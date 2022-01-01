- Home
- /
- San Diego
- /
- East Village
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Beshock Ramen - East Village
Beshock Ramen - East Village
No reviews yet
1288 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sake - To Go
Green Ridge TOGO
Weekly Special! Green Ridge has a great aroma of cherry blossoms and pear. It has a light and smooth beginning that greets a fruity middle mouth made up of persimmon and peach flavors.
Southern Beauty Junmai TOGO
The nose on this award-winning champion sake is a wonderful collection of pecans, almond, peach, apple pie and creamy aromas. Best with friend appetizers such as Mt. potato fries and shoyu karaage.
Moon on the Water TOGO
Flavor of this sake shows pineapple and aroma reminds of refreshing margarita! Along with the characteristic floral and fruitiness of namazakes.
Otoro Nama TOGO
As soon as you open the bottle, you’re greeted with a big Ginjo nose of honeydew melon. The palate is rich, showing the estate grown Yamada Nishiki. Aged in Nama condition for a year to mature the sake to its perfection.
Seikyo Omachi Nama TOGO
It has a refreshing aroma of cantaloupe and berries brewed with special sake rice Omachi. There is a hidden savory layer with a slightly peppery finish. A good brew to pair with your light and refreshing summer dishes. Such as Yellowtail carpaccio or Spicy tuna roll.
7 Spearsman Fall Seasonal TOGO
One of Japan’ oldest breweries, This sake was brewed by the 16th generation of the family. This is once a year fall seasonal sake with clover honey nose and dry clean finish.
Jyozen Hiyaoroshi - TOGO
Hiyaoroshi seasonal sake is a celebration of the arrival of Fall and the new brewing season. Its aromas are forward, fresh and fruity with notes of sweet melon, cherries and hints of vanilla.
7 Spearsman TOGO
One of Japan’ oldest breweries, This sake was brewed by the 16th generation of the family. It is complex, boasting aromas and flavors ranging from banana to melon, dry and crisp on the palate.
Akitabare TOGO
“Akitabare" is the kind of sake one can drink enjoyably for hours at a stretch. Its subdued, understated refinement evokes a sense of the northern province where it is meticulously brewed.
Sohomare TOGO
Ancient kimoto brewing style creates soulfully drinkable with plenty of acidity and ample umami all in perfect harmony. Made with Yamadanishiki, Japan's finest sake-brewing rice.
Uonuma TOGO
The nose on this sake is a wonderful collection of caramel and maple syrup aromas. Rich and round, layered of flavors and well balanced. This brew is superb and shows you how umami filled Junmai sake can taste.
Silver Mt TOGO
This is a connoisseur’ junmai sake, dry, sharp, and smooth all in one. Its mild astringency, characteristic of sakes made using the old yamahai method, is balanced by a faintly discernible sweetness.
Dan TOGO
Soft aroma of cherry blossom followed by earthiness and complex of sweet bitterness comes from pure water of the snow melt of Mt. Fuji.
Mana Musume TOGO
Sake is made from Manamusume rice, grown only in Miyagi Prefecture. It creates soft texture and a gently evocative flavor. Best with pork dish, very dry style sake.
Akabu TOGO
Akabu Junmai is layered with aromas of white peach and pear. If you can put the delicious bowl of rice in liquid form, it will be this sake. You can taste the quality of rice directly shown in the sake. It is guided by the Brew Master Furudate and his team's passion and every bit of their soul to evolve sake production as we know it.
Winter Warrior TOGO
Light and clean, wonderfully easy sipping with hint of floral aromas. Food friendly Niigata style sake.
Endless Summer TOGO
This sake does not weigh down the palate and can be consumed on its own or pairs with food. From the surfer region of Japan, this dry, refreshing sake has clean and crisp finish.
Sword Of The Sun TOGO
The brewery was founded by Yasuichi Doi, the village leader who fought many battles near the ruins of Takatenjin Castle. This bright, refreshing sake is tokubetsu honjozo at its best.
Soto Black TOGO
Clean and light on the palate. Hint of white grape, apple and lime. Touch of Umami
Soto White TOGO
Junmai Daiginjo sake from Niigata. The SŌTŌ brewery's flagship brew it generously gives the drinker a smooth, clean, crisp experience with hints of cucumber and melon.
Snowman TOGO
Iconic Niigata style clean, bone-dry and well refined sake. Yukiotoko is the yeti of Japan that guided travelers through heavy snow mountain trails, so proceeds of this brew go to local rescue organizations.
