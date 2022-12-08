Restaurant header imageView gallery

Besos Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2100 East Katella Avenue

Unit 104

Anaheim, CA 92806

Starters

BESOS AHI AND CRISPY RICE

$14.00

Diced ahi, avocado and micro greens, with obscura sauce and sesame seeds.

BESOS NACHOS

$19.00

Carnitas, asada or chicken, black beans, pico de Gallo, jalapeño, sour cream and avocado sauce.

BLACK TUNA TARTARE

$23.00

Diced yellowtail tuna, red onion, cucumber, black garlic aioli, crispy carrots with obscura sauce.

CALAMARI

$16.00

Flash fried golden calamari, with chipotle aioli and cocktail sauce

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER FLORETS

$13.00

Battered, tender florets, lightly fried, tumbled in sweet and spicy glaze.

ESQUITES

$11.00

Traditional, sweet corn with butter, mayo, lime and Tajin.

ESQUITES LOCOS

$14.00

Tostitos, sweet corn, butter, mayo, lime, radish, micro cilantro and Hot Cheeto dust. (with bone marrow...add $2)

FRIED PICKLE SPEARS

$11.00

Panko crusted, fried dill spears, with ranch or chipotle aioli dipping sauce.

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$11.00

Panko crusted, lightly fried zucchini sticks, with ranch or chipotle aioli dining sauce

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$13.00

Fresh avocado, back beans, Roma tomato and queso fresco crumbles.

OYSTER TRADICIONAL 6 PC

$20.00Out of stock

Tradicional! Served half shell, on ice with lime, green aguachile and salsa obscura.

OYSTER TRIO SHOT

$26.00Out of stock

3 half shell oysters, backed with 3 mysteriously bold shooters!

OYSTERS TRADICIONAL 12 PC

$39.00Out of stock

Tradicional! Served half shell, on ice, with lime, green aguachile and salsa obscura.

POKE BOWL

$18.00

Marinated saku tuna, sushi rice, pickled red cabbage, edamame, cucumber, carrots and avocado, with furikake, obscura and eel sauce.

PORK BELLY BITES

$14.00

Cubed, fried pork belly tossed in honey chipotle glaze.

POTATOE BHAJIYA

$10.00

QUESO FRESCO COSTRA

$13.00

Browned queso fresco costra, in warm habanero peanut dip, petite tomatoes and tortilla chips.

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$22.00

Shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, cauliflower, red onions, Serrano chiles, cilantro and lime

VEGGIE CEVICHE

$15.00

Corn, cucumber, red onions, Serrano chiles, jicama, cauliflower, cilantro, tomatoes, lime and micro greens.

WINGS

$14.00

Served Buffalo style or, in habanero sauce, with carrot and celery strings.

JEERA CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

GOLDEN FRIES

$15.00

Soup

HOUSE

CLAMCHOWDER

SOUP 16 OZ TOGO

$15.00

SOUP 32 OZ TO GO

$28.00

Salad

Add Steak, Chicken, Salmon, Ahi or Shrimp 10

PEARADISE SALAD

$17.00

Mixed greens, shaved pear, beets, caramelized pecans, pomegranate seeds and goat cheese, with passionfruit vinegarette.

SPINACH SALAD

$17.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, baby tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles with balsamic vinegar.

CAESAR SALAD

$17.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan, Besos caesar dressing, brioche croutons and lemon.

AVOCADO SALAD

$17.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, and pepitas, with avocado crema dressing.

Flavors of India

JEERA CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

POTATO BHAJIYA

$10.00

SALMON MASALA BOWL

$29.00

CHICKEN MASALA BOWL

$29.00

MARIGOLD JUMBO SHRIMP PLATE

$30.00

MARIGOLD HALIBUT

$45.00

MARIGOLD SHIMP TACOS

$22.00

VEGGIE MASALA BOWL

$19.00

SHRIMP MASALA BOWL

$31.00

MASALA GOLDEN FRIES

$15.00

PANEER TIKKA

$20.00

Burritos

MAR Y TIERRA

$21.00

Carne asada, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, salsa verde and crema limon.

