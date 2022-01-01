- Home
Besame - Steamboat Springs
695 Reviews
$$$
818 Lincoln Ave
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Popular Items
ENSALADA
Ensalada de Manzana y Manchego
Apples, manchego, chives, dill, watercress, pickled mustard seed, guava puree, lemon, olive oil
Hearts of Palm Salad
mixed greens, pickled shishito pepper, confit tomato, red onion, broken plantain chips, queso fresco, cilantro, broken agave vinigrette
Organic Simple Greens Salad
Cucumber, cilantro, pickled scallions, lime & EVOO
Chicken Taco Salad
COLD TAPAS
Plantain Chips
Coconut oil, fermented salsa Cannot be modified
Toasted Marcona Almonds
Sea salt, orange oil, espelette Cannot be modified
Marinated Olives
Orange peel, garlic, paprika, oregano Cannot be modified
Spicy Pickled Vegetables
Chilis, carrot, fennel, cauliflower, radish, onion
Charcuterie and Cheese Plate
Spanish meats and cheese, escabeche vegetables, honey comb, quince paste, mustards, mango, passion fruit Cannot be modified
Salmon Ceviche with Plantain Chips
Extra Plantain Chips
HOT TAPAS
Ancho Chili Duck Wings
Bitter orange puree, jalapeno, radish, puffed rice
Bruselas Fritas
Crispy brussels sprouts, iberico chorizo, fried shallots, manchego, pickled fresno, radish, jalapeno vinaigrette, cilantro
Camarones ala Plancha
Prawns in garlic, lemon, oregano, smoked paprika, lobster butter, grilled bread, chive oil * Cannot be modified
Chicharrònes
Chili seasoning, lime zest *Cannot be modified
Chicken Tinga Flautas
Queso asadero, lime crema, salsa roja, achiote, purple cabbage slaw, cilantro
Croquetas de Jamón
Serrano ham, queso fresco, béchamel, pimenton aioli, scallion Cannot be modified
Thai Pork Meatballs
crispy pork belly, baked beans, hominy, bacon, chipotle, chili spiced potato chips, purple cabbage
Glazed Beef Short Rib
Chili glazed beef short rib, aji criollo, mashed potato, chorizo stew * Cannot be modified
Grilled Cuban Bread
Garlic butter and EEVO served with spicy tomato sauce
Grilled Octopus
Masa Empanada
Braised short rib, queso asadero, salsa guajillo, aji amarillo aioli, coriander cress *Cannot be modified
Patatas Bravas
Fried potatoes, pimenton aioli, spicy tomato sauce, pickled red onion
PEI mussels and Chorizo
Peruvian Potatoes
Fried Peruvian potatoes, yams, chili lime crema, fried garlic, shallots, peanuts, kaffir lime leaf, cilantro
Shishito Peppers
Smoked shishito peppers, sea salt, lemon, orange EVOO, chili spice *Cannot be modified
Soup Dumplings
Sweet Plantains
Fried plantains, smoke tomato aioli, local rosemary infused honey, cilantro, sea salt
Pozole Roja
Quesabirria Special
Soup Specail
ENTREES
Arroz Con Pollo
braised mojo half chicken, cuban rice, sofritto, green olive, capers, crispy chicken skin
Carne Asada
7 x wagyu skirt steak, poblano mashed potato, sweet plantains, fried jalapeno, huitlachoche chimichurri, pickled fresno, adobo demi glace
Cochinita Pibil
annatto braised pork, habanero avocado salsa, pickled red onion, black beans, purple cabbage, cilantro, fresno chilies, tortillas
Cubano
Cuban bread, pork shoulder, ham, gruyere, pickles, calabrian chilis, mustard, garlic aioli, papas fritas
Hamburguesa Besame
8oz "Juicy Lucy" style stuffed burger, queso asadero, huitlacoche, caramelized onions, chimichurri, chipotle aioli, orange habanero salsa, cacao brioche bun, papas fritas
Muu Waan
Candied pork, coconut rice, green beans, crispy shallot, crispy garlic, peanuts, nahm jim
Paella
Chorizo, chicken, PEI mussels, calamari, shrimp, saffron, smoked paprika, bombo rice
Picadillo
Cuban style ground beef, bell peppers, roma tomatoes, green olives, capers, raisins, mint, oregano, jasmine rice, sweet plantains, fried egg * Cannot be modified
Shrimp & Kimchi Fried Rice
Shrimp, pork belly, kimchi, egg, carrot, onion, peas
Table Paella
For 8-10 people
Thai Red Curry with Chicken
Chicken, curry, jasmine rice, peas, chilis, coconut cream, Thai basil *Cannot be Modified
Thai Red Curry with Scallops
Thai Red Curry with Shrimp
Shrimp, curry, jasmine rice, peas, chilis, coconut cream, Thai basil *Cannot be Modified
Thai Red Curry with Tofu
Tofu, curry, jasmine rice, peas, chilis, coconut cream, Thai basil *Cannot be Modified
Thai Red Curry with Veggies
Vegetable Paella GF
Seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, bomba rice, saffron
Whole Fish
KIDS
SIDES
SAUCES
Aji Criollo
Apricot Jam
Broken Agave
Chimichurri
Coconut Creme
Fermented Salsa
Garlic Aioli
Jalapeno vinagrette
Ketchup
Lime Crema
Nahm Jim
Nahm Phrik
Pimenton aioli
Rosemary Honey
Salso Roja
Spicy Tomato
Smoked tomato aioli
Chili Lime Crema
Side Soy Sauce
Side of Curry Sauce
DESSERTS
Dulce de Leche Affogato
ice cream, salted caramel, espresso, mexican wedding cookie
Choco Taco
waffle cone shell, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche gelato, creme chantilly, guajillo meringue, crispearls, cacao nibs, micro cilantro
Kaffir Lime Donuts
Mexican hot chocolate dipping sauce
Thai Iced Tea Creme Brulee
Thai tea custard, sugar, in the raw, maldon, pop rocks
Tres Leches Cake
Pisco mango salsa, mango ice cream, cornflake crumble
Mango ice cream
Dulce ice cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
Coffee Chip Ice Cream
mango sorbet
passion fruit sorbet
Guava Sorbet
Bread Pudding
By The Glass
MiraMe Cava
Laurent Perrier 375 Ml bottle Champagne, France (NV)
Albarino Pazo Señoráns
Bodegas Naia Verdejo
Forte Do Cego Vihno Verde
Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc
Dr. Loosen ‘DR. L’ Mosel Riesling
Poseidon Chardonnay
Scott Family Estate Chardonnay
Borsao Rose
Obalo Crianza Tempranillo
Vina Sastre 'Tinto' Tempranillo
Eric Solomon ‘Evodia’ Grenache
Esporao Tinto Blend
Punto Final Malbec
Catena Cab
Left Coast Pinot Noir
Hunt And Harvest Cabernet
House White
House Red
Dry Sherry
Dessert Wines
Moscatel Sherry Cesar Florido ‘Dorado’ Chipiona, Jerez, Spain ‘NV
Port Niepoort ‘L.B.V.’ Douro, Portugal ‘13
Moscatel Molino ‘Real’ Málaga, Spain ‘10
Port Niepoort ‘10 yr Tawny.’ Douro, Portugal ‘NV
Port Niepoort ‘20 year Tawny’ Douro, Portugal ‘NV
Port Niepoort ‘Vintage 2013’ Douro, Portugal ‘15
Pedro Ximénez Sherry El Maestro Sierra ‘Viejisimo’ ~ Jerez, Spain ‘NV
Grand Reserva Brandy El Maestro Sierra Jerez, Spain ‘40 yr
Global Reserves
Bubbles
Spanish & Portuguese Whites
Global Whites
Domaine Hubert Brochard
Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc
Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc
Domaine Marcel Deiss ‘Grasberg’ 1er Cru
Dr. Loosen ‘Dr. L’ Riesling
Miner Family ‘Wild Yeast
Pride Mountain Chardonnay
FORT ROSS-SEAVIEW Chardonnay
Peay Chardonnay
Ramey, Woolsley Road Vineyard Chardonnay
Poseidon Chardonnay
