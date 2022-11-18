Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

Order Again

Popular Items

Berry Fresh Slam
Big Breakfast
Create Your Own Omelet

Coffee

Coffee

$3.29

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.99

Add Flavor

$1.00

Tea & Lemonade

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.49Out of stock

Milk

Small Milk

$2.49

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Large Milk

$3.49

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Juice

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Small Apple Juice

$2.50

Small Orange Juice

$2.50

Small V8

$2.50

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Large Apple Juice

$3.50

Large Orange Juice

$3.99

Large V8

$4.00

Kid Beverage

Kid Milk

Kid Choc Milk

Kid OJ

Kid Cran

Kid Apple

Kid Soft Drink

Kid Lemonade

Kid Specialty Lemonade

$0.50

Kid Unsweet Tea

Kid Sweet Tea

Kid Specialty Tea

$0.50

Appetizer

Blueberry Fritters (6)

Blueberry Fritters (6)

$7.99

Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!

Half Order Blueberry Fritters (3)

$5.99

Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!

Loaded Potato Pancakes

Loaded Potato Pancakes

$6.95

2 crispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon and green onions served with a side of sour cream.

Egg Favorites

Served with our seasoned Red Bliss potatoes, sliced vine ripe tomatoes, homemade grits or oatmeal.
Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast

$9.99

Two eggs, red bliss potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage and coffee.

Berry Fresh Slam

Berry Fresh Slam

$13.99

Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.

Eggs Any Style

Eggs Any Style

$7.99

Two extra large grade AA eggs cooked to order, served with your choice of seasoned red bliss potatoes, sliced tomatoes or fresh homemade grits and your choice of a biscuit or toast.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.

One Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs

One Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs

$9.99

One freshly baked biscuit topped with sausage gravy served with two any style eggs and red bliss potatoes.

Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich

Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Two eggs scrambled on toasted brioche with cheddar, American or Swiss cheese, served with red bliss potatoes.

Veggie Breakfast Scramble

$11.99Out of stock
Loaded Potato Pancake with Eggs

Loaded Potato Pancake with Eggs

$12.99

Cispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, green onions, diced tomatoes and two eggs any style served with a side of sour cream and home-baked wheat toast.

BIG Daddy Slam

BIG Daddy Slam

$13.99

.3 eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices, a sausage patty, a slice of ham, with red bliss potatoes.

Two Biscuits & Gravy

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Two freshly baked biscuits topped with sausage gravy.

Birria Breakfast Taco

$12.99

3 flour tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.

Omelets

Omelets are made with 3 extra large grade AA eggs and served with fresh fruit salsa. Served with our seasoned red bliss potatoes, sliced vine ripe tomatoes, homemade grits or oatmeal. All omelets include toasted whole wheat bread.
Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$10.99

Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.

Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet

Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Sauteed spinach and onions with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, a trio of roasted peppers and Boursin cheese.

Butcher Shop Omelet

Butcher Shop Omelet

$12.99

Ham, apple smoked bacon and sausage topped with our homemade sausage gravy.

Bacon Avocado Cheese Omelet

$12.99
KETO Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Omelet No Bisc

KETO Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Omelet No Bisc

$12.99

Crispy applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado and cheddar cheese.

The Griddle

All Griddle items are served with warm syrup.
Pancake Special

Pancake Special

$9.49

One giant pancake with bacon or sausage served with COFFEE!

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$11.99

"Newly Famous" pancakes, mixed with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese. "You'll never have plain pancakes again." Moist, fluffy pancakes topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a lemon twist. (Batter contains almond extract)

Whole Wheat Power Pancakes

Whole Wheat Power Pancakes

$11.49Out of stock

2 fluffy whole wheat pancakes topped with protein, blueberry, bananas and granola.

Whole Wheat Pancakes

Whole Wheat Pancakes

$9.99Out of stock

2 fluffy whole wheat pancakes.