ASADA BURRITO

$17.00

Carne asada, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, salsa verde, and crema limon.

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$17.00

Chargrilled chicken, black beans, rice, pico de Gallo, salsa verde and crema limon.

ANAHEIM BURRITO

$18.00

Asada or Chicken, pico de Gallo, french fries, lime crema, avocado, mozzarella, mozzarella costra.

HALIBUT BURRITO

$24.00

Halibut filet, cabbage, avocado pico de Gallo and chipotle aioli.

NACHO BURRITO

$18.00

Carne asada or grilled chicken, black beans, cheddar cheese and house made tortilla chips.

ASADA MAC N CHEESE BURRITO

$18.00

Carne asada, Mac, and cheddar cheese

VEGGIE BURRITO

$16.00

Pasta

SALMON PESTO

$24.00

Grilled Scottish salmon filet, resting on a bed of penne pesto.

PASTA CIOPPINO

$26.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari and whitefish, and penne, simmered in rich tomato broth.

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$26.00

Large, lobster stuffed ravioli, in creamy tomato sauce.

Seafood

MISO HALIBUT WITH ROMESCO SAUCE

$45.00

Pan seared miso halibut, blackened or natural, on a bed of wedge potatoes, grape tomatoes and spinach, with dill oil and romesco sauce.

SEARED AHI TUNA

$29.00

Sesame seared, rare yellowtail ahi, basmati rice with asian inspired slaw

SCOTTISH SALMON

$28.00

Pan seared Scottish salmon, brushed with lemon butter, natural or blackened, fluffy basmati rice and seasonal roasted vegetables.

PULPO SARANDEADO

$35.00

Marinated grilled octopus, spicy rice, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pomegranate, radish and red pepper puree.

Tacos

AHI POKE TACOS

$20.00

Diced, marinated ahi, marinated seaweed salad, pico de Gallo and chipotle aioli.

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$21.00

Lightly battered , flashed fried Mahi, pickled red cabbage, pico de Gallo, and chipotle aioli.

MARIGOLD SHRIMP TACOS

$22.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Señor Patels' secret curry spice blend, onions, cilantro, spinach, crema blanco

PORTOBELLO TACOS

$19.00

Guajillo corn tortilla, poblano peppers, portobello mushroom, corn, carrots, onions and mozzarella.

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$20.00

Traditional, slow cooked beef, cilantro, onion, and cabbage, with a side of birria broth.

ASADA TACOS

$18.00

Chopped carne asada, pico de gallo, cabbage, chipotle aioli, salsa verde and crema limon.

CHICKEN TACOS

$18.00

Chopped charbroiled chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage, chipotle aioli, salsa verde and crema limon.

TUETANO TACOS (BONE MARROW)

$22.00Out of stock

A build your own plate, includes 3 marrow cut bones, carne asada, mozzarella, chimichurri, pickled red onion, and corn tortillas, on a bed of shredded cabbage.

GOBERNADOR

$28.00

Shrimp, diced onion and red bell peppers, cabbage, chipotle aioli and mozzarella.

JACKFRUIT TACOS

$19.00

Chocolate corn tortilla, jackfruit, avocado puree, pineapple relish and micro greens.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$25.00

STEAK FAJITAS

$28.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$32.00

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$24.00

BIRRIA ENCHILADAS

$26.00

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$28.00

Meats

FILET MIGNON

$45.00

Market Price - Tender 8 oz filet, topped with silky bernaise, with roasted red baby potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables

BESOS TOMAHAWK

$140.00

Market Price - 32oz bone in rib eye with exceptional marbling, charbroiled, topped with bone marrow compound butter, with roasted baby red potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables.

NEW YORK

$47.00

14 oz New York top loin cut, charbroiled and chimichurri brushed, with roasted baby potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables.

RIB EYE

$52.00

Boneless 14oz cut, full flavored and juicy, served mole-glace with roasted baby potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables.

ROASTED LAMB CHOPS

$29.00

Four tender, mole glace chops, with roasted baby potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables.