Scott Family Estate Chardonnay
Dierberg ‘Estate Grown’ Chardonnay
(Chardonnay) Hubert Lamy ‘Clos de la Chateniere’ ~Saint Aubin 1er, FR ‘16
2020 Dominique Cornin, Bourgogne
Spanish & Portuguese Reds
Ameztoi ‘Stimatum’
Jose Antonio Garcia ‘Unculin’
Conde de Hervías Tempranillo
Obalo Crianza Tempranillo
Luberri 'Orlegi' Tempranillo
Martelo Torre de Ona Reserva
La Rioja Alta ‘Viña Ardanza Reserva
(Tempranillo) La Granja Remelluri 'Gran Reserva' - Rioja, ES ‘11/12
Tempranillo Remelluri ~ Reserva Rioja,
2019 Bodegas Alto Moncayo Grenache
Syrah Bodegas Borsao ‘Zarihs
Tempranillo Dominio de Atauta
Vina Sastre 'Tinto' Ribera del Duero
Tempranillo Viñas del Cénit ‘Reserva
Eric Solomon ‘Evodia’ Grenache
Grenache Costers de Priorat ‘Pissarres
Blend Bodegas Mas Alta ‘Artigas
Madame Bobalu
Tarima Hill 'Old Vines'
Blend Anima Negra ~ BALEARIC ISLANDS
Blend Wine & Soul ‘Manoella’
Esporao Colheita Tinto
Global Reds
Domestic Reds
Ken Wright "Shea Vineyard'
Left Coast Pinot Noir
St Innocent 'Momtazi Vineyard'
Merry Edwards Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir 'Cep'
Pinot Noir Peay
Dierberg Vineyard Pinot Noir
Timbre ‘A Coté’ Pinot Noir
Zinfandel Pedroncelli Mother Clone
Syrah Long Shadows ‘Sequel
Sparkman Cellers 'Wilderness'
Beckman 'Purisma Mountain Vineyard
Fess Parker 'The Big easy'
Bennett Lane ‘Maximus’
Peter Michael 'L Esprit des Pavots' Bordeaux Blend
Cabernet Sauvignon Sparkman 'Holler'
JB Neufeld Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon Obsidian Ridge
Cade Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon Hunt & Harvest
Cabernet Sauvignon Miner Family ‘Emily’s
Paradigm Cabernet
Besame Specialty Cocktails
White Sangria
Caipirinha
leblon cachaca / lime / sugar
Mojito
montanya platino rum / mint / lime / sugar / soda
Tiki Morada
Tipsy Carrot
herradura blanco tequila / carrot juice / lime / hellfire bitters / habanero syrup / fresno chili / cilantro
Besame Tonica
big gin / housemade saffron and lemongrass tonic / orange / rosemary sprig
Pisco Sour
pisco / lime / lemon / simple syrup / egg whites/ angostura bitters / lime zest
La Flor de Luna
Casamigos Repasado, amaro, agava, biters, orange, dark chocolate
Kaffir Lime Drop
abslout elyx vodka / absolut citron / lemon / kaffir lime / mint / agave / fresno chili / cava
Madrid In Manhattan
woodford reserve rye whiskey / madeira / licor 43 / angostura bitters / amarena cherry
Tequila After Dark
Iced Cafe Ole
espresso / panama pacific 9yr rum / licor 43 / allspice syrup / cream / nutmeg / cinnamon
Pitcher sangria
1/2 Tipsy Carrot
Classic Cocktails
Aperol spritz
Boulevardier
basil hayden bourbon / campari / sweet vermouth / orange peel
Cosmo
Cosmopolitan
cappelletti "orange bitter" / prosecco / soda / orange
Espresso Martini
Manhattan Nero
woodford rye whiskey / amaro / black walnut bitters / orange peel / amarena cherry
Negroni
campari / sweet vermouth / prosecco / orange
Negroni Sbagliato
Paloma Italiana
suerte reposado tequila / campari / pink grapefruit juice / lime / agave / pompelmo soda / mint
Paper Plane
buffalo trace bourbon whiskey / lemon juice / cappelletti / sfumato amaro / orange peel
Margarita
A-Z cocktails
Liquor
Well Gin
Well Rum
Well Scotch
Well Tequila
Well Vodka
Well Whisky
Caffo Red Bitter
Cappelletti
Dolin Genepy
Fernet-Branca
Zucca Amaro
Rumple Minze
Brovo Amaro
Aperol
Casamigos Mezcal
Del Maguey Vida
