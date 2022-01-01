A map showing the location of Besame - Steamboat SpringsView gallery
Latin American
Mediterranean

Besame - Steamboat Springs

695 Reviews

$$$

818 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Cubano
Chicken Tenders
Charcuterie and Cheese Plate

ENSALADA

Ensalada de Manzana y Manchego

$17.00

Apples, manchego, chives, dill, watercress, pickled mustard seed, guava puree, lemon, olive oil

Hearts of Palm Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, pickled shishito pepper, confit tomato, red onion, broken plantain chips, queso fresco, cilantro, broken agave vinigrette

Organic Simple Greens Salad

$11.00

Cucumber, cilantro, pickled scallions, lime & EVOO

Chicken Taco Salad

$23.00

COLD TAPAS

Plantain Chips

$9.00

Coconut oil, fermented salsa Cannot be modified

Toasted Marcona Almonds

$11.00

Sea salt, orange oil, espelette Cannot be modified

Marinated Olives

$10.00

Orange peel, garlic, paprika, oregano Cannot be modified

Spicy Pickled Vegetables

$11.00

Chilis, carrot, fennel, cauliflower, radish, onion

Charcuterie and Cheese Plate

$28.00

Spanish meats and cheese, escabeche vegetables, honey comb, quince paste, mustards, mango, passion fruit Cannot be modified

Salmon Ceviche with Plantain Chips

$26.00

Extra Plantain Chips

$4.00

HOT TAPAS

Ancho Chili Duck Wings

$17.00+

Bitter orange puree, jalapeno, radish, puffed rice

Bruselas Fritas

$17.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, iberico chorizo, fried shallots, manchego, pickled fresno, radish, jalapeno vinaigrette, cilantro

Camarones ala Plancha

$29.00

Prawns in garlic, lemon, oregano, smoked paprika, lobster butter, grilled bread, chive oil * Cannot be modified

Chicharrònes

$9.00

Chili seasoning, lime zest *Cannot be modified

Chicken Tinga Flautas

$17.00

Queso asadero, lime crema, salsa roja, achiote, purple cabbage slaw, cilantro

Croquetas de Jamón

$15.00

Serrano ham, queso fresco, béchamel, pimenton aioli, scallion Cannot be modified

Thai Pork Meatballs

$20.00

crispy pork belly, baked beans, hominy, bacon, chipotle, chili spiced potato chips, purple cabbage

Glazed Beef Short Rib

$20.00

Chili glazed beef short rib, aji criollo, mashed potato, chorizo stew * Cannot be modified

Grilled Cuban Bread

$11.00

Garlic butter and EEVO served with spicy tomato sauce

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Masa Empanada

$16.00

Braised short rib, queso asadero, salsa guajillo, aji amarillo aioli, coriander cress *Cannot be modified

Patatas Bravas

$12.00

Fried potatoes, pimenton aioli, spicy tomato sauce, pickled red onion

PEI mussels and Chorizo

$22.00

Peruvian Potatoes

$16.00

Fried Peruvian potatoes, yams, chili lime crema, fried garlic, shallots, peanuts, kaffir lime leaf, cilantro

Shishito Peppers

$16.00

Smoked shishito peppers, sea salt, lemon, orange EVOO, chili spice *Cannot be modified

Soup Dumplings

$16.00

Sweet Plantains

$12.00

Fried plantains, smoke tomato aioli, local rosemary infused honey, cilantro, sea salt

Pozole Roja

$16.00

Quesabirria Special

$22.00Out of stock

Soup Specail

$12.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Arroz Con Pollo

$36.00

braised mojo half chicken, cuban rice, sofritto, green olive, capers, crispy chicken skin

Carne Asada

$56.00

7 x wagyu skirt steak, poblano mashed potato, sweet plantains, fried jalapeno, huitlachoche chimichurri, pickled fresno, adobo demi glace

Cochinita Pibil

$29.00

annatto braised pork, habanero avocado salsa, pickled red onion, black beans, purple cabbage, cilantro, fresno chilies, tortillas

Cubano

$25.00

Cuban bread, pork shoulder, ham, gruyere, pickles, calabrian chilis, mustard, garlic aioli, papas fritas

Hamburguesa Besame

$26.00

8oz "Juicy Lucy" style stuffed burger, queso asadero, huitlacoche, caramelized onions, chimichurri, chipotle aioli, orange habanero salsa, cacao brioche bun, papas fritas

Muu Waan

$30.00

Candied pork, coconut rice, green beans, crispy shallot, crispy garlic, peanuts, nahm jim

Paella

$44.00

Chorizo, chicken, PEI mussels, calamari, shrimp, saffron, smoked paprika, bombo rice

Picadillo

$29.00

Cuban style ground beef, bell peppers, roma tomatoes, green olives, capers, raisins, mint, oregano, jasmine rice, sweet plantains, fried egg * Cannot be modified

Shrimp & Kimchi Fried Rice

$30.00

Shrimp, pork belly, kimchi, egg, carrot, onion, peas

Table Paella

$198.00

For 8-10 people

Thai Red Curry with Chicken

$26.00

Chicken, curry, jasmine rice, peas, chilis, coconut cream, Thai basil *Cannot be Modified

Thai Red Curry with Scallops

$32.00Out of stock

Thai Red Curry with Shrimp

$30.00

Shrimp, curry, jasmine rice, peas, chilis, coconut cream, Thai basil *Cannot be Modified

Thai Red Curry with Tofu

$22.00

Tofu, curry, jasmine rice, peas, chilis, coconut cream, Thai basil *Cannot be Modified

Thai Red Curry with Veggies

$20.00

Vegetable Paella GF

$27.00

Seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, bomba rice, saffron

Whole Fish

$48.00

KIDS

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

5oz Grilled Steak

$18.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

Pork Carnitas Tacos (3)

$14.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

SIDES

1 Piece Bread

$2.00

Black Beans

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Papas Fritas

$7.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Side Grilled Steak

$14.00

Side Seared Scallops

$14.00

Side Curry Sauce

$7.00

SAUCES

Aji Criollo

$1.50

Apricot Jam

$1.50

Broken Agave

$1.50

Chimichurri

$1.50

Coconut Creme

$2.50

Fermented Salsa

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Jalapeno vinagrette

$1.50

Ketchup

Lime Crema

$1.50

Nahm Jim

$1.50

Nahm Phrik

$1.50

Pimenton aioli

$1.00

Rosemary Honey

$1.00

Salso Roja

$1.50

Spicy Tomato

$1.00

Smoked tomato aioli

$1.00

Chili Lime Crema

$1.50

Side Soy Sauce

$1.50

Side of Curry Sauce

$7.00

DESSERTS

Dulce de Leche Affogato

$16.00

ice cream, salted caramel, espresso, mexican wedding cookie

Choco Taco

$16.00

waffle cone shell, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche gelato, creme chantilly, guajillo meringue, crispearls, cacao nibs, micro cilantro

Kaffir Lime Donuts

$15.00

Mexican hot chocolate dipping sauce

Thai Iced Tea Creme Brulee

$14.00

Thai tea custard, sugar, in the raw, maldon, pop rocks

Tres Leches Cake

$15.00

Pisco mango salsa, mango ice cream, cornflake crumble

Mango ice cream

$10.00

Dulce ice cream

$10.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$10.00

Coffee Chip Ice Cream

$10.00

mango sorbet

$10.00

passion fruit sorbet

$10.00

Guava Sorbet

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$14.00

HOLIDAY MENU

CARNE TACOS

$38.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$35.00

VEGGIE TACOS

$28.00

By The Glass

MiraMe Cava

$9.00

Laurent Perrier 375 Ml bottle Champagne, France (NV)

$49.00

Albarino Pazo Señoráns

$19.00

Bodegas Naia Verdejo

$11.00

Forte Do Cego Vihno Verde

$9.00

Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Dr. Loosen ‘DR. L’ Mosel Riesling

$11.00

Poseidon Chardonnay

$19.00

Scott Family Estate Chardonnay

$13.00

Borsao Rose

$10.00

Obalo Crianza Tempranillo

$14.00

Vina Sastre 'Tinto' Tempranillo

$16.00

Eric Solomon ‘Evodia’ Grenache

$10.00

Esporao Tinto Blend

$17.00

Punto Final Malbec

$10.00

Catena Cab

$16.00

Left Coast Pinot Noir

$14.00

Hunt And Harvest Cabernet

$18.00

House White

$13.00

House Red

$13.00

Dry Sherry

El Maestro Sierra Fino

$6.00

El Maestro Sierra Oloroso 15 Year

$8.00

El Maestro Sierra Oloroso 1/14

$20.00

El Maestro Sierra Amontillado 1830

$40.00

El Maestro Gran Reserva 1830

$50.00

Dessert Wines

Moscatel Sherry Cesar Florido ‘Dorado’ Chipiona, Jerez, Spain ‘NV

$4.00

Port Niepoort ‘L.B.V.’ Douro, Portugal ‘13

$5.00

Moscatel Molino ‘Real’ Málaga, Spain ‘10

$8.00

Port Niepoort ‘10 yr Tawny.’ Douro, Portugal ‘NV

$8.00

Port Niepoort ‘20 year Tawny’ Douro, Portugal ‘NV

$13.00

Port Niepoort ‘Vintage 2013’ Douro, Portugal ‘15

$11.00

Pedro Ximénez Sherry El Maestro Sierra ‘Viejisimo’ ~ Jerez, Spain ‘NV

$20.00

Grand Reserva Brandy El Maestro Sierra Jerez, Spain ‘40 yr

$50.00

Global Reserves

Laurent Perrier Brut Rose ~ Champagne, FR ‘NV

$220.00

Hubert Lamy ‘Clos de la Chateniere’ Chardonnay

$225.00

La Granja Remelluri 'Gran Reserva'

$265.00

Peter Michael ‘L Esprit des Pavots’ Bordeaux

$236.00

Cade Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Bubbles

Avinyo Cava ‘Blanc de Noirs Reserva Brut Nature’

$68.00

Avinyo Cava Rosé

$68.00

Mirame Cava

$36.00

Henri Dosnon Brut Rose

$128.00

Laurent Perrier 375 Ml bottle Champagne, France (NV)

$49.00

Laurent Perrier Brut La Cuvee

$155.00

Laurent Perrier Brut Rose ~ Champagne, FR ‘NV

$220.00

Rosé

Borsao Rose

$40.00

Reichsrat Von Buhl 'Bone Dry'

$58.00

Chateau de Pibarnon

$98.00

Spanish & Portuguese Whites

Ameztoi Txakolina

$58.00

Burgans Albarino

$45.00

Lagar de Cervera Albarino

$58.00

Pazo Señoráns Albarino

$66.00

Naia Verdejo

$44.00

Bodegas Naia ‘Naiades Verdejo

$78.00

Scala Dei ‘Les Brugueres Vi Blanc

$87.00

Forte Do Cego

$36.00

Quinta Do Ameal

$48.00

Global Whites

Domaine Hubert Brochard

$78.00

Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc

$110.00

Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Domaine Marcel Deiss ‘Grasberg’ 1er Cru

$144.00

Dr. Loosen ‘Dr. L’ Riesling

$44.00

Miner Family ‘Wild Yeast

$140.00

Pride Mountain Chardonnay

$106.00

FORT ROSS-SEAVIEW Chardonnay

$99.00

Peay Chardonnay

$120.00

Ramey, Woolsley Road Vineyard Chardonnay

$165.00

Poseidon Chardonnay

$76.00

Scott Family Estate Chardonnay

$52.00

Dierberg ‘Estate Grown’ Chardonnay

$69.00

(Chardonnay) Hubert Lamy ‘Clos de la Chateniere’ ~Saint Aubin 1er, FR ‘16

$225.00

2020 Dominique Cornin, Bourgogne

$80.00

Spanish & Portuguese Reds

Ameztoi ‘Stimatum’

$53.00

Jose Antonio Garcia ‘Unculin’

$60.00

Conde de Hervías Tempranillo

$142.00

Obalo Crianza Tempranillo

$56.00

Luberri 'Orlegi' Tempranillo

$38.00

Martelo Torre de Ona Reserva

$120.00

La Rioja Alta ‘Viña Ardanza Reserva

$99.00

(Tempranillo) La Granja Remelluri 'Gran Reserva' - Rioja, ES ‘11/12

$265.00

Tempranillo Remelluri ~ Reserva Rioja,

$108.00

2019 Bodegas Alto Moncayo Grenache

$110.00

Syrah Bodegas Borsao ‘Zarihs

$57.00

Tempranillo Dominio de Atauta

$93.00

Vina Sastre 'Tinto' Ribera del Duero

$64.00

Tempranillo Viñas del Cénit ‘Reserva

$99.00

Eric Solomon ‘Evodia’ Grenache

$40.00

Grenache Costers de Priorat ‘Pissarres

$78.00

Blend Bodegas Mas Alta ‘Artigas

$82.00

Madame Bobalu

$40.00

Tarima Hill 'Old Vines'

$48.00

Blend Anima Negra ~ BALEARIC ISLANDS

$84.00

Blend Wine & Soul ‘Manoella’

$60.00

Esporao Colheita Tinto

$68.00

Global Reds

Grenache Blend Santa Duc ‘Habemus Papum

$138.00

Chateau du Cayrou Malbec

$58.00

Malbec, El Enemigo, Mendoza Argentina

$72.00

Zapata 'Catena Alta' Malbec

$136.00

Punto Final Malbec

$40.00

Cab Franc Catena

$69.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Catena

$64.00

Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz Yalumba ‘The Signature

$145.00

Domestic Reds

Ken Wright "Shea Vineyard'

$142.00

Left Coast Pinot Noir

$56.00

St Innocent 'Momtazi Vineyard'

$98.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir

$158.00

Pinot Noir 'Cep'

$90.00

Pinot Noir Peay

$114.00Out of stock

Dierberg Vineyard Pinot Noir

$102.00

Timbre ‘A Coté’ Pinot Noir

$58.00

Zinfandel Pedroncelli Mother Clone

$50.00

Syrah Long Shadows ‘Sequel

$140.00

Sparkman Cellers 'Wilderness'

$65.00

Beckman 'Purisma Mountain Vineyard

$89.00

Fess Parker 'The Big easy'

$82.00

Bennett Lane ‘Maximus’

$122.00

Peter Michael 'L Esprit des Pavots' Bordeaux Blend

$236.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Sparkman 'Holler'

$88.00

JB Neufeld Cabernet Sauvignon

$106.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Obsidian Ridge

$78.00

Cade Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Hunt & Harvest

$72.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Miner Family ‘Emily’s

$135.00

Paradigm Cabernet

$195.00

Besame Specialty Cocktails

White Sangria

$13.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

leblon cachaca / lime / sugar

Mojito

$14.00

montanya platino rum / mint / lime / sugar / soda

Tiki Morada

$16.00Out of stock

Tipsy Carrot

$16.00

herradura blanco tequila / carrot juice / lime / hellfire bitters / habanero syrup / fresno chili / cilantro

Besame Tonica

$16.00

big gin / housemade saffron and lemongrass tonic / orange / rosemary sprig

Pisco Sour

$18.00

pisco / lime / lemon / simple syrup / egg whites/ angostura bitters / lime zest

La Flor de Luna

$20.00Out of stock

Casamigos Repasado, amaro, agava, biters, orange, dark chocolate

Kaffir Lime Drop

$18.00

abslout elyx vodka / absolut citron / lemon / kaffir lime / mint / agave / fresno chili / cava

Madrid In Manhattan

$22.00

woodford reserve rye whiskey / madeira / licor 43 / angostura bitters / amarena cherry

Tequila After Dark

$25.00

Iced Cafe Ole

$18.00

espresso / panama pacific 9yr rum / licor 43 / allspice syrup / cream / nutmeg / cinnamon

Pitcher sangria

$46.00

1/2 Tipsy Carrot

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol spritz

$10.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

basil hayden bourbon / campari / sweet vermouth / orange peel

Cosmo

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

cappelletti "orange bitter" / prosecco / soda / orange

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Manhattan Nero

$18.00

woodford rye whiskey / amaro / black walnut bitters / orange peel / amarena cherry

Negroni

$13.00

campari / sweet vermouth / prosecco / orange

Negroni Sbagliato

$13.00

Paloma Italiana

$13.00

suerte reposado tequila / campari / pink grapefruit juice / lime / agave / pompelmo soda / mint

Paper Plane

$16.00

buffalo trace bourbon whiskey / lemon juice / cappelletti / sfumato amaro / orange peel

Margarita

$12.00

A-Z cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Baileys Coffee

$6.50

Black Russian

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

HotToddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Kahlua and Cream

$6.50

Long Island Iced tea

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Salty Dog

$7.50

White Russian

$9.00

Liquor

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Whisky

$8.00

Caffo Red Bitter

$7.00

Cappelletti

$8.00

Dolin Genepy

$8.00

Fernet-Branca

$9.00

Zucca Amaro

$9.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Brovo Amaro

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Fidencio Artesanal

$11.00

Lunazul Smoked

$9.00

Montelobos

$13.00

Wahaka Tobala

$18.00Out of stock

Derrumbes

$12.00

Xicaru Joven

$13.00

Derrumbes Durango Mezcal

$14.00

123 Uno Organic Blanco

$11.00

123 Dos Organic Reposado

$12.00

Azunia Anejo

$18.00

Azunia Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Dano’s Dangerous Anejo