Gluten Free Pancakes

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.99

2 fluffy gluten free pancakes.

Blueberry & White Chocolate Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$11.99
Challah Bread French Toast

Challah Bread French Toast

$10.99

Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Captain Crunch French Toast (What's Fresh)

Captain Crunch French Toast (What's Fresh)

$12.99

Challah bread dipped in our almond French toast batter. Topped with strawberries, blackberries and sliced bananas. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Coconut French Toast

Coconut French Toast

$10.99

Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection! Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Gluten Free French Toast

$10.99
Bananas & Blue Foster Stuffed French Toast

Bananas & Blue Foster Stuffed French Toast

$11.99

Challah bread toast stuffed with cream cheese and fresh sliced bananas and sauteed in a sauce of butter, brown sugar, cinnamon with dark rum.

Waffle

Waffle

$10.99

Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.

Chicken & Waffle

$11.99

Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.

Jalapeno Pepper Jelly Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Freshly breaded buttermilk crispy chicken tenders dipped in our homemade Jalapeno Red Pepper Jelly served on top of fresh-made Beligan waffle, Served with whipped butter & maple syrup

W Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Waffle

$11.99

Eggs Benedict

Traditional Eggs Benedict

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Irish Eggs Benedict (What's Fresh)

Irish Eggs Benedict (What's Fresh)

$12.99

Toasted English muffin topped with our homemade corned beef hash, poached eggs and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Redneck Eggs Benedict

Redneck Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Homemade freshly baked biscuit with fresh sausage patties and poached eggs. Topped with sausage gravy and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Hashes & Grits

All Hashes served with a freshly baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.

Nashville Hot Chicken Hash

$13.99
O.M.G. Corned Beef Hash

O.M.G. Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers, onions and potatoes. Grilled and served with two eggs plus your choice of a side.

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers and onions.

Big Country Hash

Big Country Hash

$13.99

Ham, pork sausage and bacon pieces over red bliss potatoes and cheddar cheese. Topped with two eggs covered with our homemade country gravy. Includes fresh baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Hash

Chicken Bacon Avocado Hash

$13.99

Free range chicken, bacon bits, sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses over red bliss potatoes. Topped with two eggs, enchilada sauce and drizzled with chipotle cream. Served with a freshly bake biscuit and apple butter.

O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits

O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits

$15.99

Creamy grits with shrimp, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, bacon and a pepper trio in a delicious cream sauce.

Healthy Options

Muffin

$3.95
Greek Yogurt Berry Bliss

Greek Yogurt Berry Bliss

$10.99

Chilled Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries, granola and Florida honey. Served with a fresh baked muffin of the day.

Old Fashion Oatmeal

Old Fashion Oatmeal

$7.99

Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.

Half Order Oatmeal

Half Order Oatmeal

$3.99

Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.

Acapulco Avocado Toast

Acapulco Avocado Toast

$11.99

Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with two basted eggs and served with fresh fruit.

Bowl Fresh Fruit

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$8.99

Freshly cut berries and seasonal nuts.

Spring Berry Acai Bowl (What's Fresh)

Spring Berry Acai Bowl (What's Fresh)

$10.99

Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple. Drizzled with Florida honey.

Healthy Start Chicken Egg white scramble

$12.99

Egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, avocado mash and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit.

BFC Keto Salad Bowl w/ Eggs

$10.99

Fresh spinach, cage-free eggs, crumbled goat cheese, house made red salsa, topped with avocado mash.

Just Egg Acapulco Avocado Toast

$11.99

Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with two Just EGG Patties and served with fresh fruit.

Gluten Free Cheddar Bacon Chicken Sammie

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle served on Gluten Free Toast

Vegan

JUST Egg: Plant-Based - made entirely from plants, packed with clean, sustainable protein, cooks and tastes just like eggs. It’s cholesterol-free, egg-free, dairy-free, kosher and non-GMO
VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich

VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

JUST Egg*, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & avocado mash vegan cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

VEGAN Spring Berry Acai Bowl

VEGAN Spring Berry Acai Bowl

$10.99

Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple.