God Of Water TOGO
Suijin means “God of Water” in Japanese. It is an extremely dry sake with a superb complexity. Powerful and smooth, like a water dragon coursing through a river.
Ichinokura TOGO
This sake introduced our sake sommelier Ayaka into the world of sake. Nicely balanced medium body sake like Ichinokura is good to drink alone and also enhance and compliments your meal.
Wa - Harmony TOGO
**Weekly Special Sommelier Ayaka's Pick** Brewery located in the valley of Japanese Alps and uses the mountains's spring water to brew sake that brings soft silky texture. Look for hints of green apple, grapes and lots of pear. We are the currently the only shop who carries this sake in Socal, enjoy!
Spring Snow TOGO
This light sake is seamlessly put together. Hint of sweetness on the pallet with soft mellow body with rare finish that is pleasantly dry.
Nine Headed Dragon TOGO
Light-bodied yet beguilingly full-flavored, making for a truly satisfying junmai to drink it at every temperature. Most popular sake for the best warm sake experience.
Green River TOGO
A year of low temperature maturation creates clean, smooth and gracious sake. Its elements are well balanced with a mild and refreshing acidity with an elegant green apple flavor and a hint of ginger aroma.
Wind of the woods TOGO
Floral & herbal notes on the nose, bright fruit on the palate, with a smooth, dry finish. Well-balanced, elegant and natural effervescence from in-bottle secondary fermentation.
Safu Sake TOGO
Fruity aromas of melon and pear brewed with the King of Sake rice Yamadanishiki milled down to 50% for extreme purity and silky texture.
Omachi - Jewel Brocade TOGO
Very smooth, juicy and bright sake with outstanding flavors and balance. Look for hint of honey, sweet rice and tea. Must try for omachi fans!
Oka TOGO
Oka has a soft-feeling on the tongue, a hint of sweetness like a pear or melon, focused on floral aroma and crisp and dry finish. If you enjoy sweeter white wine then Oka is the one for you.
Southern Beauty TOGO
This sake is made from 100% Yamada Nishiki rice, inviting a sweetened rice fragrance and a rush of Umami. SHINPAKU meaning “white heart” is the starchy center core of sake rice and when combined with Koji, brew into sake.
Amabuki TOGO
This brewery is known for making sakes using flower and fruit yeasts and this sake is brewed with strawberry yeast, which creates a very fruit forward sake that drinks soft, juicy and fun! Layers of fruit tones ends with a very nice long finish.
Happy brewery TOGO
Focused on tropical fruity aroma of ripe apricot, features a smooth silky mouthfeel packed with rice umami flavor. This sake was served at the Nobel Prize award ceremony banquet dinner for several years.
Summer Snow 500ml TOGO
Summer Snow Nigori is Full-bodied sweeter flavored genshu - "undiluted" nigori with chewable grains of rice from the traditional brewing methods.
Strawberry Nigori (10oz) TOGO
Thick and juicy strawberry flavored nigori is very much like a low alcohol strawberry smoothie. Perfect desert sake to finish your meal.
Arizona Sake (12.5oz) Half Bottle TOGO
Did you know the world's best sake made outside Japan is made in Arizona? Brew Master "Toji" Mr. Sakurai spent a decade working at the traditional sake breweries in Japan, learning the ancient brewing methods. Arizona sake is very clean and dry finish with hint of fruity aroma like apple and pear.
AZ Herb & Bitter Sake (12.5oz) Half Bottle TOGO
Did you know the world's best sake made outside Japan is made in Arizona? Brew Master "Toji" Mr. Sakurai spent a decade working at the traditional sake breweries in Japan, learning the ancient brewing methods. This is a very limited, one of a kind specialty sake infused with Navajo Tea.
Mio Sparkling (10oz) TOGO
MIO entices you with its unique, sweet aroma and refreshing, fruity flavor. Just pour into a glass and enjoy a sparkling new sake experience. Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and koji, MIO appeals to a wide range of tastes -a new sake for a new age.
Kikusui Perfect Snow (10oz) TOGO
This nigori has a rich and creamy texture with mildly sweet, yet surprisingly robust flavors. It is an excellent introduction to the world of premium cloudy nigori sake.
Hoppy Sake 12oz TOGO
Setting Sun Brewery was rooted from the West Coast craft brewing life style and produces sake inspired by tradition with an American flair. Hint of mango and tangerine, bright citrusy aroma with dank hop flavors.
