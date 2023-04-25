Bertha's Soul Food Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Offering Soul Food that is Good For the Soul
Location
4201 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
No Reviews
1914 Edison Highway Baltimore, MD 21213
View restaurant
Georgia Peach - Baltimore - 1513 Havenwood Rd
No Reviews
1513 Havenwood Rd baltimore, MD 21228
View restaurant