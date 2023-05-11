A map showing the location of Bertas Tap 616 Clinton StView gallery

Bertas Tap 616 Clinton St

review star

No reviews yet

616 Clinton St

Ottawa, IL 61350

Food

Appetizers

Bar Chips & Beer Cheese

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Breaded Pickles

$7.00

Chicken Wings (8)

$14.00

8 pieces. Breaded or naked

French Fries

$1.75

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.25

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.25

Mini Tacos

$7.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pretzel & Cheese

$7.25

With nacho cheese or beer cheese

Burgers

1/3 Berta Burger

$8.25

2/3 Berta Burger

$8.25

Beer Cheese N Bacon Burger

$10.95

Moonshine Burger

$10.95

Berta's Blue Burger

$10.95

Sandwiches & More

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Grilled onions, green peppers & swiss

Italian Beef

$9.95

With mozzarella cheese & au jus

Beef Hoagie

$9.95

Grilled onions & swiss

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

$9.95

Polancic's Tenderloin

$9.00

Patty Melt

$9.25

Grilled onions & swiss on rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$8.50

4 pieces. Includes choice of dipping sauce

Breaded Icelandic Cod

$11.25

8 oz

BLT

$6.95

Fresh Salad

$6.95

Fresh greens, fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers & shredded cheddar cheese

Food Extra Charges

Ranch

$0.60

BBQ

$0.60

Buffalo

$0.60

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Bar

Happy Hour

Busch Light

$2.00

Mich Ultra

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Miller Light

$2.00

Miller 64

$2.00

MGD

$2.00

Miller High Life

$2.00

White Claw

$3.00

Bomb Shot

$5.00

Non-Alc Drinks

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location

616 Clinton St, Ottawa, IL 61350

Directions

