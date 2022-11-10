Restaurant info

At The Berry Patch Restaurant we serve quality food in a prompt and pleasant manor. We look forward to serving you soon and hope you save room for a piece of one of our famous pies or visit our gift shop for jams, jellies and syrups. We have the widest selection of quality and tasty berry products in the Pacific Northwest. Many people stock up on our great products each year while on their way to vacation at the Oregon Coast. ​ Take some time to walk down our hallway and see our collection of old time logging photos and how they logged the old growth trees in our area 100 years ago. Further down our hallway is our jam and pie kitchen. You may smell the delicious scent of our pie baker hard at work baking a variety of pies for our customers to enjoy here or take home. If you are from out of the area, try our Marionberry or Huckleberry pie as thousands of others do each year.

Website