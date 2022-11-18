Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie

Café Sandwich Tray

$9.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Choose from turkey, ham, or pimento cheese on wheat, white or rye. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese. Mayonnaise and mustard served on the side.