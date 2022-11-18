- Home
Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
Popular Items
Juice
Kid Beverage
Appetizer
Blueberry Fritters (6)
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
Half Order Blueberry Fritters (3)
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
Loaded Potato Pancakes
2 crispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon and green onions served with a side of sour cream.
Egg Favorites
Big Breakfast
Two eggs, red bliss potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage and coffee.
Berry Fresh Slam
Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.
Eggs Any Style
Two extra large grade AA eggs cooked to order, served with your choice of seasoned red bliss potatoes, sliced tomatoes or fresh homemade grits and your choice of a biscuit or toast.
Breakfast Burrito
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
One Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs
One freshly baked biscuit topped with sausage gravy served with two any style eggs and red bliss potatoes.
Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs scrambled on toasted brioche with cheddar, American or Swiss cheese, served with red bliss potatoes.
Veggie Breakfast Scramble
Loaded Potato Pancake with Eggs
Cispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, green onions, diced tomatoes and two eggs any style served with a side of sour cream and home-baked wheat toast.
BIG Daddy Slam
.3 eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices, a sausage patty, a slice of ham, with red bliss potatoes.
Two Biscuits & Gravy
Two freshly baked biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
Birria Breakfast Taco
3 flour tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.
Omelets
Create Your Own Omelet
Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.
Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet
Sauteed spinach and onions with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, a trio of roasted peppers and Boursin cheese.
Butcher Shop Omelet
Ham, apple smoked bacon and sausage topped with our homemade sausage gravy.
Bacon Avocado Cheese Omelet
KETO Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Omelet No Bisc
Crispy applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado and cheddar cheese.
The Griddle
Pancake Special
One giant pancake with bacon or sausage served with COFFEE!
Buttermilk Pancakes
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
"Newly Famous" pancakes, mixed with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese. "You'll never have plain pancakes again." Moist, fluffy pancakes topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a lemon twist. (Batter contains almond extract)
Whole Wheat Power Pancakes
2 fluffy whole wheat pancakes topped with protein, blueberry, bananas and granola.
Whole Wheat Pancakes
2 fluffy whole wheat pancakes.
Gluten Free Pancakes
2 fluffy gluten free pancakes.
Blueberry & White Chocolate Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Challah Bread French Toast
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Captain Crunch French Toast (What's Fresh)
Challah bread dipped in our almond French toast batter. Topped with strawberries, blackberries and sliced bananas. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Coconut French Toast
Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection! Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free French Toast
Bananas & Blue Foster Stuffed French Toast
Challah bread toast stuffed with cream cheese and fresh sliced bananas and sauteed in a sauce of butter, brown sugar, cinnamon with dark rum.
Waffle
Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.
Chicken & Waffle
Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.
Jalapeno Pepper Jelly Chicken & Waffles
Freshly breaded buttermilk crispy chicken tenders dipped in our homemade Jalapeno Red Pepper Jelly served on top of fresh-made Beligan waffle, Served with whipped butter & maple syrup
W Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Waffle
Eggs Benedict
Traditional Eggs Benedict
Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Irish Eggs Benedict (What's Fresh)
Toasted English muffin topped with our homemade corned beef hash, poached eggs and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Redneck Eggs Benedict
Homemade freshly baked biscuit with fresh sausage patties and poached eggs. Topped with sausage gravy and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Hashes & Grits
Nashville Hot Chicken Hash
O.M.G. Corned Beef Hash
Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers, onions and potatoes. Grilled and served with two eggs plus your choice of a side.
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers and onions.
Big Country Hash
Ham, pork sausage and bacon pieces over red bliss potatoes and cheddar cheese. Topped with two eggs covered with our homemade country gravy. Includes fresh baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Hash
Free range chicken, bacon bits, sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses over red bliss potatoes. Topped with two eggs, enchilada sauce and drizzled with chipotle cream. Served with a freshly bake biscuit and apple butter.
O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits
Creamy grits with shrimp, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, bacon and a pepper trio in a delicious cream sauce.
Healthy Options
Muffin
Greek Yogurt Berry Bliss
Chilled Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries, granola and Florida honey. Served with a fresh baked muffin of the day.
Old Fashion Oatmeal
Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.
