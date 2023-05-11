Bertas Tap 616 Clinton St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
616 Clinton St, Ottawa, IL 61350
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa
No Reviews
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurant
Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails - 1625 E Norris Drive
No Reviews
1625 E Norris Drive Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurant