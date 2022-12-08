Besos Kitchen and Bar
2100 East Katella Avenue
Unit 104
Anaheim, CA 92806
Starters
BESOS AHI AND CRISPY RICE
Diced ahi, avocado and micro greens, with obscura sauce and sesame seeds.
BESOS NACHOS
Carnitas, asada or chicken, black beans, pico de Gallo, jalapeño, sour cream and avocado sauce.
BLACK TUNA TARTARE
Diced yellowtail tuna, red onion, cucumber, black garlic aioli, crispy carrots with obscura sauce.
CALAMARI
Flash fried golden calamari, with chipotle aioli and cocktail sauce
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER FLORETS
Battered, tender florets, lightly fried, tumbled in sweet and spicy glaze.
ESQUITES
Traditional, sweet corn with butter, mayo, lime and Tajin.
ESQUITES LOCOS
Tostitos, sweet corn, butter, mayo, lime, radish, micro cilantro and Hot Cheeto dust. (with bone marrow...add $2)
FRIED PICKLE SPEARS
Panko crusted, fried dill spears, with ranch or chipotle aioli dipping sauce.
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Panko crusted, lightly fried zucchini sticks, with ranch or chipotle aioli dining sauce
GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS
Fresh avocado, back beans, Roma tomato and queso fresco crumbles.
OYSTER TRADICIONAL 6 PC
Tradicional! Served half shell, on ice with lime, green aguachile and salsa obscura.
OYSTER TRIO SHOT
3 half shell oysters, backed with 3 mysteriously bold shooters!
OYSTERS TRADICIONAL 12 PC
Tradicional! Served half shell, on ice, with lime, green aguachile and salsa obscura.
POKE BOWL
Marinated saku tuna, sushi rice, pickled red cabbage, edamame, cucumber, carrots and avocado, with furikake, obscura and eel sauce.
PORK BELLY BITES
Cubed, fried pork belly tossed in honey chipotle glaze.
POTATOE BHAJIYA
QUESO FRESCO COSTRA
Browned queso fresco costra, in warm habanero peanut dip, petite tomatoes and tortilla chips.
SHRIMP CEVICHE
Shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, cauliflower, red onions, Serrano chiles, cilantro and lime
VEGGIE CEVICHE
Corn, cucumber, red onions, Serrano chiles, jicama, cauliflower, cilantro, tomatoes, lime and micro greens.
WINGS
Served Buffalo style or, in habanero sauce, with carrot and celery strings.
JEERA CHICKEN WINGS
GOLDEN FRIES
Salad
PEARADISE SALAD
Mixed greens, shaved pear, beets, caramelized pecans, pomegranate seeds and goat cheese, with passionfruit vinegarette.
SPINACH SALAD
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, baby tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles with balsamic vinegar.
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan, Besos caesar dressing, brioche croutons and lemon.
AVOCADO SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, and pepitas, with avocado crema dressing.
Flavors of India
Burritos
MAR Y TIERRA
Carne asada, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, salsa verde and crema limon.
ASADA BURRITO
Carne asada, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, salsa verde, and crema limon.
GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO
Chargrilled chicken, black beans, rice, pico de Gallo, salsa verde and crema limon.
ANAHEIM BURRITO
Asada or Chicken, pico de Gallo, french fries, lime crema, avocado, mozzarella, mozzarella costra.
HALIBUT BURRITO
Halibut filet, cabbage, avocado pico de Gallo and chipotle aioli.
NACHO BURRITO
Carne asada or grilled chicken, black beans, cheddar cheese and house made tortilla chips.
ASADA MAC N CHEESE BURRITO
Carne asada, Mac, and cheddar cheese
VEGGIE BURRITO
Pasta
Seafood
MISO HALIBUT WITH ROMESCO SAUCE
Pan seared miso halibut, blackened or natural, on a bed of wedge potatoes, grape tomatoes and spinach, with dill oil and romesco sauce.
SEARED AHI TUNA
Sesame seared, rare yellowtail ahi, basmati rice with asian inspired slaw
SCOTTISH SALMON
Pan seared Scottish salmon, brushed with lemon butter, natural or blackened, fluffy basmati rice and seasonal roasted vegetables.