Sushi

BESOS ROLL

$22.00

In: Crab, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, Out: Seared pineapple, salmon, wasabi mayo, baked, mango aguachile, eel sauce, black sesame seeds.

SAMBAL LEMON ROLL

$24.00

In: Crab, cucumber, avocado, green onion Out: Sambal salmon mix, lemon, white sesame seeds, chipotle mayo, cilantro sauce and masago.

CRUNCHY ROLL

$18.00

In: Crab, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura Out: Tempura crumbs, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$18.00

In: Cucumber, avocado Out: Spicy tuna mix, eel sauce, green onion, sesame.

HOT CHEETO ROLL

$18.00

In: Spicy crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura Out: Hot Cheetos, eel sauce, spicy mayo, Tapatio.

RAINBOW ROLL

$18.00

In: Crab, cucumber, avocado Out: Tuna, hamachi, salmon, shrimp.

VEGGIE ROLL

$16.00

In: Seasonal vegetables, cucumber, avocado, carrots Out: Radish mix, wasabi mayo, yellow bell pepper puree

CARNIVAL ROLL

$18.00

In: Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy crab Out: Deep fried tempura style, sriacha, red bell pepper puree, eel sauce, micro wasabi.

BAKED SCALLOP ROLL

$20.00

In: Crab, avocado, shrimp tempura, cucumber Out: Scallops backed in chipotle mayo, cilantro sauce, green onion, eel sauce, black sesame seeds.

SPICY TEMPURA

$23.00

In: Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado Out: Shrimp tempura sambal, eel sauce, cilantro sauce, furikake

TUNA TATAKI

$23.00

8 pieces of lightly pounded Ahi, salsa obscura, radish mix, green onion, sesame.

Kids

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$11.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

JR. CHEESEBURGER

$14.00

JR. HAMBURGER

$12.00

KIDS CHK TENDERS

$15.00

Burgers

DIRTY BURGER

$20.00

Angus beef, Oaxaca cheese, bacon onion jam, black garlic aioli with crispy onions, on brioche with cheddar sauce.

BLACK AND GOLD BURGER

$20.00

Waygu beef, bacon onion jam, pepper jack, red leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon and black garlic aioli on black brioche bun!

CLASSIC BURGER

$20.00

Angus beef, Swiss and cheddar, bacon onion jam, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, avocado, bacon and black garlic aioli, on Brioche.

THE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$20.00

IMPOSSIBLE plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and avocado on brioche.

Desserts

CREME BRULEE

$12.00Out of stock

Rich, silky custard, with a torched sugar shell, topped with seasonal berries.

MUD PIE

$13.00Out of stock

Besos changed the rules on this one. Be brave!

TRES LECHES CAKE

$12.00

Sponge cake soaked in... tres leches. Absolutely traditional.

POACHED BOSC PEAR

$12.00

Red wine poached pear, standing on a swirl of mascarpone.

CHURROS CON CAJETA

$12.00

Churros, stood in a cup of cajeta (caramel) dipping sauce.

ICE CREAM

$9.00

La Michoacana Premium Ice cream, in assorted traditional and, not so traditional flavors. Your server will help you choose.

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$12.00

Rich chocolate cake with molten center, topped with a scoop of La Michoacana Premier ice cream.

Mariscos

AGUACHILE VERDE

$22.00

Lime cooked shrimp, cucumber, onion, green aguachile and avocado.

AGUACHILE MANGO

$22.00

Lime cooked shrimp, cucumber, onion, avocado and mango aguachile.

AGUACHILE OBSCURA

$24.00

Lime cooked shrimp, chile arbol, worcestershire, soy and huichol sauces.

