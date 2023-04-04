  • Home
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • Berry Beet Juice Bar - 4206 E Chandler Blvd,Ste 9
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Berry Beet Juice Bar 4206 E Chandler Blvd,Ste 9

review star

No reviews yet

4206 E Chandler Blvd,Ste 9

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Espress Yo Self
Gain Szn


Juices

Create Your Own

$5.30+
Beetle Juice

Beetle Juice

$5.30+

Beet, romaine, spinach, cucumber, apple, and lemon.

Big Red

$5.30+

Watermelon. lime, and mint.

Celery Juice

$5.30+

straight celery juice

Energizer

Energizer

$5.30+

orange, carrot, lemon, ginger, cayenne.

Go Green

Go Green

$9.30+

kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, lemon & ginger

Green Defense

Green Defense

$5.30+

kale, spinach, turmeric, ginger, celery, orange, lemon.

Inflam-out

$5.30+

Turmeric, celery, orange, lemon & ginger.

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$5.30+

Kale, romaine, pineapple, orange & red apple.

Old School

$5.30+

Carrot, cucumber, celery, and beet.

Orange Squeeze

$5.30+

Orange, banana, and apple.

Our Grass Is Greener

$5.30+

Kale, romaine, spinach, cucumber, parsley, celery, and lemon.

Pine Tree

Pine Tree

$5.30+

Pineapple, cucumber, spinach, apple, lemon, & mint

The Juice

$5.30+

Beet, carrot, apple & lemon.

Tree Hugger

$5.30+

Kale, spinach, romaine, red apple, lemon & ginger.

Woke

$5.30+

Beet, pear, lime & ginger

Smoothies

Chocolate protein, strawberry, blueberry, banana & oat milk

Açaí-Ah!

$5.75+

Acai, mango, banana, and guava juice.

Aloha Kai

Aloha Kai

$5.75+

Pitaya, pineapple, strawberry, banana, guava juice & coconut milk.

Berry Big Muscles

$5.75+

Cherry, blueberry, banana, Sunwarrior protein & almond milk.

Create Your Own

$5.75+

Drink Your Greens

$5.75+

Spinach, mango, banana & almond milk.

Espress Yo Self

$5.75+

Banana, oat milk, four sigmatic mushroom coffee mix, agave, cacao, pumpkin spice, and coconut cream.

Gain Szn

$5.75+

blueberries, strawberries, banana, protein, and oat milk

Glenn Coco

Glenn Coco

$5.75+

Peanut butter, banana, cacao, dates, chocolate sun warrior protein & almond milk.

Green Envy

Green Envy

$5.75+

Mango. pineapple, spinach, and apple juice.

Keep The Beet

$5.75+

beet, green apple, turmeric, banana, mango, and orange juice

Marathon Continues

$5.75+

Blueberry, banana, spinach, hemp seeds, almond milk, and cacao powder.

OG

$5.75+

Acai, strawberry, blueberry, banana, and apple juice.

Oh Kale Yeah!

$5.75+

acai, kale, raspberry, banana, apple juice

On Wednesdays We Wear Pink

$5.75+

Pitaya, strawberry, raspberry, banana & guava juice.

Pine n Ginger

$5.75+
Rainbows, Sunshine

Rainbows, Sunshine

$5.75+

Strawberry, raspberry, mango, banana & orange juice.

Bowls

Açaí Please

Açaí Please

$11.25

Blended-‎ açaí・strawberry・blueberry・banana・coconut milk Toppings- fresh strawberries・blueberries・banana・granola・honey or agave

Açaí Gone Nuts

Açaí Gone Nuts

$11.25

Blended-‎ açaí・peanut butter・blueberry・banana・almond milk Toppings- fresh bananas・peanut butter・hemp seed・granola・honey or agave

Pretty Pink Pitaya

Pretty Pink Pitaya

$11.25

Blended-‎ pitaya・strawberry・banana・guava juice Toppings- fresh strawberries・kiwi・banana・granola・honey or agave

PB & Bae

PB & Bae

$11.25

Blended: Pitaya, banana, strawberry, coconut milk, and peanut butter. Topped with banana, strawberry, granola, cacao nibs and agave or honey.

Cream Smoothies

Beyoncé

$5.29+

lemonade, strawberry, pineapple, and coconut cream

Cheer For Cherries

$5.29+

apple juice, cherry, pineapple, and coconut cream

Cherry Vanilla Paradise

$5.29+

Cherry, banana, almond milk, and coconut cream

Create Your Own

$5.29+

Double-Platinum Pineapple

$5.29+

pineapple juice, coconut milk, pineapple, banana, and coconut cream

Mucho Mango

$5.29+

Peanut Brother

$5.29+

Strawberry Bananza

$5.29+

The Guavfather

$5.29+

Tropic Thunder

$5.29+

Shots

Ginger Shot

$3.95

ginger and apple shot

Turmeric Shot

$3.95

turmeric and apple shot

Immunity Shot

$4.95

ginger, turmeric, black pepper, lemon, and apple

Toasts

A.V.O & X.O

A.V.O & X.O

$7.99

whole wheat bread, avocado, tomato, red onion, sprouts, black pepper, salt

Almond Butter Baby

$6.49

whole wheat bread, almond butter, banana, blueberry, agave

Avocado's Very Own

$6.79

whole wheat bread, avocado, almond butter, hemp seeds, honey

PBB n J

$5.79

a classic, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with blueberries inside.

Oatmeal

Thickums

$7.25

oatmeal, almond butter, strawberries, banana, cinnamon, agave

Top of the Mornin'

$7.25

oatmeal, strawberries, blueberries, chia, agave

Salads

Queen Green

Queen Green

$13.80

Kale, avocado, garbanzo beans, cucumber, sprouts, black pepper, salt.

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$13.80

Spring mix, pumpkin seeds, strawberries, hemp seed, dried cranberries

South Westie Bestie

South Westie Bestie

$13.80

Romaine, black beans, tomato, corn, tortilla chips, red onion, pepper, salt.

Bars

Large Macrobar

$3.59

Straws and Straw Cleaners

Colorful Reusable Food Grade Silicone Straw

$1.99

Reusable Stainless-Steel Straw

$1.99

Stainless Straw Cleaner

$1.00

Counter Coffee

Coffee/Matcha Box

$19.99

Coffee/Matcha Packet

$2.99

Juice Cleanses

1 Day Juice Cleanse

$60.00

2 Day Juice Cleanse

$115.00

3 Day Juice Cleanse

$170.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Organic Fresh Pressed Juice, Smoothies, Acai and Pitaya Bowls and a variety of warm and cold meals.

Location

4206 E Chandler Blvd,Ste 9, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4025 E. Chandler Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85048
View restaurantnext
La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
orange star4.2 • 335
3941 E Chandler Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85048
View restaurantnext
The Kolache Cafe - Ahwatukee
orange star4.4 • 227
4302 E Ray Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Ahwatukee
orange starNo Reviews
5029 E Chandler Blvd Ste 306 Phoenix, AZ 85048
View restaurantnext
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits - Wicked Brews
orange star4.3 • 132
4921 E Ray Rd. #103 Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext
Living Room Ahwatukee
orange starNo Reviews
4905 E. Ray Rd. Unit 107 Phoenix, AZ 85044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston