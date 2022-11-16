Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bespoke Brewing 242 Gap Rd

review star

No reviews yet

242 Gap Rd

Ronks, PA 17572

Popular Items

BBQ Platter
Tacos
Mac Stack

Appetizer

Bespoke Board

$13.00

dubliner, cheddar, salami, mustard, green olives, cashews, honey wheat pretzels, GF crackers

Summer Board

$13.00

fresh mozzarella tomato & basil skewers with balsamic glaze, nuts, merlot cheese, cheddar, berries, chocolate, GF crackers

Caprese Salad

$11.00

tomato, basil, mozzarella, balsamic glaze over greens (Option to add Chicken + $2.50)

BBQ Slider Sampler

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Melt, Smoked Chicken BBQ, & Smoked Pork BBQ with slaw

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

(with option to add a side of Provisional Beer Cheese Queso +$3)

House Side Salad

$6.00

tomato, onion, crumbled merlot cheese, balsamic glaze, over lettuce

Entree

Tacos

$14.00

CHOICE OF 3 Pork or Chicken tacos: Pork {mexican cheese blend, pickled jalapeños, cilantro lime crema, cilantro, flour tortillas} OR Chicken {mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo, cilantro lime cream, cilantro flour tortillas}

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

smoked chicken with buffalo sauce, ranch slaw, pickled jalapeños, on brioche with potato chips

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

nachos with smoked meat (choice of pork or chicken), house made Provisional beer queso, pico de gallo, cilantro lime cream, pickled jalapeños

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

house smoked chicken salad, lettuce on brioche with potato chips

BBQ Platter

$16.00

CHOICE of : Pulled Pork OR Pulled Chicken sandwich on brioche with bbq sauce WITH choice of 2 SIDES

Mac Stack

$12.00

Choice of: pulled pork OR pulled chicken, with brewers bbq sauce over house mac & cheese

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

with our housemade Provisional beer cheese

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Mac N Cheese Side

$6.00

with our house made Provisional beer cheese

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

House Side Salad

$6.00

tomato, onion, crumbled merlot cheese, balsamic glaze, over lettuce

Dessert

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

vanilla ice cream between two bar snack sugar cookies & dipped in chocolate

Creme Brûlée Cheese Cake

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

local vanilla ice cream

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

local vanilla ice cream with whipped cream & sprinkles

Food

Kids Mac

$5.00

Kids Charcuterie

$7.00

sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, gf crackers, fresh strawberries

Slider Meal

$7.00

(choice of 1 or 2 sliders): smoked chicken BBQ or smoked pork BBQ & side of BBQ sauce served with a bag of chips & side of applesauce

Mini Mac Stack

$7.00

(choice of): smoked chicken BBQ or smoked pork BBQ over mac & cheese with side of BBQ sauce

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

local vanilla ice cream with whipped cream and sprinkles

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Side

Mac and Cheese Side

$3.00

Cole Slaw Side

$3.00

Applesauce Side

$3.00

Stickers

Stickers

$0.94

Crew Sweatshirt

Crew Sweatshirt

$40.00

Hat Leather Patch

Hat Leather Patch

$36.00

Pilsner Glass

Pilsner Glass

$10.00

Belgian Glass

Belgian Glass

$10.00

Strasburg Mugs

Strasburg Mug

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

242 Gap Rd, Ronks, PA 17572

Directions