Vegan (V) / Veggie

POTATOE BHAJIYA (V)

$10.00

VEGGIE KEEMA

$20.00

IMPOSIBLE KEEMA (V)

$20.00

PORTABELO TACOS NO SAUCE (V)

$19.00

JACKFRUIT TACOS

$19.00

PANNER MASALA

$20.00

RICE

SPICY RICE

$4.00

BASMATI RICE

$4.00

RICE PILAF

$4.00

TORTILLAS

SD (3) FLOUR TORTILLAS

$4.00

SD (4) CORN TORTILLAS

$4.00

SD TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.00

FRIES

SD TRUFFLE OIL FF

$8.00

SD RANCH SEASONING FF

$8.00

SD CAJUN FF

$8.00

SD CLASSIC FRIES FF

$5.00

SD ROSTED GARLIC FF

$8.00

SD SWEET POTATO FF

$8.00

SD GOLDEN FF

$8.00

CHEESE

COSTRA PANELA CHEESE

$4.00

COTIJA CHEESE

$1.00

PARMESAN CHEESE

$2.00

GOAT CHEESE

$2.00

PICORINO CHEESE

$2.00

BLUE CHEESE

$2.00

CHEDAR CHEESE

$2.00

MORSADELA CHEESE

$2.00

QUESO FRESCO

$2.00

PANELA CHEESE

$2.00

NACHO CHEESE

$2.00

PANEER CHEESE

$2.00

AIOLI

CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$0.50

GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

BESOS (HOUSE)

$0.50

BLACK GARLIC AIOLI

SAUCE

GREEN SAUCE

$0.50

RED SAUCE

$0.50

HABANERO SAUCE

$0.50

MATCHA SAUCE

$0.50

STAKE SAUCE

A1

$0.50

MOLE GLACE

$1.50

BEARNAISE SAUCE

$1.50

FHISH SAUCE

LEMON BUTTER

$1.50

ROMESCO PUREE

$1.50

DRESSINGS

RANCH

$0.50

BLUECHEESE

$0.50

THOUSAND

$0.50

VALSAMIC

$0.50

PACION FRUIT

$0.50

Specialty Cocktails

BACANORA BOMB

$16.00

Bacanora, fresh strawberries, citrus, basil.

BESOS MILK TEA

$20.00

Oolong infused tequila reposado, honey lavender syrup, coconut milk, Boba

THE RAVEN

$16.00

Tequila, grapefruit, agave, charcoal.

CORAZON DE FUEGO

$14.00

Vodka, passionfruit, pamplemousse liqueur, ginger beer

DIABLO MARGARITA

$16.00

Rested tequila, citrus, agave, vino rojo.

DIRTY BIRD

$16.00

Tequila, tamarindo, pineapple.

EL PADRINO

$16.00

Whiskey, Disaronno Originale, Tuaca, sugar, bitters.

HABANA OLD FASHION

$20.00

Rested rum, bourbon, sugar and bitters...SMOKED!

LA CHANCLA

$14.00

Mezcal, blueberries, citrus, jamaica.

MINTY-ROSA

$14.00

Rum, Chambord, almond, citrus, mint.

SAY LESS

$16.00

Mezcal, chartreuse, maraschino, citrus, sugar, absinthe.

VERANO SIN TI

$16.00

Coconut rum, Aperol, pineapple liqueur, watermelon puree, citrus.

Margaritas

CUCUMBER MELON

$17.00

Crushed cucumber and cactus, agave , lime, tequila.

CARMELIZED PINEAPPLE

$17.00

Caramelized pineapple puree, agave, lime, tequila.

COCONUT LYCHEE

$17.00

Lychee puree, coconut, lime, blue curaçao, tequila.

JAMAICA ROSE

$17.00

Jamaica syrup, coconut, lime, Rose liqueur, tequila.

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$15.00

Lime, agave, 100% blue agave tequila blanco

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$16.00

Fresh pureed strawberries, lime, agave, tequila.

MANGO MARGARITA

$16.00

Fresh pureed mango chunks, agave, lime, tequila.