Half Order Oatmeal
Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.
Acapulco Avocado Toast
Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with two basted eggs and served with fresh fruit.
Bowl Fresh Fruit
Freshly cut berries and seasonal nuts.
Spring Berry Acai Bowl (What's Fresh)
Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple. Drizzled with Florida honey.
Healthy Start Chicken Egg white scramble
Egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, avocado mash and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit.
BFC Keto Salad Bowl w/ Eggs
Fresh spinach, cage-free eggs, crumbled goat cheese, house made red salsa, topped with avocado mash.
Just Egg Acapulco Avocado Toast
Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with two Just EGG Patties and served with fresh fruit.
Gluten Free Cheddar Bacon Chicken Sammie
Marinated grilled chicken topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle served on Gluten Free Toast
Vegan
VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich
JUST Egg*, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & avocado mash vegan cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
VEGAN Spring Berry Acai Bowl
Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple.
VEGAN Bowl Fresh Fruit
Cantalope, melon, grapes, strawberries, blueberries & orange slices. Fresh-cut everyday!
Sides
Eggs
Toast
Side of Bacon
1/2 Side of Bacon
Side Of Sausage
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Ham
Chorizo
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Potatoes
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Grits
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Avocado Sliced
Side Avocado Mash
Side Avocado Toast
Side Peanut Butter
Side Cream Cheese
Side Hollandaise
Side Almond Milk
Side Of Country Cream
Applesauce
Side Oatmeal
Side Greek Yogurt
Real Maple Syrup
Side Roasted Veggies
1 Loaded Potato Cake
Banna Foster Style
Handhelds
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich (What's Fresh)
Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken tenders, dipped in spicy oil, served over a bed of Comeback sauce, pickles, and coleslaw. Your choice of side.
Open Faced Green Goddess Turkey Sandwich (What's Fresh)
Multi-grain toast with leaf lettuce, avocado, oven roasted turkey, fire roasted yellow and red tomatoes and fire roasted artichokes, , alfalfa sprouts. Served open faced with a Green Goddess dressing drizzle. Served with Fresh Fruit.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and rosy tartar sauce. Your choice of a side.
Reuben
Home Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Your choice of a side.
BFC Club Sandwich
Sliced Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss & American Cheeses, Tomato, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce and Mayo. Served on a thick white toast. Your choice of a side.
Old Fashioned BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Your choice of a side.
Gluten Free BLT
Berry Fresh Cafe famous BLT made with crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes & chipotle mayonnaise on toasted Udi’s Gluten-Free bread.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.
Vegetarian Wrap
Whole Wheat wrap layered with artichoke aioli, goat cheese, roasted artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.
Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our made-from-scratch dill chicken salad (contains nuts) in a wrap with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our made-from-scratch tuna salad in a wrap with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.
Turkey Sandwich
Spicy Chicken Tacos
Birria Sammie
A rustic roll stuffed with birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.
Smash Burgers & Chicken Sammies
3 Grain Veggie Burger
3 grain veggie burger grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato, vegan cheese, cucumber, sprouts and avocado aioli with homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of a side.
Chicken Sammie WOW Style
Chicken Sammie Cheddar Bacon Style
Cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.
Chicken Sammie Brunch Style
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.
Smash Burger Brunch Style
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.
Smash Burger WOW Style
Smash Burger Cheddar Bacon Style
Cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.
Quiches
Vegan
Vegan Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.
Half Vegan Quinoa Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.
Vegan Hippie Picnic Sandwich
Oven roasted sandwich on toasted multi-grain with artichoke aioli, vegan cheddar cheese, roasted artichoke hearts & roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, avocado mash, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.
Side
Scoop of Tuna
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Fries
Sweet Fries
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Small Bistro Salad
Side Roasted Veggies
Side of Pickles
Side Avocado
Grapes Only
Side Chicken Breast
Chicken Tenders
Nash Style With Pickles And Comeback
Nash Tenders
Hot Breakfast
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage on a biscuit with home-fried red bliss potatoes. Minimum 10 people.