PHG Sake 12oz TOGO
Bright hibiscus floral aroma, sweet pomegranate fruitiness and premium matcha green tea earthy bitterness to balance out combined flavors.
Kuheiji Eau Du Désir TOGO
This sake will change the world of sake for you forever. It is elegant, harmonious and has impeccable balance. This sake brings in the elements of sweetness, umami, acidity, astringency and bitterness, what we call Go Mi, a beautiful expression of the five flavors in Japanese all together in one glass. Must try sake of all time.
Gikyo TOGO
Yamada Nishiki is generally considered the most elegant and expressive rice used for making premium sake, and there are few sake that exemplify that as well the Gikyo Junmai Ginjo from Yamachu Honke. They are one of just 12 breweries who have access to the Grade A Yamada Nishiki grown in the Tojo area of Hyogo Prefecture, the most highly sought after site of sake rice in the country. Extremely premium and limited availability.
Aya - Black Label TOGO
Black label is a pure rice selection with less sweetness, complex and dry finish. Preferred temperature for this sake is 68-72F to enjoy full characteristics of the sake, Kanpai!!
Aya - Pink Label TOGO
Beshock owner and a Sake sommelier Ayaka Ito created this sake with Sekiya brewery from her hometown Aichi Japan. Brewed with locally grown Yume San Sui sake rice and the King of sake rice Yamada Nishiki rice. One of the best sake to pair with your meal. Beautiful label artwork created by Yuko Shimizu. Tasting Notes - Tropical fruits, hint of pear and strawberry, very juicy style of sake!
Aya - Blue Label TOGO
Beshock owner and a Sake sommelier Ayaka Ito created this sake with Sekiya brewery from her hometown Aichi Japan. Brewed with locally grown Yume San Sui sake rice and the King of sake rice Yamada Nishiki rice. One of the best sake to pair with your meal. Beautiful label artwork created by Yuko Shimizu. Tasting Notes - Tropical fruits, hint of pear and strawberry, very juicy style of sake!
Beer - To Go
Orion (Large bottle) TOGO
Okinawan Lager ABV 4.7%
COEDO Ruri TOGO
Pilsner ABV 5%
COEDO Shikkoku TOGO
Black Lager ABV 5%
COEDO Beniaka TOGO
Imperial Sweet Potato Amber ABV 7%
Akamiso Lager TOGO
Red Miso Lager ABV 6%
Kin Shachi IPA TOGO
Japanese IPA ABV 7%
Sapporo Pure Can TOGO
Sapporo Pure, exceptional light beer. Low carbs, low sugar, low calories. ABV 4%
KAGUA Blanc TOGO
Belgian style Yuzu ale ABV 8%
Wine - To Go
Sake Glasswares
A Set - Sakura Pink
Comes with 1 Tokkuri - Sake Carafe, 2 Ochoko - Sake Cups and gift box
C Set - White with Clear Edge
Comes with 1 Tokkuri - Sake Carafe and 2 Ochoko - Sake Cups
D Set - White with Rose Gold Edge
Comes with 1 Tokkuri - Sake Carafe and 2 Ochoko - Sake Cups
E Set - White with Gold Edge
Comes with 1 Tokkuri - Sake Carafe and 2 Ochoko - Sake Cups
F Set - Mt. Fuji Set
Comes with one carafe and 2 Ochoko - Mt. Fuji design Sake Cups and wooden gift box
G Set Snowman Tokkuri set
H Set Swing Carafe Set
I Set White Gold Carafe Set
Samurai Sake Cup
Samurai symbol sake cup with Beshock Logo. Collect all 50 different design!!
Mt. Fuji Sakura Whiskey Glass
Elegant Edo Kiriko rock glass with color changing Sakura. It looks beautiful when Whiskey's golden color reflect on Mt. Fuji that's sculptured underneath the glass.
Color changing sakura glass set
Comes with 2 of the 4oz Sake glass and a gift box. Sakura changes color from white to pink as you pour the cold sake into glass!
Color Changing Kabuki Cup set
Comes with 2 of the 2.5oz Sake cup and a gift box. Kabuki's traditional make up called Kumadori Make up inspired design is on the cup and it changes color from white to red and blue as you pour the cold sake into glass! *Kabuki is a classical form of Japanese dance-drama. Kabuki theater is known for its heavily-stylised performances. Kabuki performers often wears glamorous costumes and elaborated kumadori make-up.