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$16.00

JALAPEÑO MARGARITA

$16.00

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$16.00

Flights

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$25.00

TEQUILA FLIGHT

$25.00

MEZCAL FLIGHT

$30.00

Punch Bowls

CANTARITO

$35.00

CIELO ROJO

$35.00

AZTECA

$35.00

AGUA DE PLAYA

$35.00

Classic Cocktails

TS LONG ISLAND

$16.00

LONG ISLAND

$12.00

TS ADIOS

$16.00

ADIOS

$12.00

MAI TAI

$13.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

TS COSMOPOLITAN

$14.00

PINA COLADA

$12.00

VIRGEN PINA COLADA

$9.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

TS MOSCOW MULE

$15.00

TS MOJITO

$14.00

MOJITO

$12.00

TOKYO TEA

$13.00

TS TOKYO TEA

$16.00

LONG BEACH

$12.00

TS LONG BEACH

$16.00

NEGRONI

$14.00

TS NEGRONI

$18.00

TOM COLLINS

$10.00

TS TOM COLLINGS

$12.00

MINT JULLEP

$12.00

SAZERAC

$14.00

SIDECAR

$15.00

TS SIDECAR

$18.00

APERO SPRITZER

$15.00

GIMLET

$12.00

TS GIMLET

$14.00

SCREWDRIVER

$10.00

TS SCREWDRIVER

$12.00

SALTY DOG

$10.00

TS SALTY DOG

$12.00

WISKY SOUR

$12.00

TS WISKY SOUR

$14.00

FRENCH 75

$14.00

TS FRENCH 75

$16.00

MANHATAN

$15.00

TS MANHATAN

$18.00

PIMMS CUP

$13.00

TS PIMMS CUP

$15.00

VESPER

$12.00

TS VESPER

$14.00

DAIQUIRI

$12.00

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$14.00

Dessert Drinks

CORN CAKE MARTINI

$20.00

KISSTACHIO

$16.00

Bailey's, Blue Curacao, DIsarrono, Chocolate

MAZATINI

$18.00

Bailey's, Chocolate Rum, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, oat milk, Mazapan syrup

PAPA RON'S CARAJILLO

$18.00

Espresso Liqueur, Licor 43, Tuaca, coconut milk

Shooters

PALETA SHOOTERS

$8.00

MANGONEADA SHOOTERS

$8.00

MIDORI YUZU JELLY SHOT

$8.00

COCONUT-PEACH JELLY SHOT

$8.00

WATERMELON-BERRY JELLY SHOT

$8.00

Tequila

1800 CRISTALINO

$2,000.00

7 LEGUAS ANEJO

$17.00

7 LEGUAS BLANCO

$13.00

7 LEGUAS REPOSADO

$15.00

CALIROSA ANEJO

$17.00

CALIROSA ROSA-BLANCO

$14.00

CASA DRAGONES BLANCO

$30.00

CASA NOBLE ANEJO

$17.00

CASA NOBLE BLANCO

$13.00

CASA NOBLE REPOSADO

$15.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$19.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.00

CAZADORES REPOSADO

$14.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$37.00

CODIGO 1530 BLANCO

$15.00

CODIGO 1530 REPOSADO

$31.00

CORRALEJO REPOSADO BLUE

$13.00

DAHLIA CRISTALINO

$11.00

DON JULIO 1942

$40.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$18.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$15.00

EL JIMADOR SILVER

$8.00

GRAN CENTENARIO CRISTALINO

$15.00

GRAN CENTENARIO PLATA

$12.00

HERRADURA ANEJO

$16.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$13.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$11.00