$18.00

Dano’s Dangerous Blanco

$12.00

Dano’s Dangerous Reposado

$16.00

Deleon Anejo

$14.00

Deleon Platinum

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Milagro silver

$8.00

Patron Roca Anejo

$16.00

Suerte Anejo

$18.00

Suerte Blanco

$10.00

Suerte Reposado

$15.00

Volcan Blanco

$11.00

Volcun Anejo

$13.00

Teguila Ocho Plata

$12.00

Cimmarron Reposado

$8.00

Comisario Reposado

$14.00

Grand Mayan Reposado

$16.00

La Veneosa Tabernas Reposado

$12.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Elyx

$12.00

Absolute citron

$11.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Haku Rice

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ski Town Vodka

$9.00

St. George

$10.00

St. George Nola Coffee

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Van gogh Dutch chocolate

$8.00

Van gogh Espresso

$8.00

Woody Creek

$11.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Big Gin

$11.00

Bombay

$10.00

Breckenridge Gin

$10.00

Drumshanbo GunPowder

$10.00

Family Jones

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Mahón

$10.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Sleeping Giant

$8.00

St. George Reposado

$10.00

St. George Rye

$11.00

Uncle Val’s Botanical

$11.00

Condesa Clasica

$11.00

Boulder Ginskey

$11.00

Alkkemist Gin

$11.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$10.00

Dictador XO

$24.00

Don Q

$8.00

Flor de Cana 7

$12.00

Goslin's Family Reserve

$20.00Out of stock

Montanya Exclusiva

$11.00

Montanya Oro

$10.00

Montanya Plantino

$10.00

Panama Pacific 9yr

$10.00

Pilar Blonde

$9.00

Pilar Dark

$11.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$13.00

Papagayo Spiced

$10.00

Dos Maderas Triple Aged

$12.00

American Women Cask Strength

$26.00

American Women whiskey

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Black Maple Hill

$18.00

Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$10.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Infuse Bourbon

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Locke and Co Aspen rye

$16.00Out of stock

Maker’s Mark

$12.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Overseas Malt Whiskey

$20.00

Warrior Whiskey

$12.00

Westland American Oak

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$12.00

Woody Creek Rye

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$13.00

Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel

$10.00

Family Jones Ella Bourbon

$14.00

Buchannan's Blended

$9.00

Dewars White Scotch

$8.00

Glen Moray 15yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$19.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$16.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$30.00

Macallan 12yr

$28.00

Macallan 18yr

$98.00Out of stock

Oban “Little Bay”

$34.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Amarula

$8.00Out of stock

Avua Amburana

$11.00

Avua Prata Cachaca

$8.00

Cool Swan

$10.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00Out of stock

Giffard Apricot

$8.00

Giffard Banana

$8.00

Giffard Strawberry

$8.00

Golden Moon Apple Jack

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Kahula

$8.00

La Muse Verte Absinthe

$12.00

Leblon Cachaca

$8.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Lillet Rose

$6.00

Pisco

$10.00

Richardo's Decaf Coffee

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

St George Raspberry

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Sunora Blanco

$9.00

Sunora Mocha Cream

$7.00

Veritable Genepy

$7.00

Hennesey

$11.00

Draft Beer

Stella Artois Pilsner

$7.00

Guinness DF

$7.00

Telluride

$8.00

Modelo

$7.50

Dogfish 60 Minute IPA

$7.00

Beer Bottle/Cans

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Estrella Daura

$5.00

St.Pauli Girl (N.A.)

$5.00

Glider cider

$8.00

Storm Peak Seasonal Can

$7.00

W/Glass

N/A Drinks

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Marg

$8.00

Purple Corn Punch

$10.00Out of stock

Bottled Sodas

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Juices

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Latte

$6.00

Cappucino

$7.50

Espresso

$4.00

Double espresso

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Tonic

$4.00

Topo Chico

$9.00

Voss Sparkling

$10.00

KIDS

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

5oz Grilled Steak

$18.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

Pork Carnitas Tacos (3)

$14.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

Pork & Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Comes with rice and patatas bravas

Kids Vegan Meal

$14.00

Glassware

Pint glass

$16.00

Coffee mug

$28.00

Water Bottle

$40.00

XS T-SHIRT

$30.00

SM T SHIRT

$30.00

MED T-SHIRT

$30.00

LG T - SHIRT

$30.00

XL T- SHIRT

$30.00

Apparel

T-SHIRT

$30.00

HOODIE

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

818 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