Complete Breakfast
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Scrambled eggs, home-fried red bliss potatoes, bacon and fresh baked biscuits. Min 10
Bakery Fresh Bagels & Muffins
Bagels
Minimum 6 ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Muffins
Bagel & Muffin Tray
Minimum of 6
Bagel & Muffin Tray
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Minimum of 6
Light & Healthy - Fruit Trays
Fresh Fruit Tray (Small)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Fresh Fruit Tray (Large)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
BYO Berry Granola Bowl
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Lunch Trays
Café Sandwich Tray
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Choose from turkey, ham, or pimento cheese on wheat, white or rye. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese. Mayonnaise and mustard served on the side.
Berry Fresh Wrap Tray
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Choose from Dill Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Veggie filled gourmet tortilla wraps. Min. 10
Berry Fresh Bistro Tray
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Choose from BFC club, roasted turkey apple brie sandwich, vegetarian sandwich or BLT, all served on our Ciabetta bread with lettuce & tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese with mayonnaise & mustard on the side.
Salad Trays
Bistro Salad
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Mixed greens with candied walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese and apple wood smoked bacon with blueberry balsamic dressing.
Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onion. Served with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.
Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Fresh mixed green with apple slices, layed with antibotic-free roasted turket, topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, artichokes hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house-made Green Goddess dressing.
Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Mixed greens, grilled free-range chicken, strawberries, blue cheese crumbs, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic dressing.
Fresh Baked Quiches
Full Tray (Serves 24)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Half Tray (Serves 12)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Ala Carte & Additions
1/2 Pan Sausage Gravy
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Applewood Bacon (2 slices)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Chicken Apple Sausage (2 Links)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
1/2 Pan Hot Grits
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Breakfast Potatoes (serves 10)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Oven Fresh Biscuit
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
1/2 Pan Scrambled Eggs
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Full Pan Scambled Eggs
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
1/2 Egg White Scamble
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 10-15
Full Pan Egg White Scamble
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 25-30
Potato Salad (serves 18-20)
Pint
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Pint
Cole Slaw (serves 18-20)
Pint
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Pint
Fresh Baked Desserts
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (per person)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Cinnamon Bun
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Beverages
Box of Joe (serves 10-12)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Fresh Ground Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee with creamers & sweeteners. Serves 10-12
Florida Orange Juice (serves 10-12)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Gallon - Serves 10-12
Sweet Tea (serves 10-12)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Gallon - Serves 7-8
Unsweetened Tea (serves 10-12)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Gallon - Serves 7-8
Homemade Lemonade (serves 10-12)
Gallon - Serves 7-8
Bottled Water (each)
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order. Single Serving
Specialty Coffee
Specialty Tea & Lemonade
Smoothies 16 oz.
Strawberry Smoothie
Blueberry Smoothie
Banana Smoothie
Peanut Butter Cup
Green Colada (Super Foods)
Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk
Acai Berry (Super Foods)
Organic Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Milk, garnished with whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Coconut Peach Smoothie
COOKIE BUTTER SMOOTHIE
Fresh Pressed Juices
Kids Meals
Kids Pancake
One plain pancake with whipped cream.
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes
One pancake with chocolate chips and whipped cream.
Kids French Toast
Gluten-Free bread dipped in our french toast batter.
Little Berry Slam
One egg any style, bacon, potatoes and choice of toast.
Kiddie Yogurt
Strawberry yogurt with strawberries and blueberries.
1/2 Kids Pancake
Kid Chicken Finger
Crusted chicken tenders with blackberry honey mustard for dipping with your choice of French fries or grapes.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese on white bread with your choice of French fries or grapes.
Kid CHICKEN Grilled
Grilled chicken served with sliced tomatoes or grapes served with orange juice or your choice of beverage.
Kids Soup & Salad
Cup of homemade soup and a small salad with carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Kids peanut Butter And Jelly
TAKE & BAKE
SIDES & MORE
Coleslaw Pint
Potato Salad Pint
Blueberry Fritters (6)
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
Homemade Soups Pint
Unsweetened Tea
Gallon - Serves 7-8
Sweet Tea
Gallon - Serves 7-8
Homemade Lemonade
Gallon - Serves 7-8
4 Biscuits n Apple Butter
|Sunday
|6:55 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:55 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:55 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:55 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:55 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:55 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:55 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986