JOSE CUERVO RESERVA DE LA FAMILIA EXTRA ANEJO

$30.00

JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL CRISTALINO

$16.00

JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL REPOSADO

$15.00

JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL SILVER

$12.00

LALO BLANCO

$16.00

LOS SUNDAYS BLANCO

$11.00Out of stock

LOS SUNDAYS COCONUT 70

$10.00Out of stock

LOS SUNDAYS REPOSADO

$12.00Out of stock

MAESTRO DOBLE 50 EXTRA ANEJO CRISTALINO

$40.00

MAESTRO DOBLE DIAMANTE REPOSADO

$18.00

TRES AGAVES BLANCO ORGANIC

$10.00

PASCOLA BACANORA PLATA

$22.00

TEQUILA 13 PLATA

$11.00

TEQUILA 13 100 PROOF

$13.00

TEQUILA 13 RED BERRIES

$11.00

TEQUILA 13 MANDARIN

$11.00

TEQUILA 13 PEPPERMINT

$11.00

Mezcal

ILEGAL REPOSADO

$29.00Out of stock

EL JOLGORIO BARRIL

EL JOLGORIO CUIXE

EL JOLGORIO MEXICANO

EL JOLGORIO PECHUGA

EL JOLGORIO TEPEZTATE

CASAMIGOS JOVEN

$29.00Out of stock

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$12.00Out of stock

DEL MAGUEY CHICHICAPA

$29.00Out of stock

DEL MAGUEY LAS MILPAS

$29.00Out of stock

Vodka

BLINKING OWL ORANGE VODKA

$12.00

CHOPIN POTATO VODKA

$15.00

CRYSTAL HEAD AGAVE ONYX VODKA

$15.00

CRYSTAL HEAD VODKA

DRAKES XII VODKA

GREY GOOSE VODKA

$13.00

HANSON OF SONOMA HABANERO ORGANIC VODKA

HANSON OF SONOMA MANDARIN ORGANIC VODKA

KETEL ONE VODKA

$13.00

STOLI ELIT VODKA

$15.00

TITOS VODKA

$12.00

Gin

AVIATION GIN

$12.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GIN

$13.00

EMPRESS GIN

$13.00

HENDRICKS

$13.00

NEPTUNIA HENDRICKS

NEW AMSTERDAM STRAIGHT GIN

$8.00

TANQUERAY GIN

$12.00

THE BOTANIST ISLAY DRY GIN

Bourbon

AMADOR DOUBLE BARREL WHISKEY

$14.00

AMADOR DOUBLE BARREL WHISKEY

$14.00

AMADOR DOUBLE BARRELPORT RYE WHISKEY

$14.00

ANGELS ENVY BOURBON

$17.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE WHISKEY

$31.00

BASIL HAYDENS BOURBON

$15.00

BASIL HAYDENS DARK RYE

$18.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$11.00

BULLEIT 95 RYE

$11.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$11.00

CROWN ROYAL CANADIAN

$11.00Out of stock

EVAN WILLIAMS BLACK BOURBON

$8.00

GENTLEMAN JACK

$13.00

JACK DANIEL'S WHISKEY

$10.00

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$9.00

KNOB CREEK BOURBON 9 Yr

$14.00Out of stock

MAKERS MARK BOURBON

$12.00

REDEMPTION RYE WHISKEY

$10.00

SAZERAC RYE 6 Yr WHISKEY

$9.00

SKREWBALL PEANUTBUTTER WHISKEY

$8.00

SLANE IRISH WHISKEY

$10.00

SUNTORY WHISKEY

$13.00

TEMPLETON RYE 4 Yr WHISKEY

$11.00

TULLAMORE DEW WHISKEY

WHISTLEPIG PIGGY BOURBON WHISKEY

$14.00

WHISTLEPIG PIGGY RYE WHISKEY 6 Yr

$15.00Out of stock

WHISTLEPIG RYE 1O Yr WHISKEY

$22.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

Rum

BACARDI SUPERIOR WHITE RUM

$12.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM

$12.00

FLOR DE CANA SILVER EXTRA SECO RUM

GOSLINGS BLACK SEAL RUM

$12.00

HAVANA CLUB ANEJO BLANCO RUM

$12.00

MALIBU COCONUT RUM

$12.00

SELVAREY CHOCOLATE RUM

SELVAREY COCONUT RUM

