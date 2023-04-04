Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bertie's Music Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1129 E Main St

Richmond, IN 47374

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breaded Tenderloin
Cathy's Chicken Nacho

Taco Tuesday

Hard taco

$0.75

Soft taco

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.75

Walking Taco

$3.50

Wing Wednesday

16" & Wings & Breadsticks

$25.00

16" Beef

16" Pepperoni

16" Cheese

$14.00

16" Sausage

10 BL Buffalo

10 BL BBQ

10 BL Garlic Parm

10 BL Sweet Chili

10 BL Bourbon BBQ

10 BL Teriyaki

10 BL Plain

Ranch

Bleu Cheese

Sauce On The Side

Pepperoni

$1.25

Sausage

$1.25

Green Peppers

$1.25

Olives

$1.25

Beef

$1.25

Onion

$1.25

Banana Peppers

$1.25

Bacon

Chicken

Nacho Cheese

Marinara

9" 1 Topping & Side Salad

$7.99

Appetizers

5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.49

10 Wings

$12.99

15 Wings

$14.99

Bavarian Preztel Bites

$6.99

Bavarian Pretzel Bites Served With Fat Tire Beer Cheese

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.49
Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Cheese Balls

$5.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Cream Cheese Poppers

$5.49
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Mini Tacos

$5.99

Spicy Cheese Balls

$6.99

Bags Of Chips

$1.00

Chili Dog 1

$2.50

Hot Ham And Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Fried Bologna

$5.00

Fried Cauiflower

$6.00

Add Kettle Chips

$1.00

Add/extra Cheese

$0.75

Blt

$6.00

Breath Savers

$1.00

Wrigley Gum

$0.30

Rolaids

$1.00

Hot Dog

$1.25

Nachos

Cathy's Chicken Nacho

Cathy's Chicken Nacho

$11.99

Bertie's Nachos

$11.99

Half And Half Nacho

$11.99

Half Order Cathys

$7.50

Half Order Of Berties

$7.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.49

Chef Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$2.25

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.49

Breaded Tenderloin

$6.49

Italian Sub

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.99

Pizza Sub

$7.49

Fish Sandwich

$6.49

Hamburger

$5.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Sides

Potato Wedges

$3.49

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.49

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Cup Of Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Cup Of Queso Cheese

$1.50

Marinara

$0.75

Cup Of Boom Boom

$0.75

Cup Of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Cup Of Bbq

$0.75

Cup Of Buffalo

$0.75

Cup Of Bbq

$0.75

BYO Pizza

9" Cheese

$6.99

12" Cheese

$8.99

16" Cheese

$16.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry & Orange Juice

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

To Go Soda

$1.50

Pitcher of Soda

$5.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Diet Cheey Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Blue Sprite

$2.00

Cherry Sprite

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Baileys Coffee

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Cream Soda

$1.00

Mtn Dew

$1.00

20 # Bag of Ice

$2.99

Cup Of Water

$0.50

Water TO GO

$1.00

Carry Out

6 Pkg Domestic Bottles

$9.00

6 Pkg Import Bottles

$13.50

Crown Pint

$17.25

Dark Eyes 100 Proof Pint

$7.50

Dark Eyes 80 Proof Pint

$7.25

Jack Daniels Pint

$14.25

Jim Beam Pint

$9.50

Fireball Pint

$15.00

Crown Half Pints

$10.00

Dark Eyes 100 Proof Half Pints

$4.75

Dark Eyes 80 Proof Half Pints

$4.50

Jack Daniels Half Pints

$8.50

Jim Beam Half Pints

$5.00

Fireball Half Pints

$8.00

Go Beer

$2.00

Pepe Lopez Pints

$6.00

Bic Lighter

$2.25

Camel Blue

$8.00

Marlboro

$8.00

Edgefield

$4.50

LD \ Red & Blue

$4.50

Black N Mild

$1.25

Pizza Sub with chips

Pizza Sub

$6.49

Cathy Nachos

$8.25

Berties Nachos

$8.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Tavern/restaurant

Location

1129 E Main St, Richmond, IN 47374

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Firehouse BBQ & Blues
orange starNo Reviews
400 N 8th St Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Smiley's Pub
orange star4.3 • 344
39 N 8th St Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Little Sheba's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 878
175 Fort Wayne Ave Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Generations Grill and Sports Bar
orange star4.4 • 23
1500 N E St Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Red Front Pizza & Grill - 4745 National Road East - Richmond, In. 47374
orange starNo Reviews
4745 National Road East Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Red Front Inn - New Paris
orange star4.8 • 106
151 N Washington St New Paris, OH 45347
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Little Sheba's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 878
175 Fort Wayne Ave Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Smiley's Pub
orange star4.3 • 344
39 N 8th St Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Generations Grill and Sports Bar
orange star4.4 • 23
1500 N E St Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston