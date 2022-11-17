Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Berry Knoll Pizza

120 Reviews

$$

70 North Central Street

Colorado City, AZ 86021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Baked Breadsticks
Fresh Pepperoni Calzone
16" Pepperoni Pizza

Hot Case Calzones

Case Pepperoni Calzone

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Cooked until golden brown.

Case Supreme Calzone

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh made dough, with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Case Meat Lovers Calzone

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

Case Hawaiian Calzone

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

Case Jalapeno Popper Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.

Hot Case Slices

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Case Pepperoni Slices

$4.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Cooked until golden brown.

Case Supreme Slices

$4.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Case Meat Lovers Slices

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

Case Hawaiian Slices

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

Fresh Baked Calzones

Fresh Pepperoni Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Supreme Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions and green peppers. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Meat Lovers Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and sausage. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Hawaiian Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon. and pineapple. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Jalapeno Popper Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, cream cheese and BBQ sauce. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, spinach, basil, tomatoes and onions. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Veggie Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, artichokes, olives, onions and feta cheese. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Margarita Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil and balsamic vinegar. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh BBQ Chicken Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, onions and BBQ sauce. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Philly Steak Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, philly steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Build Your Own Calzone

$9.00

Fresh made dough with your choice of sauce, cheese, meats and veggies. Cooked until golden brown.

Fresh Baked Slices

Fresh Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

Fresh Supreme Slice

$4.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Fresh Meat Lovers Slice

$4.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

Fresh Hawaiian Slice

$4.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

16" Supreme Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

16" Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.

16" Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, onions, and feta cheese.

16" Margarita Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and onions.

16" Philly Steak Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.

16" Four Corners Pizza

$23.00

Four different pizzas, of your choice, in one. Two slices of each.

16" Half N' Half Pizza

$23.00

Two different pizzas, of your choice, in one. Four slices of each.

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$23.00

Fresh made dough with your choice of sauce and toppings.

16" Crust on Take N' Bake Tray

$4.00

Fresh made dough rolled onto take and bake tray and wrapped with plastic wrap.

16" Dough Ball

$2.00

Fresh made dough wrapped in plastic wrap.

12" Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

12" Supreme Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

12" Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.

12" Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, olives and feta cheese.

12" Margarita Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes and balsamic vinegar.

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, onions, and BBQ sauce.

12" Philly Steak Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, philly steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

12" Four Corners Pizza

$19.00

Four different pizza, of your choice , in one. Two slices of each.

12" Half N' Half Pizza

$19.00

Two different pizzas, of your choice, in one. Four slices each.

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Fresh made dough with your choice of sauce and toppings.

12" Crust on Take N' Bake Tray

$3.50

Fresh made dough rolled onto take and bake tray.

12" Dough Ball

$1.75

Fresh made dough wrapped in plastic wrap.

10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" GF Cheese

$14.00

Gluten free crust with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

10" GF Pepperoni

$15.00

Gluten free crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

10" GF Meat Lovers

$18.00

Gluten free crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

10" GF Supreme

$18.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

10" GF Hawaiian

$18.00

Gluten free crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

10" GF Jalapeno Popper

$18.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.

10" GF Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.

10" GF Veggie

$18.00

Pre made gluten free crust with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, olives and feta cheese.

10" GF Margarita

$18.00

10" GF BBQ Chicken

$18.00

10" GF Philly Steak

$18.00

10" GF Half N' Half

$18.00

10" GF Build Your Own

$18.00

5" Pizza

5" Cheese

$8.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

5" Pepperoni

$9.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

5" Meat Lovers

$10.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

5" Supreme

$10.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

5" Hawaiian

$10.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

5" Jalapeno Popper

$10.00

Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.

5" Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.

5" Veggie

$10.00

5" Margarita

$10.00

5" BBQ Chicken

$10.00

5" Philly Steak

$10.00

5" Build Your Own

$10.00

Single Breadsticks

Two twisted breadsticks smothered with fresh garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Hot Case Breadsticks

$5.00

Fresh Baked Breadsticks

$5.00

Family Breadsticks

8 twisted breadsticks with melted mozzarella cheese and smothered with garlic butter. Served with 4 sides of marinara.

Fresh Baked Family Breadsticks

$18.00

Take N' Bake Family Breadsticks

$18.00

Side Sauces & Dips

$Ranch 3 oz

$1.00

$Ranch 2 oz

$0.75

$Marinara 3 oz

$1.00

$Marinara 6 oz

$2.00

$Nacho Cheese 3 oz

$1.50

$Nacho Cheese 6 oz

$5.00

$Blue Cheese 3 oz

$1.00

$Blue Cheese 2 oz

$0.75

$Italian Dressing 3 oz

$1.00

$Feta Vinaigrette 3 oz

$1.00

$Balsamic Vinaigrette 3 oz

$1.00

$Fry Sauce 3 oz

$1.50

$Sour Cream 2 oz

$0.75

$Garlic Butter 2 oz

$1.00

$Salsa 3 oz

$0.75

$Artichoke Dip 6 oz

$6.00

$Chili 6 oz

$5.00

Bag of Chips

Miss Vickie's

$1.00

Lay's

$1.00

Appetizer Menu

Shareable Pretzel

$19.00

Fresh made large pretzel served with a side of spinach artichoke dip, nacho cheese and marinara sauce.