Scotch

BUCHANANS DELUX 12 Yr

$13.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12 Yr

$13.00

GLENFIDDICH SINGLE MALT SCOTCH

$15.00

GLENLIVET 12 Yr

$12.00

LAPHROAIG SINGLE MALT 10 Yr

$21.00

MACALLAN SHERRY OAK SINGLE MALT 17 Yr

$33.00

MACALLAN SINGLE MALT 18 Yr

$75.00

OBAN SINGLE MALLT 14 Yr

$35.00

TORRES IMPERIAL BRANDY 10 Yr

$8.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK SCOTCH

$15.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE SCOTCH

$95.00

Liqueur

"MR. BLACK" COFFEE

$9.00

CHAMBORD

$9.00

COINTREAU

$9.00

COINTREAU NOIR

$8.00

DISARONNO AMARETTO LIQUEUR

$10.00

FERNET

$10.00

SPECIAL PREP MODIFY

XTRA JUICE

$7.00

XTRA MICHE MIX

$4.00

WINE

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

DRAFT

LAGUNITAS IPA

$8.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

PACIFICO

$7.00

SIERRA NEVADA HAZY

$8.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

GUINNESS

$7.00

XX LAGER

$7.00

MANGO CART

$7.00

BUENA VISTA

$8.00

BUDLIGHT

$6.00

MICHALOB ULTRA

$6.00

805 BLONDE

$8.00

DELICIOUS IPA

$8.00

SPACE DUST IPA

$8.00

KARL STRAUSS RED TROLLEY

$8.00

PIZZA PORT CHRONIC AMBER ALE

$8.00

ANGRY ORCHARD CIDER

$8.00

BLUE MOON

$8.00

KONA BIG WAVE

$8.00

BOTTLE

BTL BUDWEISER

$6.00

BTL BUD LIGHT

$6.00

BTL CORONA

$8.00

BTL CORONA PREMIER

$8.00

BTL MODELO

$8.00

BTL MODELO NEGRA

$8.00

BTL STELLA ARTOIS

$8.00

BTL STELLA 0.0

$7.00

OBVIOUS

GLS OBVIOUS CHARDONNAY

$12.00

GLS OBVIOUS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

GLS OBVIOUS RED BLEND

$12.00

GLS OBVIOUS PINOT NOIR

$12.00

GLS OBVIOUS ROSE

$12.00

CHARDONNAY

GLS NOBLE VINES

$9.00

GLS COPPOLA DIAMOND

$9.00

GLS CAMBRIA

$12.00

GLS NAPA CELLARS

$12.00

GLS KJ STATE

$13.00

GLS DAOU

$13.00

GLS ROMBAUER

$19.00

SHADES OF WHITE

GLS JOEL GOTT SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

GLS WILDSONG SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00

GLS DAUO SAUVIGNON BLANC

$18.00

GLS SANTA MARGHERITA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$17.00

GLS DUCKHORN

GLS CHATEAU ST. MICHELE RIESLING

$9.00

GLS TANGENT ALBARINO

$10.00

GLS TERLATO PINO GRIGIO

$14.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

GLS ANGELS INK

$18.00

GLS RODNEY STRONG ALEXANDER VALLEY

$14.00

GLS JUGGERNAUT HILLSIDE

$17.00

GLS UNSHACKLED PRISONER

$15.00

GLS AUSTIN HOPE

$22.00

MERLOT

GLS FOLIE A DEUX

$10.00

GLS RED DIAMOND

$11.00

GLS OUTERBOUND

$19.00

SHADES OF RED

GLS FREAKSHOW

$10.00

GLS TRAPICHE BROQUEL MALBEC

$11.00

GLS CONCANNON PETITE SYRAH

$10.00

GLS CARAMEL ROAD PINOT NOIR

$9.00

GLS MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$13.00

GLS DAUO PINOT NOIR

$15.00

GLS CONUNDRUM

$15.00

Obvious Wines

BTL OBVIOUS CHARDONNAY

$40.00

BTL OBVIOUS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$40.00

BTL OBVIOUS RED BLEND

$40.00

BTL OBVIOUS PINOT NOIR

$40.00

BTL OBVIOUS ROSE

$40.00

CHARDONNAY

BTL CAMBRIA

$44.00

BTL COPPOLA DIAMOND

$36.00

BTL DAUO

$48.00

BTL KJ STATE

$48.00

BTL NAPA CELLARS

$44.00

BTL NOBLE VINES

$36.00

BTL ROMBAUER

$72.00

SHADES OF WHITE

BTL JOEL GOTT SAUVIGNON BLANC

$34.00

BTL WILDSONG SAUVIGNON BLANC

$36.00

BTL DAUO SAUVIGNON BLANC

$70.00

BTL SANTA MARGHERITA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$65.00

BTL DOCKHORN

BTL CHATEAU ST. MICHELE RIESLING

$34.00

BTL TANGENT ALBARINO

$36.00

BTL TERLATO PINO GRIGIO

$52.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

BTL ANGELS INK

$68.00

BTL RODNEY STRONG ALEXANDER VALLEY

$52.00

BTL JUGGERNAUT HILLSIDE

$64.00

BTL UNSHACKLED PRISONER

$65.00

BTL DUCKHORN

$100.00

BTL AUSTIN HOPE

$80.00

MERLOT

BTL RED DIAMOND

$40.00

BTL FOLIE A DEUX

$36.00

BTL DUCKHORN

$80.00

BTL OUTERBOUND

$68.00

SHADES OF RED

BTL ARINZANO TEMPRANILLO

$36.00

BTL CARAMEL ROAD PINOT NOIR

$36.00

BTL CONCANNON PETITE SYRAH

$36.00

BTL CONUNDRUM

$56.00

BTL DAUO PINOT NOIR

$70.00

BTL DUCKHORN GOLDENEYE PINOT NOIR

$120.00

BTL FREAKSHOW

$36.00

BTL FREAKSHOW ZINFANDEL

$36.00

BTL JUSTIN RED BLEND

$120.00

BTL MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$48.00

BTL TANGEHT ALBARINO

$36.00

BTL TRAPICHE BROQUEL MALBEC

$40.00

BTL TRAPICHE BROQUEL MALBEC

$40.00

SPARKLING

LUC BELAIRE GOLD

$64.00

LUC BELAIRE ROSE

$70.00

LUC BELAIRE RARE LUXE FANTOME

$120.00

AVISI SPLIT

$13.00

PORT

FONSECA BIN 27 RUBY

PENFOLD TAWNY

SHERRY

BODEGAS DIOS BACO JEREZ OLOROSO

SAKE

YOSHINOGAWA WINTER WARRIOR

$16.00

TOZAI SNOW MAIDEN NIGORI GENSHU

SODA

COCA COLA

$4.00

DIET

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$4.00

DR. PEPPER

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

VITAMIN WATER

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

ACQUA PANNA

$6.00

PELEGRINO

$6.00

HOT

COFFEE

$5.00

DECAF

$5.00

BLACK TEA

$5.00

TEQUILA 13

TEQUILA 13 PLATA

$5.50

TEQUILA 13 100 PROOF

$6.50

TEQUILA 13 RED BERRIES

$5.50

TEQUILA 13 MANDARIN

$5.50

TEQUILA 13 PEPERMINT

$5.50

SPIKED TEAS

ADIOS

$8.00

TOKIO TEA

$8.00

LONG ISLAND TEA

$8.00

LONG BEACH TEA

$8.00

DESMADRE

$8.00

PINT / WELL SHOOTS

LAGUNITAS IPA

$13.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$13.00

PACIFICO

$13.00

SIERRA NEVADA HAZY

$13.00

COORS LIGHT

$13.00

GUINNESS

$13.00

XX LAGER

$13.00

MANGO CART

$13.00

BUENAVEZA

$13.00

BUDLIGHT

$13.00

MICHALOB ULTRA

$13.00

805 BLONDE

$13.00

DELICIOUS IPA

$13.00

SPACE DUST IPA

$13.00

KARL STRAUSS RED TROLLEY

$13.00

PIZZA PORT CHRONIC AMBER

$13.00

ANGRY ORCHARD CIDER

$13.00

BLUE MOON

$13.00

KONA BIG WAVE

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tied to Latin roots that inspired culinary inspiration as an expression goes, Love starts at the kitchen. In our culture food is an opportunity for bonding, sharing and spending time with family. We hope you could enjoy this experience with us.

Website

Location

2100 East Katella Avenue, Unit 104, Anaheim, CA 92806

Directions