#2 Gold Flake Blue cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box. Made in Japan.
#3 White Green Dots cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box Made in Japan.
#4 Pink Swirl cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box
#5 Orange, Green, White Dots cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box
#6 Blue Swirl cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box Made in Japan.
#7 Black Swirl cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box. Made in Japan.
#8 Blue, Lime Green, White Dots cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box
#9 Blue, Light Blue, White Dots cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box
#10 Pink, Rouge, White Dots cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box Made in Japan.
#11 Hanabi Blue cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box
#12 Sakura Pink cup
Comes with 1 Ochoco - sake cup with gift box
Retail
Apps
Ahi Poke Chips
Marinated tuna, avocado, red onion, sesame seeds with tortilla chips
Shisito Peppers
Roasted brussel sprouts finished with Japanese seven spices and fresh lemon juice
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Crispy sushi rice served with spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno and spicy eel sauce
Edamame
Garlic Edamame
Spicy Edamame
Gyoza
Veggie Gyoza
Nagoya Karaage
Boneless chicken tossed in sweet and savory pepper sauce
Shoyu Karaage
Classic Japanese friend chicken marinated with Shoyu (soy sauce)
WINGS
Chicken wings tossed in original sweet and peppery sauce
Mountain Potatos
Deep fried Japanese mountain potatoes (Yamaimo) with Wasabi Mayo
Mt Potato Chips
Deep fried Japanese mountain potatoes (Yamaimo) with Wasabi Mayo
Pork Buns
House made pork chashu, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and garlic chips with eel mustard sauce
Shiso Shrimp Roll
Deep fried wrapped shrimp with shiso leaf and rice noodles
Seaweed Salad
Takoyaki
Octopus balls made of tempura bits, pickled ginger, green onion, bonito flakes and mayo
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Yellowtail sashimi with Himalayan salt, sliced jalapeno and citrus ponzu sauce
Lemon Pepper Salad
Romain lettuce, cherry tomato, avocado, crispy bacon, shredded parmesan cheese and house made lemon pepper salad
Ramen and Bowls
Umami Ramen
Pork broth with shio gyokai base. Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, nori seaweed, menma, green onion
T Black Ramen
Pork broth with shoyu base, top with black garlic oil. Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, menma, green onion
Miso
Pork broth with miso base. Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
Spicy Miso
Pork broth with spicy miso base. Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
Tan Tan
Pork broth with sesame spicy chili base. Spicy ground pork, bok choy, green onion, chili strings
Chicken Ramen
Chicken broth with shio base, whole wheat noodles. Chiciken chashu, seasoned half egg, menma, spinach and green onion
Vegan Ramen
Soy base vegetable broth top with sesame and chili oil. Tofu, veggies (cherry tomatoes, asparagus, cauliflower, broccoli, grilled corn)
Curry Ramen With Katsu
Japanese style curry broth. Chicken Katsu, seasoned half egg, corn, green onion
Vegetarian Curry Ramen
Vegan curry ramen broth. Tofu, seasoned half egg, green onion, corn
Ahi Bowl
Marinated tuna, spring mix, avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, pickled ginger on top of white rice
Salmon bowl
Marinated salmon, spring mix, avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, pickled ginger on top of white rice
Pork Bowl
House made pork chashu, green onion, seasoned half egg, red ginger with teriyaki style sauce on top of white rice
Nagoya Chicken Bowl
Chicken karaage tossed in original sweet and savory pepper sauce on top of white rice with spring mix and red ginger
Chicken Bowl
House made slow cooked chicken breast, seasoned half egg, on top of white rice with yuzu pepper sauce
Rice
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Snow crab and avocado
Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Mushroom Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon and cream cheese
Salmon Avo Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy salmon skin and avocado
Shrimp Temp Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber
Vegan Roll
Cucumber, avocado, pickled veggies
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail and cucumber
Beshock Roll
Snow crab, avocado, tempura asparagus, tuna, fried onion and spring mix with yuzu sauce and truffle oil
East Village Roll
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, ponzu, spicy aioli and siracha sauce
Hitsumabushi
seared eel, narazuke pickle, avocado, green onion with sansho pepper
La Jolla Roll
Seared salmon, ikura, cream cheese, cucumber, spicy aioli
Nori Ten Roll
Deep fried sushi with eel, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado top with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Rainbow Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, tuna, salmon and yellowtail
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1288 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101