Fidencio Artesanal
Lunazul Smoked
Montelobos
Wahaka Tobala
Derrumbes
Xicaru Joven
Derrumbes Durango Mezcal
123 Uno Organic Blanco
123 Dos Organic Reposado
Azunia Anejo
Azunia Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Dano’s Dangerous Anejo
Dano’s Dangerous Blanco
Dano’s Dangerous Reposado
Deleon Anejo
Deleon Platinum
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Fortaleza Anejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Milagro silver
Patron Roca Anejo
Suerte Anejo
Suerte Blanco
Suerte Reposado
Volcan Blanco
Volcun Anejo
Teguila Ocho Plata
Cimmarron Reposado
Comisario Reposado
Grand Mayan Reposado
La Veneosa Tabernas Reposado
Absolut
Absolut Elyx
Absolute citron
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Haku Rice
Ketel One
Ski Town Vodka
St. George
St. George Nola Coffee
Stoli Orange
Stolichnaya
Titos
Van gogh Dutch chocolate
Van gogh Espresso
Woody Creek
Beefeater
Big Gin
Bombay
Breckenridge Gin
Drumshanbo GunPowder
Family Jones
Hendricks
Mahón
Nolet's
Sleeping Giant
St. George Reposado
St. George Rye
Uncle Val’s Botanical
Condesa Clasica
Boulder Ginskey
Alkkemist Gin
Bacardi
Breckenridge Spiced Rum
Captain Morgan
Cruzan Black Strap
Dictador XO
Don Q
Flor de Cana 7
Goslin's Family Reserve
Montanya Exclusiva
Montanya Oro
Montanya Plantino
Panama Pacific 9yr
Pilar Blonde
Pilar Dark
Ron Zacapa 23
Papagayo Spiced
Dos Maderas Triple Aged
American Women Cask Strength
American Women whiskey
Basil Hayden
Black Maple Hill
Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Infuse Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Caskmates
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Bourbon
Locke and Co Aspen rye
Maker’s Mark
Old Forester
Overseas Malt Whiskey
Warrior Whiskey
Westland American Oak
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Woody Creek Rye
Redemption Rye
Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel
Family Jones Ella Bourbon
Buchannan's Blended
Dewars White Scotch
Glen Moray 15yr
Glenmorangie 10yr
Glenmorangie Lasanta
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Lagavulin 16yr
Macallan 12yr
Macallan 18yr
Oban “Little Bay”
Amaretto
Amarula
Avua Amburana
Avua Prata Cachaca
Cool Swan
Drambuie
Frangelico
Giffard Apricot
Giffard Banana
Giffard Strawberry
Golden Moon Apple Jack
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Kahula
La Muse Verte Absinthe
Leblon Cachaca
Licor 43
Lillet Rose
Pisco
Richardo's Decaf Coffee
Sambuca
St George Raspberry
St. Germain
Sunora Blanco
Sunora Mocha Cream
Veritable Genepy
Hennesey
Draft Beer
Beer Bottle/Cans
N/A Drinks
Soft Drinks
Iced Tea
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Marg
Purple Corn Punch
Bottled Sodas
Soda Water
Juices
Milk
Latte
Cappucino
Espresso
Double espresso
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Tonic
Topo Chico
Voss Sparkling
KIDS
Grilled Chicken Breast
Comes with rice and patatas bravas
Chicken Tenders
Comes with rice and patatas bravas
5oz Grilled Steak
Comes with rice and patatas bravas
Mac & Cheese
Comes with rice and patatas bravas
Pork Carnitas Tacos (3)
Comes with rice and patatas bravas
Cheese Quesadilla
Comes with rice and patatas bravas
Pork & Cheese Quesadilla
Comes with rice and patatas bravas
Kids Vegan Meal
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
818 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
