana, Pineapple, strawberry, blueberry, spinach, and milk topped with granola and chia seeds

Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$7.50+

Acai, Banana, mango, Guava Juice, Granola, honey, +1 berry choice

Avocado Crazy Bowl

Avocado Crazy Bowl

$7.50+

Avocado, Banana, Mango, pineapple juice, Granola, Honey +1 boost

Boom Boom Bowl

Boom Boom Bowl

$7.50+

banana, blueberry, strawberry, froyo, whey, oats, coconut milk, granola, honey, +1 boost

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$7.50+

Banana, pineapple, Coconut flakes, coconut water toppd with strawberry, chis seeds and granola

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$7.50+

Strawberry, banana, pineapple, coconut, OJ, Guava juice, Froyo, Granola, Honey +1 berry choice

Protein Power

Protein Power

$7.50+

banana, strawberry, spinach, pb, chocolate, whey, coconut milk and froyo

Vacation Bowl

Vacation Bowl

$7.50+

Mango, Pineapple, Guava Juice, froyo, Granola, Honey and +1 berry choice

TEA/COFFEE

Green tea

$4.95
Peach tea

Peach tea

$4.95
Strawberry Butterfly Tea

Strawberry Butterfly Tea

$4.95
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.95
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.95
Banana Milk Coffee

Banana Milk Coffee

$6.75
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Frappuccino

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Frappuccino

$6.50
Vanilla Crème Frappuccino

Vanilla Crème Frappuccino

$5.95
Wild Berry Butterfly Tea

Wild Berry Butterfly Tea

$4.95

MAKE IT A COMBO

Combo Price is based on standard items. There will be an incremental upcharge for specialty teas and coffee
Chips and a Drink

Chips and a Drink

$2.00
Fries and a Drink

Fries and a Drink

$3.00

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

3 cheese panini

3 cheese panini

$9.50

cheddar, provalone, swiss with sundried tomatos, spinach and bacon

Cuban

Cuban

$9.75

shredded pork, Ham, swiss ,dill pickle and mustard

Grilled Chicken Pesto

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$9.75

Grilled chicken, basil pesto, tomato and Provolone cheese

Pulled Pork BBQ sandwich

Pulled Pork BBQ sandwich

$10.75

Pulled pork in a sweet spicy sauce with pickles and cole slaw

Soft shell Crab Sandwich

Soft shell Crab Sandwich

$13.75

soft shell crab, lettuce, onion, tomato with garlic aioli

Spring Veggie Sandwich

Spring Veggie Sandwich

$8.75

Portabello mushroom, peppers, eggplant, zuccini, squash, provolone cheese

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.25

House made tuna salad with Provalone, arugula and tomatoes

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$10.75

sliced turkey, avocado, onions, bacon, mayo

Turkey Swiss Panini

Turkey Swiss Panini

$8.75

sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, arugula, tomato and aioli

ROLLS/SUBS

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Sliced ribeye with mushrooms, peppers, onions and provolone cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$9.25

Breaded Chicken Tenders, Tossed our our House Spice Blend and Hot Honey with Cole Slaw and Pickle

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.25

Shredded or fried chicken with lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Meat Lovers Ultimate Sub

Meat Lovers Ultimate Sub

$10.25

Hearty serving of our shedded pork, ham, turkey and cheddar cheese with Lettuce, tomato, onion and mustard

Spicy Chicken Sub

Spicy Chicken Sub

$8.75

Spicy chicken with grilled jalapenos, onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and Vinaigrette

CUPS TO GO

Chicken Bacon Bites

Chicken Bacon Bites

$7.50

Breaded Chicken Wrapped in Bacon and Lightly Fried, Served with Queso

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50
Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.50

SIDES

Sea salt French Fries

Sea salt French Fries

$2.50
Marshmallow Sweet Potato Fries

Marshmallow Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Bag Chips

$2.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00Out of stock

Spring Mix salad

$2.00

Fruit salad

$2.95

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.00

Miscellaneous

$3.00

QUESADILLAS

Chk/Chz/Bacon

Chk/Chz/Bacon

$9.50
Philly

Philly

$9.50
3 Cheese

3 Cheese

$7.50
Veggie

Veggie

$7.50
Pig

Pig

$9.50
Crunchy Munchie

Crunchy Munchie

$9.50

SAUCES

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caramel Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Honey Aioli

$0.50

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Lobster Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Marshmallow Fulff

$0.50

Mayo

Mustard

Ranch

$0.50

Tomato Basil Pesto

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$0.50

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burrito

$7.59

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.59

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.89

Bottles/Cans

Bottles/Cans

$3.00

Sunday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
2911 West Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109

