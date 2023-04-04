Bertie's Music Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Tavern/restaurant
Location
1129 E Main St, Richmond, IN 47374
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Front Pizza & Grill - 4745 National Road East - Richmond, In. 47374
No Reviews
4745 National Road East Richmond, IN 47374
View restaurant
More near Richmond