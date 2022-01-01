Beshock Ramen - East Village

Akabu TOGO

$38.00

Akabu Junmai is layered with aromas of white peach and pear. If you can put the delicious bowl of rice in liquid form, it will be this sake. You can taste the quality of rice directly shown in the sake. It is guided by the Brew Master Furudate and his team's passion and every bit of their soul to evolve sake production as we know it.