Bertie's Music Bar

396 Reviews

$

1129 E Main ST

Richmond, IN 47374

Order Again

Taco Tuesday

Hard taco

$0.50

Soft taco

$0.50

Salsa

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.75

Burrito

$1.00

Tender Basket

$5.99

Pizza Specials

16" & Wings & Breadsticks

$25.00

16" Beef

16" Pepperoni

16" Cheese

$14.00

16" Sausage

10 BL Buffalo

10 BL BBQ

10 BL Garlic Parm

10 BL Sweet Chili

10 BL Bourbon BBQ

10 BL Teriyaki

10 BL Plain

Ranch

Bleu Cheese

Sauce On The Side

Pepperoni

$1.25

Sausage

$1.25

Green Peppers

$1.25

Olives

$1.25

Beef

$1.25

Onion

$1.25

Banana Peppers

$1.25

Bacon

Chicken

Nacho Cheese

Marinara

9" 1 Topping & Side Salad

$7.99

Pizza Specials

16" 1 topping

$25.00

10 Boneless Wings

$25.00

Breadsticks

$25.00

Wings

Bone In

$0.60
Boneless

Boneless

$0.60

Dine in bone in

$0.50

Dine in boneless

$0.50

Celery

$0.25

Side Sauces

2 Ranch

$1.00

2 Bleu Cheese

$1.00

2 Extra Ranch

$1.00

2 Extra Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese And Ranch

$1.00

1 Ranch

$0.50

1 Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Drink Specials

Coors Light Pitcher

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$2.50

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strips With Fries

$5.99

Appetizers

5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.49

10 Wings

$12.99

15 Wings

$14.99

Bavarian Preztel Bites

$6.99

Bavarian Pretzel Bites Served With Fat Tire Beer Cheese

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.49
Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Cheese Balls

$5.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Cream Cheese Poppers

$5.49

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.49
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Mini Tacos

$5.99

Loaded Breadsticks

$6.99

Mini Chicken Quesidilla

$5.99

Big Pretzel W Nacho Cheese

$4.25

Chili Dog

$1.00

Chili Dog

$1.00

Extra Cheese For Chilli Dog

$0.25

Nachos

Cathy's Chicken Nacho

Cathy's Chicken Nacho

$11.99

Bertie's Nachos

$11.99

Half And Haf

$11.99

All Meat

$14.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.49

Chef Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.49

Breaded Tenderloin

$6.49

Italian Sub

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.99

Pizza Sub

$7.49

Bbq Burbon Burger & Fries

$9.99

Tenderloin

$6.49

Sides

Potato Wedges

$3.49

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.49

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Desserts

Bertie's Brownies

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Cinna Sticks W/ Icing

$6.50

Big Brownie Chocolate

$3.99

Big Brownie Peanut Butter

$3.99

Extra Sauces

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Extra Queso Cheese

$1.50

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Cup Of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Pizza

Pepperoni

$25.00

Cheese

$25.00

BYO Pizza

9" Cheese

$6.99

12" Cheese

$8.99

16" Cheese

$16.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Cranberry & Orange Juice

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

To Go Soda

$1.00

Pitcher of Soda

$4.99

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Diet Cheey Coke

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Blue Sprite

$2.00

Cherry Sprite

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Baileys Coffee

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Cream Soda

$1.00

Mtn Dew

$1.00

20 # Bag of Ice

$2.99

Carry Out

6 Pkg Domestic Cans

$9.00

6 Pkg Domestic Bottles

$9.00

6 Pkg Import Bottles

$13.50

Bacardi Pint

$11.50

Captain Morgan Pint

$12.25

Crown Pint

$17.25

Crown Apple Pint

$17.25

Dark Eyes 100 Proof Pint

$7.50

Dark Eyes 80 Proof Pint

$7.25

Jack Daniels Pint

$14.25

Jim Beam Pint

$9.50

Jose Cuervo Pint

$12.50

Windsor Pint

$7.50

Fireball Pint

$15.00

Bacardi Half Pints

$7.00

Captain Morgan Half Pints

$7.00

Crown Half Pints

$10.00

Crown Apple Half Pints

$10.00

Dark Eyes 100 Proof Half Pints

$4.75

Dark Eyes 80 Proof Half Pints

$4.50

Jack Daniels Half Pints

$8.50

Jim Beam Half Pints

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Half Pints

$7.00

Windsor Half Pints

$5.00

Fireball Half Pints

$8.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1129 E Main ST, Richmond, IN 47374

Directions

Gallery
Bertie's Music Bar image
Bertie's Music Bar image