VEGAN Bowl Fresh Fruit

VEGAN Bowl Fresh Fruit

$8.99

Cantalope, melon, grapes, strawberries, blueberries & orange slices. Fresh-cut everyday!

Sides

Eggs

$0.98

Toast

$2.49

Side of Bacon

$4.99

1/2 Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side Of Sausage

$3.79

Side Chicken Sausage

$4.99

Side Ham

$3.79

Chorizo

$3.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.79

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Side Potatoes

$2.99

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Side Grits

$2.95

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Side Avocado Sliced

$2.99

Side Avocado Mash

$1.50

Side Avocado Toast

$4.95

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Almond Milk

$0.50

Side Of Country Cream

$1.50

Applesauce

$1.00

Side Oatmeal

$3.49

Side Greek Yogurt

$3.99

Real Maple Syrup

$1.50

Side Roasted Veggies

$3.99

1 Loaded Potato Cake

$2.95

Banna Foster Style

$1.50

Soup

Made fresh daily!

Cup

$4.49

Bowl

$5.99

Handhelds

All sandwiches, paninis and wraps include your choice of crispy fries, homemade red bliss potato salad, quinoa or homemade coleslaw.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich (What's Fresh)

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich (What's Fresh)

$11.99

Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken tenders, dipped in spicy oil, served over a bed of Comeback sauce, pickles, and coleslaw. Your choice of side.

Open Faced Green Goddess Turkey Sandwich (What's Fresh)

Open Faced Green Goddess Turkey Sandwich (What's Fresh)

$12.99

Multi-grain toast with leaf lettuce, avocado, oven roasted turkey, fire roasted yellow and red tomatoes and fire roasted artichokes, , alfalfa sprouts. Served open faced with a Green Goddess dressing drizzle. Served with Fresh Fruit.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and rosy tartar sauce. Your choice of a side.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99

Home Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Your choice of a side.

BFC Club Sandwich

BFC Club Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss & American Cheeses, Tomato, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce and Mayo. Served on a thick white toast. Your choice of a side.

Old Fashioned BLT

Old Fashioned BLT

$10.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Your choice of a side.

Gluten Free BLT

Gluten Free BLT

$11.99

Berry Fresh Cafe famous BLT made with crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes & chipotle mayonnaise on toasted Udi’s Gluten-Free bread.

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$11.99

Whole Wheat wrap layered with artichoke aioli, goat cheese, roasted artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.

Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Our made-from-scratch dill chicken salad (contains nuts) in a wrap with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Our made-from-scratch tuna salad in a wrap with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Birria Sammie

$13.99

A rustic roll stuffed with birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.

Smash Burgers & Chicken Sammies

Two Fresh-ground, hand formed 1/4 pound burgers, grilled juicy and served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with crispy fries, homemade red bliss potato salad, sun-dried tomato quinoa salad or homemade coleslaw.
3 Grain Veggie Burger

3 Grain Veggie Burger

$11.99

3 grain veggie burger grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato, vegan cheese, cucumber, sprouts and avocado aioli with homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of a side.

Chicken Sammie WOW Style

Chicken Sammie WOW Style

$12.99
Chicken Sammie Cheddar Bacon Style

Chicken Sammie Cheddar Bacon Style

$11.99

Cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.

Chicken Sammie Brunch Style

Chicken Sammie Brunch Style

$12.99

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.

Smash Burger Brunch Style

Smash Burger Brunch Style

$12.99

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.

Smash Burger WOW Style

Smash Burger WOW Style

$12.99
Smash Burger Cheddar Bacon Style

Smash Burger Cheddar Bacon Style

$11.99

Cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.

