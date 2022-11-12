- Home
Berwick Pizza and Subs 205 Marion Street
205 Marion Street
Green Camp, OH 43322
Appetizers
Cheese Quesadilla
Blended cheese grilled into a tortilla shell and sliced to enjoy!
Chicken Quesadilla
Blended cheese and chicken grilled into a tortilla shell and sliced to enjoy!
Pizza Quesadilla
Mozzarella cheese and your choice of two pizza toppings grilled into a tortilla shell and sliced to enjoy! Served with pizza sauce.
Breadsticks
Seven breadsticks made from our homemade dough, covered with garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Oven baked and topped with mozzerella cheese
Boneless Wings
Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce
Berwick Nachos
Doritos topped with nacho cheese, mozzerella cheese, and three toppings
Mozzarella Sticks
Five oven baked sticks
Bosco Sticks
Two cheese filled breadsticks served with cheese or marinara
Potato Skins
Five baked potato skins served with cheese and sour cream
Chicken Wings 1/2 LB.
(4-6) Bone-In
Chicken Wings 1 LB.
(8-12) Bone-In
Salads
Small Berwick Salad
Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
Small Tossed Salad
Carrots, radishes, and tomatoes
Small Chef Salad
Carrots, radishes, tomatoes, ham, cheese, and egg
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Carrots, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, eggs, and chicken
Small Pulled Pork Salad
Pulled pork, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese
Small Taco Salad
Chili, Doritos, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, and salsa
Small Greek Salad
Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, and greek dressing
Large Berwick Salad
Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
Large Tossed Salad
Carrots, radishes, and tomatoes
Large Chef Salad
Carrots, radishes, tomatoes, ham, cheese, and egg
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Carrots, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, eggs, and chicken
Large Pulled Pork Salad
Pulled pork, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese
Large Taco Salad
Chili, Doritos, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, and salsa
Large Greek Salad
Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, and greek dressing
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Lettuce, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, and mayo
Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, cheese, and signature sauce
Cheeseburger Wrap
Lettuce, hamburger, tomatoes, 1000 island, cheese, and pickles
Italian Wrap
Lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and italian dressing
Greek Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, chicken, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, and greek dressing
Sandwiches
Angus Hamburger
Served on a 4" gourmet bun
BLT
Served on toasted bread with mayo
Chicken Salad
Served on white or wheat bread
Egg Salad
Served on white or wheat bread
Grilled Bologna
Served on a 4" gourmet bun
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on white or wheat
Grilled Ham & Cheese
American cheese and sliced ham on white or wheat
Jumbo Hot Dog
Served on a gourmet pub roll
Pulled Pork
Served on a 4" gourmet bun
Roast Beef
Served on a 4" gourmet bun
Shredded Chicken
Served on a 4" gourmet bun
Subs
Italian 4"
Ham, salami, cheese, pepperoni, onions, lettuce, and italian dressing
Italian 8"
Ham, salami, cheese, pepperoni, onions, lettuce, and italian dressing
Italian 12"
Ham, salami, cheese, pepperoni, onions, lettuce, and italian dressing
Regular 4"
Ham, salami, sauce, and cheese
Regular 8"
Ham, salami, sauce, and cheese
Regular 12"
Ham, salami, sauce, and cheese
Ham and Cheese 4"
Ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
Ham and Cheese 8"
Ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
Ham and Cheese 12"
Ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
BLT 4"
Bacon, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and mayo
BLT 8"
Bacon, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and mayo
BLT 12"
Bacon, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and mayo
Philly Steak 4"
Steak, cheese, green peppers, and onions
Philly Steak 8"
Steak, cheese, green peppers, and onions
Philly Steak 12"
Steak, cheese, green peppers, and onions
Meatball 4"
Meatballs, sauce, and cheese
Meatball 8"
Meatballs, sauce, and cheese
Meatball 12"
Meatballs, sauce, and cheese
Pizza Sub 4"
Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings
Pizza Sub 8"
Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings
Pizza Sub 12"
Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings
Deluxe Sub 4"
Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce
Deluxe Sub 8"
Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce
Deluxe Sub 12"
Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce
Grilled Chicken 4"
Grilled chicken breast chunks, bacon, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Grilled Chicken 8"
Grilled chicken breast chunks, bacon, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Grilled Chicken 12"
Grilled chicken breast chunks, bacon, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Italian Deluxe Sub 4"
Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce
Italian Deluxe Sub 8"
Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce
Italian Deluxe Sub 12"
Ham, salami, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mild peppers, and lettuce
Sides
Desserts
Build Your Own Pizza
7" Specialty Pizza
Deluxe Personal
7" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers
BBQ Chicken Personal
7" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken
Meat Lovers Personal
7" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Mac & Cheese Personal
7" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles
Pulled Pork Personal
7" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Personal
7" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle
Cheeseburger Personal
7" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles
Spaghetti Personal
7" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage
Taco Personal
7" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream
BLT Personal
7" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Split Specialty Personal
7" Pick Two!
10" Specialty Pizza
Deluxe Mini
10" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers
BBQ Chicken Mini
10" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken
Meat Lovers Mini
10" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Mac & Cheese Mini
10" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles
Pulled Pork Mini
10" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Mini
10" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle
Cheeseburger Mini
10" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles
Spaghetti Mini
10" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage
Taco Mini
10" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream
BLT Mini
10" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Split Specialty Mini
10" Pick Two!
12" Specialty Pizza
Deluxe Small
12" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers
BBQ Chicken Small
12" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken
Meat Lovers Small
12" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Mac & Cheese Small
12" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles
Pulled Pork Small
12" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Small
12" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle
Cheeseburger Small
12" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle
Spaghetti Small
12" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage
Taco Small
12" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream
BLT Small
12" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Split Specialty Small
12" Pick Two!
14" Specialty Pizza
Deluxe Medium
14" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers
BBQ Chicken Medium
14" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken
Meat Lovers Medium
14" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Mac & Cheese Medium
14" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles
Pulled Pork Medium
14" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Medium
14" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle
Cheeseburger Medium
14" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles
Spaghetti Medium
14" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage
Taco Medium
14" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream
BLT Medium
14" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Split Specialty Medium
14" Pick Two!
16" Specialty Pizza
Deluxe Large
16" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers
BBQ Chicken Large
16" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken
Meat Lovers Large
16" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Mac & Cheese Large
16" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles
Pulled Pork Large
16" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Large
16" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle
Cheeseburger Large
16" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles
Spaghetti Large
16" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage
Taco Large
16" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream
BLT Large
16" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Split Specialty Large
16" Pick Two!
18" Specialty Pizza
Deluxe Extra Large
18" with Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and mild peppers
BBQ Chicken Extra Large
18" with BBQ sauce, cheese, and chicken
Meat Lovers Extra Large
18" with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Mac & Cheese Extra Large
18" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, and macaroni noodles
Pulled Pork Extra Large
18" with BBQ sauce, cheese, pulled pork, crispy onions, and nacho cheese swirls
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac Extra Large
18" with garlic butter, cheese, nacho cheese, macaroni noodles, pulled pork, and BBQ drizzle
Cheeseburger Extra Large
18" with cheeseburger sauce, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, onions, and dill pickles
Spaghetti Extra Large
18" with garlic butter, cheese, noodles, sauce, and sausage
Taco Extra Large
18" with taco sauce, cheese, taco meat, sausage, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream
BLT Extra Large
18" with sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Split Specialty Extra Large
18" Pick Two!
Pizza of the Month
Dessert Pizzas
Candy
General Store
Chips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Where good people and good food come together!
205 Marion Street, Green Camp, OH 43322