BerryBox Superfood Bar 3730 Foundry Way

review star

No reviews yet

3730 Foundry Way

St. Louis, MO 63110

Bowls

The BerryBox Bowl

The BerryBox Bowl

$10.95+

Organic acai base with local granola, blueberries, strawberries, bananas and agave nectar.

The PB Paradise Bowl

The PB Paradise Bowl

$10.95+

Organic acai base with local granola, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter and agave nectar.

The Arctic Bowl

The Arctic Bowl

$10.95+

Coconut and Blue Majik base with local granola, strawberries, pineapple, red grapes and coconut flakes.

The Surfer's Sunrise Bowl

The Surfer's Sunrise Bowl

$10.95+

Organic acai, pitaya and Blue Majik base with local granola, pineapple, strawberries, coconut flakes and local honey.

The Dragon Bowl

The Dragon Bowl

$10.95+

Organic acai and pitaya base with local granola, pineapple, bananas, kiwi, coconut flakes and agave nectar.

The Cacao Crunch Bowl

The Cacao Crunch Bowl

$10.95+

Organic cacao base with local granola, strawberries, bananas, cacao nibs and local honey.

The Rise and Shine Bowl

The Rise and Shine Bowl

$10.95+

Overnight oats and chia seed pudding base with blueberries, strawberries, bananas, almond butter and local honey.

The Fruity Pep-Bowl (Kids Bowl)

The Fruity Pep-Bowl (Kids Bowl)

$10.95+

Organic acai base with local granola, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, dye-free sprinkles and a honey stick.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.95+

Your bowl, your way. Unleash your inner chef, building your dream bowl just the way you want it. Pick from your choice of bases and toppings and enjoy your own creation! It’s guaranteed good ;)

Grab and Go Drinks

LIFEWTR Bottled Water

LIFEWTR Bottled Water

$3.45

16oz LIFEWTR- PH Balanced, Purified and Electrolytes added for taste.

Cold Brew

$5.25

16oz house cold brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate and citrus

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

12oz nitrogenated cold brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture.

Oat Milk Vanilla Latte

Oat Milk Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Kaldi's 700 espresso blended with oat milk and organic vanilla syrup. Bottled in house!

Kids Menu

Snack Attack

$6.95

12oz bowl of apples, house-made peanut butter (or almond butter) topped with organic mini chocolate chips.

Berried Treasure

$6.95

Build your own 12oz cup of fruit!

The Fruity Peb-Bowl

The Fruity Peb-Bowl

$10.95

Organic acai base with local granola, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, dye-free sprinkles and a honey stick.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Acai, Smoothies, Coffee and More!

Website

Location

3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, MO 63110

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