PULPO SARANDEADO
Marinated grilled octopus, spicy rice, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pomegranate, radish and red pepper puree.
Tacos
AHI POKE TACOS
Diced, marinated ahi, marinated seaweed salad, pico de Gallo and chipotle aioli.
MAHI MAHI TACOS
Lightly battered , flashed fried Mahi, pickled red cabbage, pico de Gallo, and chipotle aioli.
MARIGOLD SHRIMP TACOS
Sautéed Shrimp, Señor Patels' secret curry spice blend, onions, cilantro, spinach, crema blanco
PORTOBELLO TACOS
Guajillo corn tortilla, poblano peppers, portobello mushroom, corn, carrots, onions and mozzarella.
QUESABIRRIA TACOS
Traditional, slow cooked beef, cilantro, onion, and cabbage, with a side of birria broth.
ASADA TACOS
Chopped carne asada, pico de gallo, cabbage, chipotle aioli, salsa verde and crema limon.
CHICKEN TACOS
Chopped charbroiled chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage, chipotle aioli, salsa verde and crema limon.
TUETANO TACOS (BONE MARROW)
A build your own plate, includes 3 marrow cut bones, carne asada, mozzarella, chimichurri, pickled red onion, and corn tortillas, on a bed of shredded cabbage.
GOBERNADOR
Shrimp, diced onion and red bell peppers, cabbage, chipotle aioli and mozzarella.
JACKFRUIT TACOS
Chocolate corn tortilla, jackfruit, avocado puree, pineapple relish and micro greens.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
STEAK FAJITAS
SHRIMP FAJITAS
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
BIRRIA ENCHILADAS
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Meats
FILET MIGNON
Market Price - Tender 8 oz filet, topped with silky bernaise, with roasted red baby potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables
BESOS TOMAHAWK
Market Price - 32oz bone in rib eye with exceptional marbling, charbroiled, topped with bone marrow compound butter, with roasted baby red potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables.
NEW YORK
14 oz New York top loin cut, charbroiled and chimichurri brushed, with roasted baby potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables.
RIB EYE
Boneless 14oz cut, full flavored and juicy, served mole-glace with roasted baby potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables.
ROASTED LAMB CHOPS
Four tender, mole glace chops, with roasted baby potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables.
Sushi
BESOS ROLL
In: Crab, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, Out: Seared pineapple, salmon, wasabi mayo, baked, mango aguachile, eel sauce, black sesame seeds.
SAMBAL LEMON ROLL
In: Crab, cucumber, avocado, green onion Out: Sambal salmon mix, lemon, white sesame seeds, chipotle mayo, cilantro sauce and masago.
CRUNCHY ROLL
In: Crab, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura Out: Tempura crumbs, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
SPICY TUNA ROLL
In: Cucumber, avocado Out: Spicy tuna mix, eel sauce, green onion, sesame.
HOT CHEETO ROLL
In: Spicy crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura Out: Hot Cheetos, eel sauce, spicy mayo, Tapatio.
RAINBOW ROLL
In: Crab, cucumber, avocado Out: Tuna, hamachi, salmon, shrimp.
VEGGIE ROLL
In: Seasonal vegetables, cucumber, avocado, carrots Out: Radish mix, wasabi mayo, yellow bell pepper puree
CARNIVAL ROLL
In: Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy crab Out: Deep fried tempura style, sriacha, red bell pepper puree, eel sauce, micro wasabi.
BAKED SCALLOP ROLL
In: Crab, avocado, shrimp tempura, cucumber Out: Scallops backed in chipotle mayo, cilantro sauce, green onion, eel sauce, black sesame seeds.
SPICY TEMPURA
In: Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado Out: Shrimp tempura sambal, eel sauce, cilantro sauce, furikake
TUNA TATAKI
8 pieces of lightly pounded Ahi, salsa obscura, radish mix, green onion, sesame.
Kids
Burgers
DIRTY BURGER
Angus beef, Oaxaca cheese, bacon onion jam, black garlic aioli with crispy onions, on brioche with cheddar sauce.
BLACK AND GOLD BURGER
Waygu beef, bacon onion jam, pepper jack, red leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon and black garlic aioli on black brioche bun!
CLASSIC BURGER
Angus beef, Swiss and cheddar, bacon onion jam, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, avocado, bacon and black garlic aioli, on Brioche.
THE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
IMPOSSIBLE plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and avocado on brioche.
Desserts
CREME BRULEE
Rich, silky custard, with a torched sugar shell, topped with seasonal berries.
MUD PIE
Besos changed the rules on this one. Be brave!
TRES LECHES CAKE
Sponge cake soaked in... tres leches. Absolutely traditional.
POACHED BOSC PEAR
Red wine poached pear, standing on a swirl of mascarpone.
CHURROS CON CAJETA
Churros, stood in a cup of cajeta (caramel) dipping sauce.
ICE CREAM
La Michoacana Premium Ice cream, in assorted traditional and, not so traditional flavors. Your server will help you choose.
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
Rich chocolate cake with molten center, topped with a scoop of La Michoacana Premier ice cream.
Mariscos
Vegan (V) / Veggie
FRIES
CHEESE
STAKE SAUCE
FHISH SAUCE
Specialty Cocktails
BACANORA BOMB
Bacanora, fresh strawberries, citrus, basil.
BESOS MILK TEA
Oolong infused tequila reposado, honey lavender syrup, coconut milk, Boba
THE RAVEN
Tequila, grapefruit, agave, charcoal.
CORAZON DE FUEGO
Vodka, passionfruit, pamplemousse liqueur, ginger beer
DIABLO MARGARITA
Rested tequila, citrus, agave, vino rojo.
DIRTY BIRD
Tequila, tamarindo, pineapple.
EL PADRINO
Whiskey, Disaronno Originale, Tuaca, sugar, bitters.
HABANA OLD FASHION
Rested rum, bourbon, sugar and bitters...SMOKED!
LA CHANCLA
Mezcal, blueberries, citrus, jamaica.
MINTY-ROSA
Rum, Chambord, almond, citrus, mint.
SAY LESS
Mezcal, chartreuse, maraschino, citrus, sugar, absinthe.
VERANO SIN TI
Coconut rum, Aperol, pineapple liqueur, watermelon puree, citrus.
Margaritas
CUCUMBER MELON
Crushed cucumber and cactus, agave , lime, tequila.
CARMELIZED PINEAPPLE
Caramelized pineapple puree, agave, lime, tequila.
COCONUT LYCHEE
Lychee puree, coconut, lime, blue curaçao, tequila.
JAMAICA ROSE
Jamaica syrup, coconut, lime, Rose liqueur, tequila.
CLASSIC MARGARITA
Lime, agave, 100% blue agave tequila blanco
STRAWBERRY MARGARITA
Fresh pureed strawberries, lime, agave, tequila.
MANGO MARGARITA
Fresh pureed mango chunks, agave, lime, tequila.
CUCUMBER MARGARITA
JALAPEÑO MARGARITA
WATERMELON MARGARITA
Classic Cocktails
TS LONG ISLAND
LONG ISLAND
TS ADIOS
ADIOS
MAI TAI
COSMOPOLITAN
TS COSMOPOLITAN
PINA COLADA
VIRGEN PINA COLADA
SEX ON THE BEACH
MOSCOW MULE
TS MOSCOW MULE
TS MOJITO
MOJITO
TOKYO TEA
TS TOKYO TEA
LONG BEACH
TS LONG BEACH
NEGRONI
TS NEGRONI
TOM COLLINS
TS TOM COLLINGS
MINT JULLEP
SAZERAC
SIDECAR
TS SIDECAR
APERO SPRITZER
GIMLET
TS GIMLET
SCREWDRIVER
TS SCREWDRIVER
SALTY DOG
TS SALTY DOG
WISKY SOUR
TS WISKY SOUR
FRENCH 75
TS FRENCH 75
MANHATAN
TS MANHATAN
PIMMS CUP
TS PIMMS CUP
VESPER
TS VESPER
DAIQUIRI
STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI
Dessert Drinks
Shooters
Tequila
1800 CRISTALINO
7 LEGUAS ANEJO
7 LEGUAS BLANCO
7 LEGUAS REPOSADO
CALIROSA ANEJO
CALIROSA ROSA-BLANCO
CASA DRAGONES BLANCO
CASA NOBLE ANEJO
CASA NOBLE BLANCO
CASA NOBLE REPOSADO
CASAMIGOS ANEJO
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
CAZADORES REPOSADO
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
CODIGO 1530 BLANCO
CODIGO 1530 REPOSADO
CORRALEJO REPOSADO BLUE
DAHLIA CRISTALINO
DON JULIO 1942
DON JULIO ANEJO
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
EL JIMADOR SILVER
GRAN CENTENARIO CRISTALINO
GRAN CENTENARIO PLATA
HERRADURA ANEJO
HERRADURA REPOSADO
HERRADURA SILVER
JOSE CUERVO RESERVA DE LA FAMILIA EXTRA ANEJO
JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL CRISTALINO
JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL REPOSADO
JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL SILVER
LALO BLANCO
LOS SUNDAYS BLANCO
LOS SUNDAYS COCONUT 70
LOS SUNDAYS REPOSADO
MAESTRO DOBLE 50 EXTRA ANEJO CRISTALINO
MAESTRO DOBLE DIAMANTE REPOSADO
TRES AGAVES BLANCO ORGANIC
PASCOLA BACANORA PLATA
TEQUILA 13 PLATA
TEQUILA 13 100 PROOF
TEQUILA 13 RED BERRIES
TEQUILA 13 MANDARIN
TEQUILA 13 PEPPERMINT
Mezcal
Vodka
Gin
Bourbon
AMADOR DOUBLE BARREL WHISKEY
AMADOR DOUBLE BARRELPORT RYE WHISKEY
ANGELS ENVY BOURBON
ANGELS ENVY RYE WHISKEY
BASIL HAYDENS BOURBON
BASIL HAYDENS DARK RYE
BUFFALO TRACE
BULLEIT 95 RYE
BULLEIT BOURBON
CROWN ROYAL CANADIAN
EVAN WILLIAMS BLACK BOURBON
GENTLEMAN JACK
JACK DANIEL'S WHISKEY
JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY
KNOB CREEK BOURBON 9 Yr
MAKERS MARK BOURBON
REDEMPTION RYE WHISKEY
SAZERAC RYE 6 Yr WHISKEY
SKREWBALL PEANUTBUTTER WHISKEY
SLANE IRISH WHISKEY
SUNTORY WHISKEY
TEMPLETON RYE 4 Yr WHISKEY
TULLAMORE DEW WHISKEY
WHISTLEPIG PIGGY BOURBON WHISKEY
WHISTLEPIG PIGGY RYE WHISKEY 6 Yr
WHISTLEPIG RYE 1O Yr WHISKEY
WOODFORD RESERVE
Rum
Scotch
BUCHANANS DELUX 12 Yr
CHIVAS REGAL 12 Yr
GLENFIDDICH SINGLE MALT SCOTCH
GLENLIVET 12 Yr
LAPHROAIG SINGLE MALT 10 Yr
MACALLAN SHERRY OAK SINGLE MALT 17 Yr
MACALLAN SINGLE MALT 18 Yr
OBAN SINGLE MALLT 14 Yr
TORRES IMPERIAL BRANDY 10 Yr
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK SCOTCH
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE SCOTCH
Liqueur
SPECIAL PREP MODIFY
DRAFT
LAGUNITAS IPA
MODELO ESPECIAL
PACIFICO
SIERRA NEVADA HAZY
COORS LIGHT
GUINNESS
XX LAGER
MANGO CART
BUENA VISTA
BUDLIGHT
MICHALOB ULTRA
805 BLONDE
DELICIOUS IPA
SPACE DUST IPA
KARL STRAUSS RED TROLLEY
PIZZA PORT CHRONIC AMBER ALE
ANGRY ORCHARD CIDER
BLUE MOON
KONA BIG WAVE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tied to Latin roots that inspired culinary inspiration as an expression goes, Love starts at the kitchen. In our culture food is an opportunity for bonding, sharing and spending time with family. We hope you could enjoy this experience with us.
2100 East Katella Avenue, Unit 104, Anaheim, CA 92806