Quiches

baked-daily fresh quiche topped with homemade Hollandaise sauce and served with your choice of fresh fruit, grits homes fries or a small bistro salad with blueberry balsamic dressing.
Seasonal Quiche

Seasonal Quiche

$10.99

Our Fluffy Quiche Stuffed with House-made Bacon Jam, & Pimento Cheese. Drizzled with Hollandaise sauce & sprinkled with bacon bits. Choice of side.

Vegan

Sandwiches made with our bread products are vegan.

Vegan Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.

Half Vegan Quinoa Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.

Vegan Hippie Picnic Sandwich

Vegan Hippie Picnic Sandwich

$11.99

Oven roasted sandwich on toasted multi-grain with artichoke aioli, vegan cheddar cheese, roasted artichoke hearts & roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, avocado mash, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.

Side

Scoop of Tuna

$4.99

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.99

Fries

$2.59

Sweet Fries

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.59

Cole Slaw

$2.59

Small Bistro Salad

$4.00

Side Roasted Veggies

$3.99

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.99

Grapes Only

$1.99

Side Chicken Breast

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Nash Style With Pickles And Comeback

Nash Tenders

$7.99

Hot Breakfast

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$8.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage on a biscuit with home-fried red bliss potatoes. Minimum 10 people.

Complete Breakfast

Complete Breakfast

$9.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Scrambled eggs, home-fried red bliss potatoes, bacon and fresh baked biscuits. Min 10

Bakery Fresh Bagels & Muffins

Fresh baked Bagels and Muffins. Minimum 6. ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Bagels

Bagels

$3.99

Minimum 6 ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Muffins

Muffins

$3.99

Minimum 6. ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Bagel & Muffin Tray

$3.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Minimum of 6

Light & Healthy - Fruit Trays

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Fresh Fruit Tray (Small)

$39.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Fresh Fruit Tray (Large)

$54.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

BYO Berry Granola Bowl

$7.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Lunch Trays

Cafe Sandwiches, Wraps, or Berry Fresh Bistro Sandwiches. Minimum 6 per tray. ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Café Sandwich Tray

Café Sandwich Tray

$9.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Choose from turkey, ham, or pimento cheese on wheat, white or rye. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese. Mayonnaise and mustard served on the side.

Berry Fresh Wrap Tray

Berry Fresh Wrap Tray

$9.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Choose from Dill Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Veggie filled gourmet tortilla wraps. Min. 10

Berry Fresh Bistro Tray

Berry Fresh Bistro Tray

$10.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Choose from BFC club, roasted turkey apple brie sandwich, vegetarian sandwich or BLT, all served on our Ciabetta bread with lettuce & tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese with mayonnaise & mustard on the side.

Salad Trays

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Served family-style with utensils, plates, and napkins. Serves 6 - 8 per tray.

Bistro Salad

$49.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Mixed greens with candied walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese and apple wood smoked bacon with blueberry balsamic dressing.

Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$59.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onion. Served with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.

Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad

$59.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Fresh mixed green with apple slices, layed with antibotic-free roasted turket, topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, artichokes hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house-made Green Goddess dressing.

Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

$59.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Mixed greens, grilled free-range chicken, strawberries, blue cheese crumbs, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic dressing.

Fresh Baked Quiches

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Full Tray (Serves 24)

$69.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Half Tray (Serves 12)

$49.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Ala Carte & Additions

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Choose any of these homemade sides to compliment your selection.

1/2 Pan Sausage Gravy

$39.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Applewood Bacon (2 slices)

$2.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Chicken Apple Sausage (2 Links)

$3.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

1/2 Pan Hot Grits

$25.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Breakfast Potatoes (serves 10)

$29.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Oven Fresh Biscuit

$2.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

1/2 Pan Scrambled Eggs

$39.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Full Pan Scambled Eggs

$89.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

1/2 Egg White Scamble

$49.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 10-15

Full Pan Egg White Scamble

$99.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 25-30

Potato Salad (serves 18-20)

$24.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Pint

Cole Slaw (serves 18-20)

$24.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Pint

Fresh Baked Desserts

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order .Choose from fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray. Assorted Dessert Tray, or by the portion includes Crumb Cake, and Brownies.

