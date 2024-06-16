- Home
Beso Bar and Bottle
148 B Avenue
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
All Day Snacks & Starters
- Little T Bread & Cultured Butter$6.00
- Marinated Olives
Citrus, bay leaf, star anise$6.00
- Beso Boards / Cheese Plate
An assortment of cut-to-order meats & cheese. Seasonal selection.$19.00
- Spanish Tortilla$14.00
- Tinned Fish Plate
Spanish hand-packed mussels or sardines with a fennel salad, grilled garlicky toast, and fancy olive oil$21.00
- From the Larder: Pickled & Fermented
Farm-sourced pickled & fermented products.$11.00
- Smoked Steelhead Plate
cucumber, red onion, caper, dos hermanos roll, everything blend, farmer’s cheese, 8-minute egg, greens$22.00
- Serrano Ham Plate
16 month aged Spanish ham cut-to-order. Served with marcona almonds and grilled bread.$18.00
- Stuffed Piquillos
Seasonal filling. Served warm with sauce. Gluten free$7.00
All Day Soups, Salads, Toasts & Bowls
- Soup - Cup
Rotating selection of scratch soups and stews. erved with grilled bread.$7.00
- Soup - Bowl
Rotating selection of scratch soups and stews. erved with grilled bread.$9.00
- Simple Salad$12.00
- Beet Salad
Golden and red beets cooked tender with whipped smokey eggplant, toasted pinenuts, and goat cheese dusting. Gluten-free. Can be made dairy free.$16.00
- Kale Ceasar Salad$14.00
- Tarragon Chicken Salad
White meat poached in aromatics folded into aioli made with a house tarragon green oil, topped with smoky almond crunch & greens. Served on a soft Dos Hermanos roll with chips$15.00
- Albacore Tuna Niçoise Salad
Oil-cured Oregon albacore, tonnato sauce, haricot verts, caper, castelvetrano, piquillo pepper, potato, 8-minute egg, smoked paprika dusting. This dish is gluten-free.$18.00
- Anchovy Toast & Tomato Jam
Imported Spanish 'chovies & tangy house tomato jam on garlicky toast$10.00
- Smoked Steelhead Toast$10.00
- Dungeness Crab Toast$16.00
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$16.00
- Beef or Tofu Eggplant Bahn Mi Bowl
Breaded & pan-fried Ota tofu. Served with a house slaw, black garlic aioli, miso, cilantro, and chips.$15.00
- Poblano-Feta Potato Bowl w/ Black Beans$15.00
- Green Crunch Farro Bowl w/ Walnut Pesto (Vegetarian)$15.00
Plates & Entrées
- Hummus - Large
Housemade with organic garbanzo beans, tahini, and extra virgin olive oil. Served with dukkah, crunchy chickpeas, seasonal raw vegetables$16.00
- Lamb Meatballs
House spice blend with cumin, coriander, and aleppo. Served with a red sauce & pecorino romano.$7.00
- Duck Confit
Dry-aged and confited in garlic, herbs, and star anise. Served with white beans & a lemony slaw$22.00
- Arroz Melosa
Seasonal Spanish rice dish slow cooked with house stock. Add scallops for an authentic flair.$22.00
- Tubetti Pasta$23.00
- Steamed Clams$24.00
- Seared scallops
Seasonal ccompaniment$28.00
- Terres Major Steak$28.00
- Beso Half-Roasted Chicken Escabeche & Green Olive
A Classic. Overnight brined in feta with bell pepper, onion, vinegar, star anise, clove, bay leaf, coriander. Served with a seasonal side, bitter greens, house vinaigrette, and bread. Serves two.$32.00
- Pork Chop$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- Short Rib$28.00
Sandwiches
- Turkey Bacon Marmalade Sandwich
House roasted turkey, bacon-mustard seed marmalade with swiss, pickles, dijon, and shredded iceberg. Served with chips.$13.00
- Grinder Sandwich$14.00
- Mortadella Sandwich
Pistachio-studded mortadella meat, thinly sliced with romesco greens. Served with chips.$13.00
- Cubano Sandwich
Slow-cooked overnight with citrus, guajillo, apple cider vinegar, and beer. Pressed with swiss, dijon, pickles, and pepperoncinis. Served with chips.$18.00
- Short Rib Sandwich
Slow-cooked overnight with red wine & aromatics. Served with caramelized onions, bell pepper, and chips.$15.00
Dessert
Retail
Beer & Cider
- Beer 16oz$9.00
- Beer 12oz$7.00
- Cider 16oz$10.00
- Cider 12oz$8.00
- Adams Pilsner$6.00
- Alvarado St Land & Sea Extra Pale Ale$5.00
- Alvarado St Monterey Beer Light Lager$5.00
- Beer$8.00
- Fair Isle Lottie Pilsner-Saison 16oz cans$8.00
- Full Sail Beer$8.00
- Great Notion Ledge Bier Pilsner 16oz$8.00
- Great Notion Ripe Hazy IPA 16oz cans$8.00
- Hetty Alice West Coast IPA 16oz Can$6.00
- Land and Sea Beer$5.00
- Living Haus West Coast IPA$8.00
- Montucky Cold Snack$4.00
- Pfriem Pilsner - 12oz$4.50
- Ruse Brewing Reverse World IPA 16oz$8.00
- Ruse Circular Spaces Hazy Ipa$8.00
- Single Hill Adams Pilsner$6.00
- Stoup Robust Porter 16oz can$8.00
- VIA Springtheme Pilsner 16oz Can$8.00
- Wolves and People Nels Farmhouse Ale Wine Barrel Fermented$8.00
- Daufresne Brut Cidre de Normandie, France$12.00
- Daufresne Cidre Poire NV$14.00
- Isastegi Sagardo Naturala$13.00
- Stone Circle Cider Apricot Cardamom 16oz can$8.00
- Stone Circle Cider Farmhouse Semi Dry 16oz can$8.00
- Swift Apple Honey Cider - 16oz$6.00
- Swift Marionberry Cider - 16oz$8.00
Non-Alcoholic
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A neighborhood restaurant with craft cocktails and a wide selection of retail wine. Check us out for wine clubs, catering, special events, and more.
148 B Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR 97034