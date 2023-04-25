Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bertha's Soul Food Bar & Grill

4201 Belair Road

Baltimore, MD 21206

Popular Items

Catfish Dinner

$19.99

Turkey Wing Dinner

$19.99

Catfish Bites Dinner

$20.99

Lunch Specials

Chicken Wing Lunch

$15.99

4 chicken wings with choice of one side

Turkey Wing Lunch

$15.99

1 turkey wing with choice of one side

Catfish Lunch

$17.99

1 Catfish filet with choice of one side

Whiting Lunch

$16.99

2 whiting filets with choice of one side

Shrimp Basket

$17.99

8 shrimp with choice of fries or onion rings

Crab Cake Lunch

$22.99

1 crab cake

Seafood Sampler

$26.99

1 crab cake, 5 shrimp, and choise of (2 pieces of whiting,, 1 piece of catfish, or1 piece of salmon

Dinner

Veggie Platter

$15.99

3 large sides

Turkey Wing Dinner

$19.99

Deep Fried Wing Dinner

$19.99

Party Wing Dinner

$21.99

Whiting DInner

$17.99

Whiting & Shrimp DInner

$25.99

Catfish Dinner

$19.99

Catfish & Shrimp Dinner

$27.99

Catfish Bites Dinner

$20.99

Salmon Dinner

$21.99

Salmon & Shrimp Dinner

$28.99

Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Subs, Burgers, Sandwiches & Wings

Salads

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Crab Cake Caesar Salad

$19.99

Caesar Salad-No Meat

$10.99

Chicken

4 Wings Only

$15.99

5 Wings and Fries

$17.99

7 Wings Only

$15.99

7 Wings & Fries

$20.99

Party Wings Only

$15.99

Party Wings & Fries

$18.99

Burger, Subs, & Sandwiches

Beef Burger

$10.99

Beef Burger Sub

$13.99

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Turkey Burger Sub

$13.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Veggie Burger Sub

$14.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$14.99

Cheesesteak Sub

$13.99

Fish Sandwiches & Subs

Chopped Fish Sub

$14.99

Whiting Sandwich

$12.99

Catfish Sandwich

$13.99

Salmon Melt

$15.99

Crab Melt

$19.99

EXTRAS

3 Tacos

$10.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Nachos

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi Zero

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Grape Crush

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dole Lemonade

$2.00

Brisk Tea

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00+

Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Half & Half

$2.00+

Triple Mix

$2.00+

Sides Only

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Candied Yams

$5.00+

Cabbage

$5.00+

Collard Greens

$5.00+

String Beans

$5.00+

Yellow Rice

$5.00+

Handcut Fries

$5.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Seafood Salad

$6.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Crab Meat Deviled Egg

$6.50

Cornbread

$2.25

Taco Tuesday

3 Tacos

$14.00

Quesadilla

$13.99

Nachos

$9.99

Dessert

Pudding

$7.00

Cake

$7.00

Pie

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Offering Soul Food that is Good For the Soul

4201 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206

