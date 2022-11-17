- Home
- /
- Colorado City
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Berry Knoll Pizza
Berry Knoll Pizza
120 Reviews
$$
70 North Central Street
Colorado City, AZ 86021
Hot Case Calzones
Case Pepperoni Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Cooked until golden brown.
Case Supreme Calzone
Fresh made dough, with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
Case Meat Lovers Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Case Hawaiian Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
Case Jalapeno Popper Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.
Hot Case Slices
Case Pepperoni Slices
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Cooked until golden brown.
Case Supreme Slices
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
Case Meat Lovers Slices
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Case Hawaiian Slices
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
Fresh Baked Calzones
Fresh Pepperoni Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Supreme Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions and green peppers. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Meat Lovers Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and sausage. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Hawaiian Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon. and pineapple. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Jalapeno Popper Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, cream cheese and BBQ sauce. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Cheese Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, spinach, basil, tomatoes and onions. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Veggie Calzone
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, artichokes, olives, onions and feta cheese. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Margarita Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil and balsamic vinegar. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh BBQ Chicken Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, onions and BBQ sauce. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Philly Steak Calzone
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, philly steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Build Your Own Calzone
Fresh made dough with your choice of sauce, cheese, meats and veggies. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Baked Slices
Fresh Pepperoni Slice
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.
Fresh Supreme Slice
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
Fresh Meat Lovers Slice
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Fresh Hawaiian Slice
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
16" Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Pepperoni Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
16" Supreme Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
16" Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.
16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.
16" Veggie Pizza
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, onions, and feta cheese.
16" Margarita Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and onions.
16" Philly Steak Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.
16" Four Corners Pizza
Four different pizzas, of your choice, in one. Two slices of each.
16" Half N' Half Pizza
Two different pizzas, of your choice, in one. Four slices of each.
16" Build Your Own Pizza
Fresh made dough with your choice of sauce and toppings.
16" Crust on Take N' Bake Tray
Fresh made dough rolled onto take and bake tray and wrapped with plastic wrap.
16" Dough Ball
Fresh made dough wrapped in plastic wrap.
12" Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12" Pepperoni Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
12" Supreme Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
12" Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.
12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.
12" Veggie Pizza
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, olives and feta cheese.
12" Margarita Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes and balsamic vinegar.
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, onions, and BBQ sauce.
12" Philly Steak Pizza
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, philly steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
12" Four Corners Pizza
Four different pizza, of your choice , in one. Two slices of each.
12" Half N' Half Pizza
Two different pizzas, of your choice, in one. Four slices each.
12" Build Your Own Pizza
Fresh made dough with your choice of sauce and toppings.
12" Crust on Take N' Bake Tray
Fresh made dough rolled onto take and bake tray.
12" Dough Ball
Fresh made dough wrapped in plastic wrap.
10" Gluten Free Pizza
10" GF Cheese
Gluten free crust with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
10" GF Pepperoni
Gluten free crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.
10" GF Meat Lovers
Gluten free crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
10" GF Supreme
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
10" GF Hawaiian
Gluten free crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
10" GF Jalapeno Popper
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.
10" GF Chicken Alfredo
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.
10" GF Veggie
Pre made gluten free crust with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, olives and feta cheese.
10" GF Margarita
10" GF BBQ Chicken
10" GF Philly Steak
10" GF Half N' Half
10" GF Build Your Own
5" Pizza
5" Cheese
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
5" Pepperoni
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.
5" Meat Lovers
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
5" Supreme
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
5" Hawaiian
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
5" Jalapeno Popper
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and cream cheese.
5" Chicken Alfredo
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.
5" Veggie
5" Margarita
5" BBQ Chicken
5" Philly Steak
5" Build Your Own
Single Breadsticks
Family Breadsticks
Side Sauces & Dips
$Ranch 3 oz
$Ranch 2 oz
$Marinara 3 oz
$Marinara 6 oz
$Nacho Cheese 3 oz
$Nacho Cheese 6 oz
$Blue Cheese 3 oz
$Blue Cheese 2 oz
$Italian Dressing 3 oz
$Feta Vinaigrette 3 oz
$Balsamic Vinaigrette 3 oz
$Fry Sauce 3 oz
$Sour Cream 2 oz
$Garlic Butter 2 oz
$Salsa 3 oz
$Artichoke Dip 6 oz
$Chili 6 oz
Bag of Chips
Appetizer Menu
Shareable Pretzel
Fresh made large pretzel served with a side of spinach artichoke dip, nacho cheese and marinara sauce.
Wings
6 chicken wings with your choice of sauce of seasoned. Served with ranch, blue cheese, carrots and celery.
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken wings served with your choice of sauce or seasoned. Served with ranch, blue cheese, carrots and celery.
Jalapeno Poppers
6 half jalapenos stuffed with bacon cream cheese filling. Served with BBQ ranch.
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered with nacho cheese sauce, topped with jalapenos, green onions, olives and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Pretzel Bites
8 pretzel bites, salted and baked fresh. Served with a side of nacho cheese.
Chips & Dip
Tortilla chips served with your choice of dip.
Appetizer Specials
Buffalo Chicken Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and buffalo chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and buffalo chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
House Salads
Italian Salads
Spinach Salad
Monday - Broccoli Cheddar
Tuesday - Potato Bacon
Wednesday - Broccoli Cheddar
Thursday - Tomato Basil
Friday - Potato Bacon
Saturday - Broccoli Cheddar
Sunday - Tomato Basil
Fountain Drinks
Fridge Drinks
Naked Juice Power-C
Kevita Lemon Ginger
Naked Blue
Water Bottle
Life
Smart
20 oz Pepsi
20 oz Mug Root Beer
20 oz Orange Crush
20 oz Mountain Dew
20 oz Dr. Pepper
20 oz Sierra Mist
20 oz Coca Cola
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Mug Root Beer
2 Liter Mountain Dew
2 Liter Orange Crush
2 Liter Sierra Mist
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea
Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea
Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Peach
Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Lemon
Lipton Peach Tea
Lipton Green Tea
Honest Green Tea
Honest Peach Tea
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Bubly
Red Gatorade
White Gatorade
Blue Gatorade
Purple Gatorade
Orange Gatorade
Chocolate Milk
Coffee Frappuccino
Mocha Frappuccino
Caramel Frappuccino
Vanilla Frappuccino
Blue Razz Bang
Purple Haze Bang
Coffee Mocha Madness Bang
Peach Mango Dawn MD Rise
Pomegranate Blue Burst MD Rise
Orange Breeze
Strawberry Melon Spark
Pineapple Peach Kombucha
Ginger Kombucha
Red Monster
Red Bull
Raspberry Green Drink 1/2 gallon
Peach Green Drink 1/2 gallon
Dole Lemonade
Churro Bites
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
70 North Central Street, Colorado City, AZ 86021