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (per person)

$1.50Out of stock

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Cinnamon Bun

$6.49Out of stock

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Beverages

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Choose from Orange Juice, Coffee, Iced Tea, Lemonade and Bottled Water.

Box of Joe (serves 10-12)

$19.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Fresh Ground Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee with creamers & sweeteners. Serves 10-12

Florida Orange Juice (serves 10-12)

$19.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Gallon - Serves 10-12

Sweet Tea (serves 10-12)

$16.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Gallon - Serves 7-8

Unsweetened Tea (serves 10-12)

$16.99

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Gallon - Serves 7-8

Homemade Lemonade (serves 10-12)

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Bottled Water (each)

$1.50

***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Single Serving

Specialty Coffee

All coffee available in Decaf!

Latte

$5.99

Cappucino

$5.99

Espresso

$4.99

Americano

$4.99

Macchiato

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Cold Brew

$5.99

Specialty Tea & Lemonade

Tea Freshly Brewed Everyday! Lemonade Freshly Made Everyday!

Handshaken Tea

$3.49

Handshaken Lemonade

$3.99

Smoothies 16 oz.

Made with Low-Fat Yogurt topped with whipped cream. 16 oz.

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.99

Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Peanut Butter Cup

$6.99

Green Colada (Super Foods)

$7.99

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk

Acai Berry (Super Foods)

$7.99

Organic Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Milk, garnished with whipped cream and toasted coconut.

Coconut Peach Smoothie

$7.99Out of stock

COOKIE BUTTER SMOOTHIE

$7.99

Fresh Pressed Juices

16 oz.

Strawberry Sunshine Punch

$7.99

Beet Retreat

$7.99

Juice Flight

$7.99

Kids Meals

Kid's Menu Clasic and Healthier Choices - $6.49 each and includes a kid size milk, juice or fountain soda.
Kids Pancake

Kids Pancake

$6.49

One plain pancake with whipped cream.

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.49

One pancake with chocolate chips and whipped cream.

Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$6.49

Gluten-Free bread dipped in our french toast batter.

Little Berry Slam

Little Berry Slam

$6.49

One egg any style, bacon, potatoes and choice of toast.

Kiddie Yogurt

Kiddie Yogurt

$6.49

Strawberry yogurt with strawberries and blueberries.

1/2 Kids Pancake

$4.00
Kid Chicken Finger

Kid Chicken Finger

$6.49

Crusted chicken tenders with blackberry honey mustard for dipping with your choice of French fries or grapes.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Grilled American cheese on white bread with your choice of French fries or grapes.

Kid CHICKEN Grilled

Kid CHICKEN Grilled

$6.49

Grilled chicken served with sliced tomatoes or grapes served with orange juice or your choice of beverage.

Kids Soup & Salad

Kids Soup & Salad

$6.49

Cup of homemade soup and a small salad with carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Kids peanut Butter And Jelly

$6.49

TAKE & BAKE

BOGO

$19.95Out of stock

SIDES & MORE

Coleslaw Pint

$5.99Out of stock

Potato Salad Pint

$5.99
Blueberry Fritters (6)

Blueberry Fritters (6)

$6.99Out of stock

Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!

Homemade Soups Pint

$5.99Out of stock

Unsweetened Tea

$16.99Out of stock

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Sweet Tea

$16.99Out of stock

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Homemade Lemonade

$16.99Out of stock

Gallon - Serves 7-8

4 Biscuits n Apple Butter

$6.95Out of stock

FAMILY BREAKFAST

Family Breakfast Slam (4)

$39.95Out of stock

Family BFC Biscuit Sandwich (4)

$39.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:55 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:55 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:55 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

Directions

Gallery
Berry Fresh Cafe image
Berry Fresh Cafe image
Berry Fresh Cafe image