Wings

$14.00

6 chicken wings with your choice of sauce of seasoned. Served with ranch, blue cheese, carrots and celery.

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Boneless chicken wings served with your choice of sauce or seasoned. Served with ranch, blue cheese, carrots and celery.

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

6 half jalapenos stuffed with bacon cream cheese filling. Served with BBQ ranch.

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips smothered with nacho cheese sauce, topped with jalapenos, green onions, olives and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

8 pretzel bites, salted and baked fresh. Served with a side of nacho cheese.

Chips & Dip

Tortilla chips served with your choice of dip.

Appetizer Specials

Tacos

$10.00Out of stock
Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Salty kettle chips topped with nacho cheese, bacon, jalapenos, green onions, olives and melted cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and buffalo chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.

Half Buffalo Chicken Salad

$5.00

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and buffalo chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.

House Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Half House Salad

$4.00

Italian Salads

Italian Salad

$9.00

Half Italian Salad

$5.00

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Monday - Broccoli Cheddar

8 oz Broccoli Cheddar

$4.50

16 oz Broccoli Cheddar

$6.00

32 oz Broccoli Cheddar

$10.50

Tuesday - Potato Bacon

8 oz Potato Bacon

$4.50

16 oz Potato Bacon

$6.00

32 oz Potato Bacon

$3.50Out of stock

Wednesday - Broccoli Cheddar

8 oz Broccoli Cheddar

$4.50

16 oz Broccoli Cheddar

$6.00

32 oz Broccoli Cheddar

$10.50

Thursday - Tomato Basil

8 oz Tomato Basil

$4.50

16 oz Tomato Basil

$6.00

32 oz Tomato Basil

$10.50

Friday - Potato Bacon

8 oz Potato Bacon

$4.50

16 oz Potato Bacon

$6.00

32 oz Potato Bacon

$10.50Out of stock

Saturday - Broccoli Cheddar

8 oz Broccoli Cheddar

$4.50

16 oz Broccoli Cheddar

$6.00

32 oz Broccoli Cheddar

$10.50

Sunday - Tomato Basil

8 oz Tomato Basil

$4.50

16 oz Tomato Basil

$6.00

32 oz Tomato Basil

$10.50

Fountain Drinks

Small - 21 oz Fountain Drink

$2.00

Medium - 32 oz Fountain Drink

$3.00

Large - 44 oz Fountain Drink

$4.00

12 oz Free Water Cup

Large Water / Ice Cup

$1.50

Fridge Drinks

Naked Juice Power-C

$3.00

Kevita Lemon Ginger

$3.00

Naked Blue

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Life

$2.00

Smart

$2.00

20 oz Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz Mug Root Beer

$3.00

20 oz Orange Crush

$3.00

20 oz Mountain Dew

$3.00

20 oz Dr. Pepper

$3.00

20 oz Sierra Mist

$3.00

20 oz Coca Cola

$3.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$4.00

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$4.00

2 Liter Orange Crush

$4.00Out of stock

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$4.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Peach

$3.00

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Lemon

$3.00

Lipton Peach Tea

$3.00

Lipton Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Honest Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Honest Peach Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Bubly

$3.00Out of stock

Red Gatorade

$3.00

White Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Purple Gatorade

$3.00

Orange Gatorade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee Frappuccino

$3.50

Mocha Frappuccino

$3.50

Caramel Frappuccino

$3.50

Vanilla Frappuccino

$3.50Out of stock

Blue Razz Bang

$3.50Out of stock

Purple Haze Bang

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee Mocha Madness Bang

$3.50Out of stock

Peach Mango Dawn MD Rise

$2.50Out of stock

Pomegranate Blue Burst MD Rise

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Breeze

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Melon Spark

$2.50Out of stock

Pineapple Peach Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Red Monster

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Raspberry Green Drink 1/2 gallon

$14.00Out of stock

Peach Green Drink 1/2 gallon

$14.00Out of stock

Dole Lemonade

$3.00

Churro Bites

Cinnamon & Sugar Churro Bites

Cinnamon & Sugar Churro Bites

$2.00

Baked churro donut covered in cinnamon and sugar.

Caramel Whip Churro Bites

Caramel Whip Churro Bites

$3.00

Baked churro donut covered in cinnamon and sugar topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Caramel & Ice Cream Churro Bites

Caramel & Ice Cream Churro Bites

$4.00

Ice Cream

Baby Cone

$0.75

Cake Cone

$3.00

Waffle Cone

$4.00

Cup

$3.00

Baby Cup

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

70 North Central Street, Colorado City, AZ 86021

Directions

Gallery
Berry Knoll Pizza image
Berry Knoll Pizza image
Berry Knoll Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brother's Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
80 N Central St #10 Colorado City, AZ 86021
View restaurantnext
Mainly Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
545 N Main St Leeds, UT 84746
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Colorado City

Edge Of The World Brewery
orange star4.7 • 269
70 N Central St Colorado City, AZ 86021
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado City
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston