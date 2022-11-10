Restaurant header imageView gallery

Berry Patch

review star

No reviews yet

49289 US-30

Westport, OR 97016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Berry Patch Burger/Picker
Taco Salad

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, & tomato

Club

$16.95

turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Deli Sandwich (1/2)

$8.95

choice of bread (white, wheat, sourdough, or rye), choice of meat (turkey or ham), lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo

Deli Sandwich (full)

$11.95

choice of bread (white, wheat, sourdough, or rye), choice of meat (turkey or ham), lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo

French Dip

$16.95

roast beef on a hoagie bun with au jus

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

the name says it all - add ham or bacon for $1.95

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

homemade meatloaf, lettuce, tomato & mayo served with a side of our famous meatloaf sauce

Patty Melt

$12.95

grilled onions & swiss on rye

Reuben

$15.95

corned beef, Reuben sauce, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on rye

Swiss Chicken

$15.95

chicken breast on toasted sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

T.C.C.

$12.95

turkey, cranberry & cream cheese with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Burgers

Berry Patch Burger/Picker

$14.95

1/2 lb. beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo & burger relish on a giant bun

Burger

$11.95

1/3 lb. beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo & burger relish

Garden Burger

$12.95

veggie patty, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$13.95

Western Bacon Burger

$14.95

Lunch - Specialties

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.95

chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & BBQ ranch dressing served with fries

Chicken Strips

$15.95

served with fries

Fish & Chips

$17.95

4 pieces of cod with fries & coleslaw

Razor Clam Basket - Lunch

$19.95

2 local home battered Razor Clams with fries & coleslaw

Salads

Berry Patch Salad

$15.95

with grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese & tomatoe

Chef Salad

$16.95

turkey, ham, cheese, olives, egg, tomatoes & veggies

Shrimp Louie Salad

$15.95

shrimp, egg, cheese, olives & tomoatoes

Taco Salad

$15.95

seasoned beef, cheese, tomatoes & olives served in a taco shell bowl with sour cream and salsa on the side

Extra Sides

1 Piece Fish

$4.00

1 Razor Clam

$4.50

Clam Chowder (bowl)

$7.95

Clam Chowder (cup)

$4.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Dressing

$0.50

Fries

$5.95

Ice Cream

$2.50

Onion Rings

$9.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Roll

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.95

Soup of the day (bowl)

$5.95

Soup of the day (cup)

$3.95

Thousand Island

$0.25

Toast

$2.95

Bacon

$4.50

Kids Lunch

Kids Burger

$7.95

served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

served with fries

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.95

served with fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.95

served with fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.95

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.95

Ice Tea

$3.00

Marionberry Lemonade

$3.50

Milkshake

$5.95

marionberry, chocolate or vanilla

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Juice - Large

$3.50

orange, apple, V8, Crabberry

Juice - Small

$2.50

orange, apple, V8, Crabberry

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Huckleberry Redbull

$4.50

Marionberry Spritzer

$4.00

Milk - Large

$3.50

Milk - Small

$2.50

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Tea

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

At The Berry Patch Restaurant we serve quality food in a prompt and pleasant manor. We look forward to serving you soon and hope you save room for a piece of one of our famous pies or visit our gift shop for jams, jellies and syrups. We have the widest selection of quality and tasty berry products in the Pacific Northwest. Many people stock up on our great products each year while on their way to vacation at the Oregon Coast. ​ Take some time to walk down our hallway and see our collection of old time logging photos and how they logged the old growth trees in our area 100 years ago. Further down our hallway is our jam and pie kitchen. You may smell the delicious scent of our pie baker hard at work baking a variety of pies for our customers to enjoy here or take home. If you are from out of the area, try our Marionberry or Huckleberry pie as thousands of others do each year.

Website

Location

49289 US-30, Westport, OR 97016

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fultano's Pizza - 770 E. Hwy 30
orange starNo Reviews
770 E. Hwy 30 Clatskanie, OR 97016
View restaurantnext
Anneatta's Grill - Rightline Equipment
orange starNo Reviews
29120 Dike Road Rainier, OR 97048
View restaurantnext
Hop-N-Grape
orange star4.0 • 294
924 15th Ave Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
Pancake House - Longview, WA
orange star4.5 • 282
1425 California Way Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
Antidote Tap House - Longview - 1335 14th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1335 14th Ave Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill - 1032 Vandercook Way
orange starNo Reviews
1032 Vandercook Way Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Westport
Astoria
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston