Berwick Pizza and Subs 205 Marion Street

review star

No reviews yet

205 Marion Street

Green Camp, OH 43322

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Build Your Own
Loaded Potato Pizza
Medium Build Your Own

Appetizers

Limited Time Only! Half pound order of oven baked pickle chips!
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.79

Blended cheese grilled into a tortilla shell and sliced to enjoy!

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.79

Blended cheese and chicken grilled into a tortilla shell and sliced to enjoy!

Pizza Quesadilla

Pizza Quesadilla

$6.79

Mozzarella cheese and your choice of two pizza toppings grilled into a tortilla shell and sliced to enjoy! Served with pizza sauce.

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$5.49

Seven breadsticks made from our homemade dough, covered with garlic butter and parmesan cheese

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.99

Oven baked and topped with mozzerella cheese

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$6.99

Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce

Berwick Nachos

Berwick Nachos

$7.99

Doritos topped with nacho cheese, mozzerella cheese, and three toppings

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.29

Five oven baked sticks

Bosco Sticks

Bosco Sticks

$4.29

Two cheese filled breadsticks served with cheese or marinara

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$6.49

Five baked potato skins served with cheese and sour cream

Chicken Wings 1/2 LB.

Chicken Wings 1/2 LB.

$6.29

(4-6) Bone-In

Chicken Wings 1 LB.

Chicken Wings 1 LB.

$11.99

(8-12) Bone-In

Soups

Chili

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

Potato Soup

Salads

Small Berwick Salad

$6.99

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese

Small Tossed Salad

$5.29

Carrots, radishes, and tomatoes

Small Chef Salad

$6.99

Carrots, radishes, tomatoes, ham, cheese, and egg

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

Carrots, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, eggs, and chicken

Small Pulled Pork Salad

$7.49

Pulled pork, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese

Small Taco Salad

$7.29

Chili, Doritos, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, and salsa

Small Greek Salad

$6.99

Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, and greek dressing

Large Berwick Salad

$8.49

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese

Large Tossed Salad

$6.49

Carrots, radishes, and tomatoes

Large Chef Salad

$8.49

Carrots, radishes, tomatoes, ham, cheese, and egg

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.19

Carrots, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, eggs, and chicken

Large Pulled Pork Salad

$10.29

Pulled pork, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese

Large Taco Salad

$8.79

Chili, Doritos, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, and salsa

Large Greek Salad

$8.49

Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, and greek dressing

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$7.49

Lettuce, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, and mayo

Chicken Wrap

$7.49

Lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, cheese, and signature sauce

Cheeseburger Wrap

$7.49

Lettuce, hamburger, tomatoes, 1000 island, cheese, and pickles

Italian Wrap

$7.49

Lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and italian dressing

Greek Chicken Wrap

$7.49

Lettuce, chicken, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, and greek dressing

Sandwiches

Angus Hamburger

$4.99

Served on a 4" gourmet bun

BLT

$4.99

Served on toasted bread with mayo

Chicken Salad

$4.79

Served on white or wheat bread

Egg Salad

$4.49

Served on white or wheat bread

Grilled Bologna

$4.79

Served on a 4" gourmet bun

Grilled Cheese

$1.99

American cheese on white or wheat

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.99

American cheese and sliced ham on white or wheat

Jumbo Hot Dog

$3.99

Served on a gourmet pub roll

Pulled Pork

$5.49

Served on a 4" gourmet bun

Roast Beef

$6.19

Served on a 4" gourmet bun

Shredded Chicken

$3.99

Served on a 4" gourmet bun

Subs

Italian 4"

$4.99

Ham, salami, cheese, pepperoni, onions, lettuce, and italian dressing

Italian 8"

$6.29

Ham, salami, cheese, pepperoni, onions, lettuce, and italian dressing

Italian 12"

$8.49

Ham, salami, cheese, pepperoni, onions, lettuce, and italian dressing

Regular 4"

$4.99

Ham, salami, sauce, and cheese

Regular 8"

$6.29

Ham, salami, sauce, and cheese

Regular 12"

$8.49

Ham, salami, sauce, and cheese

Ham and Cheese 4"

$4.99

Ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Ham and Cheese 8"

$6.29

Ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Ham and Cheese 12"

$8.49

Ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

BLT 4"

$5.29

Bacon, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and mayo

BLT 8"

$7.49

Bacon, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and mayo

BLT 12"

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and mayo

Philly Steak 4"

$5.79

Steak, cheese, green peppers, and onions

Philly Steak 8"

$8.09

Steak, cheese, green peppers, and onions

Philly Steak 12"

$9.79

Steak, cheese, green peppers, and onions

Meatball 4"

$5.79

Meatballs, sauce, and cheese

Meatball 8"

$8.09

Meatballs, sauce, and cheese

Meatball 12"

$9.79

Meatballs, sauce, and cheese

Pizza Sub 4"

$4.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings

Pizza Sub 8"

$6.29

Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings

Pizza Sub 12"

$8.49

Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings

Deluxe Sub 4"

$5.79

Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce

Deluxe Sub 8"

$8.09

Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce

Deluxe Sub 12"

$9.79

Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce

Grilled Chicken 4"

$6.29

Grilled chicken breast chunks, bacon, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Grilled Chicken 8"

$8.69

Grilled chicken breast chunks, bacon, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Grilled Chicken 12"

$10.29

Grilled chicken breast chunks, bacon, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Italian Deluxe Sub 4"

$5.79

Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce

Italian Deluxe Sub 8"

$8.09

Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce

Italian Deluxe Sub 12"

$9.79

Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$7.99

Served with Meatball and 4" garlic bread

Sides

Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Onion Rings

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.49
Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$5.29

Chili Cheesy Fries

$6.99

Pizza Fries

$7.49

Fries with mozzarella and nacho cheese, with the choice of three toppings

Large Dressing

$0.79

Desserts

Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$4.49

Cinnamon swirls and icing on an 8" bun

Cinnamon Breadsticks

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$5.49

Cinnamon swirls and icing on homemade dough

Berwickie

Berwickie

$5.99

Oven baked cookie with ice cream and syrup

Ice Cream

Cake Slice

$3.99

Cream Pie Slice

$3.99

Fruit Pie Slice

$3.49

Build Your Own Pizza

Personal Build Your Own

$5.49

7"

Mini Build Your Own

$6.99

10"

Small Build Your Own

$9.89

12"

Medium Build Your Own

$12.19

14"

Large Build Your Own

$14.29

16"

Extra Large Build Your Own

$17.59

18"

7" Specialty Pizza

Deluxe Personal

$8.49

7" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers

BBQ Chicken Personal

$6.49

7" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken

Meat Lovers Personal

$8.29

7" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Mac & Cheese Personal

$6.99

7" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles

Pulled Pork Personal

$6.99

7" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Personal

$7.49

7" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle

Cheeseburger Personal

$7.79

7" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles

Spaghetti Personal

$7.79

7" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage

Taco Personal

$8.49

7" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream

BLT Personal

$6.99

7" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Split Specialty Personal

7" Pick Two!

10" Specialty Pizza

Deluxe Mini

$12.49

10" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers

BBQ Chicken Mini

$8.29

10" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken

Meat Lovers Mini

$10.99

10" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Mac & Cheese Mini

$8.89

10" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles

Pulled Pork Mini

$8.89

10" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Mini

$9.89

10" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle

Cheeseburger Mini

$10.29

10" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles

Spaghetti Mini

$10.29

10" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage

Taco Mini

$12.49

10" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream

BLT Mini

$8.89

10" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Split Specialty Mini

10" Pick Two!

12" Specialty Pizza

Deluxe Small

$16.79

12" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers

BBQ Chicken Small

$11.49

12" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken

Meat Lovers Small

$15.69

12" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Mac & Cheese Small

$11.79

12" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles

Pulled Pork Small

$11.79

12" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Small

$13.29

12" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle

Cheeseburger Small

$14.29

12" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle

Spaghetti Small

$14.29

12" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage

Taco Small

$16.79

12" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream

BLT Small

$11.79

12" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Split Specialty Small

12" Pick Two!

14" Specialty Pizza

Deluxe Medium

$21.99

14" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers

BBQ Chicken Medium

$15.79

14" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken

Meat Lovers Medium

$19.99

14" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Mac & Cheese Medium

$15.99

14" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles

Pulled Pork Medium

$15.99

14" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Medium

$18.19

14" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle

Cheeseburger Medium

$18.49

14" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles

Spaghetti Medium

$18.49

14" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage

Taco Medium

$21.99

14" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream

BLT Medium

$15.99

14" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Split Specialty Medium

14" Pick Two!

16" Specialty Pizza

Deluxe Large

$26.79

16" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers

BBQ Chicken Large

$20.59

16" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken

Meat Lovers Large

$24.59

16" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Mac & Cheese Large

$19.59

16" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles

Pulled Pork Large

$19.59

16" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Large

$22.29

16" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle

Cheeseburger Large

$22.29

16" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles

Spaghetti Large

$22.29

16" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage

Taco Large

$26.79

16" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream

BLT Large

$19.59

16" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Split Specialty Large

16" Pick Two!

18" Specialty Pizza

Deluxe Extra Large

$32.49

18" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers

BBQ Chicken Extra Large

$23.29

18" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken

Meat Lovers Extra Large

$30.39

18" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Mac & Cheese Extra Large

$24.99

18" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles

Pulled Pork Extra Large

$24.99

18" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Extra Large

$28.39

18" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle

Cheeseburger Extra Large

$26.99

18" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles

Spaghetti Extra Large

$26.99

18" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage

Taco Extra Large

$32.49

18" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream

BLT Extra Large

$24.99

18" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Split Specialty Extra Large

18" Pick Two!

Pizza of the Month

Loaded Potato Pizza

Loaded Potato Pizza

Dessert Pizzas

Dessert Pizza Personal

$5.99

7"

Dessert Pizza Mini

$7.49

10"

Dessert Pizza Small

$9.99

12"

Dessert Pizza Medium

$12.99

14"

Dessert Pizza Large

$14.99

16"

Beverages

Tea

Pop - Can

$1.00

Pop - Bottle

$1.89

Pop - 2-L

$2.79

Pop - 12 Pack

$6.79

Coffee

$1.79

Yoohoo

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sparkling Ice

$1.50

Bug Juice

$1.49

Monster

$2.00

Gatorade

$1.59

Candy

Candy

Apparel

T-Shirt

$8.00

Sweatshirt

$16.00

Hoodie

$20.00

General Store

Bag of Ice

$1.99

Chips

Chips

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where good people and good food come together!

Location

205 Marion Street, Green Camp, OH 43322

Directions

Gallery
Berwick Pizza and Subs image
Berwick Pizza and Subs image
Berwick Pizza and Subs image

